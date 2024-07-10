Highlights Italy and Brazil are the only two nations to have ever won consecutive World Cup titles.

Spain's all-conquering possession obsessives reached new heights at the start of the 21st century.

Lionel Messi's modern iteration of Argentina have been able to sustain their success over three consecutive major competitions.

International football is the purest distillation of the beautiful game. There are no transfers, agent fees or multi-club projects to muddy the waters. Club loyalties are cast aside as fractured nations become temporarily fused together for one month every other summer.

Since England and Scotland contested the first international fixture in 1872, before goals had crossbars or throw-ins were invented, a long list of legendary national teams have graced the global game. These iconic dynasties stretch across 100 years, offering a snapshot into the dominant team of the time.

Revolutionary managers, generational players and collective cohesion have defined the best teams to take to the pitch. Here is a closer look at the greatest set of international sides ever constructed.

Ranking Factors

Trophies - The primary marker of success in any competitive sport.

- The primary marker of success in any competitive sport. Style - Winning is not the only thing that matters in what has always been an entertainment industry.

- Winning is not the only thing that matters in what has always been an entertainment industry. Context - The calibre of opponents is taken into consideration, but the constraints of the era should not detract from a team's performance relative to their peers.

- The calibre of opponents is taken into consideration, but the constraints of the era should not detract from a team's performance relative to their peers. Longevity - To reach the top is one thing, but to stay there is another challenge entirely.

- To reach the top is one thing, but to stay there is another challenge entirely. Legacy - Sides that have etched their names into the rich tapestry of football's history will be ranked higher.

Greatest International Football Teams of All Time Rank Nation Era 1. Brazil 1970 2. Spain 2008–2012 3. Brazil 1958–1962 4. West Germany 1972–1976 5. Argentina 2021–2024 6. France 1998–2000 7. Uruguay 1924–1930 8. Italy 1934–1938 9. France 2016–2022 10. Hungary 1950–1956 11. Netherlands 1974–1978

Related Most Successful Nations in Football History by Major Trophies Won Success at international level is more rare than club success with tournaments spread out - here are the most successful countries in world football.

11 Netherlands

1974–1978

The greatest team to never win a trophy had an impact on the sport that would last longer than the shine of any piece of silverware. The Dutch side of the 1970s reached and lost consecutive World Cup finals, playing a brand of football so captivating that it would inspire teams over the subsequent half-century. From Arrigo Sacchi's AC Milan to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and any Pep Guardiola side, a startlingly large portion of the world's best teams owe their approach to a set of orange-clad thinkers.

Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels are credited with cultivating what became known as 'Total Football'. The idea was simple in conception - make the pitch as big as possible when in possession and as small as possible without the ball - but fiendishly difficult in execution. Such is the fickle nature of a game beholden to dumb luck, the Netherlands lost to the home nation in two different World Cup finals. Cruyff wasn't overly bothered. "It's better to go down with your own vision than win with someone else's," he once said. Now everyone plays with his vision.

Key Details Managers Rinus Michels, Ernst Happel Star players Johan Neeskens, Johan Cruyff, Johnny Rep Achievements 1974 World Cup Runners-up, 1978 World Cup Runners-up

10 Hungary

1950–1956

Between May 1950 and February 1956, Hungary played 51 matches and lost just one. Unfortunately for a side who were known as the Aranycsapat - the Golden Team - that solitary defeat came in the 1954 World Cup final. The rich legend of a side spearheaded by Ferenc Puskas and sculpted by the hand of Gusztav Sebes was cemented in November 1953 with a 6-3 shellacking of England at Wembley Stadium.

Hungary became the first foreign team to defeat the Three Lions on English soil, schooling the proud inventors of football with a dizzying new brand of play that would echo throughout history. England's injured winger Tom Finney watched the spectacle unfold from the stands and sighed: "It was like cart-horses playing racehorses."

Key Details Manager Gusztav Sebes Star players Sandor Kocsis, Nandor Hidegkuti, Ferenc Puskas Achievements 1952 Olympic Gold, 1954 World Cup Runners-up

Related 11 Best Hungarian Players Of All Time (Ranked) Some true icons have represented Hungary over the years. From Szoboszlai to Puskás.

9 France

2016–2022

Didier Deschamps is a winner. Whether it was during his playing days as captain of France and Juventus, or from the national team dugout, the former defensive midfielder once derided as a "water carrier" was more used to holding trophies. Winning with style was no guarantee. Antoine Griezmann was one of several immensely talented individuals who wholeheartedly bought into a painfully pragmatic system:

That's our basis: being strong defensively, giving nothing to the opponent, and then offensively, in one-on-one, crosses or long-range shots, trying to score... Which is not a pretty game to see.

The strong foundations behind a frontline electrified by Kylian Mbappe's generational talent reached consecutive World Cup finals. After winning the 2018 edition, France fought back from 2-0 down to take the showpiece to penalties four years later before ultimately losing out to Argentina. Deschamps led his nation to three finals in four major tournaments and had little time for any question of aesthetics. "If you're getting bored," he once snapped, "watch another game."

Key Details Manager Didier Deschamps Star players N'Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe Achievements Euro 2016 Runners-up, 2018 World Cup Winners, 2022 World Cup Runners-up

8 Italy

1934–1938

During the first 15 years of the Italian national team's existence, no fewer than 30 different figures took charge of the embryonic Azzurri. Then 'the Old Master' was appointed. Vittorio Pozzo would remain at the helm for 19 unbroken years between 1929 and 1948, overseeing the first-ever successful defence of a World Cup title while also claiming gold at the 1936 Olympics.

At a time when Italy was in the grip of the world's first fascist regime, Pozzo ruled with a fittingly iron fist. The former officer in World War One once claimed: "I never lost sight of my players, even for a minute." If the team's triumph on home soil in 1934 was questioned by some, any lingering doubts were quashed four years later as the trophy was retained in France.

Key Details Manager Vittorio Pozzo Star players Luis Monti, Giuseppe Meazza, Silvio Piola Achievements 1934 World Cup Winners, 1936 Olympics Gold, 1938 World Cup Winners

7 Uruguay

1924–1930

Uruguay have only won the World Cup twice but boast four stars above the badge on their national team shirt. The first two pieces of this celestial stitching are a nod towards the nation's triumphs in the 1924 and 1928 Olympics. In an era before the World Cup was created, the football tournament at the summer games was open to players of all ages and acted as a de facto world championship.

It was a different era. There were meat-packers, marble-cutters, grocers and ice salesmen in the squad which claimed gold in 1924. But that shouldn't take away from the lofty achievements in the context of the era. Led by the formidable Jose Leandro Andrade, Uruguay dismantled opponents with a dizzying style of football that earned rave reviews. During their first Olympic triumph, the Spanish correspondent Enrique Carcellach​​​​​​​ gushed: "I did not suspect football could be brought to this degree of virtuosity, this artistic limit. They were playing chess with the feet!"

Key Details Managers Alberto Suppici Star players Jose Nasazzi, Jose Leandro Andrade, Pedro Petrone Achievements 1924 Olympics Gold, 1928 Olympics Gold, 1930 World Cup Winners

Related World Cup Football Winners List Only eight lucky nations have won football's ultimate prize.

6 France

1998–2000

France became the first reigning world champions to win the European Championship in 2000. There were minimal changes to the squad which overcame Brazil on home soil two years earlier, but the team had evolved into a free-flowing spectacle. Head coach Roger Lemerre was not alone in hailing France's triumph over Italy in the final of Euro 2000 as "a victory for attacking football".

Zinedine Zidane scored twice in the final against Brazil and would scale new heights on the continental stage. The greatest midfielder of all time formed the creative fulcrum around which all of France's game revolved. "When we don't know what to do with the ball," the French full-back Bixente Lizarazu once admitted, "we give it to him." Simple, but effective.

Key Details Managers Aime Jacquet, Roger Lemerre Star players Lilian Thuram, Didier Deschamps, Zinedine Zidane Achievements 1998 World Cup Winners, Euro 2000 Winners

5 Argentina

2021–2024

Lionel Scaloni took over a national team weighed down by a crushing sequence of failures. Argentina could call upon the greatest player of all time, but even Lionel Messi couldn't singlehandedly haul his nation over the line, suffering defeat in the 2014 World Cup final before twice losing to Chile in consecutive Copa America finals. Scaloni's first job was to relieve the pressure:

The feeling was: 'We're never going to win anything. We won't win, won't win, won't win.' We told them that win or lose, the sun rises.

Messi was still in international retirement for the first six games of Scaloni's reign after the disappointment of the 2018 World Cup. The encouraging performances of a youth-infused team lured the legend back into the fold, forming the immobile but immensely gifted centrepiece of a squad stuffed with players who grew up with posters of Messi on their bedroom walls.

Key Details Manager Lionel Scaloni Star players Emi Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi Achievements 2021 Copa America, 2022 Finalissima Winners, 2022 World Cup Winners, 2024 Copa America Finalists

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across the five years between the Copa America semi-finals in 2019 and 2024, Argentina won three trophies and lost two matches.

4 West Germany

1972–1976

The dominant West German team of the 1970s cemented the lazy stereotypes of efficiency and cold ruthlessness that exist to this day. But for every scrappy finish Gerd Muller stabbed into the net, there was the regal grace of Franz Beckenbauer. For each crunching tackle by Berti Vogts, there was the scalpel pass of Gunter Netzer.

At a time when the Netherlands' 'Total Football' approach was upheld as the aesthetic ideal of the era, West Germany effectively adopted the same style. Helmut Schon's technically gifted side would also swap positions and take care in possession. Unlike the Dutch, who they defeated in the 1974 World Cup final, West Germany managed to win as well.

Key Details Manager Helmut Schon Star players Sepp Maier, Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller Achievements Euro 1972 Winners, 1974 World Cup Winners, Euro 1976 Runners-up

Related UEFA European Championship Winners List There have been 10 continental champions in Europe.

3 Brazil

1958–1962

The first golden era of Brazilian football was born in the aftermath of the nation's greatest tragedy. Brazil's failed attempt to win the 1950 World Cup on home soil was described by the legendary playwright Nelson Rodrigues as "our catastrophe, our Hiroshima".

Brazil left no stone unturned in preparation for the 1958 competition. The extensive backroom staff included fleets of physios, dentists and even a psychologist. Fortunately, the coach Vicente Feola ignored Dr Joao Carvalhaes' recommendation to leave out the youngest player in the squad. A 17-year-old Pele announced himself to the wider world with six goals at the tournament, including a brace in the final.

The legendary striker was injured for most of the competition four years later, but the void he left was emphatically filled by Garrincha. The mercurial winger scored so low on one of Carvalhaes' tests that he wouldn't have been allowed to drive a bus in Sao Paulo, but he could torment the world's best defenders. Stopping Garrincha was like trying to pin a wave to the sand. A figure held in some quarters of the country above Pele collected the Golden Boot and Golden Ball as Brazil won a second consecutive global title in Chile.

Key Details Managers Vicente Feola Star players Didi, Garrincha, Pele Achievements 1958 World Cup Winners, 1962 World Cup Winners

2 Spain

2008–2012

When Athletic Club's iconic manager Javier Clemente coined the term 'tiki-taka' in the 1980s, it was an insult. A little over two decades later, the Spanish national side became synonymous with the phrase which came to represent a brand of possession-based football that allowed La Roja to conquer Europe, then the world, and then Europe once again.

This obsession with possession spread across the globe. Passing stats became revered. To this day, the first post-match statistic available beneath the score is each team's possession. Ironically, Spain actually recorded 46% of the ball in the triumphant final of Euro 2008 against Germany. The drift towards complete control accelerated under Vicente del Bosque as Spain slowed each game to a crawl. For all the attacking talents of this era, this was a defensively impregnable outfit. Spain kept 10 clean sheets in their 10 knockout games between 2008 and 2012.

Key Details Managers Luis Aragones, Vicente del Bosque Star players Iker Casillas, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta Achievements Euro 2008 Winners, 2010 World Cup Winners, Euro 2012 Winners

Related Tiki-Taka Explained: Origins of the Famous Soccer Tactic A explanation of where Tiki-Taka came from, the influence of Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola, and Barcelona's dominance.

1 Brazil

1970

In an era when defensive football was wrapping an icy grip around the world's favourite sport, Brazil's revered vintage of 1970 offered a window back to an era of a vibrant, off-the-cuff style. It was the Selecao's undisputed star Pele, after all, who popularised the phrase "jogo bonito", the beautiful game.

Pele was the only survivor of the 1958 World Cup winners. One of the most prolific goalscorers of all time had morphed into a creator by the age of 29. The last of Pele's record-breaking tally of six assists during the tournament teed up arguably the greatest goal of all time. Carlos Alberto's sizzler was the final strike in a 4-1 thumping of Italy in the final, which perfectly captured the individualistic verve of this harmonious collection of soloists. Seven players were involved in a nine-pass move that ended with Pele not even looking up before rolling the ball into Alberto's stride.

Key Details Manager Mario Zagallo Star players Carlos Alberto, Jairzinho, Pele Achievements 1970 World Cup Winners

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10th July 2024.