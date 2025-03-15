Summary Representing a national team is the pinnacle of a player's career; winning a major tournament cements their legacy.

In football, there is certainly no greater honour than representing your country at international level. Indeed, for the vast majority of players, wearing the colours of their national team is the pinnacle of their career.

Just look at the emotion in the eyes of many of them as the first notes of their national anthem ring out. Yet very few of them, in proportion to the number of international players, manage to leave their mark on the history of their national team. So, in this article, GIVEMESPORT has decided to rank the 10 greatest international players of all time.

Ranking Factors

Trophies won - the World Cup carries more weight than other trophies

the World Cup carries more weight than other trophies Longevity - a longer period of success in the national team is valued more highly

10 Cristiano Ronaldo — Portugal

217 caps, 135 goals (2003-Present)

The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest football players of all time is one thing; the fact that his international career has not necessarily matched those of his counterparts mentioned here is another. Which is not to say, of course, that his career has been disappointing — on the contrary.

In case you hadn't noticed, it's worth pointing out that no other player has scored as many goals for his country as the legendary No7. 131, to be precise. His goals have not only established him as a regular and indispensable member of the Selecao, but also added a few more lines to his immense list of honours. Euro 2016 and the status of top scorer in the history of the European championship (14 goals) are just some of the concrete proof.

9 Ahmed Hassan — Egypt

184 caps, 33 goals (1995-2012)

Among the great names that have shaped African football, Ahmed Hassan is undoubtedly one of the most important. The fourth most capped international player of all time (184 caps), the Egyptian has particularly shone on the continental stage. So much so, in fact, that he has made the African Cup of Nations his competition.

Co-leader in the number of times he has taken part in the event (8), he is also, along with his former team-mate Essam El Hadary, the number of trophies lifted (4). And if that's not enough for you, the fact that he has twice been crowned the tournament's best player — in 2006 and again in 2010 — should be enough to convince you of his rightful place in this ranking.

8 Angel Romano — Uruguay

70 caps, 28 goals (1911-1927)

Described by FIFA as ‘football's first global powerhouse’, the Uruguayan national team wrote some of the finest lines in its history during the first half of the twentieth century. And Angel Romano was one of the main men behind them. The Celeste striker holds the record for most Copa America appearances (9) and victories (6), and was also part of the team that won gold at the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris.

A feat made all the more historic by the fact that never before had an Olympic football tournament invited an American team to take part. It was the equivalent of a World Cup before its time, and a premonitory symbol of what would later become the most prestigious competition on the planet.

7 Ronaldo — Brazil

98 caps, 62 goals (1994-2011)

Failure can have many consequences. For Ronaldo, seeing his dream of lifting the World Cup shattered in 1998 simply acted as a driving force for the rest of his career.

After all, the man considered by many to be one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of football could never have imagined ending his career without the opportunity to embrace the legendary golden trophy for a second time — after 1994, at the end of a competition in which he did not play a single minute. He finally did so in 2002, in what he has always considered to be the ‘best team I've ever played for’. The pinnacle of an immense career, to which two Copa America victories and a Confederations Cup added an even more supernatural dimension.

6 Franz Beckenbauer — West Germany

103 caps, 14 goals (1965-1977)

Few personalities can boast of having won the World Cup both as a player and as a coach. Franz Beckenbauer is one of them. It has to be said that the ‘Kaiser’, unanimously inducted into the pantheon of the best defenders in football history, enjoyed a breathtaking international career.

A mainstay of the West German team from the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s, the Munich-born defender had to eat his heart out before he could finally lay his hands on the coveted trophy, which he won at the end of his third World Cup, in 1974. It was all achieved by knocking out Johan Cruyff's Netherlands and their ‘total football’. The triumph of a lifetime for the man who, two years earlier, had already guided his team-mates to the roof of Europe.

5 Sergio Ramos — Spain

180 caps, 23 goals (2005-2021)

On a global scale, only eight players have more caps than Sergio Ramos (180). A figure that falls to two if only the European zone (UEFA) is taken into account. The Spanish defender's longevity is at least as incredible as the consistency he has shown throughout his career.

His career, which began with La Roja in March 2005, has taken him to the very pinnacle of world football. A key member of Spain's golden generation, he won every title between 2008 and 2012 (a World Cup and two European Championships), and his achievements continue to serve as a model today.

4 Diego Maradona — Argentina

89 caps, 32 goals (1977-1994)