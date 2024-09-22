Key Takeaways International football has seen some remarkable teams dominate the game over the years.

Brazil have provided the world with a number of incredible sides, ranging from Pele's era to the galacticos of Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

Lionel Messi and Argentina secured their place in history by winning the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

International football has, throughout the years, offered spectators the chance to experience watching a multitude of brilliant teams. Be it at one or several of the world's greatest tournaments, the international game has seen some truly masterful sides play, but which teams have been the absolute best?

From the entertainers of the Brazil side in the late 1990s and early 2000s, to Spain's era of dominance through their tiki-taka style of play, there have been some outstanding international sides over the years who have conquered the World Cup, European Championships and Copa America among other tournaments. This list now ranks the nine greatest international teams in history.

Ranking Factors:

Lists are subjective and can often be categorised into a variety of different things. For this list, any entrants were chosen based on:

Honours won

Impact made in football

Overall quality

Longevity

Greatest International Teams in Football History Rank Team Honours 1. Spain, 2008-2012 1x World Cup (2010), 2x Euros (2008 and 2012) 2. Brazil, 1994-2002 2x World Cup (1994 and 2002), 1x World Cup Runners-up (1998), 2x Copa America (1997 and 1999) 3. Hungary, 1950-1956 1x Olympic Gold (1952), 1x World Cup Runners-up (1954) 4. Brazil, 1958-1962 2x World Cup (1958 and 1962), 1x South American Championship Runners-up (1959) 5. West Germany, 1972-1976 1x World Cup (1974), 1x Euros (1972), 1x Euros Runners-up (1976) 6. Netherlands, 1970-1978 2x World Cup Runners-up (1974 and 1978) 7. Brazil, 1970 1x World Cup (1970) 8. France, 1998-2001 1x World Cup (1998), 1x Euros (2000), 1x Confederations Cup (2001) 9. Argentina, 2021- 1x World Cup (2022), 2x Copa America (2021 and 2024)

9 Argentina, 2021-Present

Key Player: Lionel Messi

There is an understandable argument for recency bias regarding the current Argentina side, but what they have achieved in the past few years is not to be sniffed at. Coached by former player Scaloni since 2018, who spent two or three years establishing his managerial style, the Argentinians have blossomed on the world stage since the turn of the decade.

From 2021 until now, La Albiceleste have won two Copa America trophies and of course, in 2022, won the World Cup, football's most prestigious title, for the third time in their history.

Lionel Messi has finally taken his country to the heights that his people once dreamed he'd help them reach, bolstered by a strong supporting cast featuring the likes of Aston Villa shot-stopper Emi Martínez, midfield enforcer Rodrigo de Paul and attacking talents like Lautaro Martínez and Angel Di María.

Father Time will most likely soon catch up to this side, but perhaps they have another honour or two awaiting them before that day.

8 France, 1998-2001

Key Player: Zinedine Zidane

The 1990s started poorly for the French national team. After shock defeats to Israel and Bulgaria, footballing minnows in comparison to Les Bleus, in the 1994 World Cup, coach Gerard Houllier and several players were forced out of the team by public reaction.

Aime Jacquet succeeded the would-be Liverpool manager, helping to transform the French side into a titan of international football. With a team including the likes of Zidane, Henry, Didier Deschamps, Lillian Thuram and many more stars, the French developed some fine form throughout the mid-90s, culminating in a first-ever World Cup win, on home soil no less, in 1998.

Jacquet was succeeded by his assistant Lemerre after the tournament who, still supported by France's star-studded cast, drove the team onwards to win the Euros in 2000 and the 2001 Confederations Cup.

The first team to ever win a World Cup and Euros back-to-back, their shocking group stage exit at the 2002 World Cup spelt the end for Lemerre, but the mark his team had left on football by then was undoubtedly indelible.

7 Brazil, 1970

Key Player: Pele

Pele, Carlos Alberto, Jairzinho, Rivelino. The names could go on for this Brazil side, so much so that you'd be forgiven for forgetting that Garrincha, a star in his own right, had retired by the time the 1970 World Cup rolled around.

Having won the World Cup twice within the years before this tournament, it was in 1970 that the Brazil side established themselves as one of the best international teams ever. Their stunning 4-1 win over Italy in the final is fondly remembered even still, with Carlos Alberto's strike in that game being cited as one of the World Cup's finest ever goals in what was Pele's last tournament.

Related Why is Pele Called the King of Football? The Brazilian was first given the nickname in 1958, following his World Cup heroics.

Brazil became the first country in history to win the World Cup three times with their triumph in Mexico and were given permission to keep the trophy that they had become so synonymous with.

In the 54 years since, the Selecao have won two World Cups. While still impressive, it does not rival the sheer dominance that the Brazil of old so effortlessly displayed.

6 Netherlands, 1970-1978

Key Player: Johan Cruyff

Pioneers of Totaalvoetbal, or "Total Football," the trailblazing Dutch team of the 1970s were spearheaded and led by the masterful Johan Cruyff, managed and supported by coach Rinus Michels, whose allowance for that style of play in isolation has coloured him as a revolutionary manager.

Brazil legend Carlos Alberto spoke fondly about the "carousel" style of football that the Dutch brought to the 1974 World Cup, a competition that they tactically dominated. Were it not for what was perhaps a slight sense of complacency and arrogance in the final, a game the Dutch lost 2-1 to West Germany despite Neeskens' first-minute penalty, they would be a fondly remembered team with an iconic title to their name.

In 1978, they could only repeat their heartbreak rather than overcome it, losing their second-straight World Cup final 3-1 to Argentina. Though the Dutch won no major honours in this period of their history, the impact that their playing style had on football as a whole was far more wide-reaching, the beginning of a revolution within the game.

5 West Germany, 1972-1976

Key Player: Franz Beckenbauer

If an argument had to be made as to who, or what, prevented the 1970s Dutch side from capping their greatness with a trophy, the West Germany team of the same period would be one of the leading causes.

Skippered by Der Kaiser, Franz Beckenbauer, from 1971 onwards, all the while managed by Helmut Schon, West Germany made their mark on international football, first by winning the 1972 Euros. In their first ever Euros tournament, Die Mannschaft beat the Soviet Union 3-0 in the final, going on to continue their form in the year between tournaments, losing just thrice from 10 games.

Related 10 greatest World Cup winning captains of all time GIVEMESPORT ranks the top 10 World Cup-winning captains of all time, including Lionel Messi, Iker Casillas and Fabio Cannavaro.

In the World Cup, after losing 1-0 to East Germany in a game charged by pride and politics, the West Germans adjusted their strategy and pushed on to the final. Despite being 1-0 down to a penalty before even touching the ball against the Netherlands, West Germany rallied and battled. Paul Breitner levelled the game with a penalty (albeit, controversially given) of his own before Gerd Muller struck what would be the winner just minutes before the first half ended.

4 Brazil, 1958-1962

Key Player: Pele

Brazil's World Cup win in 1970 came towards the end of their Golden Generation, but the start of that period was just as exhilarating.

The South American side captured headlines at the 1958 World Cup by including the then-17-year-old starlet Pele in their team, who would go on to announce himself to the world with some captivating performances as his national team, in his own words, had a "coming of age" journey by winning the tournament.

In 1962, however, Pele went down with an injury in Brazil's second game, leaving them to defend their title without their star. Even still, guided by Moreira's management and bolstered by the obscene talent of players like Garrincha, the Brazilians fought their way to a second successive World Cup final and eventually, a second title, becoming only the second side in history to win two World Cup's back-to-back.

3 Hungary, 1950-1956

Key Player: Ferenc Puskas

The Mighty Magyars. A team so good that a nickname as vague as "The Golden Team" became synonymous with them. Between 1950 and 1956, the general consensus is that the Hungarian national side lost just one game in 69, scoring a whopping 436 goals in that time.

Managed by Gusztav Sebes with an attack led by Ferenc Puskas and Sandor Kocsis - some of the greatest players in the country's history - Hungary pioneered the 4-2-4 formation and a style of football similar to what would become "Total Football" almost 20 years later.

Having never come close to reaching the heights of their Golden Team in recent times, the Magyars won gold at the 1952 Olympics before emerging as Central European Champions the next year, a precursor to the modern Euros tournament. 6-3 and 7-1 thrashings over England came before the 1954 World Cup, which saw the fearsome Hungarians bested by West Germany in the final.

Perhaps this team could have had a longer hold on international football, but the fallout of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution contributed to the demise of a true footballing juggernaut.

2 Brazil, 1994-2002

Key Player: Ronaldo

Understandably, the team that have won the most World Cups have got the most entries on this list. After over two decades of not even making a final from their 1970 triumph, Brazil returned to winning ways at the 1994 World Cup in America.

While not a World Cup win that is adored by Brazilian fans, given there was favour shown to pragmatism over the traditional flair they were accustomed to, it is an important precursor to the side that reached the final in 1998.

Ronaldo, with four goals and three assists to his name in the tournament, was infamously put into the starting lineup just hours after suffering a convulsive fit.

Related 20 Greatest Strikers in Football History (Ranked) Thierry Henry, Pele and Ronaldo all feature on this list of the greatest number nines of all-time.

An understandably poorer performance followed as France won the final 3-0. In 2002, however, led by Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, Brazil reached yet another final, winning 2-0 against Germany. On top of their World Cup fortunes, Brazil also won back-to-back Copa America's in 1997 and 1999.

While Brazil have won the latter tournament three further times since the late 90s, their 2002 World Cup success remains their most recent.

1 Spain, 2008-2012

Key Player: David Villa

With player of the tournament Xavi in their midfield, tournament top scorer David Villa in attack and a team that, overall, had nine players feature in the team of the tournament, Euro 2008 saw Spain end their 44-year wait for international silverware.

What was better for the Spanish is that their win turned out to simply be a springboard for better things to come. After the Euros, manager Luis Aragones left his role and was replaced by former Real Madrid player and manager Vicente del Bosque.

Del Bosque had won 10 consecutive games by the start of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where Spain, facing the Netherlands in the final, won 1-0 after an extra-time strike from Andrés Iniesta in the final few minutes of the game.

Entering Euro 2012 as defending champions of both the Euros and the World Cup, the pressure did not phase La Roja even slightly. They cruised to victory in the final, battering Italy 4-0 to become the first ever country to win back-to-back Euros, the first ever country to win three consecutive titles, and the first national side to retain their continental championship after becoming World Cup winners.