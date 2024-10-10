Key Takeaways The inverted full-back role sees wide defenders moving more in-field, contributing to the midfield and enabling better control of possession.

The likes of Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola revolutionized football by introducing this new role, and many modern managers have implemented similar styles within their own systems.

Talented players including Philipp Lahm and Joao Cancelo have possessed the required technical qualities to seamlessly adapt to and excel in this new tactical role.

The inverted full-back is a modernized variation of the more traditional full-back, which has been a mainstay in football tactics for a considerably long time. Rather than partaking in the usual width-holding responsibilities, the inverted role tasks players with tucking more inside, effectively acting as an additional midfielder at times to enable complete control of possession.

Inverted full-backs are precisely how some of the greatest tacticians in football history, including Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff, have achieved great success through pure domination of the ball. These pioneering managers have inspired countless modern-day coaches like Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou, who are now deploying such positions within their own systems, albeit with slight tweaks.

Playing the inverted role as a full-back is far from straightforward, however, and while the managers are often accredited as the geniuses for devising the plans, the exceptional players in the role are the ones who ultimately put those plans into action. With that in mind, the ten best inverted full-backs – who have revolutionized football tactics with their standout performances – have been ranked.

Ranking Factors

Longevity

Achievements

Overall performances

Greatest Inverted Full-Backs in Football History Rank Name Career 1. Philipp Lahm 2001–2017 2. Sergi Barjuan 1990–2005 3. Albert Ferrer 1987–2003 4. Joao Cancelo 2012– 5. Trent Alexander-Arnold 2016– 6. Oleksandr Zinchenko 2015– 7. John Stones 2011– 8. Joshua Kimmich 2013– 9. Ben White 2016– 10. Manuel Akanji 2013–

10 Manuel Akanji

Career Span: 2013–

After signing for the blue side of Manchester on deadline day of the 2022 summer window for a measly fee of just £15 million, Manuel Akanji was indeed a surprise acquisition for Pep Guardiola, but evidently, the Spaniard had serious plans for the defender. Initially a centre-back previously for Borussia Dortmund, Akanji transitioned into a more inverted role, often moving in-field to combine with Rodri at the heart of a relentless Manchester City side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2022/23 treble-winning season, Manuel Akanji played more minutes than any other Manchester City defender in all competitions (3,815).

Amid first-team injuries, Akanji played a prominent role in his first season, helping his side to an iconic continental treble, and it's safe to say Guardiola's ambitious plans to use the Swiss international in an inverted role certainly paid off.

Manuel Akanji's Career Statistics Games 417 Goals 17 Assists 8 Major Achievements Champions League, Premier League (x2)

9 Ben White

Career Span: 2016–

Many scoffed at Arsenal's decision to lavish £50 million on then-Brighton defender, Ben White, but the Englishman has since paid his worth quite comfortably. During his first season, he was largely positioned alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, but following the introduction of William Saliba into the starting line-up, he then transitioned to right-back instead.

White took the change as a positive learning opportunity, eventually cementing himself as among the greatest right-backs to ever play for Arsenal too, and his role has varied from traditional to inverted throughout - a testament to his excellent versatility. However, when quizzed on how he has adapted so well to a unique inverted style, a humble Ben White dedicated much of the credit to his boss instead.

"I think when you have Mikel as your manager, it is quite easy, and he makes it simple for you."

Ben White's Career Statistics Games 339 Goals 10 Assists 21 Major Achievements None

8 Joshua Kimmich

Career Span: 2013–

Few players in football can perform equally well as both a midfielder and as a full-back, and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich has been one of those few for almost a decade now. The German signed for the Bavarians back in 2015, and he has since been a mainstay in the team, racking up an outstanding eight Bundesliga titles in the process.

Kimmich's quality and versatility have made him a manager's favorite, and he is often deployed in a variety of roles, including as an inverted full-back when required. In fact, many have likened his playing style to that of full-back legend, Philipp Lahm – more on him later.

Joshua Kimmich's Career Statistics Games 514 Goals 54 Assists 122 Achievements Champions League, Bundesliga (x8)

7 John Stones

Career Span: 2011–

Eyebrows were raised when Manchester City coughed up around £47.5 million - the second-highest fee for a defender in history at the time - for the then-Everton defender, John Stones. However, it's difficult to better his glittering career in Manchester, which has stretched for almost a decade and included six Premier League titles and a renowned continental treble.

Indeed, it is Stones' incredible versatility which has endeared him to fans. Seemingly capable of adapting to any area on the pitch in possession, the England international stunned many when he slotted in to an inverted full-back role in Manchester City's treble-winning season, leading to some labeling him the 'Barnsley Beckenbauer'. In the Champions League final, he roamed as the right-back into central areas and even popped up high as a right winger at times, as his tactical flexibility helped City finally get their hands on the famous European trophy.

John Stones' Career Statistics Games 398 Goals 19 Assists 8 Achievements Champions League, Premier League (x6)

6 Oleksandr Zinchenko

Career Span: 2015–

Initially starting his career as a creative midfielder, Oleksandr Zinchenko was never really a defensive stalwart, but on the ball, it has always been a completely different discussion. The Ukrainian's exceptional technique in tandem with a unique, low center of gravity has enabled him to maintain possession in even the most awkward of situations, which has in turn made him a key tactical piece for each of the managers he has played under.

Zinchenko’s versatility was pivotal in Manchester City's dominance under Guardiola, helping the team win multiple Premier League titles and cup competitions. His move to Arsenal has been equally impactful, where his ability to drift into midfield has given Mikel Arteta’s side greater tactical flexibility, aiding their return to title contention.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's Career Statistics Games 263 Goals 7 Assists 35 Achievements Premier League (x4)

5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Career Span: 2016–

Known for his incredible passing range and vision, Trent Alexander-Arnold's ability to drift into central midfield from right-back has revolutionized the tactics at Liverpool, but this is a rather recent tweak to his game. Previously tasked with creating lethal scoring opportunities from wide areas, the Englishman was already excelling, and could be comfortably considered among the greatest defenders on the planet.

However, along with Jurgen Klopp's modern tactical changes, Alexander-Arnold was asked to move more in-field – with assistant coach Pep Lijnders betting his salary that switch would work – which subsequently maximized his skill set and took his game to an even greater level. It seems destined for the passing maestro to eventually be considered among the best to ever do it, and other legends of the game have rarely been short of praise of the international, with Manchester United icon, Gary Neville, going as far as to say:

"He's the best passer of a ball at right-back that I've ever seen. He's David Beckham and Kevin De Bruyne at right-back."

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Career Statistics Games 338 Goals 23 Assists 87 Achievements Champions League, Premier League

4 Joao Cancelo

Career Span: 2012–

Joao Cancelo’s game evolved completely under Guardiola at Manchester City, where he was given license to drift into midfield and orchestrate play. This tactical shift unlocked his full potential, allowing him to combine defensive duties with playmaking abilities, much like an additional midfielder for the team.

Whether playing as a right-back or left-back, Cancelo was undoubtedly vital during his time in Manchester, and his pinpoint passing, vision, technical skill and superb ambidexterity made him a key figure in City’s dominance over the country, contributing to multiple Premier League titles. A sour end to his stint saw the Portuguese international sacrificed for a more defensive-focused approach from the manager, but let that not take away from his long-standing contributions to the club.

Joao Cancelo's Career Statistics Games 430 Goals 23 Assists 69 Achievements Champions League, Premier League (x3), Bundesliga, Serie A

3 Albert Ferrer

Career Span: 1987–2003

The first on this list to have starred in the 20th century, few will associate a player like Albert Ferrer with the inverted full-back role. However, he was one of the players tasked with applying one of the earliest implementations of the role as part of Johan Cruyff's "Total Football" style. The Dutchman has been renowned for his position-less style of football during his playing years, and he encouraged a similar style in his managerial years, and Ferrer is a player who benefited considerably. Generally a 4-3-3, Cruyff's men often switched to a 3-4-3 in possession, with one of the full-backs, sometimes Ferrer, stepping into midfield to help control the flow of possession.

The right-back donned the Barcelona shirt for almost a decade, helping his side to a plethora of achievements and thereafter cementing himself as one of the greatest inverted defenders of all time.

Albert Ferrer's Career Statistics Games 491 Goals 6 Assists 12 Achievements European Cup, La Liga (x5)

2 Sergi Barjuan

Career Span: 1990–2005

If it wasn't Albert Ferrer tucking in as an inverted full-back, it may well have been his partner-in-crime, Sergi Barjuan, instead. The Barcelona youth graduate amassed over 250 appearances over nine seasons for the Spanish outfit, where his technical ability and tactical intelligence made him a key figure in Johan Cruyff's "Total Football" style of play. In particular, Barjuan's explosive energy particularly brought exuberance to the pitch.

The Spaniard seamlessly combined attacking prowess with defensive responsibility, often moving into central areas to help his side control possession and perhaps even contribute directly to a number of goals throughout his glittering career.

Sergi Barjuan's Career Statistics Games 525 Goals 15 Assists 27 Achievements La Liga (x3)

1 Philipp Lahm

Career Span: 2001–2017

Philipp Lahm, often hailed as one of the greatest Bundesliga players of all time, revolutionized the full-back position with his role as the first true inverted full-back. While Cruyff's teams dabbled with flexibility for the full-backs, Lahm fully embodied the concept under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich, and ultimately was the first great to do it. Originally an exceptional right-back, his tactical intelligence and technical mastery allowed him to transition effortlessly into midfield, where he controlled the tempo of games and linked defense to attack with precision.

Lahm’s versatility redefined what was expected from full-backs, contributing to Bayern's domestic dominance and their Champions League triumph in 2013. His role in shaping modern tactics has been unparalleled, making him a true pioneer of the role.

Philipp Lahm's Career Statistics Games 660 Goals 23 Assists 77 Achievements World Cup, Champions League, Bundesliga (x8)

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt – correct as of 09-10-24.