Key Takeaways Ireland has produced excellent football managers like Mick McCarthy and Chris Hughton who have had success domestically and internationally.

Notable Irish managers, such as Dermot Keely and Stephen Kenny have achieved trophies and success in various leagues.

Iconic managers like Jack Kirwan and Patrick O'Connell have left a lasting impact on European clubs such as Ajax and Barcelona.

A nation whose international success has been rather limited, Ireland has been able to produce some excellent managers who have performed great jobs across the world.

Some of the nation's best managers have had domestic success in the League of Ireland, as well as in the Premier League, EFL and abroad. A small nation which has been able to make a big impact on the world's favourite game, Ireland have provided the sport with some fantastic managers. Below, we will be taking a look at their best, using the below ranking factors.

10 Brian Kerr

Notable Teams Managed: Republic of Ireland, Faroe Islands

The man with the best win percentage as manager of the Republic of Ireland, Brian Kerr, had a successful managerial career.

After realising from a young age he wasn't going to become a player, Kerr opted to focus on coaching and got his first job in management in 1986 with St Patrick's Athletic. He spent 10 years there, even putting in his own money to help the club avoid liquidation, and is still idolised at the club for this gesture, and his success at the club.

He left St Patrick's Athletic to begin a role in the Ireland set-up, first working with several youth teams, including the under 16s, 18s, and 20s, before adopting the senior post in 2003. Despite having the best win ratio of any Irish manager in history, Kerr was never able to steer the boys in green to a major tournament during his two-year tenure.

Brian Kerr Ireland Managerial Statistics Matches 33 Wins 18 Draws 11 Losses 4 Win Percentage 55%

9 Jack Kirwan

Notable Teams Managed: Ajax, Bohemians

An incredibly iconic manager, Jack Kirwan, was the first-ever professional manager of Ajax. A former Gaelic football player turned footballer, Kirwan was multi-talented and very successful. Winning the FA Cup with Tottenham during his playing days, the Irishman was triumphant everywhere he went.

As a manager, Kirwan laid the foundations for the club Ajax now are, as he guided them into the top flight for the first time. He went on to manage Bohemians, in his native Ireland, twice, as well as a short spell in Italy with US Livorno, but it was his Ajax spell which was the most impressive.

Jack Kirwan Managerial Statistics Years Active 1910-1925 Promotions 1 (Ajax, 1911)

8 Dermot Keely

Notable Teams Managed: Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk, Derry City

Winning four League of Ireland titles with three different clubs, Dermot Keely is one of the league's most successful managers. Managing a total of 13 clubs in his managerial career, Keely enjoyed plenty of excellent days, with numerous promotions, league titles, and cup triumphs along the way. Even enjoying success in Champions League qualifiers with Shelbourne, Keely was able to deliver in almost all his managerial posts.

League titles with Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk, and Shelbourne are perhaps his greatest achievements, but the fact that Keely did all of this whilst also being a Math and English teacher makes his success even more impressive.

Dermot Keely Managerial Statistics Years Active 1983-2010 Trophies 6

7 Pat Fenlon

Notable Teams Managed: Shelbourne, Hibernian, Shamrock Rovers

A true winner, Pat Fenlon enjoyed a lot of success as a manager, particularly in his homeland. Winning five league titles in Ireland, three with Shelbourne and two with Bohemians, Fenlon is recognised as a legend of the League of Ireland. With an Irish Cup and Irish League Cup to go along with the league titles, the Irishman was a fantastic manager.

During his two-year spell with Hibernian in Scotland, Fenlon led his side to two Scottish Cup finals, although he was defeated in both. He is still one of the most successful managers in the Edinburgh-based club's recent history.

Pat Fenlon Managerial Statistics Years Active 2002-Present Trophies 7

6 Stephen Kenny

Notable Teams Managed: Derry City, Dundalk, Republic of Ireland

A manager who enjoyed endless success in his native Ireland, before a disappointing spell as his country's boss, Stephen Kenny has had a fantastic managerial career.

His best days came whilst in charge of Dundalk, where he won four league titles, but he has also won silverware with Bohemians, Derry City, Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic. A manager who has been incredible in Ireland, Kenny was rewarded with the national team job, but he was unable to mirror his domestic success.

With a win percentage of just 27.5% during his time in charge of Ireland, his contract wasn't renewed in 2023. Despite an underwhelming spell in charge of his country, Kenny's success in the League of Ireland earns him a spot on this list.

Stephen Kenny Ireland Managerial Statistics Matches 40 Wins 11 Draws 12 Losses 17 Win Percentage 27.5%

5 Patrick O’Connell

Notable Teams Managed: Real Betis, Barcelona, Sevilla

An incredible story, Patrick O'Connell is recognised as being the man who saved Barcelona. After a successful playing career, O'Connell took over as manager at Racing Santander, where he won five league titles before La Liga was formed. A spell at Real Betis followed before he was appointed as manager of Barcelona in 1935.

After club president Josep Sunyol was assassinated in 1936, O'Connell took Barcelona on tours of Mexico, Cuba, and the United States to raise funds to keep the club afloat. Due to the success of these tours, Barcelona cleared their debts and were saved, thanks to O'Connell.

A manager who enjoyed success in Spain, including a second-place finish with Sevilla after his time with Barcelona. O'Connell is truly iconic. In saving one of the biggest clubs in the world, his legacy will live on forever, and Spanish football will always remember him.

Patrick O'Connell Managerial Statistics Years Active 1921-1949 Trophies 11

4 Joe Kinnear

Notable Teams Managed: Wimbledon, Luton, Newcastle

Perhaps best known for his spell with Wimbledon, Joe Kinnear enjoyed a fantastic career in management. Starting in Asia, first as assistant manager at Al-Shabab, then as manager of India and Nepal, Kinnear came to England for a very brief spell with Doncaster. He left after the club was taken over and was appointed as manager of Wimbledon, where his managerial career took off.

Consistently performing the unlikely and finishing in the top half of the Premier League, despite being on a small budget, Kinnear worked wonders at Wimbledon. Playing a style of football which is rarely seen in the modern game, with a lot of long balls and scrapping for possession, Kinnear masterminded some fantastic league finishes for the club.

Following a heart attack, he left Wimbledon, before returning to management with eventful spells at Luton and Newcastle, in an impressive and unique managerial career.

Joe Kinnear Managerial Statistics Years Active 1983-2014 Matches 583 Wins 216 Draws 166 Losses 201 Win Percentage 37%

3 David O'Leary

Notable Teams Managed: Leeds, Aston Villa, Al-Ahli

Best known for the wonders he produced at Leeds, David O'Leary had a successful career in management. When O'Leary was appointed by Leeds in 1998, his side was languishing towards the lower reaches of the Premier League, but this soon changed.

With a crop of young, talented players, playing high-tempo, attacking football, just a year later Leeds finished third in the Premier League, an incredible transformation. Taking the Yorkshire outfit to the semi-finals of the Champions League, O'Leary had a fantastic spell with the club, but after they had overspent significantly, and a falling out with the club's hierarchy, he departed the club.

Stints with Aston Villa and Al-Ahli followed, but neither replicated the incredible time he had at Elland Road.

David O'Leary Managerial Statistics Matches 341 Wins 151 Draws 84 Losses 106 Win Percentage 44.28%

2 Chris Hughton

Notable Teams Managed: Newcastle, Norwich, Brighton

With two Championship promotions under his belt, Chris Hughton has enjoyed a great managerial career in England. Taking Newcastle up to the Premier League in his first managerial role, before being controversially sacked in December of the following season, Hughton was a popular figure on Tyneside. He went on to have spells with Birmingham, and then Norwich, before spending five years with Brighton.

At Brighton, Hughton turned the club into promotion challengers, before eventually taking them up in 2017, where they have remained since. Hughton was sacked in 2019 by Brighton, despite keeping the club up, after a poor end to the season, which was again met with discontent from his club's fans. Spells with Nottingham Forest and then the Ghana national team followed in a very successful managerial career.

Chris Hughton Managerial Statistics Matches 512 Wins 199 Draws 144 Losses 169 Win Percentage 38.87%

1 Mick McCarthy

Notable Teams Managed: Republic of Ireland, Wolves, Ipswich

The greatest Irish manager in history, Mick McCarthy, enjoyed a fantastic career both in England and as Republic of Ireland manager.

Despite not playing the most attractive football, McCarthy enjoyed some great spells, including with Sunderland, Wolves, and Ipswich, where he enjoyed promotion and narrow relegation survival. With two Championship titles to his name, with Sunderland and Wolves, McCarthy is recognised as one of the division's best managers.

He also enjoyed two spells in charge of his country, in 1996 and 2018, where he was able to qualify for the 2002 World Cup, but after a very public falling out with Roy Keane, McCarthy was always under pressure.

After 68 games in charge, McCarthy resigned in 2002 after a poor start to qualification for the 2004 European Championships. During his second spell, the Irish manager was more successful, and almost guided his side to Euro 2020, but resigned before the play-offs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A football legend, McCarthy is a great character and had great spells throughout his career.

Mick McCarthy Managerial Statistics Matches 1,041 Wins 398 Draws 281 Losses 362 Win Percentage 38.23%

All statistics via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03.10.2024.