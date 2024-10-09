The Irish are synonymous with the grit and passion of the Premier League, with the nation's most iconic players plying their trade in the most-watched league on the globe. The Boys in Green have their fair share of legends who took to life in the English top-flight like a duck to water. Roy Keane became a seven-time champion at Man United, while Shay Given and Niall Quinn became cult heroes and helped open the door for more Irish talent, many of whom are still rife in the English football league system today.

There's a certain uniqueness about Ireland and its countrymen who crossed the Irish Sea to take their abilities to the Premier League. They are often hardworking, passionate and larger-than-life personalities and this makes them beloved by fans around the world. Some are still earning plaudits today, such as Everton captain Seamus Coleman who is in his 14th season at Goodison Park.

Here, the top 10 Irish players to play in the Premier League have been ranked, using factors such as their achievements, legacy, statistics and character to decide who is the greatest Irish player in modern English domestic football history.

Related 10 Greatest Ireland Players in Football History [Ranked] From Roy Keane to Shay Given, here are the greatest Irish players of all-time.

10 Richard Dunne

Premier League career span: (1996-2001) (2002-2012) (2014-15)

Richard Dunne's unfortunate claim to Premier League fame is holding the record for the most own-goals, reaching double figures (10). Still, the former Man City captain's abilities and achievements deserve recognition. He was a stalwart at the back for the Citizens and Aston Villa, making 432 appearances in the English top flight. His aerial abilities made him a threat from set pieces, and he scored 10 goals, including a winner for City against Middlesbrough in the 2006/07 season.

The Iron Curtain was an Irish hardman in defence and remains the only player in City's history to win the club's Player of the Year award four times in a row. He helped the Citizens keep 61 clean sheets in 296 club appearances but never got his hands on any silverware. He remains one of the Republic of Ireland's all-time greatest defenders, whose authoritative presence at the back was similar to that of his peers John Terry and Sol Campbell.

Richard Dunne PL stats and achievements Clubs Man City, Aston Villa, Everton, QPR Appearances 432 Goals 10 Assists 1 Achievements N/A

Related 13 of the most unwanted records in Premier League history Robin van Persie, Darwin Nunez and Patrick Vieira are among the huge names in the Premier League record books for the wrong reasons.

9 Seamus Coleman

Premier League career span: 2009-2024

Coleman has been a mainstay in Everton's defence since debuting for the Toffees 15 years ago, and he's continued to impress at Goodison Park. The Irish left-back's energy and leadership have made him a fan favourite and potentially one of their most iconic players. He's made 365 appearances in the Premier League, registering 22 goals and 26 assists, and was appointed club captain in August 2019 after becoming one of the club's longest-serving players.

The veteran defender shows composure on the ball and is just as much of a threat going forward as he is in defence. With his defensive nous at Goodison, he keeps pacey wingers at bay. He's one of the hardest-working full-backs in the competition's history and continues to show that age is just a number. He's helped the Merseysiders evade relegation for several seasons and his voice is still vital in the dressing room.

Seamus Coleman PL stats and achievements Clubs Everton Appearances 365 Goals 22 Assists 26 Achievements N/A

8 Niall Quinn

Premier League career span:(1992-1997) (2000-2003)

Niall Quinn spent his career as the right-hand man, a support man who used his 6ft 4in frame to great effect, posting 59 goals and 26 assists in 250 Premier League games. He was a nuisance with his aerial abilities, but he was also accomplished with the ball at his feet. His best period came at Sunderland after impressing at Man City, and he became an icon at the Stadium of Light, forging a formidable partnership with Kevin Phillips.

Quinny and Phillips were one of the best striker partnerships in Premier League history, scoring a collective 90 goals between them. 'The Perfect Match' used their contrasting profiles to great effect. Super Kev spoke glowingly about partnering the Irishman and how it was a 'dream come true':

"I never expected to play beside the calibre of someone like Niall Quinn - we were breaking records in the Premier League and it was a dream come true for me."

Niall Quinn PL stats and achievements Clubs Sunderland, Man City Appearances 250 Goals 59 Assists 26 Achievements N/A

7 Damien Duff

PL career span: (1996-1999) (2001-2009) (09-2014)

Damien Duff epitomized a versatile Premier League winger who defenders hated coming up against because of his daring playing style, wicked left foot and dribbling that mesmerised fans throughout his career. He was a hit at Blackburn Rovers, helping them win the League Cup in 2002 before joining Chelsea a year later in a then-club-record £17 million deal, and he left his mark at Stamford Bridge, part of a Blues side that won the title twice.

Duff could do a job in any position asked of him, but the height of his career came while playing on the wings, bagging 54 goals and 46 assists in 392 Premier League games. There have been many iconic wingers to grace the top tier of English football and the Ballyboden-born Irishman was one of them. He later had spells at Newcastle United and Fulham before calling time on his illustrious career in 2015 as a Shamrock Rovers player.

Damien Duff PL stats and achievements Clubs Fulham, Blackburn, Chelsea, Newcastle Appearances 392 Goals 54 Assists 46 Achievements Premier League (04/05, 05/06), League Cup (2002, 2005)

6 John O'Shea

PL career span: 2001-2017

John O'Shea might just be one of the most underrated players, not only in United's history, but also in the Premier League, with five titles to his name. He was unbelievably versatile, able to play across the backline of Sir Alex Ferguson's rampant Red Devils side of the 2000s. He even kept a clean sheet as a goalkeeper and his adaptability made him Mr Versatile at Old Trafford. The former Sunderland and Reading defender registered 13 goals and 17 assists in 446 games in the English top-flight.

One of Fergie's favourites, O'Shea carved out many memorable moments during his career, including nutmegging Real Madrid legend Luis Figo in the Champions League. He was a physical presence in defence and also further up the pitch, and boasted an impressive footballing IQ. There was nothing too flashy about the United hero, but he was adored by fans and popular in the dressing room, because of his dedication to the team. The new generation needn't look further for inspiration when it comes to versatility than the Irishman.

John O'Shea PL stats and achievements Clubs Man United, Sunderland Appearances 446 Goals 13 Assists 17 Achievements Premier League (02/03, 06/07, 07/08, 08/09, 10/11), FA Cup (2004), League Cup (2006, 2009)

5 Paul McGrath

PL career span: (1992-1997)

Paul McGrath's consistency made him one of the greatest defenders in Irish football history and fans will recall his displays at Italia 90. He spent five years in the Premier League at the backend of his career with Villa and Derby County after making a name for himself at United. He was a Rolls-Royce of a defender whose positional awareness and reading of the game were second to none. He earned the nickname 'God' at Villa Park, helping the Villans finish second in the division's inaugural campaign.

The 1993 PFA Player of the Year managed six goals and three assists in 166 Premier League games, with most coming while a Villan. He was one of the most stylistic defenders during his generation of players and if it weren't for injury issues he may have ended up higher on the list. He called time on his career in 1997 and will always be remembered for his dominant displays at the back that helped pave the way for the similar profile of defenders we see today.

Paul McGrath PL stats and achievements Clubs Aston Villa, Derby Appearances 166 Goals 6 Assists 3 Achievements League Cup (1994, 1996)

Related 10 Greatest Aston Villa Signings in Football History [Ranked] The likes of Dennis Mortimer and Nigel Spink have created long-standing legacies at Aston Villa from the point at which they were signed.

4 Robbie Keane

PL career span: (1999-2000) (2000-2011)

Robbie Keane was one of the Premier League's most prolific frontmen during his career, who flourished as the spearhead of Tottenham Hotspur's attack. In fact, his exploits for the Lilywhites were why they re-signed him after a short spell at Liverpool. White Hart Lane was his fortress and he wrote his name in the club's history books as one of their greatest ever strikers. He found the net 125 times in 349 appearances in the top-flight and 122 of those came at Spurs.

The pacey and intelligent forward could get the better of any defender and was instrumental in Tottenham's 2008 League Cup final triumph over Chelsea, leading the line alongside Dimitar Berbatov. He'd initially started his Premier League career at Leeds United and was adored at Elland Road en route to becoming one of Ireland's all-time greats who embodied all the characteristics required of a potent No.9. There was nothing quite like watching the former Spurs skipper get on the scoresheet and wheel away in celebration with a cartwheel and gun fingers.

Robbie Keane PL stats and achievements Clubs Tottenham, Leeds, Coventry, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa Appearances 349 Goals 125 Assists 33 Achievements League Cup (2008)

Related Ranking the 9 Best Players to Wear Number 10 For Tottenham With a mix of playmakers and forwards, several stars have shone in the number 10 shirt at Tottenham.

3 Shay Given

PL career span: (1995-2013) (2014-2017)

Given was arguably the greatest goalkeeper produced by the Republic of Ireland and was a mainstay in the Premier League throughout his career. He was one of Newcastle's most important players during his time at St James' Park, making many crucial saves, including an acrobatic stop to deny Sunderland's Phillips in the Tyne-Wear derby in the 2001-02 campaign. The Magpies could rely on Given to come to the fore in high-pressure moments with his confidence and command of his box.

He kept 116 clean sheets in 451 games in the English top flight before retiring in April 2018, and his name is synonymous with the league's goalkeeping greats. He also had spells at Blackburn, Man City, Villa and Stoke City and his extraordinary shot-stopping abilities were on display for those clubs. Ireland's two-time Player of the Year's influence is still apparent today, and he's coaching the new generation at Derby as the Rams' goalkeeping coach.

Shay Given PL stats and achievements Clubs Newcastle, Man City, Aston Villa, Stoke, Blackburn Appearances 451 Clean Sheets 116 Achievements Premier League (94/95), FA Cup (2011)

Related Newcastle's most used Premier League XI Newcastle United's all-time Premier League starting line-up based on players with the most appearances in the competition.

2 Denis Irwin

PL career span: (1992-2002) (2003-2004)

Denis Irwin did his talking on the pitch and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest full-backs the Premier League has seen during 12 trophy-laden years at United. He was defensively astute and a major threat going forward with his creativity and set-piece abilities. He struck a phenomenal free-kick against Liverpool in an enthralling 3-3 draw in the 1993-94 campaign, one of 18 goals scored in the highest division, while also contributing 24 assists in 328 games. He was an ever-present under Fergie during the 90s and won seven titles, part of the side that claimed the treble in 1999.

Mr Reliable was just that, rarely underperforming for the Red Devils and his quiet demeanour made him popular with Sir Alex, who liked humble and hardworking players. There weren't many flaws in Irwin's game and his relentless work ethic saw him speed up and down the pitch to help inspire United to victory. The Corkman played at both right and left back, and Gary Neville insists he's the best full-back in club and Premier League history. He also starred for Wolves at the end of his career, hanging up his boots in 2004.

Denis Irwin PL stats and achievements Clubs Man United, Wolves Appearances 328 Goals 18 Assists 24 Achievements Premier League (92/93, 93/94, 95/96, 96/97, 98/99, 99/00, 00/01), FA Cup (1994, 1996, 1999), League Cup (1992)

Related Sir Alex Ferguson Named Only Player Guaranteed to Make His All-Time Man Utd XI Sir Alex Ferguson managed plenty of great players during his time at Man Utd but he said only one was guaranteed to make his all-time XI.

1 Roy Keane

PL career span: (1992-2006)

Keane was renowned for his fiery and outspoken personality, but he was also one of the greatest players to grace the Premier League. He was an all-rounded midfielder whose leadership was instrumental in the Red Devils' dominance of English football during the 90s. He was tough as nails, putting in strong tackles while also possessing a superb passing range and positional sense that led to seven titles coming to Old Trafford.

The Mayfield-born midfielder made 326 appearances, registering 33 goals and 30 assists, and his midfield marshalling was unparalleled, raising the standards of those around him. He was a winner who wouldn't accept anything less than success and that mentality made him quite possibly the greatest Irish player in the history of the sport. He captained United to the treble in 1999 with inspiring performances that puts him atop the list of the greatest Irishmen since the formation of the Premier League in 1992. They don't make them quite like him anymore.

Roy Keane PL stats and achievements Clubs Man United, Nottingham Forest Appearances 366 Goals 39 Assists 33 Achievements Premier League (93/94, 95/96, 96/97, 98/99, 99/00, 00/01, 02/03), FA Cup (1994, 1996, 1999, 2004)