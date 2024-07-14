Highlights There have been a host of Italian greats to bless the Premier League.

Chelsea have had plenty of the list, including Gianfranco Zola and Roberto di Matteo.

Mario Balotelli remains the only Italian player to ever win the Premier League with Manchester City in 2011-12.

When you look around the modern-day landscape of the Premier League, you may notice a distinct lack of top-class Italian footballers. Over recent years, the majority of successful Italians that have ventured into the Premier League have come in the form of a manager rather than a player, with Roberto Mancini, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, Claudio Ranieri and Roberto Di Zerbi all having made their mark on one of the biggest leagues in the world.

However, when you begin to look into the archives of Premier League history, the names of Gianfranco Zola, Roberto Di Matteo, and Paolo Di Canio all ring fondly in the memory, having provided the league with some of its most magical moments throughout history. Read on, as GIVEMESPORT ranks the best Italian footballers to have ever graced the English top flight.

Ranking factors

Club achievements

Individual awards

Legacy within the Premier League

Overall ability

1 Gianfranco Zola

Premier League career span: 1996-2003

Perhaps the first name that springs to mind when thinking of iconic Italian Premier League stars, Gianfranco Zola earned a reputation for his dazzling ability to bamboozle defenders and entertain the Chelsea faithful with his mesmerising footwork.

Joining Chelsea in 1996 for £4.5 million, Zola stayed at the club until 2003, making 311 appearances, scoring 80 goals, and registering 39 assists in all competitions. In his time with the Blues, he won a Super Cup, a League Cup, two FA Cups and a UEFA Super Cup, while also winning the Player of the Year award twice in the 1998/99 and 2002/03 seasons.

It was not just the titles or the goals that made Zola the player he was; it was his overall intelligence on the pitch and capacity to get fans off their seats in anticipation of his next move, picking up the ball in dangerous areas, and using his low centre of gravity to evade challenges. The Italian was a genius and an absolute joy to behold. In his time at Chelsea, he managed to become a club legend and, to this day, he is still regarded and remembered as one of the best players to ever put on that famous blue jersey.

Gianfranco Zola's Premier League Statistics Appearances 229 Goals 59 Assists 23

2 Paolo di Canio

Premier League career span: 1997-2004

Another extraordinary Italian talent that we were lucky enough to have grace our shores was former Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham United, and Charlton Athletic forward, Paolo di Canio.

With a goal record of almost one in every three matches, it doesn't quite paint the correct picture of what di Canio was all about, as his former coach at West Ham, Harry Redknapp, described him as a player who "can do things with the ball that people can only dream of."

In March 2000, di Canio proved his former manager correct as he scored one of the most iconic goals in Premier League history, dispatching a lofted ball over the top of his fullback in exquisite fashion, using a flying scissor kick motion to send the ball nestling into the far top right corner, leaving the goalkeeper completely helpless.

However, with such glistening brilliance also came the downside, as di Canio was a passionate figure but also had the perpencity to boil over the top, which is displayed by his 11-match suspension that he earned at Sheffield Wednesday after pushing over a referee.

Paolo di Canio's Premier League Statistics Appearances 190 Goals 66 Assists 33

3 Roberto Di Matteo

Premier League career span: 1996-2002

Once again, an Italian that thrived in the colours of blue at Stamford Bridge, Roberto Di Matteo, took to life at Chelsea like a duck to water and was quickly embraced by fans when scoring the winner against Middlesbrough on his debut for the club.

He then went on to play a significant role in the midfield for the Blues, further capturing the hearts of the fanbase before suffering a nasty leg break in 2000, which essentially ended his career. Despite being more well-known for coming back to Chelsea as a manager and achieving Champions League and FA Cup glory in the 2011/12 season, Di Matteo was certainly a key man for the club during his playing years, vital both defensively and offensively for his side. During his eight-year tenure as a player, he won a Super Cup, a League Cup, two FA Cups and a UEFA Super Cup.

Roberto Di Matteo's Premier League Statistics Appearances 119 Goals 15 Assists 8

4 Gianluca Vialli

Premier Leauge career span: 1996-1999

There seems to be a special connection between great Italian Premier League players and Chelsea, as our next addition to this list, the late Gianluca Vialli, spent his days in England's top flight at Stamford Bridge. Joining on a free transfer as a part of Ruud Gullit's rebuild plan in 1996, Vialli was a success in his opening campaign, becoming a fan favourite for his goalscoring prowess, which earned him double figures that season, and winning the FA Cup, playing a major role by scoring a brace in a 4-2 comeback against Liverpool along the way.

However, after such a bright start to his career, an altercation between himself and the Dutch boss saw his career spiral rather quickly as he struggled to get regular minutes in the team, being limited to last-minute appearances off the bench. Following Gullit's dismissal, Vialli took on the role of player-manager, where he finished the season as the club's top scorer and won the League Cup and Cup Winners Cup in 1998, before retiring to focus on his managerial role.

Gianluca Vialli's Premier League Statistics Appearances 58 Goals 21 Assists 1

5 Mario Balotelli

Premier League career span: 2010-2013 & 2014-2016

Mario Balotelli is a player that needs little introduction, as the brief period that he spent in England was littered with memorable moments. Whether it was pulling up his shirt with a message saying "Why Always Me?" after scoring against Manchester United or setting off fireworks in his own house, the Italian forward was a headline-maker.

Remarkably, Balotelli holds the title of the only Italian to ever be crowned Premier League champion, playing a major role in Manchester City's first-ever title-winning season, flicking the ball into the path of Sergio Aguero before the Argentinian scored the league's most iconic goal in its history, beating Queens Park Rangers 3-2 in the final minute of the game to claim the title. Despite a successful stint with the Sky Blues, his final spell in the league was far from what anybody expected, as he managed only a single goal in 16 appearances after signing for Liverpool in 2014 and subsequently left on loan at the end of that season, never to be seen in the Premier League again.

Mario Balotelli's Premier League Statistics Appearances 70 Goals 21 Assists 1 Premier League Titles 1

6 Fabrizio Ravanelli

Premier League career span: 1996-1997 & 2001-2003

Perhaps peaking in his first game in the country, Fabrizio Ravanelli opened his account of his English career in sensational fashion, scoring a hat-rick against Liverpool in August 1996 on the opening day of the season. His career in England was a rather unique one. In the season he spent at Middlesbrough, the forward scored 17 goals in 35 appearances, helping his side reach the finals of both domestic cup competitions, but unfortunately, they were not successful in either final. Adding insult to injury, Boro were also relegated that season despite the forward's decent goal return.

Then, returning for his second spell in the Premier League, Ravanelli decided to join Derby County, signing for the Rams in 2001. This time around, he had a slightly less prolific record, dispatching 14 goals in 50 appearances, but once again was relegated from the division with his new side.

Despite only a handful of seasons in English football and being rather unlucky to experience two relegations while scoring 31 times in 85 appearances in all competitions, Ravanelli certainly knew how to find the back of the net, but choosing a club was maybe not his greatest strength.

Fabrizio Ravanelli's Premier League Statistics Appearances 64 Goals 25 Assists 6

7 Jorginho

Premier League career span: 2018-Present

Being the only current Italian to play in the Premier League to make this list, current Arsenal and former Chelsea midfielder, Italian international Jorginho has been one of the more consistent performers in the division for some time now. Winning the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Champions League in his time at Chelsea, he has won some of the biggest accolades there are in football; however, the Premier League title still alludes to the Italian midfielder.

Known for his ability to dictate games from deep with incredible press resistance and passing technique, Jorginho possesses the sometimes overlooked skill of setting the pace of a football match and keeping his side ticking. Another facet of Jorginho's game is penalties, holding an 86% success ratio from the spot, dispatching 19 times from penalty situations in the Premier League in 22 attempts, and finishing as Chelsea's top goalscorer in the 2021 season with seven goals. In January 2023 he joined Arsenal and a season later, he broke into the starting XI, helping free up Declan Rice and give the midfield more balance.

Jorginho's Premier League Statistics Appearances 181 Goals 21 Assists 8

8 Benito Carbone

Premier League career span: 1996-2002

Having played for Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa, Bradford City, Derby County, and Middlesbrough throughout his Premier League career, Italian forward Benito Carbone is the penultimate player to make this list. Better recognised for his time spent at Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City, Carbone was known for his ability to combine with his teammates and for providing moments of magic rather than being a consistent goalscorer; however, he did know how to find the back of the net from time to time.

In his time at Wednesday, he formed a strike partnership with fellow Italian, Di Canio, that left Premier League defences frightened. In the 1998/99 season, Carbone was voted as the fans' favourite player of the season and recorded a club-high goalscoring return of nine goals in the Premier League. Perhaps the standout moment in his career in England was his hat-trick in a 3-2 win against Leeds United in the FA Cup, where he dragged his side through to the next round, scoring a 35-yard belter in the process. Carbone went on to score five times for Aston Villa on their way to the final that year, but ultimately fell short against Chelsea, losing 1-0 at Wembley.

Benito Carbone's Premier League Statistics Appearances 177 Goals 35 Assists 10

9 Carlo Cudicini

Premier League career span: 2000-2012

Further adding to the Italian and Chelsea connection, Carlo Cudicini is the first and only goalkeeper to make our list. Voted club player of the year in the 2001/02 season by the fans, the shot-stopper proved to be the anchor at the back that was desperately needed in a turbulent season, famously saving two penalties in the space of seven days against Kevin Phillips and Gary McAllister, helping his side to finish in sixth place.

In the following season, he won the ITV Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season award, playing a major role in Chelsea's fourth-place finish while keeping the second-best defensive record in the division that campaign. However, upon the arrival of Jose Mourinho and Petr Cech at Stamford Bridge in the 2004/05 season, Cudicini's role at the club quickly diminished as he became a backup to the Czech.

In 2009, he transferred to Tottenham Hotspur, where he played a bit part role before moving to LA Galaxy in 2013.A goalkeeper who earned a well-deserved reputation as a shot-stopper, especially from the penalty spot, but unfortunately, due to injury and circumstance, perhaps did not get the credit he deserved for just how good of a goalkeeper he was in his pomp.

Carlo Cudicini's Premier League Statistics Appearances 161 Clean Sheets 67

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12.07.24