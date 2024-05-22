Highlights Some icons make it to the list of the 10 greatest Ivorian footballers of all time.

Many of those who delivered the African Cup of Nations victory in 2015 deservedly make the rankings.

Yaya Toure and Didier Drogba of course make the top two, winning several major honours throughout their career.

From Didier Drogba to Yaya Toure, the Ivory Coast has produced an array of exceptional talents over the years. On the African continent, 'the Elephants' may boast the most impressive pool of footballers, with countless players emanating from the nation forging successful careers for themselves in Europe.

While they are yet to progress past the Group Stage of a World Cup, the West African side have been crowned champions of the Africa Cup of Nations on three separate occasions, most recently in 2023 on home turf. Between 2006 and 2015, they managed a run of qualifying for every World Cup and progressing to at least the Quarter-Finals in every AFCON, a period which coincided with what many described as the country's golden generation, spearheaded by the likes of Drogba and Toure. But which of their compatriots are also in the conversation for the best Ivorian players of all time?

GIVEMESPORT have identified the 10 greatest Ivory Coast players in history, ranking them based on a number of factors.

Ranking Factors

International achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Individual awards

Legacy within football

10 greatest Ivory Coast players ever Player International caps 1. Yaya Toure 97 2. Didier Drogba 105 3. Kolo Toure 118 4. Salomon Kalou 97 5. Sebastien Haller 25 6. Serge Aurier 89 7. Gervinho 88 8. Franck Kessie 71 9. Didier Zokora 123 10. Wilfried Bony 59

10 Wilfried Bony

Career Span: 2007 - present

Many may remember Wilfried Bony as an underwhelming Manchester City signing, whose career tailed off at Stoke City, and thus there may be some surprise seeing him on this list. However, the former Swansea City star made a major impact on the international stage, playing 59 times for the Elephants, scoring 18 goals.

Not only was he a constant figure in the national side between 2010 and 2019, but he also scored twice in the 2014 World Cup and twice in a 2015 AFCON quarter-final victory over Algeria, a tournament Ivory Coast went on to win. Perhaps living in the shadows of Didier Drogba in the early part of his career inhibited his legacy, but he certainly made the most of his time on the pitch for his country, with his exceptional link-up play and ability in the air undeniable.

Combine his international success with outstanding goal-scoring seasons in the Eredivisie and the Premier League, as well as a Dutch Footballer of the Year award, and Bony is well worth his place on this list.

Bony's International Career Ivory Coast Caps 59 Ivory Coast Goals 18 Ivory Coast Honours AFCON 2015

9 Didier Zokora

Career Span: 1999 - 2017

A name many may have forgotten, combative defensive midfielder Didier Zokora played 134 times for Tottenham between 2006 and 2009. Although this represents a respectable club career, that also involved spells at Sevilla and Trabzonspor, it's what he did at international level that warrants his place in the Ivory Coast hall of fame.

Zokora is the nation's current all-time cap holder, playing 123 times for the Elephants, featuring consistently in their first two successful World Cup qualification campaigns, as well as leading them to two AFCON finals in 2006 and 2012. Adding to this, a League Cup, a Copa del Rey, a Belgian League title and two appearances in the African Team of the Year, and it's clear that the Abidjan-born man had a stellar career.

Zokora's International Career Ivory Coast Caps 123 Ivory Coast Goals 1 Ivory Coast Honours None

8 Franck Kessie

Career Span: 2015 - Present

It's a testament to Franck Kessie's exceptional ability that he's on this list at just 27, with a significant portion of his career left to add to his existing achievements. While he is yet to feature in a World Cup for his nation, the Al-Ahli man has played in the last four AFCONs, and was pivotal to the Ivory Coast's recent AFCON win on home soil, scoring in the final against Nigeria.

Kessie was also an indispensable cog in an AC Milan side that rose back to prominence and won Serie A in 2022, playing 223 games for the Italian side. These performances earned him a move to Catalan giants Barcelona, where further impressive displays meant he was one of the stars the Saudi Pro League attracted last summer.

An incredible engine, an expansive passing range and the ability to chip in reliably with goals means he's undoubtedly already one of the best midfielders in Ivory Coast history.

Kessie's International Career Ivory Coast Caps 71 Ivory Coast Goals 10 Ivory Coast Honours AFCON 2023

7 Gervinho

Career Span: 2005 - Present

Similarly to Bony, Gervinho experienced a relatively below-par spell in England, scoring just 11 goals in 63 appearances for Arsenal between 2011 and 2013. However, the pacey winger enjoyed successful tenures in France and Italy for Lille and Roma respectively, and was a constant fixture in the Ivory Coast's 'golden generation' era.

Only four players have scored more goals for the Elephants, and only eight have managed more caps. The diminutive dribbler has four World Cup goals to his name and scored twice on route to AFCON glory in 2015, being named in the team of the tournament. At domestic level, Gervinho was imperative to Lille's 2010-11 Ligue 1 title alongside Eden Hazard and won the Super Lig with Trabzonspor in 2022.

On his day and in his prime, the electric wide man was a sensational watch, once being described by Hazard as the best player he's ever played with.

Gervinho's International Career Ivory Coast Caps 88 Ivory Coast Goals 23 Ivory Coast Honours AFCON 2015

6 Serge Aurier

Career Span: 2009 - Present

Another whose perception in England may be somewhat dented by a mixed spell in North London, Serge Aurier boasts an impressive set of honours and accolades on the domestic and international stages. The first on this list to have been a part of both the 2015 and 2023 AFCON victories for Ivory Coast, Aurier has 89 caps for his national side.

Rising through the ranks in France with the likes of Lens and Toulouse, after Aurier established himself as Paris Saint-Germain's first-choice right-back, he became one of the most highly rated in the world in this position. An up-and-down time since may have meant he hasn't fulfilled the potential he had promised, but the former Spurs player has still achieved a lot in the game.

Two AFCONs, 11 major honours with PSG, a Champions League runners-up medal and four appearances in the African Team of the Year suggest he's up there with the most successful to have worn the orange Ivorian shirt.

Aurier's International Career Ivory Coast Caps 89 Ivory Coast Goals 3 Ivory Coast Honours AFCON 2015, AFCON 2023

5 Sebastien Haller

Career Span: 2012 - Present

Perhaps a surprise inclusion on this list given his relative lack of international experience, but what he lacks in experience he's made up for in impact. Sebastien Haller arguably carried an average Ivory Coast side to victory in AFCON earlier this year, scoring winning goals in both the semi-final and final of this competition, achieving these pivotal contributions after recovering from testicular cancer just a year prior.

While the likes of Bony and Seydou Doumbia have flirted with the prospect of being the Drogba replacement, Haller has been the closest to filling this role, leading the team at an international tournament and having several successful goal-scoring seasons across Europe. The aforementioned two enjoyed the odd impressive season, but Haller has consistently performed across multiple seasons for Utrecht, Eintracht Frankfurt and Ajax, and was on course to do so with Borussia Dortmund before illness.

His size, strength and technical flair represent the nearest Ivorian profile to resembling Drogba, and he now has two Eredivisie titles, a DFB-Pokal and, of course, an AFCON to show for it.

Haller's International Career Ivory Coast Caps 25 Ivory Coast Goals 10 Ivory Coast Honours AFCON 2023

4 Salomon Kalou

Career Span: 2003 - 2020

A name that will need no introduction, Salomon Kalou perhaps went under the radar as one of the best wide forwards in the Premier League during his time at Chelsea. The now 38-year-old hit double figures in all competitions for the West London side in four consecutive seasons between 2007 and 2011, and was a key part of a team that won the Premier League, four FA Cups, a League Cup and a Champions League.

This stacked set of accolades immediately places him in the upper echelon of Ivorian footballers, and his ability backed this up. His elusive dribbling, excellent movement and eye for goal made him a frightening proposition for opposing defenders throughout his career. To top all of this off, he was another contributor to the 2015 AFCON success and just two players have scored more goals than him for the Ivory Coast.

Kalou's International Career Ivory Coast Caps 97 Ivory Coast Goals 28 Ivory Coast Honours AFCON 2015

3 Kolo Toure

Career Span: 2001 - 2017

By far the most accomplished Ivorian defender of all time, Kolo Toure's career spanned 16 years at the top level, where he made over 350 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool. The centre-back won two Premier League titles, the first of which he was an integral part of a back four that led Arsenal to an unbeaten season in 2003/04.

In total, Toure won ten major honours throughout his career, including the 2015 AFCON. Only Zokora has amassed more caps than him, and he has been lauded for being the initial star to break through and be at the forefront of the golden era of Ivorian football.

K. Toure's International Career Ivory Coast Caps 118 Ivory Coast Goals 6 Ivory Coast Honours AFCON 2015

2 Didier Drogba

Career Span: 1998 - 2018

Nicknamed 'the African King', Drogba was the poster boy of African football, alongside Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o, during the 2000s. His incredible physique, accurate ball striking and talismanic character created an aura that elevated him to godly status in the Ivory Coast and in much of Western Africa.

Not only was he an icon for his nation, despite missing out on lifting major international silverware, he also became an iconic figure for Chelsea in their first period of sustained success in the modern era. Leading the line for both Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti's title-winning teams, Drogba won four Premier League titles, a Champions League and several cups with the Blues.

On top of all this, the former striker is Chelsea's third top-leading goalscorer and his country's all-time leading goalscorer, 35 goals ahead of second.

Drogba's International Career Ivory Coast Caps 105 Ivory Coast Goals 65 Ivory Coast Honours None

1 Yaya Toure

Career Span: 2001 - 2019

One of the most influential midfielders in modern times, Yaya Toure pips Drogba to the podium as the Ivory Coast's greatest-ever player. The Manchester City legend combined powerful running with an incredible range of passing, as well as scoring at a rate many strikers would be proud of. The technical level for a player of his size and stature may never be seen again.

Toure's ability got the success it deserved. Winning three Premier League titles, two La Ligas and one Champions League, he capped all of this off by leading his country to an AFCON victory in 2015. On an individual level, Toure has been named African Footballer of the Year a record four times and named in the African Team of the Year a record seven times.

Toure's International Career Ivory Coast Caps 97 Ivory Coast Goals 19 Ivory Coast Honours None

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 16/05/24).