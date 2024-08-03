Summary Japan has produced top attacking midfielders like Nakata and Kagawa.

Nakata is highly regarded among the best Asian players for his skill and elegance, culminating in Serie A success.

Japan have become regulars at the World Cup over the last 25 years.

Since the J.League launched in 1993, Japanese football has continued to grow in strength. Over the last 25 years, a growing number of Japanese stars have played leading roles with leading clubs around the world, including Shinja Kagawa in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and Hidetoshi Nakata in Serie A with Parma and Roma – who both finish in the top two of these rankings. While they have been great exports, the country's domestic league has flourished too. Five different clubs have won the Japanese title in the last decade, with attendances being pretty healthy - the Urawa Red Diamonds have averaged crowds of nearly 37,000 despite being in mid-table.

Japan have also faired well on the big stage, being involved in several memorable World Cup matches in recent years, having beaten both Spain and Germany in the group stages in the 2022 Qatar World Cup and being involved in a thrilling match with Belgium in the second round of the 2018 World Cup, albeit that match ended in a last-minute 3-2 defeat, having been two goals up as late as the sixty-fifth minute of the game. When compiling a list of the greatest Asian players, undoubtedly many Japanese footballers would feature in those rankings. No Asian nation has won more AFC Asian Cups than Japan, winning the tournament on four occasions, with the last victory coming with a one-nil extra-time win over Australia in 2011.

Despite the disappointment of not getting past the second round of the World Cup, Japan are a recognised and respected nation in world football, ranked eighteenth in the world, ahead of Senegal and behind Mexico. Equipped with a mixture of discipline and flair, Japanese players continue to feature in many of Europe's best teams, although have shone in many different parts of the world – as proven when ranking their best 15 players of all time.

Ranking Factors

Whether they won any trophies or individual awards

Longevity and playing at the highest level

General ability and technical skill

Teams they played for and competitions they played in

15 Greatest Japanese Players in Football History Ranking Name 1. Hidetoshi Nakata 2. Shinji Kagawa 3. Makoto Hasebe 4. Keisuke Honda 5. Kunishige Kamamoto 6. Kazuyoshi Miura 7. Shinji Okazaki 8. Yasuhito Endo 9. Shunsuke Nakamura 10. Yuto Nagatomo 11. Yuji Nakazawa 12. Junichi Inamoto 13. Atsuto Uchida 14. Maya Yoshida 15. Shinji Ono

15 Shinji Ono

To fans of European football in the 2000s, Shinji Ono may well be a very familiar name. A creative midfielder by trade, Ono made the move from his native Japan to the Netherlands, joining Eredivisie giants Feyenoord in 2001 - a high-profile move coming off the back of a very impressive Confederations Cup showing. He spent five years in Rotterdam, making well over 100 appearances for the club and scoring 19 goals.

His time in Dutch football was good to say the least, with his first season there seeing him help the side to a UEFA Cup in 2002, making him the first Japanese player to ever win a European trophy. Injuries would then begin to wreck his career, but not after football legend Wesley Sneijder labelled him the toughest opponent he ever faced.

14 Maya Yoshida

A name familiar to Premier League fans, and those of a Southampton persuasion in particular, Maya Yoshida is a bona fide legend given his exploits on the international stage in particular. Amassing 120 caps for his national side, the 6 foot 2 centre-back was with the Japan squad for the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups showcasing his real longevity and skill.

Still playing football at 36, Yoshida has since moved his career to the MLS, captaining LA Galaxy, and winning the MLS Cup in 2024. He was also named a part of the Asian Team of the Decade (2020s) by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) - a just reward for a player who has been consistent wherever he has been.

13 Atsuto Uchida

Regarded as one of the best Asian full-backs in history, Atsuto Uchida made his name by turning out for revered Bundesliga outfit Schalke. The defender started off his career in his native Japan with Kashima Antlers, and after winning three J1 League titles, made the move to Germany in 2010 for a fee over £1m.

Uchida would win the DfB-Pokal Cup in the 2011/2012 season, and would also be named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season twice between 2012 and 2014. Unfortunately, injuries would play a big part in derailing his career towards his late 20s and early 30s, and would force him into retirement at the age of just 32.

12 Junichi Inamoto

An instantly recognisable figure given his beach-blond hair, Junichi Inamoto made headlines when he made the big move to Arsenal to play under legendary manager Arsene Wenger in 2001. His spell at Highbury was short-lived however, and despite scoring twice for Japan in the 2002 World Cup, he would be released by the Gunners before the tournament even began.

That prompted a long-term loan switch to Premier League rivals Fulham, and it was with the Cottagers that Inamoto really made a name for himself. The Japanese attacking talent became a fan favourite rather quickly, helping himself into folklore by netting four goals across two legs in Fulham's 2002 Intertoto Cup final win over Bologna.

11 Yuji Nakazawa

One of only a select few Japanese footballers to reach over 100 caps for his country, Yuji Nakazawa was renowned as a tough-tackling defender. A former captain of Japan, the centre-back earned the nickname of the 'The Bomber' after unique hairstyle and heading ability.

Aside from his longevity on the international stage, Nakazawa is also third on the all-time list for appearances made in the Japanese top-flight with 593 games played. Quite remarkably, the defender once played a whopping 178 matches consecutively for Yokohama F.Marinos between July 2013 and August 2018, while his two J1 League titles came in 2003 and 2004 - quite the snapshot of just how well and long Nakazawa played for.

10 Yuto Nagatomo

Yuto Nagatomo is Japan's second most capped player ever. He is perhaps best known in Europe for his seven years spent with Inter Milan. Unfortunately for Nagatomo, his time at San Siro coincided with Juventus’s nine in a row Serie A title wins, but he did win the Italian Cup with Inter in 2011, along with two Super Turkish Lig titles with Galatasaray.

Hugely consistent, the full-back represented Japan in four World Cups in 2010 in South Africa, 2014 in Brazil, 2018 in Russia and 2022 in Qatar, and still plays now, back in Japan for FC Tokyo in the J League.

9 Shunsuke Nakamura

Shunsuke Nakamura had a lengthy career and enjoyed a very influential spell in Scotland with Celtic, who he helped win three Scottish titles in a row between 2006 and 2008. It was there he was voted both the Scottish Player of the Year and the Scottish Football Writers' Association Player of the Year.

Nakamura was an attacking midfielder, a position that Japan can say they have had plenty of success in creating several very creative and entertaining players over the last 25 years. This creative talent was on show for Celtic where free-kicks where concerned, if a dead ball was with 30 yards, Nakamura was more than capable of scoring.