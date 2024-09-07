Key Takeaways Some football players struggle to nail down a long-term home in the game and instead move around clubs every few years.

There are many candidates for the top 10 football journeymen, but given the number of high-profile clubs he played for - like Barcelona, for whom he is often described as one of the best to play for the club - the variety of countries he played in and the success he enjoyed, Samuel Eto'o is ranked as the greatest.

A journeyman footballer is somebody who has played for many clubs, never settling down for too long before being linked with another move elsewhere. Some, like Italian striker Christian Vieri, remain almost exclusively in their home country - only one of his 13 clubs, Atletico Madrid, were outside of Italy. The following lists the top 10 greatest journeymen in football history.

10 Greatest Journeymen in Football History [Ranked] 1 Samuel Eto'o 2 Christian Vieri 3 Nicolas Anelka 4 Freddy Adu 5 Yossi Benayoun 6 Marcus Bent 7 Jermaine Pennant 8 Andy Cole 9 Robbie Keane 10 Craig Bellamy

10 Craig Bellamy

Nine Clubs

Bellamy played for nine clubs but had 10 moves due to two spells each with Liverpool and Cardiff City. The Welshman seemed to have a particular skill when it came to burning his bridges, not having a happy spell at Coventry City. He was also known for having something of a temper, once attacking Liverpool colleague John Arne Riise with a golf club.

After scoring a few days later against Barcelona, Bellamy celebrated by taking an imaginary swing of a golf club. He was not the biggest fan of referees. Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg named Bellamy as one of the five most annoying players he ever refereed.

Craig Bellamy Clubs Norwich City, Coventry City, Newcastle United, Celtic, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, West Ham, Manchester City, Cardiff City Appearances 543 Goals 167 Career highlights 2004/05 Scottish Cup (Celtic), 2011/12 League Cup (Liverpool)

9 Robbie Keane

11 clubs

Considered one of the 10 greatest ever Irish players, Robbie Keane is best known for his time at Spurs, for whom he scored 122 goals in 306 games, meaning the Irishman is thought of as one of the best players to wear the number 10 shirt for the Lilly whites. Keane's career also saw a very prolific five-year spell at the LA Galaxy, who he scored 104 goals for in 165 games.

Known for his forward roll celebration, Keane joined Inter Milan from Coventry City. He only made 15 appearances for the club but did open the scoring in the 2000 SuperCoppa Italia Final, which Inter lost 4-3 to Lazio.

Robbie Keane Clubs Wolves, Coventry, Inter Milan, Leeds, Spurs, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham, LA Galaxy, Aston Villa, ATK Appearances 733 Goals 322 Career highlights 2008 League Cup (Spurs), 2011, 2012, 2014 MLS Cup (LA Galaxy)

8 Andy Cole

13 clubs

Best known for his partnership with Dwight Yorke which saw Manchester United win the treble in 1999, Cole continued to play and score well into his late thirties. Considered one of the best strikers in Premier League history, Cole's enthusiasm for the game was shown while still scoring aged 38 while at Burnley.

He famously fell out with Teddy Sheringham - another player who could consider himself something of a journeyman, given the length of his career - while on England duty when the two were at Old Trafford together. There was much debate about Cole during his career - that he needed too many chances to score, although in recent years his goalscoring feats have been given more respect.

Andy Cole Clubs Arsenal, Fulham, Bristol City, Newcastle, Man Utd, Blackburn, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth, Birmingham, Sunderland, Burnley, Nottingham Forest Appearances 599 Goals 265 Career highlights 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001 Premier League, 1999 Champions League, 1996, 1999 FA Cup (Man Utd), 2002 League Cup (Blackburn)

7 Jermaine Pennant

15 clubs

A talented wide player who was the scorer of one of the quickest hat tricks scored in the Premier League, Pennant made just one appearance for Notts County when Sam Allardyce brought him on for the last 22 minutes of the Magpies one-one draw at Bramall Lane versus Sheffield United before Arsene Wenger signed the 15-year-old for Arsenal for £2m.

Although in some quarters there were feelings that Pennant failed to live up to his potential, he had a long career and was influential for Liverpool as they reached the 2007 Champions League final, but lost to AC Milan.

Jermaine Pennant Clubs Notts County, Arsenal, Watford, Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Real Zaragoza, Stoke City, Wolves, Pune City, Wigan, Tampines Rovers, Bury, Billericay Appearances 435 Goals 25 Career highlights 2007 Champions League runner-up (Liverpool), 2011 FA Cup runner-up (Stoke)

6 Marcus Bent

16 clubs

They say all strikers need good movement and that is exactly what Marcus Bent had, with the striker's career reading like an atlas, with a 17-year career spanning a whopping 16 clubs. His most prolific period was while playing outside the Premier League, scoring 24 goals in 54 games over two seasons for one club.

He was regularly picked by David Moyes for Everton during the 2004/05 season, in which the Toffees finished fourth in the Premier League, qualifying for the Champions League in the process. In that season, he scored several vital goals, including the winner at Goodison Park over Manchester City.

Marcus Bent Clubs Brentford, Crystal Palace, Port Vale, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Everton, Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City, Middlesborough, QPR, Wolves, Sheffield United, PS Mitra Kukar Appearances 520 Goals 107 Career highlights Promotion to the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 2001 and with Birmingham City in 2009.

5 Yossi Benayoun

11 clubs

The Israeli international played for a wealth of clubs and is one of several players who have played for both Liverpool and Chelsea. His career included a five-year period when he played for Liverpool, Chelsea and also Arsenal in the Premier League.

Benayoun's career holds a gem of a fact for the pub quiz connoisseur, becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. Those goals were against Burnley, Besiktas & Havant and Waterlooville. A tricky wide player, Benayoun would bob and weave past the opposition to create for his teammates or happily score himself.

Yossi Benayoun Clubs Hapoel Be-er Sheva, Maccabi Haifa, Racing Santandar, West Ham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, QPR, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Beitar Jerusalem, Maccabi Petah Tivka Appearances 722 Goals 170 Career highlights 2012/13 UEFA Europa League

4 Freddy Adu

15 Clubs

Saddled with the burden of expectancy from the age of 14, when he was the draft pick by DC United, he was still only aged 14 when he made his MLS debut in 2004, making him the youngest to do so for 20 years until Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan beat his record.

To put the pressure on him to live up to the hype into context, he was nicknamed the new Pele. At the tender age of 14, Adu was on a salary of £500k. It was leaving the MLS that appeared to be the American's undoing. What followed was a globe-trekking trip that took in clubs in Portugal, France, Greece, Turkey, Brazil, Serbia, Finland and Sweden.

Freddy Adu Clubs DC United, Real Salt Lake City, Benfica, Monaco, Belenenses, Aris, Caykur Rizespor, Philidelphia Union, Bahia, Jagodina, KuPS, Ku-Fu 98, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Las Vegas Lights, Osterlen FF Appearances 249 Goals 34 Career highlights 2004 MLS - DC United

3 Nicolas Anelka

12 clubs

The very nature of being a journeyman is that you are unlikely to be associated with one club. Therefore, your legacy as a player is somewhat diluted, because as time passes, it is very easy to forget, as a fan, for example, that Nicolas Anelka played for Liverpool on loan during the 2001/02 season, scoring five goals. Only at Arsenal for three seasons, Anelka is still ranked as one of the greatest strikers to play for the club. There's no space here to list his 12 clubs, but one can only imagine how excited Bolton Wanderers fans were when the Frenchman signed as a 27-year-old.

Having been on something of a whirlwind tour of France, England, Spain and Turkey, Anelka went from Bolton to Chelsea, again challenging for major honours, but former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes he left Arsenal too soon. “When he first came in, nobody had any idea of Anelka. You saw the opposition responding, and I’d been training with him all week, and I was giggling because they had no idea what they were going to be up against," said Keown. “What I saw him do to defenders was ridiculous. He still had an incredible career. He won the Champions League with Real Madrid. He was still an incredible talent, but it was a shame we lost him.”

Nicolas Anelka Clubs Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Fenerbahce, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea, Shanghai Shenhua, Juventus, West Brom, Mumbai City Appearances 670 Goals 209 Career highlights 97/98 Premier League (Arsenal), 99/00 Champions League (Real Madrid), 04/05 Turkish Champion (Fenerbahce), 2009/10 Premier League (Chelsea)

2 Christian Vieri

13 Clubs

Christian Vieri's 18-year career managed to include three separate spells with Atalanta. Not that those periods of his career are what he's best known for, but they most certainly tick all the journeyman boxes.

Bizarrely, despite playing alongside the likes of Pirlo and Zidane, the Italian striker would have happily given up his football career for a chance to play test match cricket for Australia. This is where he spent his formative years, growing up loving playing cricket. Vieri's longest period at a time with one club was his six years with Inter Milan, where he scored 123 goals in 190 games for the San Siro club.

Christian Vieri Clubs Torino, Pisa, Ravenna, Venezia, Atalanta, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Monaco, Sampdoria, Fiorentina Appearances 476 Goals 236 Career highlights 1996/97 Serie A (Juventus), 1998/99 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (Lazio), 2004/05 Copa Italia (Inter Milan)

1 Samuel Eto'o

13 clubs

Holding the distinction of playing alongside both Lionel Messi (Barcelona) and Tony Hibbert ( Everton), Samuel Eto'o was not just a journeyman, but a hugely decorated one. Having won the Champions League twice with Barcelona, he won it again for Inter Milan. Ranked as one of the greatest players to have ever played for Barcelona, Eto' was prolific, as well as having some of the best numbers when it comes to assists.

Having been patient during his time at Real Madrid as a youngster, the Cameroonian was only able to make seven appearances for Los Blancos. After moving in 2000, he went on to score 11 times against his former employers.

Samuel Eto'o Clubs Real Madrid, Leganes, Espanyol, Mallorca, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Anzhi Makhachkala, Chelsea, Everton, Sampdoria, Antalyaspor, Konyaspor, Qatar SC Appearances 732 Goals 364 Career highlights 2002/03 Copa Del Rey (Mallorca), 2004/05, 2005/06, 2008/09 La Liga, 2008/09 Copa Del Rey (Barcelona), UEFA Champions League 2005/06, 2008/09 (Barcelona), 2009/10 (Inter Milan), Serie A 2009/10 (Inter Milan), 2010 FIFA Club World Cuo (Inter Milan)