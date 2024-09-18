Key Takeaways Siya Kolisi, the first black South African rugby captain, ranks highly on the list after World Cup glory.

Sportsmen from football, rugby, ice hockey, golf and cricket make up the rankings.

Manchester United's Roy Keane and Argentina legend Diego Maradona also feature.

There have been so many excellent sports people, even this century, let alone ever, but it takes a special breed of person to be a team captain. In sport, the team captain can encapsulate many different qualities, but the one overall factor that governs them all is leadership.

There have been many inspirational skippers in sport throughout the ages. From South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi winning back-to-back World Cups to football leaders such as Diego Maradona and Franz Beckenbauer, here are the top 10 greatest leaders in sports history.

Ranking Factors

Legacy - how their achievements as captain have, or look to stand the test of time.

- how their achievements as captain have, or look to stand the test of time. Longevity - the depth and breadth of their captaincy over time.

- the depth and breadth of their captaincy over time. Honours - what they have won and how they have won it.

10 Tony Jacklin

Europe Ryder Cup captain: 1983-1989

English golfer Tony Jacklin achieved greatness at the highest level as an individual in golf, but he also did so as captain of Europe's Ryder Cup team. He did have a fairly rotten record in the tournament prior to being skipper, being on the losing side six times on seven occasions between 1967 and 1979, with one of those matches being drawn. When he was made Europe captain in 1983, he was in the role as a non-playing captain, in which he was picking the side and cajoling his players. It led to Europe's first ever win of the Ryder Cup on American soil in 1987, having led them to victory in 1985, which was Europe's first win in 28 years.

Tony Jacklin's Career Highlights Ryder Cup Wins 1985, 1987 Majors The Open: 1969, US Open: 1970 Individual Awards BBC Sports Personality of the Year: 1969, 1970, OBE: 1970

9 Bobby Moore

England's 1966 World-cup winning captain

One paced and not great in the air, but often credited as one of England's best ever defenders, as well as best players period, Bobby Moore played perhaps his greatest game in England's finest hour - the 1966 World Cup Final. Although a competitor, Moore's game wasn't based on the bulldog mentality so often associated with the English game of old.

Moore's game was about reading the play and perfectly timed challenges. He had vision as well, thinking quickly to chip in a free kick for Geoff Hurst to head in and open the scoring in the 1966 World Cup final.

Bobby Moore's Career Highlights Honours World Cup: 1966, European Cup Winners' Cup: 1965, FA Cup: 1964 Legacy England Caps: 108, Retired No.6 Jersey With West Ham Individual Awards BBC Sports Personality of the Year: 1966, Ballon d'Or second place: 1970

8 Roy Keane

Manchester United captain: 1996-2003

Widely considered to be one of the hardest players in football, Roy Keane was a captain who demanded high and consistent standards from his playing colleagues. More often that not, that is exactly what he got during his time at Manchester United, when the club were the dominant force in England. One of Keane's most memorable performances was in the 1999 Champions League semi-finals in Turin against Juventus.

Having already been booked, Keane was to miss the final, but rather than wallow in self-pity, he scored and put in a performance that booked United's place in the final. This typified his time as United. Yes, there were a few cards and some of them were red, but his captaincy at United is mostly associated with trophies.

Roy Keane's Career Highlights Honours Premier League: 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-1999, 1999-00, 2000-01, 2002-03, Champions Leauge: 1998-99 Individual Awards English Football Hall of Fame: 2004, Irish Player of the Year: 1997, 2001

7 Steve Waugh

Australian cricket captain: 1997-2004

Like Allan Border before him and Ricky Ponting after, Steve Waugh was a dogged warrior of an Australian cricket captain, who skippered the test and one day teams. What sets him slightly apart from his two counterparts is that he took what Border achieved and took it to another level, very much setting the foundations for Ponting.

Waugh retired as the most successful captain in the history of test cricket. An attack-minded player, he wouldn't entertain the idea of a drawn test in his constant pursuit of victory. A staunch fighter against complacency, his Australian side were number one, but he ensured they prepared and competed as if they were number two, hungry and motivated to become the best.

Steve Waugh's Career Highlights Honours Cricket World Cup: 1987, 1999 Win Ratio Most Successful Test Match Captain, 72% Win Rate Winning Streak Won 15 of 16 Tests: 1999-2001

6 Cafu

Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning captain

Cafu is one of very few players who has played in the final of three World Cupss, doing so with three in a row between 1994 and 2002, winning two of them, the last of which he was Brazil captain. Twenty-two years on and Brazil have yet to win on the biggest stage since. The right back is considered one of Brazil's greatest ever players, while with 142 caps he holds the all-time appearance record for the Brazil national team. Cafu continues to be a strong advocate on the virtues of sport and exercise being a daily part of peoples' lives.

Cafu's Career Highlights Honours World Cup: 1994, 2002, Champions League: 2007, FIFA Club World Cup: 2007, Copa America 1997, 1999 Individual Awards South American Footballer of the Year: 1994, Ballon d'Or dream team: 2020

5 Wayne Gretzky

Ice Hockey's all-time great

Known in ice hockey as the great one, Gretzky is widely considered the greatest player of his sport of all time, but more than that, he is seen as one of the most dominant athletes of all time. Known for wearing the number 99 on the back of his jersey, Gretzky holds 61 ice hockey records.

He led the Edmonton Oilers to four Stanley Cups as captain, during a 20-year career in what is a brutal game. As well as being an exceptional player, Gretzky was a great leader, setting the standards that elevated the performance of his team-mates, being quick to praise others.

Wayne Gretzky's Career Highlights Honours Stanley Cup: 1983/84, 1984/85, 1986/87 Individual Awards NHL Most Valuable Player: 1979/80, 1980/81, 1981/82, 1982/83, 1983/84, 1984/85, 1985/86, 1986/87 Legacy Number 99 jersey Retired by Entire National Hockey League

4 Richie McCaw

New Zealand Rugby captain: 2006-2015

Having won the rugby World Cup in 1987 and continuing to be the best rugby nation in the world, New Zealand began to get mocked for choking on the big stage, as time and again they would fall short in ensuing World Cups. Flanker Richie McCaw skippered the All-Blacks 110 times. During this tenure, New Zealand overcame their hoodoo, winning back-back0back World Cups.

But adversity had to be overcome. McCaw was heavily criticised after the 2007 World Cup, where the All Blacks went out in the quarter-finals to France. Four years later, McCaw led his nation to World Cup victory, despite having a fractured foot. He led the team to retain the World Cup against Australia at Twickenham and is widely regarded as one of the best sportsman of all time.

Richie McCaw's Career Highlights Honours World Cup: 2011, 2015, Tri-nations: 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 Longevity Skippered the All-Blacks for 110 of his 148 test match appearances Individual Inducted into Rugby Hall of Fame: 2019

3 Franz Beckenbauer

West German World Cup winning captain

Hugely successful as a player and leader for club and country, Franz Beckenbauer showed leadership qualities before he lifted the World Cup in 1974. Four years earlier in Mexico, he played on during the semi-final with Italy with his arm in a sling after dislocating his shoulder. Affectionately nicknamed Der Kaiser, Beckenbauer is viewed as one of the finest players to have ever played the game.

He was something of a visionary in the manner in which he played, transforming the way people thought about sweepers, Der Kaiser was always available to receive the ball, whether it be from his goalkeeper or fellow defenders, he was also a master of the one-two, not to mention lifting trophies.

Franz Beckenbauer's Career Highlights Honours World Cup: 1974, European Championships: 1972, Bundsliga: 1968-69, 1971-72, 1972-73, 1973-74, European Cup: 1973-74, 1974-95, 1975-76 Individual Awards Ballon d'Or: 1972, 1976

2 Diego Maradona

Captain of Argentina and Napoli

There will be many screaming about the exclusion of Lionel Messi on these rankings instead of his equally legendary Argentinian counterpart. It's not say Messi didn't show incredible leadership in his own individual way when he led his nation to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but Maradona as a captain had something of an edge over Messi.

This isn't just for what he did in 1986, taking a fairly workman-like Argentina side, and absorbing the pressure and expectancy of a nation to life at the World Cup, but also for what he did with Napoli, where he remains a legendary figure. It needs be highlighted that the club had never won a Serie A title prior to Maradona joining the club and this was a time when they were tensions between the north and the south of Italy, where Naples is situated, due to economic differences between the two regions. It was there Maradona led the club to spectacular new heights.

Diego Maradona's Career Highlights Honours World Cup: 1986, Serie A: 1986-87, 1989-90, UEFA Cup: 1988-89 Individual Awards FIFA Golden Ball: 1986, Honourary Ballon d'Or: 1995 Legacy Napoli Retired Number 10 Jersey

1 Siya Kolisi

South African Rugby captain: 2018-present

Siya Kolisi's achievements in rugby transcend sport. He is the first black man to captain his country, a country with a history of racial segregation. Playing as a flanker or a loose forward, Kolisi has overcome plenty of challenges on his journey, coming from poverty, growing up in the tough township of Zwide, outside of Port Elizabeth, to captain his country to back-to-back World Cup wins, having grown up often experiencing hunger.

"It went past hunger; it was actually painful in your stomach. I was living in survival mode when I was young," he said. "I'm now trying to teach the people to live in a mentality that they can be whatever they want to be, even though the situation around them is hopeless."

It is also the manner of South Africa's back to back World Cup wins, particularly in 2023, where they had to dig incredibly deep to get-over the line and become champions.