Leeds United were unable to gain promotion via the Championship play-offs last season - losing 1-0 to Southampton in the final. The Whites will be keen to secure a return to the Premier League this year and restore their place among England's elite clubs.

During the 1960s and 1970s, Leeds enjoyed their most successful period. During this time, they won two First Division titles, the FA Cup and League Cup, along with a controversial defeat to Bayern Munich in the 1975 European Cup final. Behind their success in these two decades lies a talented group of legends who left their mark on the club with their actions on and off the pitch.

Leeds, who were founded in 1919, have produced some eye-catching talents over the years. These players won the hearts of the Elland Road faithful with memorable performances and have cemented their position in the club’s history books. With that in mind, here are the greatest Leeds players in football history.

Ranking factors

Impact at the club - The players' overall impact on the team during their time at the club.

The players' overall impact on the team during their time at the club. Memorable moments - Goals scored or saves made in critical moments.

Goals scored or saves made in critical moments. Legendary status - Players who are still remembered by supporters today with chants at Elland Road.

Players who are still remembered by supporters today with chants at Elland Road. Trophies won - Includes domestic and European trophies.

10 Greatest Leeds United Players in Football History Rank Name Years at Leeds United Appearances 1 Billy Bremner 1959-1976 773 2 Peter Lorimer 1962-1979, 1983-1985 707 3 Eddie Gray 1965-1983 525 4 John Charles 1948-1957, 1962 327 5 Jack Charlton 1950-1973 773 6 Norman Hunter 1959-1976 724 7 John Giles 1963-1975 525 8 Gordon Strachan 1989-1995 245 9 Allan Clarke 1969-1978 366 10 Nigel Martyn 1996-2003 273

10 Nigel Martyn

Years at the club: 1996-2003

Nigel Martyn became a key part of Howard Wilkinson's squad when he joined Leeds in the summer of 1996. The English goalkeeper was particularly impressive in Europe, helping the Whites reach the UEFA Cup and Champions League semi-finals in the 1999/2000 and 2000/01 seasons, respectively.

Individually, he was recognised for his consistent performances, as he was given the club's Player of the Year award in 1997. Martyn is still regarded as the greatest goalkeeper in Leeds' history and was voted into the club's greatest XI by 30,000 of the club's supporters in 2006. He was the only player in the XI from after the Don Revie era to be included in the lineup.

9 Allan Clarke

Years at the club: 1969-1978

Nicknamed "Sniffer" for his ability to score and create chances from nowhere, Allan Clarke is one of the greatest forwards in Leeds' history. He scored 151 goals in 366 games for the Whites, winning four major trophies, including the FA Cup and First Division in 1972 and 1974, respectively.

Clarke repaid the £165,000 fee Revie paid for him by scoring the crucial goals in the Inter-City Fairs Cup in 1971 and the FA Cup in 1972. After drawing 2-2 against Juventus in the first leg of the Fairs Cup final, Leeds knew that a 1-1 draw would be enough to win the title on away goals. Clarke's 12th-minute goal was cancelled out by Pietro Anastasi's strike eight minutes later, but the Whites held on. A year later, he scored the only goal of the FA Cup final against Arsenal with a diving header from a Mick Jones cross in the second half.

8 Gordon Strachan

Years at the club: 1989-1995

Gordon Strachan signed for Leeds in 1989 from Manchester United. In his first season at the club, the Whites won the Second Division, finishing on 85 points after 46 games. Wilkinson formed a midfield of Gary McAllister, David Batty, Gary Speed and Strachan in their first top-flight campaign since 1982. They secured a commendable finish, ending up fourth and reaching the semi-finals of the League Cup. Strachan impressed throughout the season and was awarded the FWA Footballer of the Year.

The Scottish midfielder then captained Leeds to their third English league title in the following season. He spent a further three years at Elland Road, winning the club's Player of the Year award in 1993, before eventually leaving to join Coventry City in 1995.

7 John Giles

Years at the club: 1963-1975

John Giles was an integral part of Leeds' success in the 1960s and 1970s, forming one of the best midfield partnerships in Europe, along with Billy Bremner. Giles was the more creative player of the two, while Bremner was often there to win the ball back quickly.

Giles joined the Whites from United in 1963 and spent 12 years at Elland Road, where he won two First Division titles. When Leeds won the league title in 1974, the Irish midfielder was named in the PFA Team of the Year alongside his midfield partner Bremner. In 1975, Giles left the club having made 525 appearances, scoring 115 goals.

6 Norman Hunter

Years at the club: 1959-1976

Norman Hunter started in the Leeds youth team in 1959, before eventually making his first-team debut three years later. The centre-back played over 700 times for the Whites during 14 years at the club. During this time, he won 10 major trophies, as well as being recognised for two PFA awards in Leeds' 1973/74 title-winning season. Revie's side won the league, conceding only 31 goals in 42 games, meaning Hunter was named the PFA Players' Player of the Year.

Hunter eventually left Leeds in 1976 to join Bristol City. After his playing career, he worked as a commentator on BBC Radio Leeds and Yorkshire Radio before sadly passing away in 2020. Shortly after he passed away, the South Stand at Elland Road was renamed the 'Norman Hunter South Stand'.

5 Jack Charlton

Years at the club: 1950-1973

Jack Charlton spent 23 years at Leeds from 1950 to 1973 and still holds the club's appearance record with 773 games in the white jersey, alongside Bremner. When Revie first arrived in 1958, he often played Charlton as a centre-forward, but quickly realised, in the early 1960s, that his best role was at centre-back. Leeds' success in this decade was built on strong defensive foundations, and they were successful in winning the First Division title in the 1963/64 campaign, conceding only 34 goals in 42 games.

Charlton went on to win a host of trophies for Leeds, including the FA Cup in 1972. In 1966, the defender also played a leading role in winning England's first-ever World Cup, beating Germany 4-2 in the final at Wembley Stadium. Charlton left Leeds in 1973 as one of the greatest English players in the club's 105-year history.

4 John Charles

1948-1957, 1962

John Charles is one of the few players on this list who spent most of his Leeds career outside the Revie era. He arrived at the club in 1948 as a 17-year-old, making his debut for the first-team as a centre-back a year later. Throughout his career, the Welshman played in defence but also as a centre-forward, highlighting his versatility as a skilful 6ft 2in player. His most successful season was in the 1956/57 campaign, which saw Leeds finish eighth. Individually, Charles scored 38, though, making him the league's top goalscorer.

Charlton played for Leeds alongside Charles for five years and later described the importance of the Welshman's versatility to his overall ability. He said:

"John Charles was a team unto himself. People often say to me, "Who was the best player you ever saw in your life?", and I answer, probably Eusebio, Di Stefano, Cruyff, Pele or our Bob - but the most effective player I ever saw, the one that made the most difference to the performance of the whole team, was, without question, John Charles. He could defend, he could play in midfield, he could attack. He was quick, he was a very, very strong runner, and he was the greatest header of the ball I ever saw."

Charles left to join Juventus in 1957, where he also enjoyed success. He won Serie A three times and the Coppa Italia twice before returning to Leeds for a short second spell in 1962.

3 Eddie Gray

Years at the club: 1965-1983

Eddie Gray spent 18 years at Leeds between 1965 and 1983, playing an integral part in the golden era under Revie. The Scottish winger was extremely skilled at occupying opposition full-backs and creating space for others with his impressive dribbling ability. Arguably his most impressive season was the 1969/70 campaign, due to many memorable goals as the Whites chased a historic treble.

Gray's second against Burnley in a league match in April 1970 remains one of the best goals in the club's history. He picked the ball up on the left wing before taking the ball past multiple defenders and somehow poking the ball past the goalkeeper. Gray was also Man of the Match in the 1970 FA Cup final against Chelsea, getting the better of full-back David Webb throughout the game. Leeds drew 2-2, though, and lost the replay 2-1.

It was an unfortunate end to the season, with the Whites falling short in all three competitions. Despite this, Gray had an extremely successful career at Leeds, winning seven major trophies before departing the club in 1983.

2 Peter Lorimer

Years at the club: 1962-1979, 1983-1985

Peter Lorimer had two spells at Leeds, making 707 appearances and scoring 238 goals for the Whites. He remains the youngest player in the club's history, making his debut at the age of 15 in a game against Southampton. The Scottish attacking midfielder was a powerful ball-striker and contributed nine goals in Leeds' 1968/69 title-winning season. His most successful campaign was the year before, though, as he scored 30 goals in 60 matches in all competitions, establishing himself as one of the best attack-minded midfielders in Europe.

He had several memorable performances at Elland Road, including a hat-trick in Leeds' 7-0 win against Southampton on 4th March 1972. Lorimer left the club to join Toronto Blizzard in 1979 but returned four years later for a second spell. He ended his career for the Whites with 238 goals - making him the club's all-time record goalscorer.

1 Billy Bremner

Years at the club: 1959-1976

Bremner is widely regarded as Leeds' best player of all time. He made 773 appearances for the Whites, captaining the side for 11 years under Revie. He was known for his fighting spirit and embodied the winning mentality that made Leeds a feared outfit in the 1960s and 1970s. Individually, he was recognised for his achievements in anchoring the midfield - winning the FWA Footballer of the Year in 1970, and he was also included in the PFA Team of the Year after the club's First Division title victory in 1974.

His fighting spirit meant he was adored by the Leeds faithful, and a statue of the iconic Scottish midfielder sits outside Elland Road today. From 1985 to 1988, Bremner was appointed as the club's manager, which was a largely unsuccessful period. This didn't detract from his stellar playing days, though, and he even came up with the following quote during his spell in charge:

“Every goal Leeds concede is like a bullet to my heart”

