The Premier League has showcased some of the finest full-back talent in football history. The greatest manager in Premier League history - Sir Alex Ferguson - once said: "Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles." It's hard to argue with the Scottish legend, and there are many examples of teams that have relied on a strong backline.

Defending is one of the hardest skills to master in football. While strikers can miss chances and eventually grab a goal to get rid of any negativity, defenders simply cannot put a foot wrong – or else, they are put firmly in the spotlight. The role of a full-back is also arguably the toughest on the pitch. If you don't have the stamina, attacking prowess and defensive stability, you're unlikely to reach the upper echelons of the sport.

The likes of Ashley Cole, Denis Irwin and Patrice Evra all spring to mind when thinking of some of the best who played in the English top flight, but there are many, many more. Therefore, GIVEMESPORT have ranked the 10 best left-backs to ever ply their trade in the Premier League.

Ranking factors

When compiling a list of the top 10 left-backs in Premier League history, the main factors taken into consideration:

Longevity

Goals

Assists

Clean Sheets

Importance to their team

Trophies won

10 Greatest Left-Backs in Premier League History [Ranked] Rank Name Club(s) 1. Ashley Cole Arsenal, Chelsea 2. Andrew Robertson Hull City, Liverpool 3. Denis Irwin Manchester United, Wolves 4. Patrice Evra Manchester United, West Ham 5. Nigel Winterburn Arsenal, West Ham 6. Graeme Le Saux Chelsea, Blackburn Rovers, Southampton 7. Stuart Pearce Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, West Ham 8. John Arne Riise Liverpool, Fulham 9. Luke Shaw Southampton, Manchester United 10. Leighton Baines Wigan, Everton

10 Leighton Baines

Wigan, Everton

Despite his best football coming at Goodison Park with Everton, where he spent 13 years before calling time on his career in 2020, Baines actually began his career at Wigan Athletic. His performances in the 2010s earned some strong links to top Premier League clubs at times, but the former England international remained loyal to the Toffees.

That loyalty was rewarded as he would go on to become a key part of Everton's game, in both defence and attack. Baines took the bulk of the set pieces for the Merseyside club, including corners and free-kicks, and established himself as one of the best dead-ball specialists of all time during the peak of his powers. His lack of success at the top level is the reason why he's been placed at 10.

Leighton Baines' Premier League statistics Matches 420 Goals 32 Assists 53

9 Luke Shaw

Southampton, Manchester United

After bursting onto the scene with Southampton at a young age, making his professional debut at 16, Luke Shaw's dazzling performances with the Saints earned him a big move to Manchester United in 2014. There were times when big doubts came up about whether he was the man to start at left-back in the long term, having been regularly criticised by Jose Mourinho.

He has since gone on to become one of the best left-backs in the league. The 2022/23 season under Erik ten Hag was a particularly good one for the 28-year-old as he helped the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League and win the Carabao Cup. The Englishman has picked up a fair few injuries during his playing career. If he stayed fit more regularly, then he'd feature higher up.

Luke Shaw's Premier League statistics Matches 251 Goals 3 Assists 17 All statistics correct as of 25/03/24

8 John Arne Riise

Liverpool, Fulham

John Arne Riise blended defensive resilience with a potent attacking threat. The Norwegian's thunderous left foot earned him a reputation as a dead-ball specialist and a top full-back in the early 2000s.

Riise's seven-year spell at Anfield coincided with the club's resurgence in the mid-2000s, where his tremendous work rate and ability in the final third made him a real Liverpool icon. Always reliable when called upon, the former defender epitomised the modern left-back. After leaving the Merseyside giants in 2008, he then returned to England three years later with Fulham. However, he was best known for his time at Anfield.

John Arne Riise's Premier League statistics Matches 321 Goals 21 Assists 30

7 Stuart Pearce

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, West Ham

Former England international Stuart Pearce was a real hardman and earned the nickname 'Psycho' during his playing days. The former West Ham and Nottingham Forest man got his moniker for his terror-induced tackling, his fierce stare and matter-of-fact style of play.

Aside from the nickname, he was a tough player all around - something which is perfectly summarised by the fact he tried to play on during a match between West Ham and Watford despite breaking his leg. In the 90s, Pearce established himself as one of the top full-backs in the country and a regular in the England team. His consistency at the top level is the main reason why he features in our top 10 list, having made over 200 appearances in the Premier League.

Stuart Pearce's Premier League statistics Matches 202 Goals 20 Assists 7

6 Graeme Le Saux

Chelsea, Blackburn Rovers, Southampton

The Jersey-born left-back is best known for his two separate spells in west London with Premier League giants Chelsea. After being sold to Blackburn in 1993, Le Saux flourished as he earned a Premier League medal and became an England regular.

Re-joining the Blues in 1997, he was a vital part of the team that won the League Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup and FA Cup between 1998 and 2000. Coming from an older generation where full-backs weren't quite as attacking, Le Saux still managed to provide 44 assists, making him one of the defenders with the most assists in Premier League history.

Graeme Le Saux's Premier League statistics Matches 327 Goals 12 Assists 44

5 Nigel Winterburn

Arsenal, West Ham

Arsenal have been blessed with quality defenders for decades, and Nigel Winterburn is arguably one of the best defensive-minded players to ever put on the famous red shirt. The Midlander served the club for 13 years, holding down a permanent spot during the late 1980s and throughout the 90s. His professionalism and appetite for the game commanded the respect of fans throughout his career in north London.

While he was ever-present at the back, Winterburn was also effective in the final third, scoring five times and providing 19 assists. The one-time Premier League winner features so high up on this list due to his longevity and consistency for the Gunners.

Nigel Winterburn's Premier League statistics Matches 352 Goals 5 Assists 19

4 Patrice Evra

Manchester United, West Ham

Evra was a monumental figure in Manchester United's defence for nearly ten years. He possessed a great balance between defensive solidarity and attacking prowess, and his stamina, agility, and accurate crossing made him a constant threat down the left flank. The marauding full-back was a constant thorn in the side of opposing teams as the Frenchman would provide an extra man going forward for United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrice Evra won five Premier Leagues, three League Cups, two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias, a Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup and a Coupe de la Ligue in his career.

His leadership and winning mentality were integral to the success of the Red Devils' squad during his time there. Evra had a brief stint with West Ham towards the end of his career, but he failed to make an impact. However, his success at Old Trafford is why he features so highly.

Patrice Evra's Premier League statistics Matches 278 Goals 7 Assists 21

3 Denis Irwin

Manchester United, Wolves

The former Republic of Ireland international was a vital part of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United sides of the 1990s. Denis Irwin's reliability and versatility were invaluable. Capable of playing both left and right full-back, he was equally strong defensively and offensively. He also had a keen eye for goal, scoring 18 times during his career in England.

Irwin's professionalism and consistency over the years cemented his legacy as one of the Premier League's greatest defenders. He gets into a most-used Manchester United XI in the Premier League era, which goes to show his longevity with the Red Devils.

Denis Irwin Premier League statistics Matches 328 Goals 18 Assists 25

2 Andrew Robertson

Hull City, Liverpool

After joining Liverpool in 2017 following three years at Hull, Andy Robertson has helped revolutionise the role of the full-back in modern-day football. Without a doubt one of Jurgen Klopp's biggest bargains ever, he has registered at least ten assists in three out of six Premier League seasons with the Reds. Add to that his pace, energy and composure, he's easily established himself as one of the best defenders in the world.

Robertson, 30, played a crucial role in the Reds' Premier League triumph back in 2020, and with over 250 appearances in the league so far, the Scotland international is highly regarded as one of the best full-backs to ever ply their trade in England. The reason why he's in at two is down to the lack of league titles.

Andrew Robertson's Premier League statistics Matches 267 Goals 9 Assists 58 All statistics correct as of 25/03/2024

1 Ashley Cole

Arsenal, Chelsea

Ashley Cole's ability to balance defensive responsibilities while also posing a threat in attack made him a complete full-back. The former England international delivered consistent top-class performances for club and country during the peak of his powers.

The former defender played a starring role in Chelsea's Premier League success under Carlo Ancelotti in 2010. Not only that, but Cole was a key figure for Arsenal in the 2003/04 campaign as the Gunners ended the year unbeaten. His pace, stamina, and agility allowed him to make timely interventions and turn defence into attack within moments. Add in his longevity, and you have the greatest left-back in the history of the league.

Ashley Cole's Premier League statistics Matches 385 Goals 15 Assists 31

