Finding left-footed players in certain positions can be extremely difficult. However, managers are now actively bringing in these unique players to add balance to their teams. Although right-footers cover a larger portion of players in football history, some of the greatest players to ever grace the game have had a magical left foot.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona are considered two of the best players to ever play, with the pair both considered Argentinian icons. From a defensive perspective, Giorgio Chiellini has excelled, winning various major honours at club and international level.

These left-footed maestros have produced some of the most memorable moments in football history. With that in mind, below is an XI of the best lefties in football history.

Greatest Left-Footed XI in Football History Name Position Active Years Total Appearances Iker Casillas Goalkeeper 1996-2020 1052 Ashley Cole Defender 1999-2019 808 Daniel Passarella Defender 1974-1989 315 Giorgio Chiellini Defender 2000-2024 827 Roberto Carlos Defender 1991-2016 898 Lionel Messi Winger 2000-Present 792 Gheorghe Hagi Midfielder 1980-2001 640 Roberto Rivelino Midfielder 1961-1981 430 Hristo Stoichkov Winger 1982-2003 537 Ferenc Puskas Striker 1942-1966 620 Diego Maradona Striker 1977-1997 582

Goalkeeper

Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas was simply a goalkeeper ahead of his time. The Spaniard had quick reactions and was fantastic with the ball at his feet. Considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Casillas had an extremely successful career. He became the youngest 'keeper to play in the final of the Champions League and win the title.

At Real Madrid, he won all major club titles, including five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues. With 167 caps for Spain, Casillas was equally successful at international level and has the second most appearances for his country, making him the 18th most-capped footballer of all time. In 2008, he became the Spain captain, leading his nation to two European Championship triumphs and one World Cup win in 2010.

Right-Back

Ashley Cole

One of the best defenders of his generation had to be included in this team, albeit in an unfamiliar position. Over the years, there have been very few left-footed right-backs and even fewer who have gone on to compete at the highest level and, with that in mind, Ashely Cole takes his place on the right-hand side of the backline.

The Englishman is well known for his two spells at London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea. With the Gunners, Cole won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups. He was also a fundamental component of the famous Gunners side, which went unbeaten for the entirety of the 2003/04 season. On the other side of London, Cole was equally successful, winning the Premier League again in 2010 and then four FA Cups, a League Cup and a Champions League title.

Centre-Back

Daniel Passarella

Daniel Passarella will go down as one of the best defenders of all time. The Argentina international was part of two World Cup-winning sides, captaining his country to glory in 1978. Significantly, not only did Passarella use his left foot to make crucial tackles, but he also used it frequently to find the back of the net. At one point, he was the highest-scoring defender, which is an incredible feat in itself.

After his retirement, the central defender’s performances were recognised by a series of different accolades. In 2004, he was named as one of the 125 greatest living footballers by Pele and more recently, in 2017, he was named as the 56th best player by FourFourTwo.

Centre-Back

Giorgio Chiellini

Considered one of the best defenders of the modern generation, Giorgio Chiellini comes into this side. The Italian used his preferred left foot to aggressively intercept and clear the ball in dangerous situations.

Chiellini, who could operate as a centre-back or as a left-back, was an incredibly versatile defender, able to play in a back three or a four-man defence. He moved to Juventus in 2005 and at the club, he won a record nine consecutive Serie A titles. Furthermore, he also has five Coppa Italia and five Supercoppa trophies. Chiellini haunted England at the Euro 2020 where he captained the Azzurri to Euro 2024 success at Wembley.

Left-Back

Roberto Carlos

A defender who will be remembered for his attacking qualities and in particular his stroke of genius against France where he found the back of the net with a magnificent free-kick. Roberto Carlos was an incredibly skillful fullback, who played a vital role in Brazil’s last World Cup triumph.

The silky Brazilian played a crucial role at club level as well, helping Real Madrid claim their first Champions League title in 30 years. Carlos used his left foot to jink past the opposition and also produce some of the most inviting crosses for the strikers, such as Brazil icon Ronaldo. In terms of personal accolades, the left-back came second in the 2002 Ballon d’Or.

Right Midfielder

Lionel Messi

The best left-footed player in the history of the sport. Lionel Messi’s magical left foot has brought continued success and magic moments throughout his career. His wand of a left foot just pips compatriot Diego Maradona. Messi’s catalogue of goals with his stronger foot is remarkable. Whether it’s a delicate chip or a powerful long-distance effort, he manages to amaze supporters.

The Argentine has set numerous records and has won many individual accolades, such as the Ballon d’Or on eight occasions. He has also been named the world’s best player by FIFA, which demonstrates just how inspirational he is.

Messi has won it all, including multiple Champions League and La Liga triumphs, which coincides with his international success when he captained his nation to a World Cup victory in 2022. Without a doubt, he is the best left-footed player of all time and is arguably the greatest player of all time.

Central Midfielder

Gheorghe Hagi

A creative genius was able to conjure up a moment of magic that could open up any defence in world football. Gheorghe Hagi was a playmaker who operated as an attacking midfielder for club and country.

For Romania, he was nicknamed the ‘Maradona of the Carpathians’ and he would go down as his country's best-ever player. Hagi was known for his creativity and ability to create chances for his teammates, but also his ability to score from a variety of different angles. The Romanian is one of the few footballers to have had the privilege of representing Spanish rival clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona. Hagi won numerous titles while playing in four different countries and leagues.

Central Midfielder

Roberto Rivelino

A traditional South American superstar, who was an overlooked component in a world-class front five for Brazil. The midfielder had one of the best left-footed strikes in world football and this was further illustrated by the fact that he was the free-kick taker for his country, ahead of the likes of Pele.

Roberto Rivelino had an exceptional passing range but was equally adept at beating his man in the middle of the park. The architect would feed the likes of Pele and Jairzinho with wonderful through passes and would combine with little one-twos with his teammates. The attacking midfielder played a crucial role in Brazil’s 1970 World Cup victory and his role in this success more than warrants his position in this lineup.

Left Midfielder

Hristo Stoichkov

Hristo Stoichkov was a powerful and incredibly physical player considering he spent the majority of his career in wider positions. The Bulgarian had a knack for popping up with important goals in the biggest games.

Stoichkov netted a wonderful free-kick which knocked out Germany in the quarter-finals of the 1994 World Cup. He played an instrumental role in the tournament that year, and he was the main reason why Bulgaria was able to reach the semi-finals. The Bulgarian hero's performances for club and country were recognised in 1994 when he was awarded the Ballon d’Or trophy.

Striker

Ferenc Puskas

Ferenc Puskas was one of the deadliest strikers in world football. The forward didn’t make his big move to Real Madrid until he was almost past his prime years, but he was still able to perform at an exceptionally high level.

Puskas used his stronger side to score some incredible acrobatic finishes as well as a variety of different volleys. The Hungarian was the top scorer in La Liga on four occasions, which further demonstrates his ability to perform consistently even after his prime years.

The talisman had great positioning and movement, which facilitated his ability to score so many goals. He also played a crucial role in the Hungary national team, which came ever so close to winning the 1954 World Cup.

Striker

Diego Maradona

Completing this lineup is legend Diego Maradona, who used his versatile left foot to produce moments of magic. One of the most feared players in football history, the Argentine would often use his left to dribble past opponents with ease.

Maradona, like Messi, was also a set-piece specialist, able to win a game with a wonderful free-kick goal. He was one of the two winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award, alongside Brazilian icon Pele, and this further cements his status as one of the best players to ever grace the beautiful game.

Maradona also made history by setting the world record transfer fee on two occasions. First, he transferred to Barcelona for £5m in 1982 and three years later he moved to Napoli for a record £6.9m.

