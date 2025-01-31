In football, the role of a winger is to support the attack from wide positions on the field, which can be done by delivering balls into the penalty box, or driving in and attacking the goal directly.

Over the years, the position has evolved, with wingers given more creative freedom than ever, which, when combined with other skillsets, including dribbling ability, pace, and clinical finishing, can be one of the most devastating positions on the field, especially for opponents to have to try and defend.

Some of the very best wingers have gone on to win some of football's most coveted trophies, such as the World Cup, whilst others have thrived in some of the greatest - and toughest - leagues in the world, such as the Premier League and Serie A.

Tying down 10 names of the greatest players to ever be deployed on the left-flank is a difficult task when there have been so many legends come through the ranks over the years. Nonetheless, GIVEMESPORT has curated this top 10 of the best ever left-wingers in football history, and ranked them based on the following criteria:

Ranking Factors

Statistical Data - Their ability to score and create goals for their teammates

Their ability to score and create goals for their teammates Longevity - How long they played at the highest level of the sport

How long they played at the highest level of the sport Achievements : Titles, individual awards, etc.

: Titles, individual awards, etc. Legacy - Left on teams they played for, and world football as a whole

10 Dragan Dzajic

Clubs: Red Star Belgrade, Bastia

Dragan Dzajic started his career as a left-back, but soon made the move further up the pitch and into a more advanced position due to having an equisite left foot. Due to playing on the left as a pure left-footer, his biggest asset was crossing the ball for his teammates to latch onto, and his crosses were known for being perfectly flighted.

He took Yugoslavia to the final of the 1968 European Championships, with his goal in the 86th minute knocking World Cup winners England out in the semi-final, with him walking away from the tournamnent with the Golden Boot. He would also wind up finishing third in the Ballon d'Or rankings that year.

9 Rivaldo

Notable Clubs: Palmeiras, Barcelona, AC Milan, Olympiacos

Brazilian star Rivaldo showcased his attacking flair and skills whenever he stepped onto a football pitch. Having suited up for both Barcelona and AC Milan in his career, the pressure of playing in big games did not affect him whatsoever, and it was with the Spanish juggernauts where he became the recipient of both 1999 Ballon d'Or and 1999 The Best FIFA Men's Player after a season in which he had 47 goal contributions in 48 matches.

That same year he also helped Brazil win the Copa America, and would go on to be part of their World Cup-winning squad in 2002 - where he scored five goals - and cementing his place among his country's greats, before finally adding a Champions League winners medal to his collection in 2002/03 with Milan.

8 Pavel Nedved

Notable Clubs: Sparta Prague, Lazio, Juventus

Pavel Nedved is one of those players etched in football folklore from the 2000s. Starting out with Sparta Prague, Nedved would move to Italy where he spent time with Lazio before settling with Juventus, where he stayed until he retired. The five-time Czech Republic Player of the Year was a generational talent who played every game with so much desire that it was as if he was competing for his place.

Nedved made 655 club appearances, in which he notched 148 goals and 120 assists, winning three Serie A titles, among 16 other trophies. But perhaps his biggest achievement came back in 2003, when he won the Ballon d'Or, edging out Thierry Henry and Paolo Maldini for the award in the process.

7 Franck Ribery

Notable Clubs: Marseille, Bayern Munich, Fiorentina

Franck Ribery is perhaps one of the more underrated players on this list, who was consistently providing goals for his teammates. Having made the switch from Marseille to Bayern Munich in 2007, the Frenchman would make the Bundesliga his home for 12 seasons, in which he won the league nine times.

In 632 club appearances, he would score 151 goals, and assist a further 224, but his best season came in 2012/13, where he recorded 34 goal contributions in 43 appearances in all competitions, as Bayern won the treble. His striking performances, in particular, would also see him finish as runner-up in that season's Ballon d'Or race, though the Frenchman is still adamant he should have won the award, citing politics as to why he didn't.

6 Ryan Giggs

Club: Manchester United

Ryan Giggs is the only player on this list to have spent his entire career with one club - Manchester United. Coming up through the youth academy, the Welshman would spend 24 seasons playing in the English top flight, winning 13 titles, and, as such, he has been touted as the greatest ever Premier League left-winger.

Super consistent, Giggs would make 963 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 168 goals and assisting 266 more, using his impressive pace to fly down the flanks, and combining that with his high footballing IQ to instill fear in his defenders. Giggs was part of the 1999 treble-winning squad, before winning the Champions League again almost a decade later in 2008, and finished his career having won 35 trophies.

5 Hristo Stoichkov

Notable Clubs: CSKA Sofia, Barcelona, Parma, Chicago Fire

Hristo Stoichkov became most-known for his spells with Barcelona in the early 1990s, where he played under Johan Cruyff's in his stellar managerial reign in Catalonia. In 255 appearances for the club, he fired in 117 goals, and 29 assists, helping Barcelona to win five La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, six Supercopa de Españas, a European Cup, and two UEFA Super Cups.

The Bulgarian, who was known for his aggressive style of play on the ball, also led his country to the semi-finals of the 1994 World Cup, with Stoichkov scoring six goals which earned him the Golden Boot, which also saw him win the Ballon d'Or that year.

4 Neymar Jr.

Notable Clubs: Santos, Barcelona, Paris Sain-Germain, Al-Hilal

Just one of two players on this list who are still active, Neymar, on his day, has been one of the most exciting players to watch over the last decade or so. With lightning-fast feet, skill and flair, the Brazilian had generated a lot of buzz as a teenager when playing for Santos. But he would soon showcase his talent to the world when he moved to Barcelona.

A naturally-gifted dribbler of a football, Neymar would light up a football field, weaving in and out of defenders as if they weren't there, and get out of almost-impossible situations to be able to create for his teammates, and for himself. Having played in the shadows of Lionel Messi, he opted to move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, in what is still the most expensive transfer in history (£190 million). For Brazil, he was deemed to be the next Pele, and whilst he is the country's all-time top goalscorer, he has been unable to take his country to World Cup glory.

3 Francisco Gento

Notable Clubs: Racing Santander, Real Madrid

Francisco 'Paco' Gento was the reason why Real Madrid were as formidable as they were in the 1950s/60s. Possessing rapid pace combined with being one of the most technically gifted wingers of his generation, as well as having a wicked left foot that hit balls into the box with pinpoint precision, the Spaniard had everything. With his play far ahead of his time, he likely would have been just as good playing in the current era.

But numbers don't lie. In 580 appearances for Los Blancos, the Spaniard scored 175 goals, and assisted 38 more, on his way to helping Madrid win six European Cups in a decade, 12 league titles, two Spanish Cups and an Intercontinental Cup. He also featured for Spain in two World Cups, in 1962 and 1966, respectively.

2 Ronaldinho

Notable Clubs: Gremio, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan, Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro, Queretaro, Fluminense

Ronaldinho brought spark and pazzazz to his game, which entertained and lit up the football world. Playing as if he were on the streets of Brazil, Ronaldinho was one of the most technically gifted footballers we have ever seen, with an audacious first touch, a huge repertoire of skills, which kids all over the globe wanted to replicate by watching his skills compilations.

Between 2003-06, there was arguably nobody greater than him, with him winning two Best FIFA Men's Player awards, a UEFA Best Player in Europe award, and the Ballon d'Or in that stretch when with Barcelona. He also won the 1998 Copa America and 2002 World Cup in his career, scoring 33 goals in 97 appearances for his country. He played all over Europe in his career, and in 588 total club appearances, he recorded 210 goals and 176 assists.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Notable Clubs: Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest winger that football has ever seen. One of the best players of all-time, Ronaldo actually started his career out on the right-hand side, and when with Man United, he became one of the greatest right-wingers in Premier League history.

However, upon moving to Real Madrid for a then-world record fee, he made the left flank his home, and took the world by storm in the process. In 406 appearances on the left-hand side, the Portuguese superstar scored 363 goals, and added a further 113 assists. Five Ballon d'Ors, five Champions Leagues and a European Championship later, Ronaldo has scored 915 career goals and counting, and is one of the most decorated players, both from team success, and individual awards, of all time. We may never see a winger like him ever again.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 31/01/2025.