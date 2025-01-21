The Premier League has witnessed so many exciting wingers over the years. From the fastest players in the competition, to widemen that are full of tricks, to those that have a great end product, and sometimes even possessing all three of these attributes.

There have been dozens of breathtaking moments in the Premier League era by some outstanding wingers. Whether that be a long range goal, a laser-guided cross or pass for an assist, or a skillful dribble in which someone has taken on the entire defence and still managed to score. But, what we want to find out is the greatest left-wingers in Premier League history, and there are a lot of good ones to choose from.

Ranking Factors

Goals & Assists : We are looking for players with plenty of goals and assists throughout their Premier League career.

: We are looking for players with plenty of goals and assists throughout their Premier League career. Longevity : How long they competed in the Premier League for.

: How long they competed in the Premier League for. Achievements : What did they manage to accomplish in their Premier League career?

: What did they manage to accomplish in their Premier League career? Impact: How much impact did they have on big games? Were they able to produce big moments?

Rank Player Team/s Goals & Assists Premier League Appearances Achievements 1. Ryan Giggs Manchester United 108 Goals & 167 Assists 632 13x Premier League Winner 2. Eden Hazard Chelsea 85 Goals & 54 Assists 245 2x Premier League Winner 3. Robert Pirès Arsenal, Aston Villa 62 Goals & 42 Assists 198 2x Premier League Winner 4. Sadio Mané Southampton, Liverpool 111 Goals & 39 Assists 263 1x Premier League Winner 5. Raheem Sterling* Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal 123 Goals & 63 Assists 387 4x Premier League Winner 6. Heung-min Son* Tottenham Hotspur 126 Goals & 68 Assists 322 N/A 7. Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur 53 Goals & 27 Assists 166 N/A 8. David Ginola Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Everton 22 Goals & 34 Assists 195 N/A 9. Marc Overmars Arsenal 25 Goals & 27 Assists 100 1x Premier League Winner 10. Leroy Sané Manchester City 25 Goals & 29 Assists 90 2x Premier League

* Still playing in the Premier League and therefore statistics could change.

10 Leroy Sané

The German winger was absolutely devastating for Manchester City before suffering an ACL injury in the 2019/20 season. He could operate from the left flank or right flank, but on either side, he used his incredible quickness, vision and shooting ability to exploit the opposition.

Sané had a rocket of a shot from his left foot, often finishing chances around the edge of the box with a powerful driven shot into the bottom corners. If the shot wasn't open, he would slide a delicate pass beyond the defensive line through to his teammates to finish off the move.

9 Marc Overmars

Marc Overmars was the perfect winger during his prime years; he had explosive pace and dribbling ability to get beyond any defender. He was capable of shooting or crossing with either foot, so he was a defender's nightmare to come up against, especially when they already had to deal with the brilliance of Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.

Despite only having three years at Arsenal, racking up 25 goals and 27 assists in a century of appearances, the Dutchman had many highlights, particularly in the 1997/98 campaign, where Arsenal won their first league title since 1991.

8 David Ginola

The Premier League had some unbelievable talents back in the mid to late 90s, and David Ginola was one of those. The Frenchman had a deft touch and he made some very good defenders look silly during his days at Newcastle United and Tottenham. He often used his excellent dribbling ability to take on two or three players before curling the ball into the far corner from the edge of the box.

While Ginola doesn't have spectacular numbers, nor does he have a Premier League title, he produced some magnificent individual moments during his prime years in the top flight. In fact, back in 1999, the great Johan Cruyff even claimed Ginola was the best player in the world.

7 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale made his name at Spurs, before joining Real Madrid back in 2013 for a whopping £85.1 million fee. Initially a left-back, Bale would be converted to a left-winger by Harry Redknapp when he joined Tottenham back in 2007, and he never looked back.

The Welshman was lightening quick, but he also had the power to go with it. This allowed him to bomb down the flank, breezing past everybody before applying the finishing touch to a move. Equally, Bale was blessed with supreme shooting technique from distance, which allowed him to pull off outrageous goals from 25+ yards out as well as from free-kick situations.

In his first spell at Tottenham Hotspur, Bale totaled 42 eague goals. He returned to Spurs on a season-long loan back in September 2020 where he added another 11 to his tally.

6 Heung-min Son

Heung-min Son has been around in the Premier League for a decade now, and we've seen him grow and grow into one of the most dependable players in recent history, having scored 126 goals and provided 68 assists in 322 appearances.

Son has dazzled his opponents for years with his burst of pace, quick feet and his ability to deliver crosses or score goals with either foot. He has produced in big moments throughout his time in England too. The only thing missing from the South Korean's CV is a Premier League title, which is crazy to think considering he and Harry Kane combined for hundreds of goals in their nine seasons together.

5 Raheem Sterling

You could argue that Raheem Sterling deserves to be higher on this list due to his fantastic four Premier League winners' medals. But, it's difficult to put him ahead of Sadio Mané (spoiler alert) because the Senegal international was more influential to Liverpool than Sterling was to the Manchester City teams that included the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Yaya Toure, Leroy Sané, Riyad Mahrez and Sergio Agüero.

Nevertheless, we can't take anything away from his outstanding achievements in the Premier League, and his 123 goals to his name thus far.

Sterling had incredible pace and a good IQ of the game, which allowed him to make late darting runs into the penalty area for cutbacks during his days at Manchester City. And more often than not, he would finish those chances.

Sterling now represents Arsenal, on loan from Chelsea, after a downward turn in his career since leaving City. Nonetheless, he remains one of the most prolific wingers in the competition's history.

4 Sadio Mané

Sadio Mané was unbelievable at Liverpool and perhaps his brilliance was often overshadowed by his teammate on the opposite wing, Mohamed Salah. Either way, we can now all look back on the career that the Senegalese man carved out for himself throughout his time in the Premier League.

Sadio Mané was a constant threat on the left-wing for Liverpool because of his speed, skill and finishing ability. Whilst in the front three which consisted of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, Mane would often make diagonal runs in behind the defensive line from the left, latching onto through balls and then delivering the killer blow. It was this trio that led Liverpool to being Premier League champions in the 2019/20 campaign.

His goal ratio of 111 goals in 263 games is one of the best in Premier League history compared to other wingers.

3 Robert Pirès

The Frenchman played a huge part in one of the greatest seasons in the history of the game, Arsenal's Invincibles in the 2003/04 campaign. The likes of Robert Pirès, Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and even Freddie Ljungberg were absolutely scary when combining in an attacking sense for that Gunners team.

Pires was simply outstanding in all technical facets of the game but especially dribbling, crossing and shooting - and he had the vision to go with it, which allowed him to rack up 42 assists and 62 goals in his six-year Premier League career.

Although he has two Premier League winners' medals to his name, the most memorable one is certainly from the Invincibles season.

2 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard ranks as the second-best left-winger in Premier League history having played a huge role in Chelsea's success in 2014/15 and 2016/17.

The Belgian was unstoppable for large parts of his Chelsea career, even though the opposition knew what he wanted to do. Out on the left flank, Hazard always found a way to cut inside onto his stronger right foot and either create for his teammates or score himself. His pace, dribbling, vision and his finishing ability were elite.

His 85 goals and 54 assists may be dwarfed by some on this list, but rarely has any other winger in Premier League history come close to the impact he had on the Chelsea team between 2012 and 2019.

An incredibly naturally gifted footballer, Hazard is remembered as one of the most skilful players in Premier League history.

1 Ryan Giggs

Number one couldn't have been anyone other than Ryan Giggs, could it? The Welshman spent the entirety of his astonishing 23-year career at Manchester United, where he won a staggering 13 Premier League titles, and is one of the greatest players in the competition's history.

While not blessed with frightening pace, or even trickery, Giggs had excellent ball control and agility which allowed him to dribble past defenders whilst changing direction. He also possessed exceptional stamina and could play at a high tempo even deep into matches.

Giggs' 108 goals and 167 assists in the Premier League is absolutely incredible, but it's his longevity that makes his legendary career even greater.

Statistics courtesy of the Premier League's official website - correct as of 21/01/2025