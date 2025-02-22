After being established in 1884 as Leicester Fosse FC, the club has seen thousands of players represent the club. Based in the east Midlands, they later changed their name to Leicester City Football Club in 1919.

Leicester City boast five major honours across their 140-year history, including three League Cups and, more recently, the FA Cup in 2021. However, their most unforgettable achievement, which truly encapsulated the beautiful game, was their historic Premier League title win in the 2015/16 season.

Players from that squad are featured in this list, alongside past legends, as we delve deeper into Leicester's rich history by unveiling 11 players who are the greatest to represent the club.

Ranking Factors:

Longevity

Accolades

Loyalty

Standout moments

Rank Player Years at Leicester City Appearances 1. Arthur Rowley 1950-1958 321 2. Jamie Vardy 2012-Active 465 3. Peter Shilton 1966-1974 339 4. N'Golo Kante 2015-2016 37 5. Gary Lineker 1978-1985 216 6. Graham Cross 1960-1976 600 7. Gordon Banks 1959-1967 356 8. Riyad Mahrez 2014-2018 179 9. Muzzy Izzet 1996-2004 304 10. Wes Morgan 2012-2021 323 11. Matt Elliott 1997-2005 289

11 Matt Elliott

Leicester City appearances: 289

At number 11, we have Matt Elliott, a player who never stopped in pursuit of achieving his dreams. Elliott started his career at Charlton, before quickly moving on and working his way up the leagues.

He spent time playing for Torquay United, Scunthorpe United and Oxford United before getting his big break with Leicester. His influence in the dressing room was prominent, notching up 289 appearances across an eight-year stint.

Elliott was always reliable and jelled in well with then-manager Martin O'Neill's style of play and went on to score both goals in the 2000 League Cup final to win Leicester their first trophy for three years.

10 Wes Morgan

Leicester City appearances: 323

Wes Morgan's career will always live long in the memory of Leicester City fans due to his impeccable leadership that led to their Premier League title win in 2016. Morgan had a nearly two-decade-long career with Nottingham Forest and Leicester, earning 323 caps with the latter.

Morgan joined the side when they were in the Championship. The team went on to play in the Champions League only three seasons later, even scoring in the competition. He played every single game in their Premier League-winning season, and Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri described him as the "perfect captain".

The last few years of his career saw less game time, but he continued to represent the badge with pride and saw out the closing stages of the 2021 FA Cup final to deliver the club another trophy before hanging up his boots.

9 Muzzy Izzet

Leicester City appearances:

Mustafa Izzet was a Turkish star who played the vast majority of his career for Leicester, playing for eight years between 1996 and 2004. He was a Cobham graduate but made his mark in the east Midlands.

After a loan that became permanent, the Foxes only paid £800,000 for the then-young star. He won two League Cups in 1997 and 2000, alongside Matt Elliott, but lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the same competition in 1999.

After the club was relegated and soon entered administration, Muzzy decided to stay on with the club for a further two years and secured promotion back to the top flight. In his final season with the club, he recorded the most assists in the league.

8 Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City appearances:

Riyad Mahrez arrived at the club for only £450,000 in 2014, but it's fair to say that his four years at the club will always be seen as one of the biggest bargains in the modern era. His instant impact saw promotion to the top division before he showed his quality on one of the biggest stages.

In the year Leicester completed the miraculous Premier League win, he produced 27 goals and assists, capping off one of the most impressive seasons in the league's history. Mahrez stayed put with the club for a further two years, until 2018, before moving to Manchester City, but his legacy remains when the city recalls their historic Premier League-winning campaign.

7 Gordon Banks

Leicester City appearances:

Gordon Banks is undoubtedly one of England's greatest-ever goalkeepers, but the club he spent the longest time with was at Leicester. He joined for £7,000 in 1959 from Chesterfield, before completing 356 appearances over eight seasons.

Banks' biggest achievement was starting every game of the 1966 World Cup as England picked up their first and only major trophy to date. For Leicester, however, he narrowly missed out on silverware on three separate occasions. He finished runner-up in the 1961 and 1963 FA Cup finals, and later the League Cup in 1965.

However, he finally saw success in the 1964 League Cup, winning against Stoke City, the team he later joined in 1967, for £50,000. Banks' legacy will always be widely admired by the fanbase, and he was widely regarded as one of the greatest British footballers of the 20th century.

6 Graham Cross

Leicester City appearances:

Of those on this 11-player list, Graham Cross has represented Leicester City for the longest time. Leicester born and bred, Cross spent 16 years with the team, starring between 1960-1976.

He went on to feature 600 times for the club, a record that stands to this day. He started his career as an inside forward, before switching to defence as a centre-half and right-half later on.

Quite remarkably, Cross combined his football duties with a cricket career for the vast majority of his time in the game. He represented his local county of Leicestershire, balancing both commitments, which would be something unheard of in this day and age.

5 Gary Lineker

Leicester City appearances: