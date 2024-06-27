Highlights Liverpool midfielders have won everything there is to offer in football.

Former captains Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson feature after winning major honours.

1970s and '80s heroes including Graeme Souness also make the top 10 rankings.

"This is Liverpool. This means more". This is the feeling players get when they join the club, walk beneath the lionised 'This is Anfield' sign, gaze over to the ominous presence of the Spion Kop, or hearken to a spine-tingling rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone', which acts as a crescendo to the yearning for more. More wins, more domestic silverware, and more European royalty.

For players who take up a position in midfield, a weight of expectation from the entire city ensues most salient. These are the players who are expected to make a difference, and those tasked with being the beating heart of the Reds' trophy-collecting ambitions. For a club that has luxuriated in a time-honoured history of sitting on the continent's throne, it can be safely said that there have been plenty of midfielders to adore in every generation, with Anfield welcoming many a player to their folklore.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool's tally of six Champions League titles is the highest among any English club, with second-placed Manchester United only winning the competition three times.

Nevertheless, with so many to pick from, it only makes ranking the very best that much harder. Xabi Alonso, Javier Mascherano, and Steve McMahon are all honourable mentions that prove just that.

Ranking factors

Club achievements

Individual awards

Legacy within football

Overall footballing ability

Best Liverpool Midfielders of all Time Ranked Ranking Player Liverpool Career Span 10 Steve McManaman 1990 - 1999 9 Jimmy Case 1973 - 1981 8 Sammy Lee 1978-1986 7 Jordan Henderson 2011 - 2023 6 Ronnie Whelan 1981 - 1994 5 Ray Kennedy 1974 - 1981 4 Terry McDermott 1974 - 1982 3 Graeme Souness 1978 - 1984 2 Ian Callaghan 1960 - 1978 1 Steven Gerrard 1998 - 2015

10 Steve McManaman

Career span: 1990 - 1999

Steve McManaman is a forgotten figure at Liverpool, but he was in a class of his own at various points in the '90s. Playing in the 'free role' that Roy Evans granted him, rival managers would coin the expression that, if you stop him from playing, you stop Liverpool. Indeed, Robbie Fowler, John Barnes, Jamie Redknapp and Jan Molby were also great players at the time, but nobody stoked the engine room quite like the Bootle-born man.

Unfortunately for the Reds, the Bosman ruling allowed their star man to join Real Madrid for free in the summer of 1999 after starring for the club on 364 occasions, over nine years, which brought 66 goals. But when McManaman joined Los Blancos and continued to stun the continent, it proved his excellence.

Steve McManaman's Liverpool Career Games 364 Goals 66 Assists 85 Honours FA Cup (x1), League Cup (x1)

9 Jimmy Case

Career span: 1973 - 1981

Jimmy Case was a standout player for Liverpool, in part thanks to his fierce tackling and stamina, which made him a formidable presence in the middle of the park between 1973 and 1981. But, also, as a talismanic goal-scoring midfielder, is where he really earned his place on this list.

Case was instrumental in the Reds' domestic and European success during his tenure, helping the team secure three First Division titles and three European Cups, with his superb strike against Manchester United in the 1977 FA Cup final still fondly remembered by the Anfield regulars. His work ethic, commitment, and knack for rising to the occasion in critical moments made him a beloved figure among fans and a key player in one of Liverpool’s most glorious eras under Bob Paisley.

Jimmy Case's Liverpool Career Games 269 Goals 46 Assists 38 Honours League (x4), League Cup (x1), European Cup (x3), UEFA Cup (x1), European Super Cup (x1)

8 Sammy Lee

Career span: 1978 - 1986

Winning 10 trophies in 10 years with his childhood club, Liverpool-born Sammy Lee lived the dream with the Reds. The diminutive midfielder was key to his side's late-70s and 80s successes, with his sharp passing and indefatigable running just two quivers in his highly-skilled bow. Bob Paisley said of him:

"With the character and attitude he shows they’d make him Mayor of Liverpool if he was a few inches taller."

But his height was hardly a worry for any of his managers. Lee won three successive league championships over three years, culminating in the glorious 1983/84 season, when he played every single game, 67 in total. He also played his part in the European Cup high points of 1981 and 1984.

Sammy Lee's Liverpool Career Games 295 Goals 19 Assists 40 Honours League (x4), League Cup (x4), European Cup (x2)

7 Jordan Henderson

Career span: 2011 - 2023

Joining the club in 2011 from Sunderland, Jordan Henderson initially faced criticism and doubt about his ability to make an impact at Anfield. However, his determination and hard work would later make a starring appearance in a decorated Liverpool career that really took off when he succeeded Steven Gerrard as club captain in 2015.

Of those to play under Jurgen Klopp, it could be contended that Henderson personified his manager's turn of phrase 'from doubters to believers' better than anyone. Initially a fringe player, the Reds experienced a renaissance under his leadership, winning the Champions League in 2019, and securing their first Premier League title in 30 years in 2020. Henderson's perseverance was duly rewarded under his German helmsman, and he left in 2023 having also secured a Super Cup, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup, and a League Cup.

Jordan Henderson's Liverpool Career Games 492 Goals 33 Assists 58 Honours Premier League (x1), Champions League (x1), Club World Cup (x1), Super Cup (x1), FA Cup (x1), League Cup (x2)

6 Ronnie Whelan

Career span: 1981 - 1994

Ronnie Whelan's background always made it likely that he would be successful in the sport, as it had become something of a tradition in the family. His father was an Irish international and his younger brother Paul also played in the League of Ireland for many years.

For the Reds, over a period of 15 years, he was a key figure in an ever-evolving midfield that won six First Division titles, three FA Cups and a European Cup. Switching between the left and centre of such a blueprint, Whelan was one of the most reliable players to ply his trade at Liverpool, with particular attention on his boundless speed to cover the pitch. He also captained the club during their darkest hour through the Hillsborough Disaster in 1989, and his leadership through that time, in which they also won the FA Cup in the same year, earned him time-honored admiration on Merseyside and beyond.

Ronnie Whelan's Liverpool Career Games 493 Goals 73 Assists 41 Honours League (x6), League Cup (x3), European Cup (x1), FA Cup (x3)

5 Ray Kennedy

Career span: 1974 - 1981

Versatility is a mantra when speaking about Liverpool's legendary midfielders. But perhaps nobody is better remembered for his adaptability than Ray Kennedy. Joining from Arsenal in 1974, Kennedy seamlessly transitioned from a forward to a left-sided midfielder, a position he would keep for the entirety of his eight-year residency on Merseyside.

Some critics at the time saw Kennedy as too big, too slow, and too awkward to play in Liverpool's midfield - while Bill Shankly likened him to Rocky Marciano, the only undefeated world heavyweight boxing champion. Yet, appearances can be deceiving, and Kennedy was a shining beacon of elegance in the English game. He glided across the boggy pitches of the '70s and '80s, and although the Liverpool sides of that time were packed with superstars, his later manager, Bob Paisley, described him as "one of Liverpool's greatest players and probably the most underrated", as his performances helped the Reds during their run of five league title wins in seven years.

Ray Kennedy's Liverpool Career Games 393 Goals 72 Assists 55 Honours League (x5), League Cup (x1), European Cup (x3), UEFA Cup (x1), European Super Cup (x1)

4 Terry McDermott

Career span: 1974 - 1982

For fans of football pop culture, Liverpool were known for two standout quirks in the 70s: fancy 'tache's and a (not-so) fancy drinking tradition. Terry McDermott, apparently, was the king of both. According to his teammates, 'Terry Mac' was incredible for the way he could go out all night, drink everyone under the table and then, the next morning, be the best and most energetic player in training.

Even with the worst of headaches, McDermott would never miss preparations, and the results showed in his performances. A three-time European and five-time English champion, the Scouser is reverently remembered for his hat-trick in the second leg of Liverpool's victory over Hamburg in the Super Cup Final in 1977, as well as his diving header in a 7-0 thumping of Tottenham, which has stood the test of time as one of the all-time great Anfield goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Terry McDermott was the first player ever to win the Football Writers’ and PFA player of the year awards in the same season in 1980.

Terry McDermott's Liverpool Career Games 329 Goals 81 Assists 57 Honours League (x4), League Cup (x2), European Cup (x3), UEFA Cup (x1), European Super Cup (x1)

3 Graeme Souness

Career span: 1978 - 1984

While Saturday’s kids only know of the Graeme Souness that appears on Sky Sports in the weekend’s biggest head-to-head fixtures, his old-fangled ways hark back to more than just the period where a television was the centrepiece in every household living room.

At Liverpool, he stood out as one of the sport’s greatest hard-knocks. One of Edinburgh's famous sons, Souness was a midfield commander during his playing days, and he was one of the most influential figures in Liverpool's dressing room as the Reds won three European Cups and five league titles with him among their fabled leadership group. Best known for his hard-hitting challenges, the Scotsman was also an outstanding passer, a nimble dribbler and a fantastic striker of the ball who netted 55 times in 359 Liverpool games.

Graeme Souness' Liverpool Career Games 359 Goals 55 Assists 36 Honours League (x5), League Cup (x4), European Cup (x3)

2 Ian Callaghan

Career Span: 1960 - 1978

The great Ian Callaghan, or 'Marathon Man', as he's known around the streets that adorn the River Mersey because of his tremendous third-lung stamina and career longevity, enjoyed a 19-year career at Liverpool. Between 1959 and 1978, he became the club's all-time highest appearance-maker with 857 games, ensuring his legacy will remain eternal.

Callaghan played most of his football in midfield, but would often take up the right wing in his formative years, with his blistering pace and vision key to the Reds' endeavours to escape second-tier mediocrity. Certainly, the saying goes that success has many fathers, and it was Bill Shankly who would first talk up the idea of Liverpool reaching football's pinnacle, but Callaghan who delivered his promises most profoundly.

Ian Callaghan's Liverpool Career Games 857 Goals 68 Honours League (x5), FA Cup (x2), European Cup (x2), UEFA Cup (x2), European Super Cup (x1)

1 Steven Gerrard

Career span: 1998 - 2015

A midfield master who dragged his beloved Liverpool through the infamous 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup finals - with the latter later coined the 'Gerrard Final' after his wonder strike whilst injured led to victory against West Ham - Steven Gerrard personified the storied Anfield European Nights with his heroic one-man wrecking machine performances as he often got stuck in with all aspects of the game to ensure the Reds stayed on their perch at pivotal flashpoints during their 30-year league title hiatus.

Whatever other Liverpool midfielders before Gerrard could do, 'Stevie G' proved he could do better. He is still the only player to have scored in a League Cup final, FA Cup final, UEFA Cup final and Champions League final, and without him, the Reds would have been mid-table. By covering every blade of grass, scoring sensational 30-yard goals regularly, and making mediocre players around him look world-class, Gerrard is a real-life Roy of the Rovers.

Steven Gerrard's Liverpool Career Games 710 Goals 186 Assists 145 Honours Champions League (x1), UEFA Cup (x1), FA Cup (x2), League Cup (x3)

All stats via LFCHistory.net (correct as of 19/06/2024)