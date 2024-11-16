Key Takeaways Liverpool have had some of the greatest players in Premier League history over the past 24 years.

Club legends such as Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard rank among the Reds' best players since the turn of the century.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk lead the way in the current generation of Liverpool stars.

Liverpool Football Club. One of the greatest - and most recognisable - clubs in world football. Many legends have come and gone over the years, who have each helped maintain the club's prestige through winning trophies.

While Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, and Kenny Dalglish are just a few of the club's most successful managers who were able to maximise the talent of the players that came through the club in the 20th century, Gerard Houllier, Rafa Benitez and Jurgen Klopp have all played their part in ushering in the modern era of star power at the Merseyside club.

But, who of the plethora of stars who have played for the Reds since the turn of the millennium makes GIVEMESPORT's list of the greatest players to ever step foot onto the turf at Anfield? Well, in this list of 11 - with there no separating eleventh and tenth in this list - players have been ranked on the following criteria:

Ranking Factors

Major trophies won

Statistical data - appearances, goals, assists etc.

Their defensive/clean sheet record - a defender-centric factor.

Individual accolades

Memorable moments

How influential they were/are to Liverpool.

Liverpool's Greatest Players in the 21st Century Ranking Player Years With Club 1. Steven Gerrard 1998-2015 2. Mohamed Salah 2017-Present 3. Virgil van Dijk 2017-Present 4. Alisson Becker 2018-Present 5. Trent Alexander-Arnold 2017-Present 6. Roberto Firmino 2015-2023 7. Sadio Mane 2016-2022 8. Fernando Torres 2007-2011 9. Luis Suárez 2010-2014 10. Xabi Alonso 2004-2009 11. Jamie Carragher 1996-2013

11 Jamie Carragher

1996-2013

He may have been an Everton fan growing up, but for 17 seasons, Jamie Carragher was a mainstay at the heart of the Liverpool defence, making 737 appearances for the club in which he scored four goals and had 20 assists.

It is no easy feat to make that many appearances for one club, let alone one battling at the very top level, which is a testament to Carragher's consistency and character.

He may not have won the Premier League in his tenure, but he did walk away from the game having won the Champions League, the UEFA Cup (now known as the Europa League), two FA Cups and three League Cups in a very accomplished career. Now he is a successful pundit, part of Sky Sports' regular line-up, often found on TV with his old rival, and now friend, Gary Neville.

10 Xabi Alonso

2004-2009

Xabi Alonso's stint with the Reds may be a lot briefer than some of the others on this list, but his accomplishments in his little time with the club cannot be ignored. Having joined from Real Sociedad in 2004, the midfielder - who played with so much class and elegance on the ball - enjoyed five seasons at Anfield, in which he made 210 appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing 19 assists.

While he had some memorable moments, including scoring from inside his own half against Newcastle in 2006, arguably his biggest goal contribution came in Istanbul in 2005, where he scored the third goal of Liverpool's resurgence from the dead against AC Milan in the Champions League final, which brought them back on level terms, subsequently forcing extra time and penalties.

He would move to Real Madrid, and then go on to spend time with Bayern Munich before retiring in 2017. Now, he is one of world football's best young, up-and-coming managers, having led his Bayer Leverkusen side to the Bundesliga title in his first full season with the club with an undefeated record.

9 Luis Suarez

2010-2014

Luis Suárez's three-and-a-half-year tenure with the Reds is one of the most controversial, with his time at Anfield mired by lengthy suspensions and drama. From sinking his teeth into Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic mid-game to being fined £40,000 and banned for eight games after he was found guilty of hurling racist abuse at Manchester United's Patrice Evra, Suarez's appalling behaviour often overlooked his talent.

However, in such a short time before he departed for Barcelona, he still tallied 82 goals and 34 assists in 133 appearances for Liverpool, which just cannot be ignored. Still going strong at 37, Suarez is now playing in the MLS for Inter Miami and is considered one of the best footballers aged over 35.

8 Fernando Torres

2007-2011

When Fernando Torres arrived from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2007, he instantly became adored by the fans, especially after he fired home a goal on his debut at none other than the Kop end.

Scoring 24 goals in his debut season, the Spaniard's strike-rate saw him reach 50 league goals quicker than any Reds player in club history, but a lack of silverware saw him choose to depart from the club and head to Chelsea. There, he dealt with a plethora of injuries, and while he did win a Champions League with the Blues, he was never able to replicate the dazzling form he showed under then-manager Rafa Benitez.

7 Sadio Mane

2016-2022

Sadio Mane was one of the 'Fab Four' of the Jurgen Klopp era, which also featured Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. Joining the club from Southampton in 2016, the Senegalese winger hit the ground running almost instantly, providing devastating pace and quality down the left flank.

In six seasons with the club, he scored 120 goals and had 42 assists in 269 contests across all competitions, and helped the Reds clinch their first league title in the Premier League era. Furthermore, it's easy to forget that Mane - who is arguably one of the greatest African players in football history - finished as the Ballon d'Or runner-up behind Karim Benzema after a campaign in which he scored 23 goals in 51 appearances, with Liverpool winning the League Cup and FA Cup that season.

In the summer of 2022, he opted to move to Bayern Munich, though it wouldn't work out, and after just one season there, he moved to the Saudi Pro League to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

6 Roberto Firmino

2015-2023

Again, part of Liverpool's most successful era since the turn of the century, Roberto Firmino was the perfect number nine to have in a title-contending squad. He struck the ideal balance between goalscoring, distributing the ball to his attacking teammates, and holding up the play to create time and space for his teammates with ease.

But, the Brazilian also offered positional versatility, with him able to be deployed outside on both flanks, in the attacking midfield, and as a second striker before Klopp made him the head of the attack. In 362 appearances for Liverpool between 2015 and 2023, he notched 111 goals and 75 assists, winning every piece of domestic silverware once, while also clinching a Champions League title, a Club World Cup, and a UEFA Supercup.

5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

2017-Present

Trent Alexander-Arnold has developed into one of the best players at the right-back position in world football. Having made his debut for his hometown club - where he has been on the books since he was six years old - in 2016 at the tender age of 17, nobody could quite have foreseen where he would be at 25 years old.

One of the best passers of a football in the game today, the Three Lions star has been intangible to Liverpool's most recent success, revolutionising the right-back position and unlocking unlimited potential.

Not forgetting to mention, he is also considered one of the best set-piece takers, with his quick-thinking corner against Barcelona in the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final which found Divock Origi to seal an improbable comeback, which saw them reach the final, and win it all, that season.

It's unclear whether his future lies with the Reds, with reports that Real Madrid may be lurking in the wings to try and lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future if contract negotiations go awry.

4 Alisson Becker

2018-Present

Alisson is one of the greatest goalkeepers the Premier League has ever produced, period. With Liverpool forced to go out and search the market for a keeper after Loris Karius's costly mis-haps in the Champions League final the season prior, they paid £66.8 million to Roma to acquire the Brazilian's services.

In his debut season, he won the Golden Glove after he kept 21 clean sheets, which was also the most by any goalkeeper in their debut season since Pepe Reina - also for Liverpool - in 2006.

Handy with his gloves, and with his ball distribution, Alisson quickly proved that he was money well spent - perhaps even a bargain, and has repeatedly come to Liverpool's rescue time and time again. He's also shown that he can produce headers when necessary, even netting the winning goal in injury time after he came forward for a corner against West Brom.

3 Virgil van Dijk

2017-Present

At the time of his signing in January 2018, Virgil van Dijk became the most expensive defender in football history, with Liverpool having to pay Southampton in the region of £75 million, though some seven years later, one of the best signings in the Klopp era looks like a huge bargain-buy.

In his time on Merseyside, the Dutchman has been the key defensive cog in Liverpool's machine, being a stout defender, scoring 25 goals and providing 13 assists in 285 appearances across all competitions.

He has been a catalyst for Liverpool over the years, with his composure both on, and off, the ball, which radiates out to his teammates around him, which has seen him become the club captain following Jordan Henderson's departure in 2023.

2 Mohamed Salah

2017-Present

There are not enough superlatives to describe Mohamed Salah since his arrival at Liverpool back in 2017. Having endured a tough two-season stint with Chelsea three years prior where he scored just two goals in 19 appearances, Salah opted to return to the Premier League from Roma to team up with Klopp and co, and the decision saw his career soar to greater heights than perhaps even he could imagine.

The prolific winger took the league by storm straight away and was an integral piece to the Reds ending their 30 years of hurt by lifting the title in 2020. So far, the Egyptian is in his eighth season with the side now managed by Arne Slot, and has tallied 221 goals and 99 assists in all competitions, seeing him regarded as one of the best foreign players to ever grace the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moahmed Salah is the eighth top goalscorer in Premier League history, having scored 165 times in the English top-flight.

Having won an abundance of both individual awards and team trophies in his time with the Reds, Salah is by far the most decorated player on this list, and could yet add to it before his expected departure from the club at the end of the 2024/25 season, though there is one player who has other qualities that saw him take the coveted No. 1 spot on this list.

1 Steven Gerrard

1998-2015

Rarely nowadays do you find a player who stays so long with one club, but Steven Gerrard did exactly just that, spending 17 seasons with Liverpool before seeing out the twilight of his career with MLS side, LA Galaxy.

Arguably the one dampener on his club career is that the Reds didn't win a Premier League title until after he had departed from the club. Nonetheless, the former Liverpool captain was one of England's best midfielders in their 'golden generation', known for his stunning long-range strikes, stepping up for the team and leading by example when the team needed him the most.

Two main examples that spring to mind are his thumping header when Liverpool were 3-0 down to AC Milan in Istanbul, which kick-started the comeback that saw him lift his lone Champions League title at the end of the night, and his two-goal performance in the 2006 FA Cup Final against West Ham which was so inspiring that it has been nicknamed the 'Gerrard Final'.

Put simply, there will never be another Gerrard, and, there may never be another homegrown talent to suit up for Liverpool for so many years, and maintain such an elite level of performance ever again. One of the greatest players to ever don the red shirt and a true cult hero.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef - accurate as of 16/11/2024.