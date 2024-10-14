Key Takeaways Chelsea secured a last-minute 2-1 victory against Liverpool to secure a Champions League spot on the final day of the 2002/03 Premier League season.

Liverpool triumphed 7-4 over Chelsea in 1946, with debutants Bob Paisley and Billy Liddell starring.

A dramatic 4-4 draw in 2009 saw Chelsea edge out Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final.

Liverpool against Chelsea has become one of the most eagerly-anticipated matches in the English football calendar. The Blues' success in the late 2000s and 2010s coincided with a barren run for the Reds, who had to wait 30 years for a league title between 1990 and 2020. In recent years, the balance has tipped back towards Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp's side victorious against the Blues in three consecutive domestic cup finals.

The two clubs enjoyed some memorable clashes in Europe, especially in the mid 2000s when Rafa Benitez and Jose Mourinho were the two managers. The clashes in the Champions League were always action-packed with controversial calls and stunning goals. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the best seven games between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Ranking factors

Importance of game

Players involved

Entertainment factor

Top 7 Liverpool vs Chelsea Matches Rank Match Date Competition 1 Chelsea 4-4 Liverpool 19th April 2009 Champions League 2 Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea 3rd May 2005 Champions League 3 Liverpool 0-2 Chelsea 27th April 2014 Premier League 4 Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool 3rd May 1986 Football League Division One 5 Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool 30th April 2008 Champions League 6 Liverpool 7-4 Chelsea 7th September 1946 Football League Division One 7 Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool 11th May 2003 Premier League

7 Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

11th May 2003

Chelsea and Liverpool met on the final day of the 2002/03 Premier League season, knowing that the winner of the game would secure fourth spot and a place in the Champions League. At that time, Champions League football was worth £20 million, meaning the stakes were high for both teams. Sami Hyypia sent the Reds in front after 11 minutes, but Marcel Desailly equalised only two minutes later.

The Blues then took control of the match with Jesper Gronkjaer firing home a curling shot in the 26th minute. This was the last goal of the game - securing Chelsea's place in the Champions League for the 2003/04 season in the '£20m match'. A month later, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club from Ken Bates, with many believing that he would not have acquired the club if they didn't win this match.

6 Liverpool 7-4 Chelsea

7th September 1946

Liverpool hosted Chelsea in the third game of the 1946/47 season - just over a year after World War Two had finished. Among the players making their debuts for the Reds on 7th September 1946 was Bob Paisley, who later managed the club, winning the European Cup three times. The other debutant was Billy Liddell, who scored twice in the first 50 minutes as Liverpool raced into a 6-0 lead.

Chelsea fought back, though, reducing the deficit to 6-4 with goals from Len Goulden, Jimmy Argue, and Alec Machin. Despite their spirited comeback, the Reds held on at Anfield, with Willie Fagan scoring the 11th goal of the game in the 87th minute to secure the three points.

5 Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool

30th April 2008

Chelsea secured a valuable draw at Anfield in the first leg of the 2008 UEFA Champions League semi-final. Jon Arne Risse scored an own goal in added time to level the game at 1-1, meaning the Blues returned to Stamford Bridge with the advantage. After a tense 90 minutes, the teams couldn't be separated in London, as Fernando Torres' second half stirke cancelled out Didier Drogba's goal.

In extra-time, Chelsea took control, with Frank Lampard scoring from the spot days after his mother had passed away. Shortly after, Drogba extended their advantage and, despite a late flurry from Liverpool, they held on to secure their place in the first ever Champions League final.

4 Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool

3rd May 1986

The 1985/86 season was Kenny Dalglish's first as a player-manager for Liverpool. In the early parts of the campaign, it wasn't going to plan, even falling to eight points behind the leaders Everton in February 1986 following a 2-0 home defeat to their rivals. Dalglish inspired an 11-match unbeaten run, though, dropping points in only one game - a 0-0 draw away at Sheffield Wednesday.

Liverpool knew that a win against Chelsea on the last day of the season would secure a 16th league title. In the 23rd minute, player-manager Dalglish scored a volley past the Blues goalkeeper Tony Godden, which was the only goal of the game. Alan Hansen was the Reds captain during this campaign, and after the win at Stamford Bridge, he said:

"There was no way we were ever going to win that championship," "And yet somehow we came through and won it."

3 Liverpool 0-2 Chelsea

27th April 2014

Liverpool won 11 games in a row leading up to their match against Chelsea at Anfield on 27th April 2014. With three matches to play, Brendan Rodgers' side knew that three wins in a row would secure the club's first ever Premier League title. Steven Gerrard had a decorated career as a Liverpool player but slipped just before half-time, allowing Demba Ba to run through on goal and score the opener.

Mourinho's side disrupted the flow of the game throughout and looked to frustrate a free-scoring Liverpool side. Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge applied pressure late on, but they were unable to break the Chelsea resistance. In the 93rd minute, the Reds committed too many bodies forward, allowing Torres to run through and square the ball for Willian, who had an open goal to secure the three points. Rodgers' side went on to finish second behind Manchester City, meaning they had to wait another year to win their first Premier League title.

2 Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea

3rd May 2005

After a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool and Chelsea returned to Anfield looking to book their place in the 2005 Champions League final. Benitez's side were 33 points behind Mourinho's expensively-assembled Chelsea team in the Premier League, but the two games in Europe were tightly contested affairs. Liverpool had already seen off a star-studded Juventus team in the quarter-finals and were optimistic about causing a shock against the Blues.

After only three minutes, Milan Baros was put through by Steven Gerrard, prompting Petr Cech to come out and smother the Czech Republic striker. This left space for Luis Garcia to poke the ball over John Terry before William Gallas seemingly cleared it off the line. The assistant thought the ball had crossed the line, though, sparking wild celebrations from the Anfield crowd, despite the Chelsea protests. After the match, Benitez produced one of his most famous quotes when asked about the 'ghost goal' scored by Garcia. He said:

"After the game, Sheila [the Liverpool club secretary], who was sitting right in line, said to me that the ball had crossed the line. She is a very honest person and that was good enough for me. It was a goal"

Following the early goal, it was an intense tactical battle between the two sides, with chances few and far between. Chelsea's best chance came in the dying stages of added time as Eidur Gudjohnsen's volley flashed just wide of the post. The Reds held on to secure their place in the Champions League final for the first time in 20 years, where they famously beat AC Milan on penalties after being 3-0 down at half-time.

1 Chelsea 4-4 Liverpool

14th April 2009

Liverpool lost 3-1 in the first-leg of the 2009 Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea. They had an uphill battle to overturn this deficit at Stamford Bridge, especially with away goals in place. After 28 minutes, though, they were 2-0 up, thanks to goals from Fabio Aurelio and Xabi Alonso. At the break it was 3-3 on aggregate, with Chelsea marginally ahead on away goals after an inspired first-half performance from Benitez's side.

The Blues responded in the second half with goals from Drogba and Alex in quick succession. With 14 minutes to go, Lampard looked like he had ended Liverpool's resistance, putting Chelsea 3-2 up on the night and 6-4 ahead on aggregate. Goals from Lucas and Dirk Kuy in the 81st and 83rd minutes, respectively, put the game back in the balance. If Liverpool could score another goal, they would go ahead in the tie. As they pushed for their fifth of the night, they left space for Chelsea, and with a minute to go, Lampard curled a right-footed shot in off the post to send his side into the final four.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08/10/24.