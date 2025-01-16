Football fans revere a great man-manager, with anecdotes of managing egos and bringing teams together in adversity still told decades later. Truthfully, all the greatest managers of all time need to have a strong grasp of man management to succeed.

However, some managers more than others are known for their exceptional skill when handling players. Bringing the most out of players with difficult personalities, forging a team together in difficult times and getting players to buy into tactical plans are areas in which these managers are known to thrive.

Here’s a look at the best-known man-managers from modern-day icons like Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti to managers who built the culture of entire clubs. These are football’s greatest man-managers.

The best man-managers in football history Rank Name Managerial career Notable teams managed 1 Sir Alex Ferguson 1974-2013 Aberdeen, Manchester United 2 Helanio Herrera 1944-1981 Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Barcelona 3 Bill Shankly 1949-1974 Liverpool 4 Brian Clough 1965-1993 Derby County, Nottingham Forest 5 Rinus Michels 1953-1992 Ajax, Barcelona 6 Sir Matt Busby 1945-1971 Manchester United 7 Jurgen Klopp 2001-2024 Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool 8 Carlo Ancelotti 1995-present AC Milan, Real Madrid 9 Jock Stein 1960-1985 Celtic 10 Marcelo Bielsa 1987-present Newell’s Old Boys, Athletic Bilbao, Leeds

10 Marcelo Bielsa

Uruguay

Whilst he may not have the heaving trophy cabinets of some of the managers on this list, Marcelo Bielsa’s ability to manage and motivate players is unquestionable. An incredibly passionate manager, Bielsa’s enthusiasm typically spread to players in his squad.

Beginning his managerial career at Newell’s Old Boys in his native Argentina, Bielsa lead a youthful squad to two league titles and a Copa Libertadores final. Not in a position to sign big names, Bielsa developed a host of young talent at the club, including Gabriel Batistuta and future Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Such was his impact on players and fans at the club that the stadium is now named after him.

This connection with clubs and its lasting impact on his players' futures became a theme of his career. His fiery personality and strong conviction meant he would often leave jobs that didn’t suit his personality. This saw him have a succession of jobs across world football but where he did find a home, he always left a lasting legacy.

Successful spells at Athletic Bilbao, the Chile national team and Leeds United saw him develop the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, Kalvin Phillips and Ander Herrera. Mauricio Pochettino said of Bielsa:

“He taught me everything. How to prepare, how to train, how to play lead, how to lead.”

9 Jock Stein

Scotland

Britain’s first European Cup-winning manager, Jock Stein forged a team of local Glaswegians into European champions.

A master of creating team spirit, Stein – one of the greatest British managers in football history

– was known for being a firm disciplinarian with a human touch that appealed to his players.

His influence guided the careers of not only his own “Lisbon Lions” but also a young Kenny Dalglish who took Stein’s lessons into his later playing and managerial career.

Celtic’s European Cup-winning captain Billy McNeill said: "Jock Stein was more than a manager. He was a teacher and an inspiration. He made me believe I could achieve anything”.

8 Carlo Ancelotti

Italy

One of the most decorated managers in history, Carlo Ancelotti has won the European Cup a record five times. Perhaps no manager has been as good as Ancelotti at managing the egos of some of the game’s biggest superstars. From Cristiano Ronaldo to Andrea Pirlo to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ancelotti has impacted the careers of many of modern football’s great personalities.

Managing to fit some of these egos together in the same team under the weight of expectation at the biggest clubs must have been no easy task. Ancelotti’s calm and authoritative demeanour ensured there was rarely a problem within his squads. He demanded professionalism and respect whilst becoming a father-like figure for many players – and success typically followed.

7 Jurgen Klopp

Germany

While managing at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp introduced a high-pressing, high-intensity style often referred to as “heavy metal football.” Requiring every player to work selflessly for the good of the team, this style of play needed a charismatic leader to keep all players on side and pulling in the same direction.

Fortunately, Jurgen Klopp knew how to nurture and get the best from the players in his squad, transforming clubs and players into the best versions of themselves. Known to bring high emotional intelligence and a positive attitude to his teams, Klopp transformed struggling Dortmund and Liverpool teams into European contenders. Players like Robert Lewandowski, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Mario Gotze – with the latter calling him a 'footballing father' – became superstars under his supervision.

Klopp possesses the ability to get the most from players, perfecting a system requiring the commitment of every player in the team. Something only one of the greatest man-managers could achieve.

6 Sir Matt Busby

England

Building a winning squad through adversity is one of the most difficult challenges in man-management and perhaps no manager has faced circumstances as tough as those overcome by Matt Busby. Known for his ability to develop youth players, Manchester United’s “Busby Babes” side won back-to-back league titles and looked set to dominate European football. Tragedy struck as the Munich air disaster took 21 lives, including those of seven Manchester United players. Injured in the crash, Busby almost quit management at this point.

However, upon his return to management, Busby’s talent for youth development once again came to the fore, particularly with the emergence of young Northern Irishman George Best. Although incredibly talented Best needed some excellent man-management to hit his potential treating the winger in Best’s words “like a son”. Man United became the first English team to win the European Cup with Busby’s faith in best repaid as the Northern Irishman rounded the keeper for the winning goal.

5 Rinus Michels

Netherlands

Known as “The General” Rinus Michels demanded ruthless discipline from his players to carry out the “total football” philosophy he was known for at Ajax and with the Netherlands national team. His relationship with star player Johann Cruyff was pivotal to the Ajax sides that dominated the Eredivisie and brought fear to Europe’s biggest teams.

Giving Cruyff complete freedom in what is now known as the “false 9” position. It was a challenge for Michuls to both give Cruyff the freedom he needed on the pitch and maintain the often-headstrong Cruyff’s discipline off it. Michuls was one of the few managers who could stand up against Cruyff’s propensity to challenge authority, frequently benching the player for disciplinary reasons in his early career.

This relationship came to define modern football inspiring Pep Guardiola and defining the philosophies of both Barcelona and Ajax. Without Michels’ strong man-management of both Cruyff and the other players tasked with making total football a reality, football history may have been very different.

4 Brian Clough

England

One of football’s great characters, Brian Clough’s approach to man-management is the subject of many an anecdote.

Charismatic and unafraid of controversy Clough’s uncompromising principles, simple approach to tactics and sense of humour usually endeared him to players. The results were unquestionable as he took Nottingham Forest from the second division to back-to-back European Cup wins.

Clough would do it his own way, occasionally to a fault, as seen during his short yet infamous spell at Leeds United. But once the players were onside there were not many managers who could get big performances from teams when it mattered like Brian Clough.

The trust he built up and his focus on teamwork within his squads created a collective that often performed better than the sum of its parts, motivating an underdog squad to believe they could achieve things they had never thought possible.

3 Bill Shankly

Scotland

Upon his arrival from Huddersfield in 1959 few could envision the institution Bill Shankly would build at Liverpool.

Shankly led by example, prioritising hard work and passion above all else, he built a culture of trust around the football club. He was empathetic and cared about his players on a human level making visits to injured players and emphasising that “When you are a part of Liverpool, you are never alone”

Fiercely loyal, Shankly knew how to build team spirit ensuring that all players helped with tasks such as polishing boots and setting up training equipment. He believed the Liverpool squad included everybody working together for the club including staff, not just the players.

This attitude led to the continued success of Liverpool as a club, with the famous boot room operating as the brains behind the team for years after Shankly’s departure.

2 Helenio Herrera

Argentina

Earning the nickname “Il Mago’ (The Wizard), Helanio Herrara pioneered motivational approaches within football.

Believing that mental toughness was just as important as a player’s physical state Herrera told his players: “If you give 100% for the team you never lose, even if the score says otherwise you have won.” He was one of the first managers to ban smoking, drinking, and late-night partying, personally monitoring players' discipline. He fined even star players for minor infractions such as being a minute late for a meeting.

His implementation of Catenaccio required players to fully trust each other so that they could focus on their specific roles, forming his Inter Milan squad into a unit where the emphasis was always on collective achievement over individual success. He also knew to give star-attacking players more freedom. However, he was not always popular, prioritising results over approval.

With his focus on lifestyle, Herrera revolutionised man-management and the success achieved by uniting his squads speaks for itself.

1 Sir Alex Ferguson

Scotland

Perhaps no manager is known for their approach to man-management than Sir Alex Ferguson. Whilst leading Manchester United through an unprecedented era of success Ferguson had to deal with many large egos and unwanted press attention surrounding members of his squad.

Eric Cantona was famously difficult to manage but Ferguson managed to extract a level of consistency no other manager could from the talented Frenchman. This success was typical of Ferguson’s time at Old Trafford with a host of often difficult-to-manage characters formed into successive winning sides.

Ferguson was not a man you wanted to cross, as the likes of David Beckham found to their peril, and this reputation as a disciplinarian built a level of respect in his squads. Players learned to avoid the infamous “hairdryer treatment” at all costs.

Whilst Ferguson was known for maintaining discipline and demanding high standards, he was also adept at building personal relationships with players and adapting to the needs of the team. This personalised approach ensured each individual player was motivated in a way suited to their personality and needs.

He also had a softer side, writing to injured players and maintaining contact with players who had left the club. His compassion when players experienced difficult times created loyalty and respect for him within his squads. He took the time to get to know player’s families and ensured they got the time off they needed in the case of illness or bereavement.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Darren Fletcher and Ryan Giggs all overcame difficult challenges in their careers which they attribute partly to Ferguson’s uncompromising support.