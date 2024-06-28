Highlights Manchester United's midfield has been filled with world class superstars over the years.

Greats from the 1960s including Nobby Stiles features.

Modern heroes Paul Scholes, Roy Keane and Michael Carrick also including in the list.

Manchester United's midfield legends have shaped the club's decorated history and helped the Red Devils become one of the most successful sides in world football. From the domination of the 1960s with the likes of Nobby Stiles to the golden Premier League title-winning era with players such as David Beckham and Paul Scholes, not many midfielders over the years have been able to compete with those at Old Trafford.

These midfield greats have helped United to 20 top flight titles, more than any other side in England, 13 FA Cups, three European Cups and Champions Leagues and many, many more honours. Ranking the 10 greatest to dominate the midfield wearing Manchester United red is not easy, but GIVEMESPORT have done just that, using the below ranking criteria.

Related 10 Greatest Manchester United Attackers in History [Ranked] Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona all feature on Manchester United's greatest attacker list.

Ranking factors:

Achievements:

Ability

Longevity

10 Pat Crerand

Manchester United career span: 1963-1971

Signing for Manchester United six years after the Munich air crash from Celtic, Glaswegian Pat Crerand became known for his relentless work rate, impressive range of passing, and a telepathic on-the-pitch connection with greats Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best. He created chance upon chance for them.

After eight years at United, the hard-working midfielder brought his playing career to a close. Just one year later, Crerand went back to the club as Tommy Docherty's assistant manager. The Scot finally left Old Trafford in 1976 to pursue his career in management. After a one-year stint managing Northampton Town, Crerand shifted his focus towards a career in the media, where he has predominantly worked in radio as well as popular fan channel MUTV.

Pat Crerand's Manchester United Career Appearances 376 Goals 11 Assists 8 Total 6

9 Nobby Stiles

Manchester United career span: 1960-1971

Mancunian World Cup winner Nobby Stiles is highly regarded as an England and Manchester United legend. During his 11 years at Old Trafford, the defensively dominant midfielder won two First Division titles, two Charity Shields, and a European Cup. Well-known for his crunching tackles and ball-winning ability, Stiles is one of three Englishmen to have won both the World Cup and European Cup.

After 319 matches for the Red Devils, Stiles switched Manchester for Middlesbrough in 1971, where he stayed for two seasons before retiring at Preston North End shortly after. Sadly, in 2020, Stiles passed away, leaving behind an incredible legacy.

Nobby Stiles' Manchester United Career Appearances 367 Goals 19 Assists 3 Total 5

8 Michael Carrick

Manchester United career span: 2006-2018

Newcastle-born Michael Carrick came through the ranks at West Ham United's academy before signing for Tottenham Hotspur for £3.5 million in 2004. Following two impressive seasons at Spurs, his transfer value quadrupled when Sir Alex Ferguson recruited Carrick, joining United in 2006. The youngster was welcomed to Old Trafford with the number 16 shirt, inheriting it from iconic skipper Roy Keane.

Despite the enormous expectations and the big boots to fill, Carrick soon established himself as an integral squad member, winning the Premier League title in his debut season. In his 12-year tenure as a Red Devil, Carrick clocked up 316 appearances, winning an astonishing 18 trophies in that time. Despite not being a flash name, Carrick gave his all for the red shirt of United and, towards the end of his time at the club, even served as captain and caretaker manager for a brief stint.

As a defensive midfield player, the now Middlesborough manager was known for his passing ability. He rarely gave the ball away or misplaced a ball. On several occasions, his defensive nous allowed Carrick to even fill in at centre-back for United. At the age of 36, Carrick brought his 12-year stay at United to an end.

Michael Carrick's Manchester United Career Appearances 464 Goals 24 Assists 35 Honours 18

Related Louis van Gaal Sends Message to Manchester United Over Erik ten Hag Erik ten Hag is yet to receive clarity on his future from Manchester United.

7 Paul Ince

Manchester United career span: 1989-1995

After signing for Manchester United from his boyhood club, West Ham United, Paul Ince soon established himself as an essential player for Sir Alex Ferguson. Despite several incomings adding competition during his spell at United, Ince remained a crucial figure in the team. After winning the Player of the Season award for his impressive displays in the club's 1993 title victory, the box-to-box midfielder began to draw attention from across Europe. Ince won the league title and the FA Cup once more before switching to Italian giants Inter Milan at the end of the 1994/95 season.

Ince's influence extended beyond the pitch. Besides being a tough-tackling midfielder, Ince is also remembered as England's first black captain, when he led his country against the United States in 1993, a testament to his leadership skills.

Paul Ince's Manchester United Career Appearances 272 Goals 27 Assists 17 Honours 9

6 Nicky Butt

Manchester United career span: 1992-2004

After Paul Ince departed from Old Trafford, Sir Alex Fergurson looked to the youth for his heir. Dubbed as one of 'Fergies Fledglings', Nicky Butt was a part of the same academy graduate group as Gary Neville, David Beckham and Paul Scholes. Butt spent over a decade alongside his 'Class of 92' piers, making 270 appearances for United. Despite his playing time reducing after the partnership of Keane and Scholes emerged in the late 90's, Butt remained a vital squad member.

His patience paid off at the end of the decade when Irishman Keane was suspended for the club's Champions League final in 1999, allowing Butt the starting place. The game ended 2-1 to the Red Devils, wrapping up their historic treble, with Butt at the heart of the achievement. When his time at United was over, Butt left Old Trafford with six Premier League trophies to his name. The Mancunian played for Newcastle United, where he stayed for six years before retiring from the game in China.

Nicky Butt's Manchester United Career Appearances 387 Goals 26 Assists 20 Honours 16

5 David Beckham

Manchester United career span: 1992-2003

Perhaps the best-set piece taker the country has ever produced, David Beckham came through the Carrington Academy and made his first team debut at 17 in 1992. Mainly used as a right-sided midfielder for most of his time at United, Essex-born Beckham tallied up an impressive 85 goals and 120 assists in 394 club appearances.

During his time at United, Beckham achieved many trophies with the club, but the most impressive was winning the Champions League Final win in 1999, which completed the treble. In the summer of 2003, Beckham became only the third English player to sign for Real Madrid, in a £25 million deal. Despite his exit from Old Trafford, Beckham was and will always be a crucial part of one of the greatest United teams ever and is undoubtedly one of the best to wear the red shirt.

David Beckham's Manchester United Career Appearances 394 Goals 85 Assists 121 Honours 15

Related 8 Best Premier League Goals Scored From the Halfway Line (Ranked) There have been some seriously stunning goals scored in the Premier League over the years, here are the best from the halfway line.

4 Paul Scholes

Manchester United career span: 1993-2011 & 2012-2013

Spoke about as one of the greatest passers the beautiful game has ever produced, academy graduate Paul Scholes was truly gifted. Though his international career was perhaps hindered by the curse that came with being a part of the 'Golden Generation', Scholes had a legendary time at Old Trafford. Despite not being the most prolific goalscorer, the Salford born man had a knack for scoring a stunning long-range strike.

In 716 appearances in a red shirt, Scholes bagged 155 goals and 81 assists. After retiring in 2011, the number 18 returned to Old Trafford for the 2012/13 season, during which the side won the league before bowing out finally at the end of that campaign. Scholes finished his career with 26 major honours, including 11 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, and four FA Cups.

Paul Scholes' Manchester United Career Appearances 716 Goals 155 Assists 81 Honours 26

3 Bryan Robson

Manchester United career span: 1981-1994

As the longest-serving captain in Manchester United's history, Bryan Robson is an iconic figure at Old Trafford and continues to represent the club today as an ambassador. Suitably nicknamed 'Captain Marvel', Robson embodied the perfect leader, driving his team through thick and thin.

If 99 goals for United does not give a good enough insight into the player, then combine that with a limitless engine, speed, and composed defending. That was Robson: a monster of a midfielder. When all was said and done for Robson, he had built up an impressive trophy cabinet, winning six major honours at the club.

Bryan Robson's Manchester United Career Appearances 416 Goals 92 Assists 5 Honours 9

Related Manchester United's 25 Greatest Players Ever (Ranked) Manchester United's 25 greatest players ever have been ranked, featuring Sir Bobby Charlton, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, George Best & Roy Keane.

2 Roy Keane

Manchester United career span: 1993-2005

Labelled as the best Manchester United captain ever, Roy Keane played for the club 326 times in 12 years. Arriving from Nottingham Forest in 1993 for a British transfer record (at the time), Keane became the predecessor to the great Bryan Robson, who was coming towards the end of his career. After Eric Cantona's unexpected retirement, the Irishman was awarded the captain's armband in 1997, a mantle he held until his departure in 2005.

Known for his work ethic, the ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder was a tough tackler who left no blade of grass un-covered. His determined attitude and aggressive style of play prepared him well for the captaincy, and as the seasons went by, his success kept coming. By the time he called it a day in West Manchester, Keane had racked up 17 trophies, making the Irishman one of the most decorated players in the club's history. His do-or-die mentality and leadership helped propel the club further in its endeavours, and without Keane, the club may not be where it is today.

Roy Keane's Manchester United Career Appearances 477 Goals 51 Assists 39 Honours 17

Related Ranking the 16 Greatest British Players to Ever Play Abroad Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are three British stars who have shone for foreign clubs.

1 Ryan Giggs

Manchester United career span: 1990-2014

With an astonishing 963 appearances for the club, Ryan Giggs is the most featured player in the history of Manchester United. His dazzling dribbling ability and blistering turn of pace made him one of the most dangerous wingers in the top flight. The Welshman's devastating left foot caused nightmares for opposing defenders, scoring many magical goals.

Over his incredibly impressive 24-year career at United, Giggs demonstrated his class out on the wing as well as dropping into the centre of midfield towards the end of his time, demonstrating his football IQ. With 168 goals, 254 assists and 37 trophies, Ryan Giggs retired from football in 2014. After calling it a day, the former number 11 briefly served as interim manager at Old Trafford before serving as an assistant for two seasons.

Ryan Giggs' Manchester United Career Appearances 961 Goals 167 Assists 254 Honours 37

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18.06.24