Highlights Carlo Ancelotti dominates with 4 Champions League wins, showcasing his tactical prowess and player freedom.

Pep Guardiola's 64% win rate, coupled with 3 Trophies, cements his place as a brilliant manager in the competition.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is ranked as the greatest manager in Champions League history.

The Champions League has become the biggest club competition in the world. What was once known as the European Cup is what the biggest sides in the world base their seasons on. Paris Saint Germain have gone through several high-profile managers in recent seasons as they chase that elusive European trophy. Real Madrid base their seasons on whether they have been a success or not, on whether they win that coveted trophy in that season.

Multiple managers have developed a close affiliation with the famous trophy, with some being even more successful than others. As the competition comes towards its exciting climax this season, the time is right to analyse the men who have made the trophy their own in the past three decades. In this piece, we will rank the ten best managers in the competition's recent history, which will be up to when they rebranded the competition back in 1992.

Ranking factors

Win percentages in the competition.

Number of Champions League titles won

Teams managed

Ranking the 10 Best Managers in Champions League History Rank Manager Win percentage (%) UEFA Champions League Trophies Won 1. Carlo Ancelotti 58 4 2. Pep Guardiola 64 3 3. Zinedine Zidane 60 3 4. Jose Mourinho 56 2 5. Jupp Heynckes 70 2 6. Sir Alex Ferguson 54 2 7. Luis Enrique 64 1 8. Louis Van Gaal 60 1 9. Jurgen Klopp 57 1 10. Rafa Benitez 57 1

10 Rafa Benitez

Coming in at ten spot on our list is Rafa Benitez. The Spaniard has had a plethora of clubs in the Champions League with five to his name. The one victory he had in the competition came during his time at Liverpool back in 2005. The match that won the Anfield club the trophy was one of the best European finals in recent history.

After Liverpool were three goals down against Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan side, the game looked over. A Steven Gerrard header gave Liverpool hope before Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso made the game level in extraordinary circumstances. Jerzy Dudek was remarkable in the shootout against the Italian giants, although his antics on the touchline may well have been disallowed nowadays. Benitez has won 57% of the Champions League games he has played in and, due to how well Liverpool did to come back against Europe's elite, he has to be on our list.

Rafa Benitez's Champions League Statistics (as of 09/05/2024) Games 95 Wins 54 Win Percentage 57 Points Per Match 1.92

9 Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp comes in at ninth spot on our list with the German winning the famous trophy once in his career. Liverpool won the Champions League in the 2018/19 season after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. The miraculous comeback against Barcelona in the semi-final means he had to be on our list. They could have also won it in 2018 but failed to beat Real Madrid in an enthralling final.

Related Jurgen Klopp's greatest moments as Liverpool manager GIVEMESPORT takes a look at Jurgen Klopp's greatest moments as Liverpool manager after winning the Carabao Cup in his final season.

Back in 2019, after being three goals down against Barcelona after the first leg, Klopp's Liverpool managed to turn the game around at Anfield with two goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and a late winner from Divock Origi turning the game around magnificently. It wasn't just his exploits in England, but Klopp was minutes away from winning the Champions League title with Borussia Dortmund. A late Arjen Robben goal in injury time won the game for Bayern Munich against Klopp's side. The German has a 57% win rate in the competition with one trophy to his name.

Jurgen Klopp's Champions League Statistics (as of 09/05/2024) Games 102 Wins 58 Win Percentage 57 Points Per Match 1.85

8 Louis van Gaal

Next on our list is the enigmatic Dutchman Louis van Gaal. Despite only winning the competition one time in his glittering career, the manner in which his youthful Ajax side won the competition means he had to rank ahead of Benitez and Klopp. Despite the Dutchman's struggles at Manchester United, particularly in the Champions League where they were eliminated at the group stage in his final season, Van Gaal will always go down as an iconic manager. His spell in the Netherlands was memorable and had it not been for Juventus, the Dutch giants would have been European champions in back to back seasons under Van Gaal's tutelage. His win percentage of 60% puts him in eighth spot on our list.

Louis Van Gaal's Champions League Statistics (as of 09/05/2024) Games 95 Wins 57 Win Percentage 60 Points Per Match 1.97

7 Luis Enrique

Barcelona were struggling after Pep Guardiola had decided to leave the Camp Nou after the 2011/2012 season. The Spanish giants were in a bit of a rut after the enigmatic presence of Guardiola left the club. They struggled in the following seasons in Europe. The Blaugrana continued to win La Liga but struggled to replicate that form in the Champions League. Guardiola had won it two times in four seasons at the club. In came Luis Enrique, who had previous experience at Celta Vigo and AS Roma. With an exciting and dynamic front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar, Enrique and Barcelona believed they had a chance.

It was a tough run to win the competition for Barcelona. A knockout stage game against Manchester City began the run, followed by victories against Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich led to Enrique taking on Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus in the final. Barcelona dominated the encounter and won 3–1 thanks to goals from Ivan Rakitic, Neymar and Luis Suarez. He guided PSG to the semi-final of the competition in the 2023/2024 season and his win percentage of 64% throughout his Champions League career means he had to be on our list.

Luis Enrique's Champions League Statistics (as of 09/05/2024) Games 45 Wins 29 Win Percentage 64 Points Per Match 2.04

6 Sir Alex Ferguson

Mentioning the greatest Champions League managers of all time and not talking about Sir Alex Ferguson would be a crime. However, the Scotsman's record in Europe was never as impressive as it was in England. Winning two Champions League titles is an incredible achievement in itself, but the reality is that United should have won more.

Related Man United Managers Since Sir Alex Ferguson Ranked on Points per Game Despite his recent woes, Erik ten Hag remains surprisingly high up on the list.

It could have very easily been four Champions League titles for Ferguson's men, but they came up against one of the best club sides ever seen in FC Barcelona under Pep Guardiola at Wembley Stadium. He did win the European Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid for Aberdeen, but this was before the rebranding of the Champions League. Winning the competition twice, against Bayern Munich in 1999 and Chelsea in 2008 meant he had to be on our list.

There were some semi-final defeats for Ferguson and United that will surely rankle. Despite these defeats, two trophies, including two stoppage time goals to win a dramatic treble in 1999, meant he had to be high on our list. His win percentage in the competition stands at a very healthy 54% considering he was in charge of the club for 27 years.

Sir Alex Ferguson's Champions League Statistics Games 194 Wins 105 Win Percentage 54 Points Per Match 1.88

5 Jupp Heynckes

German manager Jupp Heynckes may well be a surprise name who makes it onto our list. However, his record in the European Cup speaks for itself and his incredibly high win percentage in the Champions League makes him an impressive manager in Europe. He has won the famed competition twice. He won Los Blancos the famed trophy in 1998 after the Spanish giants had to wait 32 years for their previous European triumph - it was also his first season at the club.

The second time he won it was at Bayern Munich back in 2013. Beating Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium not only won the side the Champions League in the all-German final but also completed an historic treble under the journeyman coach. Heynckes had an impressive win rate in the competition at 70%, which is one of the highest on this list.

Jupp Heynckes Champions League Statistics Games 47 Wins 33 Win Percentage 70 Points Per Match 1.81

4 Jose Mourinho

Coming in at number four on our list is the iconic Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho. The 56-year-old became a household managerial name thanks to his famous run that took FC Porto to the final of the competition before beating French side AS Monaco to lift the trophy. A famous last-gasp win at Old Trafford against Manchester United put Mourinho on the map. The second time the Portuguese icon won it was with Inter Milan back in 2010. This was perhaps even more impressive than the first time he won the Champions League. After leaving Chelsea during the early months of the 2007/08 season, Mourinho would eventually take the job at the Italian giants and turn that team into winners.

Related The 10 best and 10 worst signings of Jose Mourinho's career Jose Mourinho has had a glittering managerial career, but who are his best and worst signings?

With Diego Milito, Wesley Sneijder and Esteban Cambiasso, among others, the spine of the Inter side was exactly what Mourinho wanted. They beat Chelsea and Pep Guardiola's Barcelona on the way to the final, where they beat Van Gaal's Bayern Munich 2-0 in Spain. Mourinho has since not come close to winning that famous crown again, but he has to be high on our list due to the teams that he has won the competition with. Mourinho's win percentage in the competition is a healthy 53%.

Jose Mourinho's Champions League Statistics (as of 09/05/2024) Games 151 Wins 80 Win Percentage 53 Points Per Match 1.83

3 Zinedine Zidane

Beginning our top three is French icon Zinedine Zidane. Zidane was given the Real Madrid job after impressing in the Castilla team. When he took over at Madrid, Rafa Benitez was the manager at the Santiago Bernabeu, although he failed to inspire and was swiftly removed.

In came Zidane and the Frenchman, as he did during his playing days, seemed to wave his magic wand and had his Madrid side playing exciting football that was incredibly effective, particularly in the Champions League. Madrid won the trophy in three successive seasons in a row. The Spanish giants were dominant in the competition from 2015 to 2018, beating Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool in the finals to lift the iconic trophy. Despite the success Zidane had at Madrid, the Frenchman is still out of a job and hasn't, yet, been tempted back into management.

Zinedine Zidane Champions League Statistics (as of 09/05/2024) Games 53 Wins 32 Win Percentage 60 Points Per Match 2.02

2 Pep Guardiola

Coming in at number two is the brilliant Pep Guardiola. The former Barcelona midfielder has taken to the managerial game like a duck to water with his obsessiveness and his way of thinking appealing to the players he manages. He won the Champions League trophy two times in four seasons during his time managing FC Barcelona. Guardiola's side beat Manchester United twice in two finals and cemented themselves as one of the best club sides in the history of the game. He failed to win the trophy during his time at Bayern Munich, and it looked as if the same would apply during his time in Manchester.

Manchester City failed to win the competition for five years under Guardiola, with the Citizens losing in the semi-final to Real Madrid in 2022 and the final in 2021. In the 2022/2023 season, however, Guardiola's side finally won the competition as they defeated Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Inter Milan on their way to a famous treble. Guardiola's win percentage in the competition is an impressive 64%, with the Spaniard lifting the trophy on three occasions. Despite this, he doesn't come out on top of our list.

Pep Guardiola's Champions League Statistics(as of 09/05/2024) Games 171 Wins 109 Win Percentage 64 Points Per Match 2.12

1 Carlo Ancelotti

Close

Is there any real surprise as to who our number one choice is? Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti has dominated the European scene with his tactics and allowing players to be free, excelling in the Champions League. Ancelotti has won the trophy on four occasions and could yet make it five this season dependent on how Real Madrid fare in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. Ancelotti won the trophy twice with AC Milan, in 2003 and 2007, beating Juventus and Liverpool on those occasions.

Related Carlo Ancelotti’s Management Jobs Ranked From Worst to Best Following the announcement that Carlo Ancelotti will become Brazil boss in 2024, GIVEMESPORT ranks each of his management jobs from worst to best

During his time at Real Madrid, Ancelotti has won it twice on two separate occasions. A dramatic late equaliser against Atletico Madrid in 2014 meant it went into extra time before Los Blancos came out on top. After leaving the club and managing Bayern Munich and Everton, the Italian returned to Madrid in 2021. In his first season back at the Santiago Bernabeu, he won the trophy again, beating Liverpool in a tense final 1-0. Ancelotti has a 58% win rate in the competition, which isn't as high as Guardiola or Zidane, but he had to be top of our list.