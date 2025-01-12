Summary Professional footballers transitioning into management after they retire is not uncommon.

There are numerous former midfielders who have gone on to become exceptional managers in the game.

Of the 10 entrants featured in this list, only two are currently retired.

Though it is not an exclusivity, certainly not within the modern game, more often than not, the best managers within football are people who have played the game in some capacity, usually professional. Countless retired players have taken the steps to venture into the world of football management, with many having gone on to have careers just as good, if not better, than their playing days.

While there are no written rules with regard to how somebody's previous position may influence their managerial ideas, it seems fair to assume that former midfielders may have a better base understanding of how to balance their teams. Midfielders are often tasked with contributing in and supporting the attack and defence, which may allow them to better conceptualise how their teams will look as managers.

With all of this being said, just which 10 midfielders from footballing history have progressed to become the best managers?

Individuals have been ranked on their managerial careers, not what they achieved as footballers.

10 Greatest Midfielders Turned Managers Rank Name Playing Career Managerial Career Notable Teams Managed 1. Pep Guardiola 1988-2006 2007-present Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City 2. Carlo Ancelotti 1976-1992 1995-present AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton 3. Zinedine Zidane 1989-2006 2014-present Real Madrid 4. Vicente del Bosque 1967-1984 1987-2016 Real Madrid, Spain 5. Jose Mourinho 1980-1987 2000-present Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Spurs, Roma 6. Frank Rijkaard 1980-1995 1998-2013 Barcelona 7. Didier Deschamps 1985-2001 2001-present Monaco, Juventus, Marseille, France 8. Antonio Conte 1985-2004 2006-present Juventus, Italy, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Spurs, Napoli 9. Diego Simeone 1987-2006 2006-present Atletico Madrid 10. Xabi Alonso 1999-2017 2019-present Real Sociedad B, Bayer Leverkusen

10 Xabi Alonso

2019-present

A product of the Real Sociedad youth academy, Xabi Alonso rose through the ranks alongside fellow midfielder and eventually, fellow manager, Mikel Arteta. Alonso spent four years with Sociedad as a senior player before joining Liverpool in 2004, where he established himself on the world stage. After leaving Anfield in 2009, he spent the next eight years with Real Madrid for five seasons and Bayern Munich between 2014 and his 2017 retirement.

Alonso swiftly moved into the world of coaching and as a manager, his first experience of the job came with the Real Sociedad B team, who he led between 2019 and 2022 before being hired as the Bayer Leverkusen manager. After half a season of setting his ideas in place, the 2023/24 season was an incredible one for Alonso.

He guided Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title and completed the double by winning the DfB-Pokal, achieving both entirely unbeaten. The only game he lost that season was the Europa League final against Atalanta, with Alonso having done enough to be regarded as one of the brightest young managers in the game.

9 Diego Simeone

2006-present

A senior player for nearly 20 years, Diego Simeone spent the majority of his career in Europe, turning out for Sevilla, Inter Milan and Lazio amongst other teams. El Cholo was best known, though, for his two stints with Atletico Madrid in a career that saw him make over 100 appearances for the Argentinian national side before his 2006 retirement.

Simeone moved into management that same year and after managing five teams in six years, he joined Atletico as their boss in 2011, where he remains 14 years later. Simeone has won two La Liga titles and two Europa League trophies with Atletico, having also taken them to two Champions League finals in his tenure as their manager.

8 Antonio Conte

2006-present

At the time of writing, Antonio Conte is back within what he knows as a manager; competing for honours. Conte took charge of Napoli in 2024, having previously worked with Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, Chelsea, the Italian national side and Juventus as a manager, with his preference for a three-man defence having been a constant of his managerial career.

There were two years between Conte’s 2004 retirement as a player and his foray into football management. A midfielder, Conte debuted for Lecce in 1985 and moved to Juventus after six years, where he would spend the rest of his career. Conte’s time in Turin saw him lift a Champions League trophy as well as win the Serie A on five occasions.

7 Didier Deschamps

2001-present

It was recently announced that, after what will be 14 years of service, Didier Deschamps will step down from his duties as manager of the French national team after the 2026 Euros. The former midfielder took charge of his country in 2012 and guided them to a World Cup triumph in 2018, having previously managed Marseille, Juventus and Monaco.

As a player, Deschamps was renowned as one of the best defensive midfielders of his era. He became just the second man in history to have lifted a World Cup, Euros and Champions League trophy as captain, having predominantly represented Nantes, Marseille and Juventus as a player. He too spent a season with Chelsea towards the end of his career, helping the Blues win an FA Cup before retiring in 2001 at just 32 years old.

6 Frank Rijkaard

1998-2013

A player as comfortable being deployed in defence as he was in midfield, Frank Rijkaard spent the bulk of his career with Ajax and AC Milan, beginning his career with the former and developing into one of the world’s best midfielders. 1987 saw him move to Milan where, under Arrigo Sacchi, he was a key cog in the team that won two successive Champions Leagues between 1988 and 1990.

Rijkaard retired in 1995 and entered management soon after, with his first post as manager being with the Dutch national side. His peak as a manager, though, came during his time with Barcelona. Taking over the club in 2003, Rijkaard oversaw an important transition after a tough few years for the Catalan giants. He guided them to two La Liga titles and the 2005/06 Champions League, while also handing a certain Lionel Messi his professional debut.

5 Vicente del Bosque

1987-2016

Having been retired for almost a decade at the time of writing, Vicente del Bosque spent 16 years playing football before venturing into management. A product of the Real Madrid youth academy, del Bosque broke into the first team in 1973 after a series of loans and would be ever-present for the following decade, winning five La Liga titles in the 1970s.

As a manager, del Bosque earned more silverware with Real, winning two league titles and two Champions Leagues in his tenure as their boss. In 2008, he was appointed manager of the Spanish national side off the back of their Euros win that very year. The former midfielder helped Spain continue their dominance, winning a World Cup and another Euros title in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

4 Jose Mourinho

2000-present

The man now known as The Special One spent just seven years playing professional football, plying his trade as a midfielder for a number of teams in his native Portugal. Jose Mourinho spent the 1990s learning the ropes of being a manager, gradually rising in status before being given his first senior management job, that of Benfica in 2000.

Two years later, Porto appointed Mourinho and it was there that he started to make a name for himself. He guided the club to a Champions League title which saw Chelsea come calling for his signature, where he won two Premier League trophies during his first stint in charge of the club.

From Chelsea, Mourinho went to Inter Milan, guiding the club to a continental treble in 2010 before moving to Real Madrid where he won yet another league title. Mourinho has since returned to Chelsea, managed Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, served as Roma boss and since 2024, has been the gaffer of Fenerbahce. The Portuguese is in his 60s now, but has shown no signs of slowing down.

3 Zinedine Zidane

2014-present

One of the best midfielders to have ever graced the game, Zinedine Zidane was best known for his stints with Bordeaux, Juventus and Real Madrid, winning a Champions League with the latter and lifting the Ballon d’Or in 1998, the same year he won the World Cup with the French national team.

At the time of writing, Zidane has only ever been involved with Real Madrid as a manager, first with their B team before rising to the senior team in 2016. In his first stint as boss, Zidane became the first-ever manager to win three Champions Leagues in a row. He returned to the club in 2019 for two further years in the same capacity, winning La Liga in his first season back.

2 Carlo Ancelotti

1995-present

Affectionately known as Don Carlo, Carlo Ancelotti enjoyed a storied career as a player before becoming a manager in football. Between 1976 and 1992, the 26-time Italian international turned out for Parma, Roma and AC Milan, with the former midfielder getting his first managerial role three years after his retirement.

In 2001, Ancelotti was appointed manager of AC Milan, his former club, where he would stay for eight years, winning two Champions Leagues in that time. He has since managed Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton in a three-decade managerial career that shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

1 Pep Guardiola

2007-present