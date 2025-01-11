Summary There are a number of former strikers who have entered the world of football management after retiring.

Of the 10 entrants on this list, only two are still managing at the time of writing.

Half of the entrants on this list, at one stage or another, spent time managing in England.

Football players entering the world of management is far from uncommon. In the modern era, there have been far more managers who have reached the highest level of the game without experience as a player. While such examples were around in the past, such as Arrigo Sacchi, it was far less frequent. It is understandable, though, as who better to manage a team full of footballers than a former professional? Talent as a player does not always translate to success as a manager, but a lot of the time, it is evident that time spent in the game is of significant help to a gaffer coming into a team.

The position played by a retired professional does not at all dictate, firstly, whether they will enter management at all, or secondly, how the team that they manage will play the game. Just because a manager spent his playing career as a striker, for example, does not strictly mean that he would set his teams up in an overly offensive image. With this being considered, though, which former strikers have gone on to become great managers in football?

Ranking Factors

For entrants to have featured on this list, they need to have spent their entire career, or at least the bulk of it, playing as a forward. It is also worth noting that some entrants on this list displayed versatility in their time as a player and so were not solely strikers (like Johan Cruyff), but were deemed eligible so long as they had a significant period of time playing in that position.

Individuals have been ranked on their managerial careers, not what they achieved as footballers.

10 Roberto Mancini

2001-present

Debuting as a teenager with Bologna in 1981, Roberto Mancini moved to Sampdoria the following year where he would spend the next 15 years of his career. Mancini formed a fearsome strike partnership with fellow Italian international Gianluca Vialli and across eight years together, the two won a Serie A, Cup Winners’ Cup and three Coppa Italia cups as Mancini and Vialli became Sampdoria’s first and second-highest scoring players ever.

Mancini retired in 2001 and swiftly entered the world of football management. He won three Serie A titles in four years with Inter Milan between 2004 and 2008 before joining Manchester City in 2009. In his third season, Mancini guided City to their first-ever Premier League title. He too spent five years in charge of the Italian national team between 2018 and 2023, guiding the Azzurri to the Euro 2020 trophy.

9 Simone Inzaghi

2016-present

Though certainly not the most technical striker of his generation, Simone Inzaghi was a brilliant attacker in his prime. Inzaghi spent 16 years playing as a professional, being on the books at Lazio for 11 of those years. Inzaghi, who made three appearances for the Italian national side, won a Serie A and three Coppa Italia trophies before retiring in 2010.

Inzaghi has since moved into management, first with his former club Lazio, who he managed from 2016 to 2021, winning a Coppa Italia in that time. 2021 saw him move to Inter Milan, where he remains at the time of writing. Known for favouring a 3-5-2 formation, Inzaghi has won two further Coppa Italia’s with Inter. In 2024, he won his first Serie A title as a manager and in 2023 guided the club to a Champions League final.

8 Sir Kenny Dalglish

1985-2012

Kenny Dalglish is part of a select group of former Liverpool players, in that he is regarded as a total club legend. The Scot, who is the joint-top scorer for his country, spent the first eight years of his career as a player with Celtic before moving to Liverpool in 1977, where he remained until his retirement 13 years later, winning three European Cups and six First Division titles in that time.

Dalglish was player-manager of the club for the last five years of his career as a player, with three of his First Division wins coming in that time. 1991 saw him move to Blackburn Rovers where he spent four further seasons as manager, winning Blackburn their first-ever Premier League title.

Stints at Newcastle and Celtic followed before a decade-long absence from management. Dalglish returned to Liverpool in 2011 for a brief time and despite not being at the heights he formerly had been, that can scarcely take away from what he achieved as a manager in the 1980s and 1990s.

7 Jurgen Klopp

2001-2024

After three years as quite a nomadic player, Jurgen Klopp moved to Mainz in 1990 where he would spend the final 11 years of his playing career. A striker by trade, Klopp transitioned into a defender during his time with Mainz, though was deployed up top for the majority of his career. Klopp entered management in 2001, the same year he retired, going on to serve as Mainz manager for seven years.

In 2008, Klopp moved to Borussia Dortmund and guided them to their first-ever domestic double in 2012. Klopp moved to Liverpool in 2015, where he served as manager for nine seasons, winning every major honour available to him at least once. It was under Klopp that Liverpool finally returned to a position of competing for trophies within the English game.

6 Jupp Heynckes

1979-2018

Jupp Heynckes spent 15 years as a player and other than a three-year stint with Hannover 96 between 1967 and 1970, spent his entire career with Borussia Monchengladbach, Heynckes’ presence coincided with a golden era for the club as they won four Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Cup across the 1970s, also reaching the 1977 European Cup final.

A year after retiring, Heynckes entered the world of football management and his career spanned for nearly four decades. He had four separate stints in charge of Bayern Munich and spent time elsewhere in charge of his former club Gladbach, Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid to name a few. As a manager, Heynckes won two Champions Leagues, a UEFA Cup and four Bundesligas with Bayern Munich.

5 Ottmar Hitzfeld

1983-2014

As a player, Ottmar Hitzfeld played predominantly in Switzerland, representing Basel, Lugano and Luzern in Switzerland. A German-born near the Swiss border, Hitzfeld spent three years with Stuttgart, who were the only German team he represented as a player. He entered management the same year he retired, first with SC Zug, before moving to Aarau then Grasshoppers, all still within Switzerland.

Hitzfeld’s first experience in the Bundesliga as a manager came in 1991, when he joined Borussia Dortmund. Hitzfeld spent six years with the Schwarzgelben, guiding them to two Bundesliga triumphs and the 1997 Champions League. Hitzfeld moved to Bayern Munich in 1998 where his successes continued, as he led the club to four further Bundesligas and yet another Champions League. Hitzfeld spent a season in charge throughout his second stint at the club between 2007 and 2008, winning the German top flight for the seventh time as a manager.

4 Brian Clough

1965-1993

Despite being forced to retire from playing the game at 29 due to a serious knee injury, Brian Clough proved in just nine years that he was a clinical goalscorer. A two-time England international, Clough was a prolific striker for Middlesbrough and for Sunderland, playing for the latter in the final three years of his playing career.

As a manager, Clough’s first big break came with Derby County. Clough took them from the Second Division to champions of England within just three years, but departed in 1973 after disputes with the owner. Clough, alongside long-term assistant Peter Taylor, next had stints with Brighton and Leeds before joining Nottingham Forest in 1975, who he would manage for 18 years.

With Forest, Clough won two successive European Cups at what was the pinnacle of his managerial career – pulling off what Jamie Carragher believes is the 'greatest story in English football'. He too won the English top flight with Forest, making him one of just a select few to have won the highest tier of English football with more than one club.

3 Mario Zagallo

1966-2002

An inside forward, Mario Zagallo played for Flamengo and Botafogo across his career but was best known for his international exploits, both as a player and a manager. He was part of two World Cup-winning teams as a player before calling time on his career in 1965 and entering the world of management.

Zagallo is best known as a gaffer for his time in charge of his country, who he managed four separate times. He guided Brazil to the 1970 World Cup and as a coordinator, was employed by the country as they won the trophy again in 1994. At the time of writing, no player has featured in more World Cup finals than Zagallo, who became the first man in history to win the World Cup as both a player and a manager.

2 Johan Cruyff

1985-1996