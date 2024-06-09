Highlights Manchester United have had an abundance of world-class attacking talent throughout the club's history.

Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo are just some of the legendary forwards to have worn the famous red shirt.

The Red Devils' greatest-ever attackers have been ranked based on several factors.

Manchester United are a club steeped in heritage and synonymous with some of the greatest names in footballing history. Having operated with the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils' clientele is as extensive as it is impressive.

With a market-leading 20 top flight trophies making up a large part of a historic 70-strong trophy haul, Manchester United more than deserve their place on the pedestal of footballing immortality. With such a legendary club, it comes naturally to see the long list of world-class players they have had on their books during their storied tale, including some of the best attackers the world has ever seen.

That said, below is a list of the 10 greatest forwards to have ever turned out for the Old Trafford side. In order to come to these conclusions, the following factors have been taken into consideration.

Ranking factors

Statistical Data (Goals, Assists etc.)

Importance to the team

Contributions During Their Time at Old Trafford

Trophies won (Individual and Team)



10 Greatest Man United Attackers in History Rank Player Position 1 Sir Bobby Charlton Centre-Forward 2 Wayne Rooney Centre-Forward 3 Denis Law Centre-Forward 4 George Best Winger 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Centre-Forward/Winger 6 Eric Cantona Centre-Forward 7 Ruud van Nistelrooy Centre-Forward 8 Mark Hughes Centre-Forward 9 Dwight Yorke Centre-Forward 10 Andy Cole Centre-Forward

10 Andy Cole

Man United Career: 1995 - 2001

Andy Cole was a prolific striker known for his finishing prowess. In a six-year stay at Old Trafford, he yielded 121 goals from 275 appearances, playing a pivotal role in much of Manchester United's '90's success. After a goal-glut spell at Newcastle United, the Red Devils forked out a British record sum in 1995 to bring the Nottingham-born striker to Manchester.

He more than proved his high valuation, winning nine trophies whilst also being a formidable part of the 1999 treble winners. A remarkable striker earmarked for his clinical scoring, Andy Cole is more than deserving of our list's first spot.

Andy Cole's Manchester United Stats Appearances 275 Goals 121 Trophies 9

9 Dwight Yorke

Man United Career: 1998 - 2002

Andy Cole can't be mentioned without a nod to his partner in crime. Forming a formidable attacking duo with Cole, the Trinidadian striker had a remarkable first year in red, picking up that famous treble in 1999 whilst also being crowned as the Premier League's Player of the Season, after winning the Golden Boot with 18 league strikes during that campaign.

The forward also contributed in continental football with strikes against Bayern, Inter and Barcelona. A true big-game player, Dwight Yorke's knack for the big moment sees him etch ever so slightly higher than his strike-force fellowship in 9th position.

Dwight Yorke's Manchester United Stats Appearances 152 Goals 65 Trophies 6

8 Mark Hughes

Man United Career: 1980 - 1986 and 1988 -1995

Maybe known to the newer fans for his managerial exploits, Mark Hughes was, in his heyday, one of English football's top-tier gunmen. In the esteemed lineage of Manchester United strikers, "Sparky" holds a special place, having graced the hallowed turf of Old Trafford across two separate spells, dazzling equally in each.

Netting an impressive total of 163 goals, Hughes more than left his mark as one of Europe's elite forwards, with his undeniable skill solidifying his spot among the greats of the sport. The Welshman averaged a goal in every 2.9 games which is an impressive record in almost 500 appearances.

Mark Hughes's Manchester United Stats Appearances 467 Goals 163 Trophies 8

7 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Man United Career: 2001 - 2006

Arriving at Manchester United with a scoring reputation to precede him, former Real Madrid striker van Nistelrooy will forever be heralded as one of the most precise finishers the game has ever seen. With 150 goals from 219 appearances, Van Nistelrooy's consistency and remarkable prowess saw him earmarked as one of Europe's most feared strikers, whose predatory instincts in front of goal saw him apply finishes from all angles and situations.

One of English football's most remarkable strikers, the Netherlands legend is an easy selection on this list. Had he not fallen out with Sir Alex Ferguson and departed the club, there's every chance Van Nistelrooy would be further up the rankings.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Manchester United Stats Appearances 219 Goals 150 Trophies 3

6 Eric Cantona

Man United Career: 1992 - 1997

One of the early legends of the Premier League era, the enigmatic Frenchman Eric Cantona brought charisma, flair and entertainment to Old Trafford throughout his five-year stay. Though maybe not the most prolific of goalscorers, Cantona's catalogue of divine goals and wizard-like trickery with the ball at his feet see him remain one of the most entertaining players to have ever graced the English game.

He may not have been without his controversial moments, famously kung-fu kicking a Crystal Palace fan in the face on one infamous occasion, but Cantona's legacy will forever be intact as one of the Premier League's last true entertainers. It's a shame for supporters that the striker called time on his career extremely early, aged just 31.

Eric Cantona's Manchester United Stats Appearances 183 Goals 85 Trophies 6

5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Man United Career: 2003 - 2009 and 2021 - 2022

If this were a list that considered achievements and successes away from just Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would have been an obvious pick for the very top spot. That being said, he still remains one of Manchester United's greatest-ever players.

One of the silkiest and most entertaining wingers the league has ever seen, the world saw exactly what Sir Alex Ferguson saw in the boy. The Portugal international would earn the moniker 'CR7' later in his career, making his way to his debut against Bolton Wanderers in 2003. It's still regarded as one of the best debuts of all time. Whilst his world-shattering 2021 return, though successful initially, was met with a spiteful ending, Ronaldo will forever be one of the greatest to have ever played the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Stats Appearances 345 Goals 145 Trophies 8

4 George Best

Man United Career: 1963 - 1974

One of the most enigmatic and potent footballers of yesterday's generation, George Best was an icon in every sense of the word. The 1968 Ballon d'Or recipient, the Belfast-born dynamo had every tool a footballer would want. Elegant dribbling ability, an abundance of flair, and a remarkable eye for both scoring and creating goals, George Best was ranked the 5th best footballer of the century in 2000.

His style captured the nation's imagination and attention, and he was rightly an inaugural inductee into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2002. Known off the field for his extravagant lifestyle, Best was one of the figureheads of world football, whose name even now, 19 years on from his passing and 50 on from the end of his playing days, continues to ring out around immortal footballing halls.

George Best's Manchester United Stats Appearances 470 Goals 179 Trophies 4

3 Denis Law

Man United Career: 1962 - 1973

Nicknamed "The Lawman", Denis law ruled over defences the world over with his astronomical forward play. Remaining to this day as the only Scottish player to win a Ballon d'Or, Law is Man United's third-highest goalscorer with a total tally of 237 strikes for the club, and his part of the feared strike force of George Best, Bobby Charlton and himself, known as the "United Trinity" was a vital one.

Known for having a fantastic end product to marry along with his blistering pace and creativity, Law is also Scotland's joint-highest goalscorer, finding the international net on 30 occasions, matching himself with Kenny Dalglish and further instilling his name as one of last century's most excellent players. A player steeped in history as one of United's greatest attackers, and part of one of their most feared attacking trios, Law is more than deserving of a space on our podium.

Denis Law's Manchester United Stats Appearances 404 Goals 237 Trophies 4

2 Wayne Rooney

Man United Career: 2004 - 2017

Bursting onto the scene as a fresh-faced 16-year-old for Everton in his formative years, Wayne Rooney was earmarked for success from his very first steps into senior football. A howitzer of a strike against Arsenal, five days before his 17th birthday, was already the fourth goal contribution of what would become a storied career. Rooney would become Manchester United's all-time top goalscorer with a haul of 253, cementing his legacy on the top of the pile with an equalising free-kick away to Stoke City in 2017.

Within this time, Rooney's CV of strikes would become legendary, with his Puskas-nominated bicycle kick against Manchester City in 2011 being heralded even now as the greatest acrobatic attempt of all time. That is, until a certain Alejandro Garnacho seemingly went one better in the 2023/24 season.

A player renowned for his leadership as well as his early pace, power and effectiveness, Rooney took on the captaincy at United in 2014 and is remarked for his teamwork and leadership from the front. One of the most iconic names in English history is the runner-up.

Wayne Rooney's Manchester United Stats Appearances 559 Goals 253 Trophies 12

1 Sir Bobby Charlton

Man United Career: 1956 - 1973

The best of the best. The very symbol of Manchester United. An enduring symbol of the club over his near-20-year career with the Red Devils, Bobby Charlton's legacy with both England and Manchester United will take some beating.

With his name stretched high above those who ply their trade at Old Trafford today, as well as his statue with his brothers in arms in Law and Best out front, Bobby Charlton is synonymous with the club's history and identity. One of the purest, most loyal and successful players of his generation, there was very little that Charlton could not accomplish, playing a pivotal role in Man United's European Cup win in 1968 and being a vital part of the side that secured England's one and only World Cup in 1966.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Ryan Giggs (961) and Paul Scholes (716) have made more appearances for Manchester United than Sir Bobby Charlton (694).

He became the second of the "United Trinity" to receive the Ballon d'Or. With 249 goals from 758 appearances for Manchester United, Charlton's legacy will forever stretch on as the club's most iconic player, with a heritage that proceeds him eternally.

Bobby Charlton's Manchester United Stats Appearances 758 Goals 249 Trophies 5

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 09/06/2024)