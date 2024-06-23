Highlights Some legendary defenders have starred at Old Trafford down the years and the list includes giants of the game from a range of eras

Gary Neville’s longevity and reliability secures his place on the list

Denis Irwin’s versatility and impact at both ends of the pitch sees him make the cut

With 68 major trophies, Manchester United are vying with bitter rivals Liverpool to lay claim to being England’s biggest and most successful club. The Red Devils have captured the imagination of football fans across the globe with successful, attractive, attacking football over the years.

However, to win trophies a solid defence is essential and the Red Devils have had a huge amount of high quality defensive players down the years. This list highlights United’s array of overlapping full-backs, colossal central defenders and all round defensive kingpins to compile a list of the 10 greatest Man United defenders in football history.

Related Manchester United's 25 Greatest Players Ever (Ranked) Manchester United's 25 greatest players ever have been ranked, featuring Sir Bobby Charlton, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, George Best & Roy Keane.

Ranking Factors

Longevity

Impact on team

Honours won

Individual recognition

10 Martin Buchan

Manchester United career span: 1972-1983

Martin Buchan was a solid, classy and cultured centre-half. However, it is his leadership abilities which set him apart and cement his inclusion in this list. Buchan was an inspirational captain and extremely loyal to the United cause.

Signed from Aberdeen, where he had been made skipper at the age of 20, in 1972, Buchan arrived at Old Trafford in the difficult post-Busby era.

When the Red Devils were relegated in 1974, a much sought after player such as Buchan could have easily moved on. Instead, he chose to stay and fight. He led the Old Trafford outfit to the Second Division title in 1975 and then enjoyed further success as captain with victory over Liverpool in the 1977 FA Cup final, becoming the first man to captain a team to success in both the English and Scottish FA Cup finals. The Scottish international combined superb positional sense with pace and leadership and deserves to be ranked alongside some of the greatest defenders of all time on this list.

Martin Buchan's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 1972-1983 Appearances 376 Major Honours FA Cup

9 Roger Byrne

Manchester United career span: 1951-1958

Like Buchan, Roger Byrne was a truly great Man United captain, assuming the position at the relatively young age of 24. Byrne won three league titles, including two as skipper. He was being lined up to succeed Billy Wright as England captain and would almost certainly gone on to win many more honours but for his tragic death in the Munich Air Disaster.

Byrne was an excellent and versatile defender, a left-back who could comfortably play as a left winger. He would have been perfectly suited to the modern game and, as captain of one of Manchester United’s most iconic teams he goes down as an all-time great player for the club as well as an all-time great defender.

Roger Byrne's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 1951-1958 Appearances 245 Major Honours First Division (x3)

8 Steve Bruce

Manchester United career span: 1987-1996

Yet another inspirational captain, Steve Bruce was an extremely brave and solid central defender who also weighed in with his fair share of goals, due to his aerial presence at set-pieces and his prowess from the penalty spot. Bruce notched 19 goals in all competitions in the 1990/91 season, which ended with the Red Devils lifting the Cup Winners Cup.

However, it was his defensive and leadership qualities for which Bruce is best known. His partnership with Gary Pallister gave the United side of the 1990s a rock solid platform. Despite consistently performing well in a high-achieving team, Bruce was overlooked by England. He is one of the best English players never to have been capped as well as one of the best defenders in the history of Man United.

Steve Bruce's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 1987-1996 Appearances 309 Major Honours Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x3), EFL Cup, European Cup Winners Cup, European Super Cup

7 Gary Pallister

Manchester United career span: 1989-1998

Gary Pallister comes in just ahead of his defensive partner Bruce. Together the pair formed one of the best central defensive partnerships of the 1990s. Pallister arrived at Old Trafford from Middlesbrough in 1989 for what was a record fee.

Related Manchester United's 20 most expensive signings ever (ranked) Man United have spent a lot of money in the Premier League era, but who ranks the highest among their most expensive buys?

Pallister more than lived up to the price tag. He won three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the European Cup Winners Cup, the European Super Cup and the EFL Cup during his Old Trafford career. He clocked up 317 appearances, and, although he only scored 12 goals, many of them tended to be crucial. Pallister won 22 caps for England and was named PFA Player of the Year in 1992. A quality central defender, Pallister sits comfortably alongside Man United’s greatest defenders on this ranking list.

Gary Pallister's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 1989-1998 Appearances 317 Major Honours Premier League (x4), FA Cup (x3) EFL Cup, European Cup Winners Cup, European Super Cup

6 Jaap Stam

Manchester United career span: 1998-2001

Jaap Stam may have only made 79 appearances for the Red Devils but the Dutch international was pure quality and fully deserves to be included. Stam made a huge impression and, in just three seasons at Old Trafford, he won three league titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup. He was voted the best defender in the Champions League two years in a row.

Stam had excellent positional sense, was strong in the air and composed on the ball, making him one of the best central defenders of his generation. Such was his all round game, Stam was also more than capable at right-back. Stam measures up to any of Man United’s defenders in terms of quality and had he played for the club longer he could well have been ranked even higher.

Jaap Stam's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 1998-2001 Appearances 79 Major Honours Premier League (x3), FA Cup, Champions League

5 Denis Irwin

Manchester United career span: 1990-2002

Irish international Denis Irwin was a high class full-back, who was extremely effective in defence and attack. Irwin was mainly deployed on the left by Alex Ferguson, however, he was equally comfortable on the right. Irwin was solid, consistent and professional with an eye for goal.

Irwin won 13 major trophies at Old Trafford and demonstrated his longevity when he played a big part in the famous Treble season in 1998/99 at the age of 34. Irwin made 529 appearances for the Red Devils. The title win in 2001 was Irwin’s seventh and he made his final appearance for the club on the last day of the 2001/02 season when Ferguson made him captain for the day.

Denis Irwin's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 1990-2002 Appearances 368 Major Honours Premier League (x7), FA Cup (x2), EFL Cup, Champions League, European Cup Winners Cup, European Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup

4 Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United career span: 2006-2014

Nemanja Vidic was a brave and solid central defender, with great positional sense, who formed a formidable partnership with Rio Ferdinand. The Serbian international was a key player in a successful period at Old Trafford, winning multiple trophies.

Vidic had a huge physical presence, was dominant in the air and technically sound. Vidic, a no nonsense defender, complimented the more adventurous Ferdinand perfectly. Vidic was appointed club captain in 2010 and held the position for four years until his departure. Vidic was also capable of filling in at right-back and, although he preferred to operate in a back four, and could also play in a three-man central defence.

Related Nemanja Vidic's stats compared to Ferdinand, Terry and Van Dijk's Nemanja Vidic's stats have been compared to Rio Ferdinand, John Terry and Virgil van Dijk's following comments made by Gary Taylor-Fletcher.

Nemanja Vidic's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 2006-2014 Appearances 211 Major Honours Premier League (x5), EFL Cup (x3), Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup

3 Gary Neville

Manchester United career span: 1992-2011

Renowned for his longevity, consistency, defensive positioning, leadership and reliability, Gary Neville was a vital component of Manchester United’s defence for almost 20 years, making the right-back spot his own. First and foremost Neville was a clever, composed and disciplined defender. He was, however, extremely effective going forward, where he provided an outlet on the right and often showed he was capable of putting quality balls into the box. His partnership with David Beckham on the right was a feature of Man United’s play. Neville was adaptable and was more than capable of filling in at centre-half.

Related Gary Neville names greatest Man Utd teammates 11 Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes all feature in Gary Neville's greatest Man Utd teammates XI.

A strong presence in the dressing room as well as on the pitch Neville was a leader, taking over the club captaincy from Roy Keane after the Irishman departed. Neville was an England regular and his medal count along with his consistently high level of performance mean that he is fully deserving of his position as one of Man United’s greatest defenders.

Gary Neville's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 1992-2011 Appearances 400 Major Honours Premier League (x8), FA Cup (x3), EFL Cup (x3), Champions League (x2), Intercontinental Cup, FIFA World Club Cup

2 Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United career span: 2002-2014

A classy, composed, ball-playing central defender, Rio Ferdinand signed for Manchester United from Leeds United in 2002, becoming Britain's most expensive player and the World's most expensive defender. Ferdinand was great on the ball and fantastic at starting attacks. However, he was also an excellent defender and very capable in the air.

Related Rio Ferdinand's Dream Teammates 11 Sharing the pitch with some of the greatest players to grace the English game, Ferdinand was handed a poisoned chalice when picking his dream 11.

His partnership with Vidic gave the Red Devils a solid defensive base during one of the club’s most successful eras.

Ferdinand, capped 81 times by England, also developed into a fine leader and clocked up 312 appearances for the club, winning 10 major trophies. The Londoner fully merits his position in this ranking list. He is considered an all-time great in the history of Manchester United and one of the best defenders of the Premier League era.

Rio Ferdinand's Manchester United Career Career at Manchester United 2002-2014 Appearances 312 Major Honours Premier League (x6), EFL Cup (x2), UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup

1 Bill Foulkes

Manchester United career span: 1951-1970

Bill Foulkes is a genuine Manchester United legend who is ranked as the greatest defender to have played for the club. Foulkes was only capped once by England, despite being a regular for Man United for years. However, his achievements with the club and the quality of his play mean that he is highly valued at Old Trafford.

Foulkes was part of the title-winning side of 1956. After surviving the Munich Air Disaster, he took over as captain. He won three more league titles and an FA Cup before being part of the side that became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968. Foulkes scored the winning goal in the semi-final against Real Madrid and lined up in central defence for the final at Wembley where Man United saw off Benfica. Foulkes is an important figure in the history of Manchester United and is the greatest defender to have played for the club.