Manchester United are one of the most recognisable and popular clubs in world football, having seen an onslaught of domestic and European success from the 1990s to the early 2010s under Sir Alex Ferguson.

With such success and recognition, the Premier League juggernauts have often attracted some of football's greatest talents, and often in their primes.

While some players would see their time at Old Trafford ascend them into further superstardom, before earning them a move elsewhere, such as Cristiano Ronaldo going to Real Madrid, others would have fewer expectations placed on them, but turn into integral cogs of Ferguson's well-oiled machine.

Some players even enjoyed being with Man United so much, that they would refuse to play anywhere else, and became a rare-breed of one-club players that is virtually a non-factor in the modern era of the sport.

Nonetheless, these following 10 players stand out on their own as some of the best to have ever laced up their boots for the red side of Manchester and stepped out onto the Theatre of Dreams since the turn of the 21st century.

Ranking Factors

Major trophies won

Statistical data - appearances, goals, assists etc.

Their defensive/clean sheet record - a defender-centric factor

Individual accolades

Memorable moments

How influential they were/are to Man United

Manchester United's Greatest Players in the 21st Century Ranking Player Years With Club 1. Wayne Rooney 2004-17 2. Cristiano Ronaldo 2003-09, 2021-23 3. Paul Scholes 1994-2011, 2012-13 4. Ryan Giggs 1991-2014 5. Nemanja Vidic 2005-14 6. Rio Ferdinand 2002-14 7. Bruno Fernandes 2019-Present 8. Ruud van Nistelrooy 2001-06 9. Michael Carrick 2006-18 10. Patrice Evra 2005-14

10 Patrice Evra

2005-14

Widely considered as one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history, Patrice Evra was a mainstay at the left-back position for almost a decade, racking up 379 appearances for the side.

His Herculean efforts when flying down the left flank in attack and putting in pinpoint crosses, contributing 33 assists and 10 goals, while also displaying his defensive prowess, were pivotal to United's success.

As a result, when he was part of the squad, the Red Devils' defence kept 98 clean sheets in the league. Overall, Evra helped them win 14 major trophies, including five league titles and a Champions League.

9 Michael Carrick

2006-18

Michael Carrick is one of those midfielders that often went under the radar, being surrounded by teammates who possessed a lot of star power.

Criminally underrated, after moving to Old Trafford from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006, Carrick was integral to Man United's success in the mid-2000s through to his retirement from professional football in 2018, scoring 24 goals and assisting another 35, in 464 appearances.

As such, he is widely hailed as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League era, winning five league titles, along with 13 other trophies, including a Champions League and a Europa League.

He has since become a manager, and he is currently in the dugout at EFL Championship side Middlesborough.

8 Ruud van Nistelrooy

2001-06

Despite spending just five seasons playing in the English top flight, Ruud van Nistelrooy's impact on the team was seismic.

In 219 appearances, the prolific centre-forward netted 150 times, while providing an additional 29 assists. He won the PFA Players' Player of the Year in his first season, after a campaign in which he scored 23 goals in 32 league games, and 10 goals in the Champions League.

Though his spell was fairly brief, he would still leave United having won four trophies, and has since gone down as one of the top foreign goalscorers in Premier League history.

He would return to the club in 2024 to join Erik ten Hag's coaching staff, but his spell was again short-lived, taking over the reins as interim manager following ten Hag's sacking, winning three and drawing one, before Ruben Amorim was appointed to the role.

7 Bruno Fernandes

2019-Present

This selection might ruffle some feathers. However, since his arrival to the club in 2019, Bruno Fernandes has largely carried Man United, particularly in his first few seasons, on his back. As such, he is the only active player on this list.

In five seasons donning the red, the club captain has registered 83 goals and 73 assists in 250 outings in all competitions - a hugely impressive return for a midfielder.

While he has undergone several managerial changes in his time at Old Trafford, his form has barely wavered throughout, even if he does only have an FA Cup and a League Cup to show for it. Even though he has been at the club in one of their most difficult periods, it's hard to envision where they would be without him.

6 Rio Ferdinand

2002-14

Rio Ferdinand is one of the greatest English footballers of all time.

Having spent time with West Ham and Leeds United before making the switch to Manchester in 2002, the move to Old Trafford proved to be a transformational one for the London-born defender. Winning a league title in his first season with the club, Ferdinand was able to perform on the biggest European stages, and was even named by former teammate Ronaldo as one of his best teammates.

Suiting up for 455 games, scoring eight times and assisting eight more in all competitions, Ferdinand would also keep 189 clean sheets in the league. He was instrumental in Man United winning six league titles in a decade.

Ferdinand's success also followed him after his retirement in 2015, where he is now a football pundit.

5 Nemanja Vidic

2005-14

Joining Man United in 2005, Nemanja Vidic spent most of his career forging a formidable partnership with Ferdinand, one which conceded the second-fewest goals per game in Premier League history, averaging 0.71 in 118 games played together - which has the pair widely touted as the greatest centre-back pairing in league history.

The Serbian was as tough as nails, being commanding both aerially and on the ground and kept 95 clean sheets in 211 league games, making him one of the best to ever do it in the English top flight.

Due to his stellar leadership from the back, he was named captain of the side from 2010 to his departure in 2014. By the time his career was all said and done, he had racked up 300 appearances, 21 goals, and 15 trophies with the club.

4 Ryan Giggs

1991-2014

Ryan Giggs' career may have started in the early 1990s, but due to playing 14 seasons in the 21st century, he has deservedly earned a spot on this list.

A true one-club player, Giggs suited up for Man United for 22 seasons, scoring at least one goal in 21 consecutive Premier League campaigns, a league record that will likely not be surpassed, while also scoring in two straight seasons before the league was rebranded, taking his tally to 23 straight seasons.

Playing a whopping 963 games for the side, the Welsh winger scored 168 goals, while also providing 254 assists, which helped United to win 13 league titles, four FA Cups, and two Champions Leagues. In all, he won 35 trophies, and cemented himself as one of the greatest players to ever play for the club.

3 Paul Scholes

1994-2011, 2012-13

There are not enough superlatives available to describe just how good Paul Scholes was for Man United.

The midfielder played in the middle of the park at Old Trafford for almost two decades, and while, like Giggs, he started his career in the 1990s, he makes this list due to the amount of time he played after the turn of the new millennium.

One of the best passers in the history of the sport, during his tenure under Ferguson, he would become arguably the greatest midfielder in Premier League history, and evolve into a true club legend.

Possessing a wicked right boot, in 716 total appearances, Scholes would fire in 155 goals and assist 81 others. He finished his career with 26 major trophies to his name.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

2003-09, 2021-23

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport, and is still, at age 39, playing at a high level. But before he became the world-class player that many have come to admire, he was just a teenager when he made the switch from Sporting CP to Old Trafford in 2003.

Under Ferguson, the Portuguese winger took to the field 292 times, scoring 118 goals and providing 62 assists. He won nine trophies, the Ballon d'Or and The Best FIFA Men's Player award before Real Madrid made him a then-world-record signing in 2009.

After 13 years away, finding huge amounts of success in Madrid before a move to Turin to join Juventus, Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in 2021, where he made an additional 54 appearances, scoring 27 goals and adding five assists.

1 Wayne Rooney

2004-17

Wayne Rooney is Man United's greatest ever goalscorer, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances, while also contributing 139 assists.

Effective in a variety of roles that allowed him to operate as a No.9, a No.10, a wide forward and even a deep-lying midfielder, he is one of the most 'complete' players in Premier League history.

Consistently putting on match-winning displays and showcasing his versatility in his goal-scoring prowess, from tap-ins to bicycle kicks, Rooney set the league alight with an aggressive yet technically sublime style of play that people could not take their eyes off.

Helping United to win 17 trophies, and winning four Player of the Year awards, he is one of the greatest talents that England have ever produced.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef - accurate as of 12/11/2024.