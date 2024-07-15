Highlights Manchester United have made some remarkable signings throughout their history.

There was once a time when Manchester United were perhaps the best club in the world at finding talent, and signing it for a fair price. Whilst hard to believe, based on the profligacy of their last decade, United would time and time again find the brightest and best from around the world, and convince them to come and play each week at the Theatre of Dreams.

From little known prospects, poached for a pittance, to big money signings like Wayne Rooney, GIVEMESPORT ranks the 10 greatest signings in Manchester United's history; assessing the overall ability, longevity, value for money, and contribution to the team's success for each.

10 Denis Irwin

Manchester United career span: 1990-2002

Starting with a fan favourite, famed for his versatility, hard work, and remarkable consistency, Denis Irwin's transfer from Oldham Athletic to Manchester United in the summer of 1990 could hardly be described as a showstopper. Having excelled in the second division for Oldham, helping them reach the final of the League Cup in his final year, Irwin attracted the attention of Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United, who brought in the full back for just £650,000.

Later described as Ferguson's greatest ever pound-for-pound signing, Irwin would go on to become one of the greatest wide defenders ever to grace the Premier League, winning seven Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and a Champions League across his 12 years at the club. Capable of hitting a fierce free-kick or penalty, and a guaranteed seven or eight out of 10, every single week, Irwin remains a favourite at Old Trafford, and is frequently listed as one of the most underrated players of the past 50 years.

Denis Irwin's Manchester United Statistics Premier League Appearances 328 Clean Sheets 123 Goals Contributions 43 Premier League Titles 7

9 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Manchester United career span: 2001-2006

Manchester United fans were made to wait for Ruud van Nistelrooy, after the PSV Eindhoven striker failed a medical in the summer of 2000, before then rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament just days later. But boy was he worth the wait.

Making the move to England the following summer for a fee of £18.5million, van Nistelrooy hit the ground running from minute one, registering 36 times across all competitions in his debut season. Across the next four years, the lethal Dutchman would add a further 114 goals, taking his record to an incredible 150 goals in just 219 appearances.

Whilst not the most successful player in terms of trophies won during his time in England - with just a single Premier League title, FA Cup, and League Cup to his name - van Nistelrooy undoubtedly remains one of the club's greatest ever strikers, and one of their best ever signings as a result.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Manchester United Statistics Premier League Appearances 150 Premier League Goals 95 Champions League Appearances 47 Champions League Goals 38

8 Denis Law

Manchester United career span: 1962-1973

Not many players could play for Manchester City twice in their career, and yet still be regarded as one of Manchester United's greatest ever players - but then again, not many players have scored 237 goals for the club. In fact, only Bobby Charlton (249) and Wayne Rooney (253) have scored more times for United than Scotland's Denis Law.

Signed from Torino for a then-British record fee of £115,000, Law would claim two First Division titles over the next eleven seasons, as well as an FA Cup, FA Charity Shield, and most importantly of all, a European Cup in 1968; Manchester United's first ever triumph in the competition. Law would also claim the 1964 Ballon d'Or, becoming the first United player ever to be crowned Europe's best.

Denis Law's Manchester United Statistics First Division Appearances 309 First Division Goals 171 European Cup Appearances 33 European Cup Goals 28

7 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United career span: 2003-2009 & 2021-2023

His second stint may not have been successful, but Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in his first spell at Manchester United is undeniable. Completing his move from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 for a fee of £12.24 million, the attacker showed flashes of his brilliance in his opening few campaigns, scoring in the FA Cup final in 2004 to win his first honour for the club.

But from 2006-07 onwards, his career really took off. He netted 91 goals and provided 34 assists as United won three successive league titles, a league cup and, most famously, the Champions League in Moscow against Chelsea in 2008. Ronaldo would depart for a then-world record fee of £80million to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Statistics Seasons in First Spell at the Club 6: 2003-2009 Premier League Titles Won 3: 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09 Champions League Medals 1: 2007-08 Goals 118

6 Steve Bruce

Manchester United career span: 1987-1996

Steve Bruce joined Manchester United for £825,000 just a year after Sir Alex Ferguson in December 1987, and immediately established himself as a rock at the heart of their defence. After a disappointing mid-table showing in his second season, Bruce was joined by new signing Gary Pallister, a pairing that would go on to become one of the best the top division had ever seen.

Averaging an incredible 49 games per season across his eight and a half seasons at the club, Bruce's eye for goal further endeared him to fans. His return of 52 goals across his time at the club would be a respectable number for some midfielders, whilst there are strikers who would look upon his 19 goal return in the 1990/1991 season with some envy. A true catalyst in United's rise under Sir Alex Ferguson, and a legend that was worth every penny of his then-hefty fee.

Steve Bruce's Manchester United Statistics Premier League Appearances 148 Premier League Clean Sheets 61 Yellow Cards 23 Premier League Titles 3

5 Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United career: 2006-2014

How much would Nemanja Vidic be worth in today's market? Well, in December 2005, United and Sir Alex Ferguson paid just £7m to poach him from Spartak Moscow, where Vidichad spent the previous two seasons. Very much an unknown quantity upon his arrival to the Premier League, Vidic was at least more familiar to United's hierarchy, who had supposedly been chasing the Serbian centre back for the last two and a half years.

It did not take long for Vidic to vindicate this exhaustive scouting process. After a relatively quiet debut season, the 2006/2007 season saw Vidic paired with Rio Ferdinand in what would go on to become one of the strongest central defensive pairings the world has ever seen. Indvidiaul and team success would follow, with four inclusions in the PFA Team of the Year, as well as four Premier League titles, and a memorable Champions League win over rivals Chelsea in 2008.

Nemanja Vidic's Manchester United Statistics Premier League Appearances 211 Premier League Clean Sheets 95 Tackle Success 75% Headed Clearances 808

4 Roy Keane

Manchester United career span: 1993-2005

A man who would likely loathe his inclusion in our list - after all, he was just doing his job - Roy Keane broke the English transfer record upon joining Manchester United for £3.75m. Tasked with replacing a 36-year-old Bryan Robson in the heart of United's midfield, Keane wasted no time at all in rising to the challenge, leading United to their first ever Premier League and FA Cup double.

The trophies were the first of 17 that Keane would go on to win for the club across his 13 seasons in Manchester, establishing himself as one of the greatest midfielders - and captains - that the Premier League had ever seen in the process. Keane would also turn in one of the most iconic performances in Champions League history in United's clash versus Juventus in the semi-finals of the 1998/199 iteration, helping his side overturn a 2-0 deficit to reach the final; a game that United would famously go on to win, despite Keane being suspended for the encounter.

Roy Keane's Manchester United Statistics Premier League Appearances 366 Goal Contributions 72 Yellow Cards 69 Red Cards 7

3 Eric Cantona

Manchester United career span: 1992-1997

Eric Cantona made only 185 appearances for Manchester United, and joined from one of their oldest and fiercest of rivals, yet such is the Cantona legacy that he is a staple of any top-10 list when it comes to Manchester United. It was actually Leeds United attempting to sign Denis Irwin, that led to Cantona's sale, with Manchester United rebuffing the enquiry, and instead making one of their own against the French striker. Keen to sell, to avoid having to pay Cantona a £500,000 contractual bonus, Leeds bit at £1million - and the rest, as they say, is history.

Leading them to their first title win in 26 years, Cantona would prove the ultimate catalyst in United's revival. An enigma of the pitch, and a phenomenon on it, Cantona's sublime skill and talismanic presence transformed the whole club, leading them to four title wins across his five years at the club. Indeed, the only season in which United failed to retain their crown, was a season in which Cantona missed eight months, after an infamous clash with a Crystal Palace fan.

Eric Cantona's Manchester United Statistics Premier League Appearances 156 Goal Contributions 126 Wins 94 Major Honours 9

2 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United career span: 1996-2007

The greatest bargain in footballing history for one moment alone, how different things might have been had Manchester United not have plucked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from relative footballing obscurity in 1996 for just £1.5million. United had been heavily linked to Alan Shearer, who instead chose to sign for boyhood club Newcastle United, leaving United to opt for then Molde striker Solskjaer instead.

Widely expected to be a backup to Eric Cantona and Andy Cole, the 'baby-faced assassin' proved a hit from minute one, hitting the back of the net 19 times in his debut year. 107 further goals would follow across the ten seasons, but Solskjaer's finest moment would undoubtedly come in the 1999 Champions League final, coming off the bench to score the winning goal in the 93rd minute; propelling United to a history-making League, Cup, and European treble.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United Statistics Premier League Appearances 235 Goal Contributions 128 Shooting Accuracy 44% Caught Offside 9

1 Wayne Rooney

Manchester United career span: 2004-2017

The most expensive 18-year-old in footballing history upon leaving Everton for £25.6million, and yet still one of the best value-for-money buys in Premier League history, United's all-time top scorer completes our list - and with 253 goals across his 559 appearances for the club - who could argue.

One of the most gifted players English football has ever produced, and a player who could have played anywhere on the pitch, Wayne Rooney well and truly fulfilled his early potential, retiring as both United and England's all-time top scorer. He also claimed five Premier League titles, three League Cups, and a Champions League - along with a plethora of individual awards and accolades.

Wayne Rooney's Manchester United Statistics Premier League Appearances 393 Goal Contributions 284 Premier League Titles 5 Major Honours 16

Statistics from Transfermarkt and Squawka.