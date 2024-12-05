Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and throughout the years they have had some truly special players. Despite enjoying great success in the 90s, United enjoyed the peak of their success in the 21st century under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scot led the 'Red Devils' to countless Premier League titles while also being a force in European competitions also.

Today, GIVEMESPORT will rank the greatest Manchester United XI of the 21st century and as you may have expected, there is a heavy presence of players who played under Ferguson, as since his departure, the club have not enjoyed anywhere near as much success as they did under him. Featured in this team are several iconic Manchester United legends such as Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, however, there is also an inclusion for one of United's current superstars who has led them through a tough period, but his performances have been great since joining the club.

Ranking factors:

Longevity at Manchester United (in 21st century)

Honours won with Manchester United

Fan perception and legacy at the club

Greatest Manchester United XI of the 21st Century Position Player Appearances Honours Won with Manchester United GK Edwin van der Sar 266 11 RB Gary Neville 598 25 CB Rio Ferdinand 455 15 CB Nemanja Vidic 300 15 LB Patrice Evra 379 14 RM Cristiano Ronaldo 346 9 CM Paul Scholes 714 26 CM Bruno Fernandes 254 2 LM Ryan Giggs 958 35 ST Ruud van Nistelrooy 219 4 ST Wayne Rooney 559 17

GK: Edwin van der Sar

Manchester United career span: 2005-2011

There are only two goalkeepers who come into consideration to get into the greatest Manchester United 11 of the 21st century and it is Edwin van der Sar who gets the nod. The Dutchman enjoyed huge success with United and was a huge reason why they won four Premier League titles in his six seasons at Old Trafford.

Despite having excellent shot-stopping skills as well as being a dominant and commanding goalkeeper, Van der Sar's ability with the ball at his feet was really far ahead of his time and he regularly played a huge part in starting attacks and beating the opposition's press. David de Gea was also good for United but Van der Sar was really levels above.

Edwin van der Sar's Manchester United Statistics Appearances 266 Clean Sheets 135 Honours 11

RB: Gary Neville

Manchester United career span: 1992-2011

Despite Antonio Valencia also being very good for Manchester United in the 21st century, Gary Neville, who is the greatest right-back in United's history and arguably one of the best in football history, must be included in this team.

Neville was not a glamourous player or as good as full-backs are nowadays in terms of going forward, however, his defensive ability and consistency are what made him so good. Neville was a favourite of Sir Alex's and was only ever out of the starting 11 when he was injured or as he got older and his legs started to go. To be such a key member of such a dominant team shows just how good and underrated the Englishman was.

Gary Neville's Manchester United Statistics Appearances 598 Goals 7 Assists 49 Honours 25

CB: Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United career span: 2002-2014

Since the departures of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic from Manchester United in 2014, the club have not had a consistently performing centre-back partnership. Out of the formidable pairing of Vidic and Ferdinand, it was the Englishman who was the more elegant and skilled on the ball and he often bailed his defensive partner out if he ever made mistakes due to his pace.

Ferdinand was quick for a centre-back, particularly early on in his career, and this pace was a huge asset for United as there were not many centre-backs in the Premier League during the time he was playing who had genuine, raw pace. Along with his pace and elegance, the Englishman was also an extremely combative defender and was aerially dominant which made him pretty much a complete defender.

Rio Ferdinand's Manchester United Statistics Appearances 455 Goals 8 Assists 8 Honours 15

CB: Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United career span: 2006-2014

You will not find many other defenders in the history of football who were as physical and scary as Nemanja Vidic. The Serbian was truly a nightmare for strikers to play against. He would constantly touch tight and rough up the attackers, which would strike fear into them and put them off their game.

Vidic was known for his toughness and would regularly carry on playing with injuries or a bandage around his head, which just epitomised his desire to win for his club. He gets a lot of praise for his ability as a player and rightly so, however, arguably Vidic's biggest strength was his leadership and how good he was at galvanising the Manchester United squad when they faced adversity, which led to many iconic moments in 'Fergie Time.'

Nemanja Vidic's Manchester United Statistics Appearances 300 Goals 21 Assists 4 Honours 15

LB: Patrice Evra

Manchester United career span: 2006-2014

Despite not having an outstanding number of goals and assists compared to modern-day full-backs, Patrice Evra is one of the most dynamic and exciting full-backs Manchester United have ever had. The Frenchman had lightning-fast pace and that pace was a huge trait of his as he was constantly up and down the left flank putting crosses into the box as well as doing the dirty work defensively.

Evra is a player who looking back, may not have been as appreciated as he should have been. His passion for the club as well as his incredible ability made him one of the best full-backs in world football and just like several other names included in this XI, United are still yet to find a player as good as him at left-back since his departure.

Patrice Evra's Manchester United Statistics Appearances 379 Goals 10 Assists 33 Honours 14

RM: Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United career span: 2003-2009, 2021-2022

Of course arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo had to feature in the greatest Manchester United starting 11 of the 21st century. Ronaldo joined United in 2003 at the age of just 19 and despite being so young, pressure was immediately put on him as he was handed the iconic number seven shirt which had been previously worn by greats of the club such as George Best, David Beckham and Eric Cantona.

Pressure breaks a lot of young players, but it turned Ronaldo into a diamond. His first spell at the club was by far his best, as he won many trophies but was also just an absolute joy to watch due to his raw pace, skill and fearlessness in taking on defenders. Despite his second spell ending on a sour note, returning to the club where he made his name at the age of 36 to score 19 goals in 40 games truly shows how good Ronaldo was and still is.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Statistics Appearances 346 Goals 145 Assists 64 Honour 9

CM: Paul Scholes

Manchester United career span: 1993-2011, 2012-2013

Paul Scholes is the man who made everything tick in an attacking sense for the majority of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign at Manchester United. The midfield maestro is one of the most decorated players to have put on the iconic red jersey and there is no coincidence that his ever presence went hand in hand with immense success at Manchester United.

Scholes' ability to control the midfield with such ease and elegance is what made him such a special talent. He was so good and technical on the ball that even in huge games and high-pressure situations, he would play the game at his own pace and would be constantly playing picture-perfect passes all over the pitch.

Paul Scholes' Manchester United Statistics Appearances 714 Goals 153 Assists 82 Honours 26

CM: Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United career span: 2020 - present

Despite this team being majorly dominated by players who played under Sir Alex Ferguson, Bruno Fernandes has been one of the only consistent shining lights for Manchester United in the post-Ferguson era. Fernandes joined United in 2020 and despite his time at the club not being filled with trophies, his output in terms of goals and assists has been top-class.

Fernandes has managed to get 158 goal contributions in his 254 appearances so far for the club which is a great return and exactly why he has been by far their most key player since he joined. It is no coincidence that in some of Manchester United's best performances, he finds himself getting goals or assists, as most of the time, when he plays well, Manchester United win.

Of course, Roy Keane is a notable omission from this list. But with the bulk of his achievements coming in the 90s, he just about doesn't make it.

Bruno Fernandes' Manchester United Statistics Appearances 254 Goals 83 Assists 75 Honours 2

LM: Ryan Giggs

Manchester United career span: 1990-2014

Ryan Giggs is the most capped and the most decorated player in Manchester United's history. The Welshman made over 900 appearances for the 'Red Devils' during his 24-year career at the club and won a staggering 35 trophies, which includes 13 Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues and four FA and League Cups.

In his prime, Giggs was a lightning-fast winger with immense dribbling skill, but what is arguably even more impressive than his prime is his longevity. Even in the latter stages of his Manchester United career, Giggs remained a regular on the left wing and impressively adapted his game to being more of a technical and creative winger following the loss of his pace. Giggs has the stats to back up his creative brilliance as well as he holds the record for the most assists in Premier League history with 162.

Ryan Giggs' Manchester United Statistics Appearances 958 Goals 167 Assists 257 Honours 35

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Manchester United career span: 2001-2006

There may not be a better and more natural finisher in football history than Ruud van Nistelrooy. The legendary Dutch striker was a goalscoring phenom for pretty much every club he represented, but he was at his absolute best during his five-year spell at Manchester United.

Van Nistelrooy was the epitome of a poacher and sometimes you would barely notice that he was on the pitch then all of a sudden he would be on the scoresheet. The Dutchman fed off of defensive mistakes but also had movement which would put the opposition in no man's land and leave him with almost a guaranteed goal. Van Nistelrooy only ever needed one opportunity in a game to score and that is what made him such a force up front.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Manchester United Statistics Appearances 219 Goals 150 Assists 29 Honours 4

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United career span: 2004-2017

The final inclusion into the greatest Manchester United XI of the 21st century is the club's all-time top goalscorer, Wayne Rooney. Rooney is one of the most harshly treated players of his generation, with many believing he underachieved due to his talent but in reality, 253 goals along with five Premier League titles and a couple of European trophies is far from underachieving.

In his prime, Rooney was probably the best striker in the world and had absolutely everything to his game such as pace, creative ability and incredible natural finishing ability. The Scouser has a catalogue of sensational, highlight-reel goals and moments to his name and is truly a great of the Premier League who fully deserves his inclusion in this iconic side.

Wayne Rooney's Manchester United Statistics Appearances 559 Goals 253 Assists 139 Honours 17

Stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 5th December 2024.