Summary The Premier League has seen some of the greatest football matches in history, with intense competition and high stakes.

The list of the 15 best Premier League matches includes games with incredible comebacks and thrilling moments.

These matches showcase the excitement and drama that make the Premier League the top football division in the world.

The Premier League is often regarded as the greatest football division in the world. Since its formation in 1992, it has thrown up so many unbelievable moments.

There have been unforgettable battles throughout the years for the title, survival and even for a spot in the coveted top four, which earns a place in the following season's Champions League. In this list, we're aiming to name the 15 greatest matches in Premier League history.

Ranking factors

The ranking of this list has been decided based on the:

Importance of the match

Impact the result had

Drama involved in the match

Ranking the 15 Greatest Matches in Premier League History Rank Match Ground Season 1 Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle United Anfield 1995/96 2 Manchester City 3-2 Queens Park Rangers Etihad Stadium 2011/2012 3 Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2018/19 4 Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City Old Trafford 2009/10 5 Portsmouth 7-4 Reading Fratton Park 2007/08 6 West Ham United 5-4 Bradford City Boleyn Ground 1999/00 7 Tottenham Hotspur 4-5 Arsenal White Hart Lane 2004/05 8 Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City Stamford Bridge 2023/24 9 Chelsea 4-4 Aston Villa Stamford Bridge 2007/08 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 Leicester City Molineux 2003/04 11 Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United Stamford Bridge 2023/24 12 Newcastle United 4-4 Arsenal St. James' Park 2010/11 13 Everton 5-3 Blackpool Goodison Park 2010/11 14 Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Stamford Bridge 2015/16 15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-4 Manchester United Molineux 2023/24

15 Wolves 3-4 Manchester United

2023/24 season

In a modern-day Premier League classic, Manchester United travelled to Molinuex in the middle of a poor run of form that included just one win in their last six league matches. However, all looked to be going to plan, with early goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund sending them 2-0 ahead before Scott McTominay made it 3-1 with fifteen minutes to go. However, the hosts fought back as Pedro Neto levelled in the 95th minute, before one final twist as promising youngster Kobbie Mainoo bagged his first-ever Premier League goal with a screamer that earned a valuable three points for the Red Devils.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-4 Manchester United Date 1st February 2024 Ground Molineux Attendance 31,641 Wolves scorers Pablo Sarabia (71' pen), Max Kilman (85'), Pedro Neto (90+5') Man Utd scorers Marcus Rashford (5'), Rasmus Hojlund (22'), Scott McTominay (75'), Kobbie Mainoo (90+7')

14 Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

2015/16 season

Tottenham knew they had to win against rivals Chelsea if they were to remain in one of the most bizarre title races in Premier League history with Leicester City. For a while, everything seemed to be going to plan with goals from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son giving Spurs a 2-0 lead. But in the second half, Chelsea were allowed a way back into the match and Eden Hazard's late equaliser sparked wild celebrations at Stamford Bridge. Not only in West London, but in Leicester, as this result handed the Foxes their first-ever Premier League title. It was a particularly heated match which saw nine of Tottenham's players receive bookings and a scuffle in the tunnel at the end of the game.

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Date 2nd May 2016 Ground Stamford Bridge Attendance 41,545 Chelsea scorers Gary Cahill (58'), Eden Hazard (83') Tottenham scorers Harry Kane (35'), Heung-min Son (44')

13 Everton 5-3 Blackpool

2010/11 season

During their only season in the Premier League, Blackpool were the great entertainers of the division, frequently pulling off shock results including a famous 2-1 win at Anfield against Liverpool - a football ground that is known to be a fortress. On a rainy February afternoon, it briefly looked like they were going to do the double in the city of Liverpool when goals from Jason Puncheon and Charlie Adam put Ian Holloway's side 3-2 ahead away at Everton. But in a thrilling match, the Toffees restored their lead with Louis Saha grabbing four goals on the day.

Everton 5-3 Blackpool Date 5th February 2011 Ground Goodison Park Attendance 38,202 Everton scorers Louis Saha (20', 47', 76', 84'), Jermaine Beckford (79') Blackpool scorers Alex Baptiste (37'), Jason Puncheon (62'), Charlie Adam (64')

12 Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal

2010/11 season

Remarkably, Everton's 5-3 win over Blackpool wasn't even the best Premier League match on February 5th 2011. While Saha was scoring goals for fun on Merseyside, an even more incredible game was taking place at St James' Park as Arsenal stormed into a 4-0 lead after just 26 minutes, thanks to goals from Theo Walcott, Johan Djourou and a brace from Robin van Persie. But the Magpies fought back in the second half with Joey Barton scoring twice from the spot either side of Leon Best's strike before a sublime Cheick Tiote volley three minutes from the end completed one of the greatest Premier League comebacks of all time.

Newcastle United 4-4 Arsenal Date 5th February 2011 Ground St. James' Park Attendance 51,561 Newcastle scorers Joey Barton (68' pen, 83' pen), Leon Best (75'), Cheick Tiote (87') Arsenal scorers Theo Walcott (1'), Johan Djourou (4'), Robin van Persie (10', 26')

11 Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United

2023/24 season

While the Chelsea-Manchester United fixture didn't quite carry the same weight in 2024 as it would have done in previous Premier League seasons gone by, the two English footballing titans still managed to produce an all-time classic with boyhood Manchester City fan and academy graduate Cole Palmer stealing all the headlines. The attacking midfielder had doubled the Blues' lead in the 19th minute from the spot, but the Red Devils responded and made it 3-2 after 67 minutes through Alejandro Garnacho. However, Palmer converted his second penalty in the 10th minute of added time before dramatically bagging the winner a minute later, via a Scott McTominay deflection, and completing his first hat-trick in senior football.

Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United Date 4th April 2024 Ground Stamford Bridge Attendance 39,694 Chelsea scorers Conor Gallagher (4'), Cole Palmer (19' pen, 90+10' pen, 90+11') Manchester United scorers Alejandro Garnacho (34', 67'), Bruno Fernandes (39')

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer's strike in the 11th minute of added time at the end of the game marked the latest winning goal in Premier League history.

10 Wolves 4-3 Leicester City

2003/04 season

There's only one thing better than completing an incredible turnaround like Chelsea's and that's completing an incredible turnaround that could prove vital in a survival bid. Wolves and Leicester City were two sides tipped to be relegated come the end of the season so in an early six-pointer, it was the Foxes who were by far the quickest out of the blocks, racing into a shock 3-0 lead after just 34 minutes at Molineux. The home fans would have been shell-shocked at half-time and no one could have predicted their side's response after the break as incredibly, Wolves went on to win the game, with Henri Camara bagging the winner in the 85th minute.

Wolves 4-3 Leicester City Date 25th October 2003 Ground Molineux Attendance 28,578 Wolves scorers Colin Cameron (52', 59' pen), Alex Rae (67'), Henri Camara (85') Leicester scorers Les Ferdinand (11', 15'), Riccardo Scimeca (34')

9 Chelsea 4-4 Aston Villa

2007/08 season

Curiously, this was one of three 4-4 draws in the 2007/08 campaign that were all shared between Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham. Taking place on Boxing Day, Shaun Maloney's first-half brace gave the Villains a shock 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge, but it was canceled out by two strikes from Andriy Shevchenko either side of half-time. With the score at 3-3, Michael Ballack's free-kick in the 88th minute looked like it was going to be the winner, but after Ashley Cole was forced to handle on the line, reducing the Blues to nine men after Ricardo Carvalho's earlier dismissal, Gareth Barry was able to equalise with a cool penalty.

Chelsea 4-4 Aston Villa Date 26th December 2007 Ground Stamford Bridge Attendance 41,686 Chelsea scorers Andriy Shevchenko (45+5' pen, 50'), Alex (66'), Michael Ballack (88') Aston Villa scorers Shaun Maloney (14', 44'), Martin Laursen (72'), Gareth Barry (90+2' pen)

8 Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City

2023/24 season

Almost 16 years later, Chelsea were involved in another 4-4 draw, their third in Premier League history. This one was against Premier League champions Manchester City, and in a back-and-forth encounter at Stamford Bridge, Mauricio Pochettino's side came from behind on four different occasions to earn a well-deserved draw, with City academy graduate Cole Palmer memorably slamming home an equalising penalty in the 95th minute, in his first match against his boyhood club, since he was sold to Chelsea that summer. The two teams shared 32 shots between them in a thrilling open-ended encounter that showed the Premier League at its very best.

Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City Date 12th November 2023 Ground Stamford Bridge Attendance 39,352 Chelsea scorers Thiago Silva (29'), Raheem Sterling (37'), Nicolas Jackson (67'), Cole Palmer (90+5' pen) Man City scorers Erling Haaland (25' pen, 47'), Manuel Akanji (45+1'), Rodri (86')

7 Tottenham Hotspur 4-5 Arsenal

2004/05 season

In one of the highest-scoring games in Premier League history, Tottenham and Arsenal played out an enthralling north London Derby in November 2004. It was a relatively quiet first half with goals from Noureddine Naybet and Thierry Henry seeing the sides go into half-time with the score at 1-1, but the match suddenly burst into life after the break. Jermain Defoe and Robert Pires scored the pick of the goals for their respective sides as Spurs wouldn't give up on trying to claw their way back level but eventually, it ended 5-4 to the Gunners, making it one of the most memorable north London derbies of all time.

Tottenham Hotspur 4-5 Arsenal Date 13th November 2004 Ground White Hart Lane Attendance 36,096 Tottenham scorers Noureddine Naybet (36'), Jermain Defoe (61'), Ledley King (73'), Frederic Kanoute (88') Arsenal scorers Thierry Henry (45+1'), Lauren (55' pen), Patrick Vieira (60'), Freddie Ljungberg (69'), Robert Pires (80')

6 West Ham United 5-4 Bradford City

1999/00 season

We go from one 5-4 thriller to another, but this one is another superb turnaround. In their first season in the Premier League, Bradford City were struggling near the foot of the table but thought they had done enough to secure a vital three points for their survival bid when two quickfire goals from Jamie Lawrence saw them go 4-2 up at the Boleyn Ground with less than 40 minutes to go. But the Hammers rallied and goals from Paolo di Canio, Joe Cole (his first home goal for the club) and a young Frank Lampard saw Harry Redknapp's talented young side pull off an impressive turnaround.

West Ham United 5-4 Bradford City Date 12th February 2000 Ground Boleyn Ground Attendance 25,417 West Ham scorers Trevor Sinclair (35'), John Moncur (43'), Paolo di Canio (65' pen), Joe Cole (70'), Frank Lampard (83') Bradford scorers Dean Windass (30'), Peter Beagrie (45' pen), Jamie Lawrence (47', 51')

5 Portsmouth 7-4 Reading

2007/08 season

The highest-scoring match in Premier League history, contested between Portsmouth and Reading in late September 2007, simply had to make it into this list. Pompey's Benjani had a particularly enjoyable afternoon on the south coast as he scored his only hat-trick in English football. By the time the Zimbabwean scored his third goal in the 70th minute, the scoreline was only 4-2, but in a truly extraordinary final 20 minutes, a further five goals were scored with Niko Kranjcar and Shane Long both getting their names on the scoresheet, as well as Sulley Muntari from the spot and an own goal from each team courtesy of the unfortunate Sol Campbell and Ivar Ingimarsson.

Portsmouth 7-4 Reading Date 29th September 2007 Ground Fratton Park Attendance 20,102 Portsmouth scorers Benjani (6', 37', 70'), Herman Hreidarsson (55'), Niko Kranjcar (75'), Ivar Ingimarsson (81' og), Sulley Muntari (90+2' pen) Reading scorers Stephen Hunt (45'), Dave Kitson (48'), Shane Long (79'), Sol Campbell (90+4' og)

4 Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City

2009/10 season

We now enter the realm of some of the most important matches in Premier League history. Man City had infamously bought Carlos Tevez off their city rivals in the summer, and the Argentinian played a big hand in City's first goal as he capitalised on a Ben Foster mistake, allowing Gareth Barry to slot into an empty net and cancel out Wayne Rooney's early opener. Darren Fletcher and Craig Bellamy each bagged braces in the second half, and it appeared as if there was nothing to separate the two teams before Michael Owen scored a last-gasp winner for Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City Date 20th September 2009 Ground Old Trafford Attendance 75,066 Man United scorers Wayne Rooney (2'), Darren Fletcher (49', 80'), Michael Owen (90+6') Man City scorers Gareth Barry (16'), Craig Bellamy (52', 90')

3 Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

2018/19 season