As the second-oldest Formula 1 franchise, McLaren have had their fair share of elite drivers since they were established way back in 1966. They are the second-most successful team in F1 history with 12 Drivers’ Championships and 183 Grand Prix wins. The question is, though, who are McLaren’s greatest ever drivers?

To compile this list, provided by Autosport, multiple factors have been considered. These include the success the drivers had with McLaren, the impact they had on the franchise as a whole, and the context around their time with the group. Any records that the drivers had with other teams are not factored into this list. Without further ado, here are the top 10 McLaren drivers of all time.

10 greatest McLaren drivers of all time Position Driver Nationality Years active 10. David Coulthard British 1996-2004 9. Jenson Button British 2010-16, 2017 (one-off) 8. Kimi Raikkonen Finnish 2002-06 7. Emerson Fittipaldi Brazilian 1974-75 6. James Hunt British 1976-78 5. Lewis Hamilton British 2007-12 4. Niki Lauda Austrian 1982-85 3. Mika Hakkinen Finnish 1993-2001 2. Alain Prost French 1980, 1984-89 1. Ayrton Senna Brazilian 1988-93

10 David Coulthard

1996-2004

Coulthard joined McLaren in 1996, and stayed for almost a decade, leaving the team in 2004, making him the longest-serving McLaren driver. Unfortunately, during his career with the team, the Brit was never able to secure a championship for them. The closest Coulthard came was in 2001, when he finished in second place to Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher. Coulthard also had multiple seasons where he finished third in the championship, doing a lot for the team, but never being fortunate enough to grab that elusive title.

David Coulthard's stats at McLaren Years active 1996-2004 Starts 150 Wins 12 Titles 0

9 Jenson Button

2010-16, 2017 (one-off)

Jenson Button joined McLaren in 2010, having just won his first and only Drivers’ Championship in 2009 with Brawn GP. Unfortunately, though, the British driver was never able to recreate that success with McLaren, hence why he is further down on this list. In his second season with the team, in 2011, he finished second, but to say it was close would be inaccurate. Despite a great season by Button, with three Grand Prix victories, he still finished 122 points behind the champion, Sebastian Vettel, which was a record gap between first and second at the time. With two Grand Prix wins in his first year, and three in the year that followed his second-place finish, Button then never recorded a Grand Prix win again. But those first three seasons with McLaren can only be seen as a success despite him not claiming a Drivers’ Championship with the team.

Jenson Button's stats at McLaren Years active 2010-16, 2017 (one-off) Starts 136 Wins 8 Titles 0

8 Kimi Raikkonen

2002-06

The first non-Brit on this list, Raikkonen joined McLaren in 2002, and had a lot of success with the team, particularly in the 2005 season. In 2003, he finished second by just two points to Michael Schumacher, but 2005 was probably his best season with the team despite the bigger points margin between him and the champion. In 2005, Raikkonen had seven Grand Prix wins, but still finished 21 points behind champion Fernando Alonso. Raikkonen’s success with the team was unfortunately never enough to secure him a championship with McLaren, and in his first season after leaving, he won a title with Ferrari.

Kimi Raikkonen's stats at McLaren Years active 2002-2006 Starts 87 Wins 9 Titles 0

7 Emerson Fittipaldi

1974-75

Fittipaldi only had two seasons with McLaren, but is the first person on this list to win a championship with the team. In his debut season with McLaren in 1974, the Brazilian won his second F1 title, with three Grand Prix wins. Then, in his second and final season with the team, Fittipaldi came in second place overall, with two Grand Prix wins, losing out on back-to-back titles by just under 20 points. Then, after the 1975 season, the two-time champion left McLaren to race for his brother’s team, where he retired from racing in 1980.

Emerson Fittipaldi's stats at McLaren Years active 1974-75 Starts 28 Wins 5 Titles 1

6 James Hunt

1976-78

The replacement for Fittipaldi, Hunt, comes just above him on this list. In his first season with the team in 1976, Hunt rewarded McLaren’s decision with a championship. With six Grand Prix wins, Hunt beat Ferrari’s Niki Lauda to the title by just one point. The 1976 season was one of the most controversial in history. In the final race of the season, Lauda withdrew because he felt the conditions were too dangerous. Hunt still needed third place to win the title, and third place he got, to win one of the most dramatic F1 seasons ever. In his other two seasons with the team, Hunt managed fifth place with three Grand Prix wins, and then a disappointing 13th with no wins. Still, though, Hunt’s win in 1976 remains one of the best ever.

James Hunt's stats at McLaren Years active 1976-78 Starts 49 Wins 9 Titles 1

5 Lewis Hamilton

2007-12

Hamilton’s first-ever F1 season came in 2007 with McLaren, and it wasn’t long before he was a legend of the team. In his debut season, he finished second, ahead of his teammate Fernando Alonso, via second place finishes. The McLaren duo, both in their first season with the team, finished one point behind the champion, Kimi Raikkonen, who had just left McLaren. In 2008, though, Hamilton bounced back with a one-point victory of his own over Felipe Massa. In the final race of the season, in Massa’s home country of Brazil, Hamilton made an overtake on the final corner of the season, passing Timo Glock to take fifth place and the F1 title despite Massa’s victory on the day.

Lewis Hamilton's stats at McLaren Years active 2007-2012 Starts 110 Wins 21 Titles 1

4 Niki Lauda

1982-85

Lauda returned to F1 in 1982 to join McLaren. In his third season back, he won his first and only title with the team, with five Grand Prix victories in the 1984 season. Lauda won the title over his teammate Alain Prost by half a point. In the next season, his final in F1, Lauda only managed 10th place in the final rankings, but did record one last Grand Prix victory.

Niki Lauda's stats at McLaren Years active 1982-85 Starts 58 Wins 8 Titles 1

3 Mika Hakkinen

1993-2001

Joining the team in 1993 after spending two years with Lotus, Hakkinen had a slow start to his time with McLaren. His first Grand Prix win with the team came in 1997, but after that season the success really began. He won back-to-back titles in 1998 and 1999, with eight Grand Prix wins in 1998 and five in 1999. The 1998 season was particularly dominant, given that he won half the races on the calendar that season. In 2000, the Finnish racer came close to a three-peat, but finished second to Schumacher by 19 points despite Hakkinen’s four Grand Prix wins that year.

Mika Hakkinen's stats at McLaren Years active 1993-2001 Starts 131 Wins 20 Titles 2

2 Alain Prost

1980, 1984-89

Already mentioned in this article, Prost bounced back from his second-place finish in 1984 when he won back-to-back titles in 1985 and 1986, with nine Grand Prix wins over those two seasons. The success didn’t stop there for Prost, though, as he finished second in 1988 with seven Grand Prix wins, the joint-most in a season for the Frenchman. Then, in 1989, his final season with the team, Prost collected his third title with McLaren, winning four out of the 16 races. In his second stint with McLaren, Prost won three titles, finished second twice, and fourth once in six seasons. A truly dominant era.

Alain Prost's stats at McLaren Years active 1980, 1984-89 Starts 107 Wins 30 Titles 3

1 Ayrton Senna

1988-93

Senna has 41 F1 wins, and 35 of them came with McLaren. In 1988, he won his first F1 title, winning eight out of the 16 races that season. In 1989, he was defeated by teammate Alain Prost, who had finished second to Senna the previous year. That seemed to motivate the Brazilian more than ever as he went on to win the next two titles, in 1990 and 1991, winning six races in 1990 and seven in 1991. Senna and Prost are the only two McLaren drivers to win three titles with the team, but Senna comes in at number one due to having more wins and poles for McLaren than hid old enemy.