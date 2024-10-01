As Lewis Hamilton prepares to depart from Mercedes at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season to join Scuderia Ferrari, it does mark the end of one of the most successful team-driver partnerships.

Mercedes F1's history is an interesting one to look back on, as while their debut came back in 1954, they had only spent two years in the sport before a long hiatus until the factory returned with its own team in 2010, being primarily an engine supplier in the meantime. While its tale may not be as deep as that of Ferrari, Mercedes have still seen some of the most recognisable names of the sport take over the steering wheel of their cars and make their mark on the rich history of the world's greatest four-wheeled discipline.

Four World Champions, three of which claimed the honour as a Mercedes driver. Eight Constructors' Championships, nine Drivers' Championships, 128 race victories, and 296 podiums. These are numbers that put the team among the most successful in history.

Now that does beg the question; Who is the greatest of these highly-regarded drivers to put on the legendary racing suit of the Silver Arrows? That will be answered through this top 10 ranking of the greatest Mercedes Formula 1 drivers.

The top 10 list below is ranked based on certain criteria, similar to the Ferrari F1 top 10 list GMS has published. Those criteria are:

Success at Mercedes

Longevity

Impact they had on Mercedes

And of course, these drivers must have had at least one start before for the team. So my apologies, to Andrea Kimi Antonelli fans, you'll need to wait one more year for him.

10 Piero Taruffi

Mercedes years: 1955

Italian Piero Taruffi got the nod as the 10th placed driver on our list, despite the fact that he only raced twice for the German manufacturer. Though to his credit, he did well enough in those two races to earn his spot here. Taruffi is more known for his time with Ferrari during his years in F1, being a regular driver for the Scuderia in 1951 and 1952, the latter year being his most successful with his only victory (1952 Swiss GP) en route to a strong third in the championship. He was called upon to drive in place of the injured Hans Hermann for the last two races of the 1955 season and did his job well, scoring a fourth and second-place finish.

Piero Taruffi's Mercedes stats Years active 1955 Starts 3 Wins 0 Titles 0

9 Hans Hermann

Mercedes years: 1954-55

The man who Taruffi substituted for, Hans Hermann's two years deserved better than what his results showed. As the youngest of the four drivers in the factory team, he often had to race in more unreliable equipment and had to deal with numerous retirements. He did show strong pace during his 1954 season, scoring the fastest lap in his debut at the French GP and a third-place finish at the Swiss GP. An injury in Monaco ruled him out for the whole of 1955, and he'd never race again for the team, spending short stints with other teams over the next couple of years. Could a win have come in that year, we'll never know.

Hans Hermann's Mercedes stats Years active 1954-1955 Starts 6 Wins 0 Titles 0

8 Karl Kling

Mercedes years: 1954-55

One of the key reasons for Mercedes' entry into the Formula 1 world, Karl Kling, has a deserved place in the German manufacturer's history, though, he wasn't able to reap the personal success from his time at the wheel. Being on the older side during his two years, he had to contend with watching Juan Manuel Fangio win the title in both seasons and even being outclassed by Stirling Moss as the number two in 1955. Timing was unfortunate as he was already past his peak. He did score two podiums and while Mercedes pulled away after 1955, he retired and became the head of Mercedes' motorsport operations for many years, continuing his legacy off-track.

Karl Kling's Mercedes stats Years active 1954-1955 Starts 11 Wins 0 Titles 0

7 Michael Schumacher

Mercedes years: 2010-12

When Mercedes not only returned with lofty ambitions in 2010, they also brought back one of the then-unquestioned greatest drivers of all time from retirement, the hype could not be any higher. Unfortunately for Michael Schumacher, he was no longer that guy who dominated F1 from the mid 90s to mid 2000s. In the three years of his comeback, Schumacher never came close to his past success, being consistently outperformed by the younger Nico Rosberg and being often prone to many errors. Shades of the young "Schumi" did appear here and there, with a sensational qualifying lap in Monaco 2012 and his only podium in silver at the 2012 European GP. In fact, Schumacher's real impact came in the form of future success as his experience and knowledge were widely praised for setting up the dominance that was to come two years after his final retirement, creating one of the most dominant periods of F1, akin to his Ferrari days.

Michael Schumacher's Mercedes stats Years active 2010-2012 Starts 58 Wins 0 Titles 0

6 Stirling Moss

Mercedes years: 1955

The year 1955 was the big break for Sir Sterling Moss, drafted in to be Juan Manuel Fangio's number two, with great effect. After years in non-competitive material, Moss showed what he was capable of as he finished runner-up to Fangio in the championship, even scoring both his first pole position and race win during his home race at Aintree. While Mercedes bowed out with a 1-2 in the championship, Moss established himself as one of the finest drivers of his generation. Unfortunately, this also started a run of years when Moss would finish in the top three of the standings without ever winning that elusive title from 1955 to 1961. Hence, being known as one of the greatest drivers to never become a World Champion.

Stirling Moss' Mercedes stats Years active 1955 Starts 6 Wins 1 Titles 0

5 George Russell

Mercedes years: 2020-Present

The youngest driver on this list by a large margin (well, until Andrea Kimi Antonelli next year), George Russell was viewed as the long-term successor to Lewis Hamilton after the Mercedes protege got his chance thanks to a stellar junior career and years of punching way above his own weight at a struggling Williams. He even made his debut with the Silver Arrows beforehand, impressing when deputising for an absent Hamilton for the 2020 Sakhir GP in a race that he would have won if not for bad luck. Russell has been a strong match-up for Hamilton since partnering him in 2022, evolving into a proper front-runner who is set to lead Mercedes' title charges for years to come. While the car hasn't been as strong as its dominant years, Russell has still scored multiple podiums, pole positions, and is a two-time race winner to this date.

George Russell's Mercedes stats (as of 01/10/24 Years active 2020-Present Starts 62 Wins 2 Titles 0

4 Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes years: 2017-2021

The reliable deputy to the latter years of Mercedes' dominance of the hybrid era, Valtteri Bottas helped maintain the team's dominance and brought in a more harmonious atmosphere as a team player who stepped up when he was needed. Excellent at Williams, he replaced the retiring Nico Rosberg from 2017 and was a fine teammate to Lewis Hamilton. When on his A-game, Bottas was able to match and even outperform Hamilton, especially in qualifying pace. That top level just did not arrive consistently enough to rival the Brit for a full title challenge, however, and he often had to settle for being the rear gunner. Though, this is no credit to the impact and talent that Bottas showcased in his years with the Silver Arrows. Runner-up in 2019 and 2020, he won 10 races, was a consistent podium threat, and an incredibly rapid Finnish favourite. After five years, he moved to Sauber in 2022 and is still leading the midfield runners in 2024, with rumours that he will stay as the team starts its new Audi-led era.

Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes stats Years active 2017-2021 Starts 101 Wins 10 Titles 0

3 Nico Rosberg

Mercedes years: 2010-2016

While compatriot and teammate Michael Schumacher stole the spotlight with his return as Mercedes came back as a team to F1 in 2010, it was the younger German arrival that would prove to be the gem. After a few seasons of developing as one of the sport's top midfield drivers with Williams, Nico Rosberg got his shot at a top level team and never looked back. He outperformed his veteran teammate through all of their three years together and was the one who scored their first podium, pole position, and win since their return to the sport. As Schumacher left and Lewis Hamilton joined, Rosberg continued to up his game and formed one of F1's greatest and most intense rivalries. While he usually came out second best, Rosberg's time finally came in 2016 as he beat Hamilton to the World Championship, before retiring after achieving the same feat that his father Keke did before him. Going out in style.

Nico Rosberg's Mercedes stats Years active 2010-2016 Starts 136 Wins 23 Titles 1

2 Juan Manuel Fangio

Mercedes years: 1954-55

Mercedes seemed to always make their debut with a bang, as their first arrival in 1954 came with then-one-time World Champion Juan Manuel Fangio as their star driver. And it worked like magic. As he did since the start of Formula 1 in 1951, the Argentine legend was a force to be reckoned with, dominating both years as a Mercedes driver to win his second and third title without resistance. Of his 13 races, he won nine of them, showcasing his incredible winning percentage that no other driver could come close to. As Mercedes left post-1955, Fangio continued to ravage the landscape with his talent, winning two more titles to establish himself as one of the greatest drivers of all time, and that of Mercedes, until a certain man from Stevenage came along...

Juan Manuel Fangio's Mercedes stats Years active 1954-1955 Starts 14 Wins 10 Titles 2

1 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes years: 2013-Present

Bet you didn't see this one coming. The arrival of Lewis Hamilton in 2013 was a blockbuster move by Mercedes who were trying to meet the high expectations of their return to F1 that they were struggling to match. What happened next, as they say, is history. What was a gamble turned into the greatest driver-team pairing in F1 as Hamilton-Mercedes combined for 84 wins, 152 podiums, six Drivers' Championships, and eight Constructors' Championships. Hamilton, who had already won the championship in 2008 with McLaren, turned his legacy into that worthy of being the sport's greatest driver, winning more races, scoring more pole positions than anyone, and tying Schumacher for the most titles by a single driver. He saw off the likes of Rosberg, Ferrari with Sebastian Vettel, and a growing Max Verstappen in his best years, and is still a race-winning force in this current state of F1. While Mercedes has fallen off its perch and is chasing Red Bull and McLaren, Hamilton continued to showcase his excellence. An incredible 12 years is finally ending in 2024 as the driver and team part ways, but the impact on not just Formula 1, but also the sporting world as a whole, is something that will never be forgotten.