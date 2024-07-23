Mexico has always been viewed as a nation that contributes significantly to tournament football, while producing some talents that have shone on the biggest stages of European football. El Tri have made the fifth highest number of World Cup appearances since playing at the very first tournament back in 1930, with quarter-final exits as hosts in 1970 & 1986 their best performances.

Mexican players have had a propensity to play better at club level than in tournaments, whether at home in the Mexican top flight, which is one of the most-watched football leagues in the world, ranking higher for viewership numbers than Major League Soccer (MLS), or abroad, there have been plenty of special talents to come out of the country.

While current Premier League stars include Edson Alvarez, and Raul Jimenez, there have been many greats that have blessed Europe's top teams, including ex-Manchester United forward Javier Hernandez and former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez. With that being said, here's a list of the top 15 Mexican footballers to have ever played the game.

The 15 Greatest Mexico Players in Football History Rank Player Career Span Position Club(s) International caps (Goals) 1. Hugo Sanchez 1976-1997 Forward UNAM, San Diego Sockers, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, America, Rayo Vallecano, Atlante, Linz, FC Dallas, Atletico Celaya 58 (29) 2. Rafael Marquez 1996-2018 Defensive Midfielder Atlas, Monaco, Barcelona, New York Red Bulls, Leon, Hellas Verona 147 (17) 3. Cuauhtemoc Blanco 1992-2016 Forward America, Necaxa, Real Valladolid, Veracruz, Chicago fire, Santos Laguna, Irapuato, Dorados, BUAP, Puebla, America 119 (38) 4. Jorge Campos 1988-2004 Goalkeeper UNAM, Atlante, LA Galaxy, Cruz Azul, Chicago Fire, Tigres UANL, Puebla 129 5. Javier Hernandez 2006-Present Striker Guadalajara, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United, Sevilla, LA Galaxy 109 (52) 6. Guillermo Ochoa 2003-Present Goalkeeper Tigrillos UANL Coapa, America, San Luis, Ajaccio, Malaga, Granada, Standard Liege, Salernitana, AVS 151 7. Andres Guardado 2005-Present Midfielder Atlas, Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV, Real Betis, Leon 180 (28) 8. Luis Hernandez 1990-2005 Striker Cruz Azul, Queretaro, Monterrey, Necaxa, Boca Juniors, Tigres UANL, LA Galaxy, America, Veracruz, Chiapas, BUAP 85 (35) 9. Jared Borgetti 1993-2010 Striker Atlas, Santos Laguna, Sinaloa, Pachuca, Bolton Wanderers, Al-Ittihad, Cruz Azul, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Puebla, Morelia, Leon 89 (46) 10. Carlos Vela 2005-Present Forward Arsenal, Celta Vigo, Salamanca, Osasuna, West Bromwich Albion, Real Sociedad, Los Angeles FC 72 (19) 11. Benjamin Galindo 1979-2001 Midfielder Tampico Madero, Guadalajara, Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul, Pachuca 65 (28) 12. Carlos Hermosillo 1983-2001 Forward America, Standard Liege, Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Necaxa, LA Galaxy, Atlante, Guadalajara 90 (34) 13. Giovani dos Santos 2006-2021 Forward Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Ipswich Town, Galatasaray, Racing Santander, Mallorca, Villarreal, LA Galaxy, America 106 (19) 14. Claudio Suarez 1988-2009 Centre-back UNAM, Guadalajara, UANL, Chivas USA 177 (7) 15. Luis Garcia 1985-2001 Forward UNAM, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, America, Atlante, Guadalajara, Morelia, Puebla 77 (28)

14 Luis Garcia

Career span: 1985-2001

When you enter the name Luis Garcia into your search engine, the first page that comes up is likely to be that of the former Liverpool and Barcelona player. And although he too wrote a chapter of his career in the Mexican league, rest assured that he is in fact no relation to the Luis Garcia we are interested in in this article.

Garcia, a lively striker with an eye for goal, has spent most of his time shining on the pitch in his homeland - in addition to spells with Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad. Starting his professional career with the legendary Pumas, he went on to play for America, Guadalajara and Morelia. All of this, alongside a 77-chapter history (28 goals) with the national team.

Luis Garcia's Club Statistics Appearances 444 Goals 209 Trophies 2

13 Claudio Suarez

Career span: 1988-2009

For many years the player with the most international caps for the Mexican national team (177), Claudio Suarez is also one of a prestigious list of Mexican legends to have shone in the beautiful game.

A status more than deserved for the central defender, nicknamed ‘El Emperador’ in his homeland, whose performances have led him to take part in three World Cups (although he has only played in two of them) and to win three Gold Cups and Mexico's only Confederations Cup. And while his international career was particularly memorable, his achievements at the clubs he played for were no less brilliant.

Claudio Suarez's Club Statistics Appearances 615 Goals 55 Trophies 5

Giovani dos Santos

Career span: 2006-2021

The fact that Giovani dos Santos was once dubbed the ‘future Messi’ (like so many others, one might be tempted to say) at least gives some idea of the talent that everyone saw in the young striker. And while the rest of his career ended up being very different from the one the Argentinian embraced, it was nonetheless more than honourable.

Having played for Tottenham Hotspur, Villarreal and LA Galaxy, among others, the Monterrey native has also enjoyed a successful adventure with the national team, playing for them more than 100 times (19 goals) and helping them win three Gold Cups (2009, 2011, 2015).

Giovani dos Santos' Club Statistics Appearances 372 Goals 78 Assists 61 Trophies 1

12 Carlos Hermosillo

Career span: 1983-2001

When it comes to ranking Mexico's all-time greatest goalscorers, Carlos Hermosillo is certainly in a league of his own. After all, his 292 goals (the second-highest total in history) in the country's top flight tend to confirm this.

Having notably marked his career with spells at rivals Club America and Cruz Azul, the striker with 90 international caps (35 goals, making him El Tri's fourth-highest scorer) also enjoyed more or less successful stints at Los Angeles Galaxy and Standard Liege. A true legend whose eye for goal and famous number 27 have left just as much of an impression as his strong character.

Carlos Hermosillo's Club Statistics Appearances 654 Goals 362 Trophies 14

11 Benjamin Galindo

Career span: 1979-2001

Known as ‘El Maestro’, Benjamin Galindo was undoubtedly one of the finest local midfielders of his era. His exceptional longevity at the highest level is testimony to this, as he became the first - and still only - Mexican player to play in four different decades (from 1979 to 2001).

The third player with the most appearances in the Mexican league (700 games), he is also one of its top 20 scorers, with 154 goals to his name. And that's without even mentioning his 65 caps for El Tri, which he graced with 28 goals and whose colours he wore at the 1994 World Cup.

Benjamin Galindo's Club Statistics Appearances 708 Goals 168 Trophies 5

10 Carlos Vela

Career span: 2005-Present

A player who perhaps is one of the most naturally gifted Mexican players of all time, Carlos Vela's career path took a bit of a nose dive from expectations after signing a five-year deal with Arsenal in 2005. He then made 62 appearances for the Gunners, however, didn't do enough to earn a regular place in his time at the club, and after a couple of loan spells out to Salamanca, Osasuna, and West Bromwich Albion, he would then find his new home on loan at Real Sociedad, where he permanently signed for in 2012. From then on, he would have a successful career in Spain before moving to Los Angeles FC in 2018 where he became a success Stateside.

On the international stage, Carlos Vela contributed 29 times in his 72 appearances, winning two Gold Cups and playing in the 2010 and 2018 World Cups for El Tri.

Carlos Vela's Club Statistics Appearances 576 Goals 191 Assists 110 Trophies 3

9 Jared Borgetti

Career span: 1993-2010