Mexico has always been viewed as a nation that contributes significantly to tournament football, while producing some talents that have shone on the biggest stages of European football. El Tri have made the fifth highest number of World Cup appearances since playing at the very first tournament back in 1930, with quarter-final exits as hosts in 1970 & 1986 their best performances.
Mexican players have had a propensity to play better at club level than in tournaments, whether at home in the Mexican top flight, which is one of the most-watched football leagues in the world, ranking higher for viewership numbers than Major League Soccer (MLS), or abroad, there have been plenty of special talents to come out of the country.
While current Premier League stars include Edson Alvarez, and Raul Jimenez, there have been many greats that have blessed Europe's top teams, including ex-Manchester United forward Javier Hernandez and former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez. With that being said, here's a list of the top 15 Mexican footballers to have ever played the game.
Ranking factors
- Club achievements
- Individual awards
- Footballing legacy
- Overall ability
|
The 15 Greatest Mexico Players in Football History
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Career Span
|
Position
|
Club(s)
|
International caps (Goals)
|
1.
|
Hugo Sanchez
|
1976-1997
|
Forward
|
UNAM, San Diego Sockers, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, America, Rayo Vallecano, Atlante, Linz, FC Dallas, Atletico Celaya
|
58 (29)
|
2.
|
Rafael Marquez
|
1996-2018
|
Defensive Midfielder
|
Atlas, Monaco, Barcelona, New York Red Bulls, Leon, Hellas Verona
|
147 (17)
|
3.
|
Cuauhtemoc Blanco
|
1992-2016
|
Forward
|
America, Necaxa, Real Valladolid, Veracruz, Chicago fire, Santos Laguna, Irapuato, Dorados, BUAP, Puebla, America
|
119 (38)
|
4.
|
Jorge Campos
|
1988-2004
|
Goalkeeper
|
UNAM, Atlante, LA Galaxy, Cruz Azul, Chicago Fire, Tigres UANL, Puebla
|
129
|
5.
|
Javier Hernandez
|
2006-Present
|
Striker
|
Guadalajara, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United, Sevilla, LA Galaxy
|
109 (52)
|
6.
|
Guillermo Ochoa
|
2003-Present
|
Goalkeeper
|
Tigrillos UANL Coapa, America, San Luis, Ajaccio, Malaga, Granada, Standard Liege, Salernitana, AVS
|
151
|
7.
|
Andres Guardado
|
2005-Present
|
Midfielder
|
Atlas, Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV, Real Betis, Leon
|
180 (28)
|
8.
|
Luis Hernandez
|
1990-2005
|
Striker
|
Cruz Azul, Queretaro, Monterrey, Necaxa, Boca Juniors, Tigres UANL, LA Galaxy, America, Veracruz, Chiapas, BUAP
|
85 (35)
|
9.
|
Jared Borgetti
|
1993-2010
|
Striker
|
Atlas, Santos Laguna, Sinaloa, Pachuca, Bolton Wanderers, Al-Ittihad, Cruz Azul, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Puebla, Morelia, Leon
|
89 (46)
|
10.
|
Carlos Vela
|
2005-Present
|
Forward
|
Arsenal, Celta Vigo, Salamanca, Osasuna, West Bromwich Albion, Real Sociedad, Los Angeles FC
|
72 (19)
|
11.
|
Benjamin Galindo
|
1979-2001
|
Midfielder
|
Tampico Madero, Guadalajara, Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul, Pachuca
|
65 (28)
|
12.
|
Carlos Hermosillo
|
1983-2001
|
Forward
|
America, Standard Liege, Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Necaxa, LA Galaxy, Atlante, Guadalajara
|
90 (34)
|
13.
|
Giovani dos Santos
|
2006-2021
|
Forward
|
Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Ipswich Town, Galatasaray, Racing Santander, Mallorca, Villarreal, LA Galaxy, America
|
106 (19)
|
14.
|
Claudio Suarez
|
1988-2009
|
Centre-back
|
UNAM, Guadalajara, UANL, Chivas USA
|
177 (7)
|
15.
|
Luis Garcia
|
1985-2001
|
Forward
|
UNAM, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, America, Atlante, Guadalajara, Morelia, Puebla
|
77 (28)
14 Luis Garcia
Career span: 1985-2001
When you enter the name Luis Garcia into your search engine, the first page that comes up is likely to be that of the former Liverpool and Barcelona player. And although he too wrote a chapter of his career in the Mexican league, rest assured that he is in fact no relation to the Luis Garcia we are interested in in this article.
Garcia, a lively striker with an eye for goal, has spent most of his time shining on the pitch in his homeland - in addition to spells with Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad. Starting his professional career with the legendary Pumas, he went on to play for America, Guadalajara and Morelia. All of this, alongside a 77-chapter history (28 goals) with the national team.
|
Luis Garcia's Club Statistics
|
Appearances
|
444
|
Goals
|
209
|
Trophies
|
2
13 Claudio Suarez
Career span: 1988-2009
For many years the player with the most international caps for the Mexican national team (177), Claudio Suarez is also one of a prestigious list of Mexican legends to have shone in the beautiful game.
A status more than deserved for the central defender, nicknamed ‘El Emperador’ in his homeland, whose performances have led him to take part in three World Cups (although he has only played in two of them) and to win three Gold Cups and Mexico's only Confederations Cup. And while his international career was particularly memorable, his achievements at the clubs he played for were no less brilliant.
|
Claudio Suarez's Club Statistics
|
Appearances
|
615
|
Goals
|
55
|
Trophies
|
5
Giovani dos Santos
Career span: 2006-2021
The fact that Giovani dos Santos was once dubbed the ‘future Messi’ (like so many others, one might be tempted to say) at least gives some idea of the talent that everyone saw in the young striker. And while the rest of his career ended up being very different from the one the Argentinian embraced, it was nonetheless more than honourable.
Having played for Tottenham Hotspur, Villarreal and LA Galaxy, among others, the Monterrey native has also enjoyed a successful adventure with the national team, playing for them more than 100 times (19 goals) and helping them win three Gold Cups (2009, 2011, 2015).
|
Giovani dos Santos' Club Statistics
|
Appearances
|
372
|
Goals
|
78
|
Assists
|
61
|
Trophies
|
1
12 Carlos Hermosillo
Career span: 1983-2001
When it comes to ranking Mexico's all-time greatest goalscorers, Carlos Hermosillo is certainly in a league of his own. After all, his 292 goals (the second-highest total in history) in the country's top flight tend to confirm this.
Having notably marked his career with spells at rivals Club America and Cruz Azul, the striker with 90 international caps (35 goals, making him El Tri's fourth-highest scorer) also enjoyed more or less successful stints at Los Angeles Galaxy and Standard Liege. A true legend whose eye for goal and famous number 27 have left just as much of an impression as his strong character.
|
Carlos Hermosillo's Club Statistics
|
Appearances
|
654
|
Goals
|
362
|
Trophies
|
14
11 Benjamin Galindo
Career span: 1979-2001
Known as ‘El Maestro’, Benjamin Galindo was undoubtedly one of the finest local midfielders of his era. His exceptional longevity at the highest level is testimony to this, as he became the first - and still only - Mexican player to play in four different decades (from 1979 to 2001).
The third player with the most appearances in the Mexican league (700 games), he is also one of its top 20 scorers, with 154 goals to his name. And that's without even mentioning his 65 caps for El Tri, which he graced with 28 goals and whose colours he wore at the 1994 World Cup.
|
Benjamin Galindo's Club Statistics
|
Appearances
|
708
|
Goals
|
168
|
Trophies
|
5
10 Carlos Vela
Career span: 2005-Present
A player who perhaps is one of the most naturally gifted Mexican players of all time, Carlos Vela's career path took a bit of a nose dive from expectations after signing a five-year deal with Arsenal in 2005. He then made 62 appearances for the Gunners, however, didn't do enough to earn a regular place in his time at the club, and after a couple of loan spells out to Salamanca, Osasuna, and West Bromwich Albion, he would then find his new home on loan at Real Sociedad, where he permanently signed for in 2012. From then on, he would have a successful career in Spain before moving to Los Angeles FC in 2018 where he became a success Stateside.
On the international stage, Carlos Vela contributed 29 times in his 72 appearances, winning two Gold Cups and playing in the 2010 and 2018 World Cups for El Tri.
|
Carlos Vela's Club Statistics
|
Appearances
|
576
|
Goals
|
191
|
Assists
|
110
|
Trophies
|
3
