Key Takeaways The Champions League is European football's most prestigious competition and has been defined by some of the game's greatest midfielders.

Legendary individuals have delivered defensive masterclasses and match-winning displays from the middle of the pitch.

Roy Keane's iconic semi-final showing against Juventus in 1999 was lauded by Sir Alex Ferguson, but is not the best performance in the competition's illustrious history.

Real Madrid have dominated the Champions League, formerly known as the European Cup, since its inception in 1955, boasting a record 15 titles, including two of the last three. But the Spanish giants haven't routinely relied upon a midfielder when achieving continental glory in the modern era, even if they have been able to deploy some of the best in that position over the years.

Numerous other clubs owe some of their greatest European nights to the commanding presence of a central figure. Be it in the defensive third, at the sharp end of the pitch or across every blade of available grass, the Champions League has witnessed a glut of memorable performances by midfielders from some of the best clubs across the continent.

In the unrivalled intensity of the Champions League's latter stages, only the greatest have been able to produce their best. Here is a closer look at the most impressive midfield performances in the most prestigious competition in club football.

Ranking Factors

Quality of team - If the rest of their team struggled, but they stood out, it shows their importance.

Statistical impact - If they scored or registered an assist to help drive their team forward.

Memorable moment - A moment or piece of skill that helped change the momentum of a game at a crucial time.

7 Jack Wilshere

Arsenal 2-1 Barcelona - 16th February 2011

Arsenal came into the round of 16 against Barcelona as underdogs, with the Catalan club boasting the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi in their lineup. There were fears before the game that the Gunners would struggle to deal with Barcelona's revered midfield trio, who were renowned for controlling matches and allowing Messi to flourish. Jack Wilshere didn't get the memo, though, as he put in a spectacular display at only 19 years old.

The Arsenal midfielder regularly carried the ball past opposition players and made sharp passes under pressure. He played a part in the winner as he laid the ball off to Cesc Fabregas, with the move resulting in Andrey Arshavin scoring the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory. Wilshere won plaudits from every corner of the game but didn't initially impress himself:

"To be honest, I didn't even think I was [playing that well]. "I thought I was doing alright. When we got to half-time, I had done a few good things in the first half but I felt like they had dominated. "They had a way of making you feel like you were running around in circles for no reason. They used to make these little passes in midfield and you didn't know whether to press or to hold back and wait for them. "It wasn't until after the game actually [that I realised how well I'd played]. It was Paul Akers, the kit man, who was like: 'You just had Xavi and Iniesta in your pocket'. I said: 'No chance' and he was like: 'I'm telling you.' Then I got man of the match."

6 Deco

Monaco 0-3 Porto - 26th May 2004

Both Porto and Monaco came into the 2004 Champions League showpiece as surprise finalists. Jose Mourinho's side had beaten Manchester United, Lyon and Deportivo La Coruna in the knockout stages, while Monaco found a way past Lokomotiv Moscow, Real Madrid and Chelsea. In what was expected to be a tight affair, Porto dominated the match, as they lined up in a 4-3-1-2 formation with Deco as the most advanced midfielder behind the two strikers.

Carlos Alberto's 39th-minute volley sent the Portuguese champions in ahead at half-time and 26 minutes after the break, Deco scored the decisive second goal. The ball was laid back to the midfielder on the edge of the box, and he sent the keeper the wrong way to double Porto's lead. Dmitri Alenichev added a third goal as Mourinho's team secured European glory, with Deco earning the Man of the Match award for his dominant display in midfield.

5 N'Golo Kante

Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea - 29th May 2021

Chelsea's Champions League victory in 2021 was built on the foundations of an extremely strong defence. In the lead-up to the final, they only conceded two goals in six knockout matches, with N'Golo Kante playing a key role in shielding the backline and stopping opposition attacks.

The French midfielder played a similar role in the final, breaking up Manchester City's rhythm and not allowing the likes of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez to get any meaningful chances. He was also impressive in possession. Kante often carried the ball out of dangerous areas in Chelsea's defensive half to kickstart counter-attacks, especially in the later stages of the game when Pep Guardiola's side started to gain some momentum. The London club went on to win the tight contest by a single goal, and Kante was given the Man of the Match award for his all-action display.

4 Xavi

Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United - 27th May 2009

Manchester United came into the 2009 Champions League final as defending champions. They faced a Barcelona team in imperious form, though, with Samuel Eto'o and Lionel Messi scoring the vital goals in a 2-0 triumph. The Argentinian took a lot of plaudits for his dazzling display, but Xavi was given the Man of the Match award.

The diminutive midfielder dictated the tempo of the game alongside Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets. The passing between them was symbolic of Barcelona's fluidity as they played around United's press with ease. Sir Alex Ferguson's team started the game in the ascendancy, but the Catalan club's midfield three helped ensure that they asserted control after United's early burst. Following the match, Xavi said:

"I'm very happy, especially for the team and for my personal prize – we're very content. This is historic, for Barcelona and the squad."

3 Frank Lampard

Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool (aet) - 30th April 2008

After losing to Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League semi-final, Chelsea were looking to exact revenge on their domestic rivals three years later. The first leg at Anfield was a 1-1 draw, with the Blues equalising in added time to give themselves the upper hand.

At Stamford Bridge, goals from Didier Drogba and Fernando Torres sent the game to extra-time. Frank Lampard then played a key role in the additional 30 minutes, scoring a penalty to put Chelsea ahead. The game was days after his mum had tragically passed away, and the England midfielder dedicated the goal to her. Drogba scored the third in the 105th minute before Ryan Babel added a second for Liverpool later on, but Chelsea held on to secure their place in the club's first-ever Champions League final.

2 Roy Keane

Juventus 2-3 Manchester United - 21st April 1999

United travelled to Turin for the 1999 Champions League semi-final second leg after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford against Juventus. It looked like the Italian team were heading to the final at Camp Nou, as they were 2-0 ahead after only 11 minutes. Roy Keane didn't let this happen, though, scoring a header in the first half to kickstart the United comeback.

His all-energy display was remarkable, especially as he had been booked in the opening 45 minutes, ruling him out of the final. Keane dominated the likes of Edgar Davids, Antonio Conte and Didier Deschamps, with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole completing the turnaround in Turin. Speaking about the Irish midfielder's performance after the game, Sir Alex Ferguson gushed:

"It was the most emphatic display of selflessness I have seen on a football field. "Pounding over every blade of grass, competing as if he would rather die of exhaustion than lose, he inspired all around him. I felt it was an honour to be associated with such a player."

1 Steven Gerrard

AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (Liverpool won 3-2 on pens) - 25th May 2005

Liverpool's remarkable comeback in the 2005 Champions League final remains one of the most memorable matches in football history. AC Milan boasted a super team with the likes of Kaka, Hernan Crespo and Clarence Seedorf. They found themselves trailing 0-3 at the interval thanks to goals from Paolo Maldini and a scintillating brace from Crespo.

Rafa Benitez made a tactical change at half-time, bringing on Dietmar Hamann to play a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Steven Gerrard as an attacking midfielder. Nine minutes into the second half, Gerrard glanced a header into the top corner to get one back for the Reds. Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso then scored in quick succession to get the game back to 3-3. The final eventually went to penalties, with Gerrard helping to establish control against Milan's world-class midfield. Liverpool won the penalty shootout 3-2, lifting the Champions League for the fifth time. Their captain, Gerrard, was recognised as the best player on a legendary night for his battling display in the "Miracle of Istanbul".

