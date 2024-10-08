Key Takeaways Diego A Diego Maradona has been named the greatest midfielder of all time.

The Argetine beats the likes of French duo Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini to first place.

The likes of Bobby Charlton, Andres Iniesta and Zico all feature in the top 10.

The role of a midfielder is arguably one of the hardest jobs in football as it encompasses so many different things. You have to be able to pass and have a vision of your entire surroundings. You have to have an engine, particularly if you are operating as a box-to-box player.

Some have made a living off scoring from deep and being able to carve open a defence at ease. Others are more defensive minded, sitting in front of the back four and sweeping up any danger. These individuals are so different from one another, but that doesn't stop people trying to compare them to one another.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has attempted the gargantuan task of ranking all midfielders in football history. From World Cup to Ballon d'Or winners, these twenty men are the absolute cream of the crop when it comes to the engine room based on some key factors.

Key Factors

Individual and team accolades

Statistics

Longevity

Cultural impact

20 Greatest Midfielders in Football History Rank Player Nationality Notable Clubs Honours 1. Diego Maradona Argentina Napoli, Barcelona 10 2. Zinedine Zidane France Juventus, Real Madrid 14 3. Michel Platini France Saint-Ettiene, Juventus 7 4. Zico Brazil Flamengo 7 5. Bobby Charlton England Manchester United 7 6. Andres Iniesta Spain Barcelona 38 7. Ruud Gullit Netherlands PSV, AC Milan, Chelsea 17 8. Luka Modric Croatia Tottenham, Real Madrid 27 9. Lothar Matthaus Germany Bayern Munich, Inter Milan 19 10. Socrates Brazil Botafogo, Fiorentina, Corinthians 6 11. Xavi Spain Barcelona 32 12. Kaka Brazil AC Milan, Real Madrid 9 13. Steven Gerrard England Liverpool 9 14. Toni Kroos Germany Bayern Munich, Real Madrid 34 15. Clarence Seedorf Netherlands AC Milan, Real Madrid 19 16. Paul Scholes England Manchester United 25 17. Patrick Vieira France Arsenal, Inter Milan 22 18. Andrea Pirlo Italy AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus 17 19. Claude Makelele France Marseille, Real Madrid, Chelsea 15 20. Frank Lampard England Chelsea, Manchester City 11

20-11

With so many talented names, there will be several who will feel aggrieved not to have found their way into the top 10. Both Frank Lampard and Claude Makelele are among Chelsea's finest and boast an incredible domestic and European record. Andrea Pirlo may have stayed in Italy his entire career, but the bearded maestro was class personified and a World Cup winner.

Patrick Vieira and Paul Scholes are among the best the Premier League ever saw, and had several intense battles against one another. Meanwhile, the likes of Clarence Seedorf, Toni Kroos and Steven Gerrard were all arguably their club's most important player at different points during their storied careers.

Ballon d'Or winner Kaka and one-third of the greatest midfield in history, Xavi, round out the bottom half of the list, despite being among the cream of the crop in the 21st century.

10 Socrates

Notable teams: Botafogo, Corinthians, Fiorentina, Brazil National Team

Iconic midfielder Socrates embodied both elegance and intelligence on the field and, for many, was way beyond his years in terms of how he approached the sport. Known for his tall, languid frame and effortless style, he possessed exceptional vision and passing, often dictating the rhythm of the game. His famous one-touch play and backheel passes exemplified his creativity.

Socrates was more than a footballer; he was a leader, captaining Brazil’s 1982 World Cup team and inspiring with his calm, cerebral approach. While he may not quite go down in the same bracket as the likes of Pele from the great Brazil team of 1970, he was just as important to his cohort.

9 Lothar Matthaus

Notable teams: Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, German National Team

Lothar Matthaus was an extraordinary player, known for his versatility and dominance. 'Der Panzer' is one of only seven players to win both the World Cup and Ballon d'Or in the same year, achieving this feat in 1990. Before leading Germany to glory at Italia 90, Matthaus had won multiple titles with Bayern Munich and played a key role in Inter Milan's 1988/89 Scudetto win.

A complete midfielder, Matthäus could stifle the world's best—famously marking Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup final, albeit in vain—and break games open with powerful runs and long-range strikes.

8 Luka Modric

Notable teams: Tottenham, Real Madrid, Croatian National Team

In 2013, few Madrid fans would have predicted Luka Modric would spend over a decade at the Bernabeu and become one of the club's greatest-ever players. After a challenging debut season, the Croatian quickly found his rhythm, solidifying his role in Madrid's midfield. His brilliance helped guide the team to multiple Champions League titles, with his vision, passing, and composure proving invaluable.

However, it was Modric's remarkable achievements with Croatia—leading them to a World Cup final and winning the 2018 Ballon d'Or—that elevated his legacy, cementing his status as one of football's all-time greats.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Modric is the only player not called Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or between 2008-2018.

7 Ruud Gullit

Notable teams: PSV, AC Milan, Chelsea, Dutch National Team

Having began his career in defence, Ruud Gullit soon showcased his versatility by excelling in various positions, ultimately making his mark in midfield. The Dutchman, recognisable for his unique appearance, rose to international prominence alongside compatriot Frank Rijkaard under Arrigo Sacchi at AC Milan, where he won the Ballon d’Or in 1987.

His prowess helped the Netherlands secure European Championship glory in 1988, the only success in the country's history. Even before this period, Gullit had already starred at Feyenoord and PSV before joining Milan’s star-studded squad, where he helped conquer both Europe and the toughest league of its time.

6 Andres Iniesta

Notable teams: Barcelona, Spanish National Team

Andres Iniesta was complemented beautifully by Sergio Busquets, and Xavi. However, it was he who stood out the most out of the trio. The dynamic ball-carrier with genius playmaking instincts, who truly got fans off their seats. While he may have had more imperfections compared to his midfield teammates, he was undeniably an utterly supreme technician.

Iniesta broke out at Barcelona just after Xavi, making his debut under Louis van Gaal in 2002. Over the years, he evolved into a central figure for both club and country, playing a vital role in Barcelona's success under Pep Guardiola, winning numerous domestic titles and multiple Champions League trophies. Internationally, Iniesta was crucial for Spain too, helping the national team secure their first World Cup in 2010 with his iconic winning goal against the Netherlands.

5 Bobby Charlton

Notable teams: Manchester United, England National Team

One of the most celebrated players in football history, Sir Bobby Charlton made 758 appearances for Manchester United, lifting numerous domestic and continental honours during his illustrious career, including the famous 1968 European Cup. However, his finest hour arrived with England two summers prior.

While Sir Geoff Hurst is celebrated for his heroics in the World Cup final, Charlton's contributions to the Three Lions’ success are equally significant. His vision, precise passing, and ability to drive the team forward were crucial in guiding England to their first and only World Cup title and without his goals against Portugal, Alf Ramsay's side would not have reached the final at Wembley. To this day, Charlton is one of just six British players to win the Ballon d'Or.

4 Zico

Flamengo, Brazil National Team

A nimble playmaker with extraordinary ability in both feet, Zico could dribble as well as anyone and often dazzled with his unpredictability. The Brazilian was rarely second-guessed, whether executing a no-look pass, performing a slaloming dribble, or delivering a pinpoint free-kick. Spectators were always guaranteed their money's worth when the 'White Pelé' was in action. His vision and creativity on the ball captivated fans and left defenders bewildered.

As Flamengo's greatest-ever player, Zico mastered the sport in its purest form, embodying the artistry and flair that define Brazilian football and earning a revered place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

3 Michel Platini

Notable Teams: Juventus, French National Team

While primarily a creative midfielder, Michel Platini possessed an exceptional eye for goal, scoring nine times during the tournament—a record that still stands today—earning him the Player of the Tournament honour as France triumphed on home soil. His performances were characterised by the grace, elegance, and panache expected of a Frenchman, captivating fans across Europe.

As a true testament as to just how dominant the former UEFA president was on the pitch, he also won three consecutive Ballon d'Or awards from 1983 to 1985, affirming his place among football's elite and leaving an indelible mark on the sport. For many, he may even deserve to be even closer to number one.

2 Zinedine Zidane

Notable Teams: Juventus, Real Madrid, French National Team

Zinedine Zidane’s appetite for manifesting his brilliance on the grandest stages truly typified his greatness. He inspired France to World Cup glory in 1998, earning the Ballon d'Or in the aftermath, and illuminated the knockout stages of both Euro 2000 and the 2006 World Cup with his extraordinary performances.

Zidane's memorable Champions League final goal for Real Madrid in 2002, a stunning volley against Bayer Leverkusen, is still celebrated as one of the greatest goals in the competition's history. Despite his immense talent and impact, many believe Zidane retired too soon, leaving fans longing for more of his magic on the pitch.

1 Diego Maradona

Notable teams: Napoli, Barcelona, Argentinian National Team

Diego Maradona was often part of a two-man debate with Pelé for the title of the best player ever. However, as new players emerged, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the discussion evolved. Despite this shift, Maradona’s legacy remains untarnished, particularly for his extraordinary performance in leading Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

His iconic “Hand of God” goal and the breathtaking solo effort against England in the quarter-finals showcased his unparalleled talent, creativity and at times controversy. For better or worse, Maradona's impact on football is profound. When he was at his best, there was simply no one who could reach his level.