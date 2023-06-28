Throughout the decades, since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has been graced by some of the most extraordinary footballing talents the world has ever seen.

No position has been more influential in shaping the outcome of matches and entire seasons than the midfield, arguably the most important position on the pitch.

So, with that in mind, join GIVEMESPORT as we rank the 25 greatest midfielders in Premier League history, each of whom has left an undeniable mark on England's top flight.

25 Scott Parker

Scott Parker was the epitome of a hardworking, tenacious midfielder.

Across numerous clubs, he consistently demonstrated a tremendous work rate, excellent tackling ability, and a knack for breaking up play.

His performances earned him the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award in 2011, making him worthy of a spot on this list.

24 Owen Hargreaves

Despite having his career unfortunately curtailed by injuries, Owen Hargreaves' time in the Premier League was marked by success.

His energy, technical skills, and tactical versatility were crucial during his spell at Manchester United, particularly in their 2007/08 Premier League and Champions League-winning season.

Hargreaves was equally adept in defensive duties as he was at launching attacks, marking him as a complete midfielder during his peak.

23 Nemanja Matic

Matic has been a key figure in the midfield for both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Known for his physical presence, defensive skills, and ability to control the tempo of the game, Matic played a significant role in Chelsea's 2014/15 and 2016/17 Premier League titles.

22 Gareth Barry

Gareth Barry was one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League.

Renowned for his work rate, passing ability, and tactical intelligence, Barry's influence spanned several clubs and he holds the record for the most Premier League appearances.

While not the most flashy of players, Barry was consistent for any side he played for, whether Aston Villa, Man City or even West Brom.

21 Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta was a consistent performer for both Everton and Arsenal.

His technical skills, creativity, and set-piece ability were key features of his game, and he was often the creative hub of his teams.

Now a manager at Arsenal, Arteta is hoping to bring through the next crop of world-class midfielders in North London.

20 Fernandinho

As Manchester City's midfield lynchpin, Fernandinho's role in their success cannot be overstated.

His defensive skills, work rate, and ability to dictate play from deep have been crucial.

The Brazilian's adaptability and tactical understanding have also allowed him to slot into defence when needed.

19 Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson's growth as a player has been impressive, with his leadership, work-rate, and passing ability proving crucial in Liverpool's recent success, including their 2019/20 Premier League win.

Henderson's ability to control games, his tenacity in midfield, and his leadership have seen him become an integral part of Liverpool's team.

18 Luka Modric

Modric's technical ability, vision, and passing range were standout features of his game during his time at Tottenham.

While he didn't win a Premier League title, his influence on matches and importance to Spurs was significant, helping the team consistently challenge for a top-four spot.

Tottenham will be regretting letting the Croatian leave, considering he's gone on to become one of the best midfielders of all time while at Real Madrid.

17 Park Ji-Sung

Park Ji-Sung's time at Manchester United is a testament to the impact of hard work, tactical discipline, and selflessness.

Though he was not the most flashy or technically gifted player, Park's tireless running, intelligent movement, and knack for scoring important goals made him a favourite of both fans and Sir Alex Ferguson.

His versatility allowed him to operate across the midfield, often tasked with marking some of the opposition's key players out of the game.

Park's performances in big matches, especially in the Champions League, stand as a testament to his value to the team.

Despite often being under the radar compared to some of his more celebrated teammates, Park's contribution to United's success, including four Premier League titles, was significant.

16 James Milner

One of the only active players on this list, James Milner has just left Liverpool, having enjoyed a successful eight years at the club, and will play for the up-and-coming Brighton next season.

Milner's career stands as a testament to his remarkable versatility and consistency. Having started as a winger, Milner successfully adapted to various roles, including full-back and central midfield.

His tireless work rate, leadership, and technical skills were notable aspects of his game, and helped both Liverpool and Manchester City win Premier League titles while he was at the clubs.

Despite often operating under the radar, Milner'scontribution to the teams he's played for, both on and off the field, is simply beyond question.

15 Michael Carrick

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Michael Carrick of Manchester United celebrates victory and winning the Premier League title after the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 22, 2013 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

An often unsung hero in a star-studded Manchester United team, Michael Carrick's influence in the Premier League was profound.

Carrick was known for his vision, calmness under pressure, and excellent passing range. More than his technical abilities, it was his understanding of the game and positioning that made him stand out.

He was often the pivot around which United moved, breaking up opposition attacks and setting up his own team's forward play. His role in helping United to five Premier League titles underlines the importance of his contribution.

14 Paul Ince

Paul Ince was a dynamic midfielder known for his tenacity, strength, and skill.

He played a crucial role in Manchester United's resurgence in the early 90s, forming a formidable partnership with Roy Keane.

His combative style, blended with an ability to contribute goals, made him a key asset.

Ince later carried his Premier League experience to Liverpool, where his performances continued to showcase his qualities as a top-tier midfielder.

13 Michael Essien

Known as the "Bison," Michael Essien was a powerhouse in Chelsea's midfield, blending strength, energy, and technical skills in a balanced package.

Essien was equally adept at thwarting opposition attacks as he was driving forward with the ball, his versatility allowing him to operate in multiple roles.

His long-range goals were a testament to his technical prowess, with his stunning strike against Arsenal in 2006 standing as one of the Premier League's greatest goals.

12 Claude Makélélé

The man who gave his name to a role in football, Claude Makélélé was the epitome of the defensive midfield role.

He played with a simplicity and discipline that provided a solid base for his more attacking teammates.

His work often went unnoticed but was vital in maintaining the balance of the team, breaking up opposition attacks, and protecting the defence.

Makélélé's importance became more apparent with time, and his role is now seen as crucial in any modern football team.

11 Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas was a midfield maestro who controlled the tempo of games like few others.

Beginning his Premier League journey with Arsenal, he quickly became the hub of their creative play, showcasing sublime passing, vision, and technical skills.

Later, at Chelsea, he continued to excel, contributing to their 2014-15 and 2016-17 Premier League triumphs.

Fabregas's ability to dictate play and his knack for delivering pinpoint assists made him one of the finest playmakers the league has seen.

10 N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante's meteoric rise from France's lower leagues to Premier League stardom is a tale of hard work and extraordinary talent.

Known for his tireless running and exceptional ball-winning ability, Kante was instrumental in Leicester City's fairy-tale Premier League triumph in 2015/16.

His performances earned him a move to Chelsea, where he has since evolved into a more rounded midfielder without losing his defensive prowess, contributing significantly to their domestic and European successes.

9 Yaya Toure

An instrumental figure in Manchester City's rise to prominence in the Premier League, Yaya Touré was a force of nature in midfield.

The Ivorian combined strength and stamina with remarkable technical skills and a keen eye for goal. His driving runs from midfield were a trademark feature of City's attacking play, often leading to crucial goals, such as those in the 2014 title run-in.

Touré's towering performances during the 2013-14 season, where he scored an impressive 20 league goals, underline his immense contribution to Manchester City's history.

8 David Silva

David Silva's vision and creative skills brought an artistic flair to Manchester City's midfield.

The Spaniard was a crucial figure in City's transformation into a Premier League powerhouse, winning four Premier League titles during his tenure.

His ability to find pockets of space and thread incisive passes earned him the nickname "El Mago" (The Magician).

7 Roy Keane

Few could match Roy Keane's ferocity and passion on the football pitch.

As Manchester United's captain, Keane's hard tackling, leadership, and intelligent play were instrumental in United's dominance in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Keane embodied the spirit of Sir Alex Ferguson's United, and his performances in the 1999 Treble-winning season, in particular, showcase his immense contributions.

6 Patrick Vieira

The embodiment of physical strength combined with technical skill, Patrick Vieira was the lynchpin in Arsenal's midfield during their 'Invincibles' season.

His leadership, defensive solidity, and box-to-box abilities made him an integral figure in Arsene Wenger's system.

Vieira's midfield duels with Manchester United's Roy Keane still stand as some of the most memorable battles in Premier League history.