The phrase "games are won and lost in midfield" has become somewhat of a cliche in football, but as is often the case, those cliches stem from reality. While goalkeepers, defenders, and strikers are specialists in their own areas, those who operate in the engine room must be versatile in all aspects of the game - or at the very least, have combinations that play to each other's strengths and weaknesses.

Manage to do that, and more often than not, you have a recipe for success. However, in some instances, the partnerships achieve such perfection that they live long in the memory even after they are separated. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to take a look at those very collectives as we rank the 10 greatest midfields in football history based on certain key considerations.

Key ranking factors

Trophies won

Impact and legacy

Key statistics

Longevity

10 Greatest Midfields in Football History Rank Team Midfield 1. Barcelona Sergio Busquets, Xavi, Andres Iniesta 2. Real Madrid Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric 3. France Didier Deschamps, Patrick Vieira, Zinedine Zidane 4. Manchester United David Beckham, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs 5. Milan Gennaro Gattuso, Andrea Pirlo, Clarence Seedorf 6. Chelsea Claude Makelele, Michael Essien, Frank Lampard 7. Brazil Didi, Zito 8. England Bobby Charlton, Nobby Stiles 9. Manchester City Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne 10. Real Madrid Redondo, Claude Makelele, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo

Related 25 Greatest Midfielders in Premier League History [Ranked] Kevin De Bruyne, Steven Gerrard, and Patrick Vieira are all among the best midfielders in the league's history.

8 Redondo, Claude Makelele, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo

Real Madrid

Close

The Real Madrid midfield quartet emerged during the Galactico Project, a vision spearheaded by chairman Florentino Perez. With the acquisition of global superstars the aim was to assemble a dream team capable of dominating European football. Despite the immense talent on display, the Galactico era delivered only one Champions League trophy, secured in 2002.

This iconic midfield operated with Redondo and Claude Makelele as the anchor, providing defensive stability and freeing Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo to excel in more advanced roles. Makelele’s discipline allowed the attacking players to flourish, creating moments of brilliance, though the overall success of the project fell short of lofty expectations. While the midfield remains a symbol of elegance and creativity, the era is remembered as much for its promise as for its underachievement. Regardless, two Ballon d'Or winners in one midfield is mightily impressive.

7 Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City