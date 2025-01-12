The Premier League has been the home to many great defences and forward lines over the years, but one area of the pitch which is arguably more important than the rest is the midfield and there have been some truly elite partnerships in the middle of the park in the Premier League era.

Today, GIVEMESPORT will be naming and ranking the 10 greatest midfields in Premier League history. Included in the list are iconic Premier League partnerships such as Roy Keane and Paul Scholes as well as Xabi Alonso and Steven Gerrard, however, there are also places for some other players who formed formidable partnerships in the middle of the park who probably don't get as much praise and credit as they truly deserve. You will see a great mixture of midfield partnerships in this list and you will also see all different types of players, from midfield engines who don't stop running, dominant physical players as well as some elite midfield technicians.

Ranking factors:

Premier League success

Domestic and European success

Longevity of the partnership

How well the midfield functioned

10 Greatest Midfields in Premier League History Rank Club Represented Midfield 1 Manchester United Roy Keane and Paul Scholes 2 Manchester City Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva 3 Chelsea Claude Makelele and Frank Lampard 4 Arsenal Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva 5 Manchester United Michael Carrick and Paul Scholes 6 Liverpool Xabi Alonso and Steven Gerrard 7 Arsenal Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit 8 Liverpool Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum 9 Manchester City Fernandinho, Yaya Toure and David Silva 10 Leicester City Danny Drinkwater and N'golo Kante

10 Danny Drinkwater and N'golo Kante

Club represented: Leicester City