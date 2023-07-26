Interest in Major League Soccer (MLS) is at an all-time high right now following Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami.

Undoubtedly, Messi is the best player to ever play in MLS, as arguably the greatest football of all time, but who has actually had the best career in the league's history, regardless of what they've done elsewhere?

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we rank the 20 greatest MLS players of all time from worst to best, looking only at what they've done in the league, and ignoring their achievements elsewhere.

20 Nick Rimando

With the most appearances in MLS history, as well as the an incredible number of clean sheets to his name, it's clear that Nick Rimando is worthy of a spot on this list.

The goalkeeper was comfortable with the ball in his gloves and at his feet, and was an incredible leader during his spells at DC United and Real Salt Lake.

19 Brian McBride

Fans of the Premier League might better know McBride for his loan spell at Everton in 2003, and his four-year stint at Fulham, which ended in 2008.

However, the American had a fantastic goal-scoring record in the MLS, in particular with Columbus Crew, where he scored 62 goals in 161 league games.

After his spell in England, he returned to the MLS with Chicago Fire, where he scored a further 18 goals in 59 league games, making him one of the best strikers, and even players, the league has ever seen.

18 Cobi Jones

A key player for LA Galaxy in the early years of the MLS, Jones’s speed, work-rate, and technical skills made him a fan favourite and a league standout.

Jones played 306 games for LA Galaxy, showing just how important he was to the side before the arrival of the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham, scoring 70 goals.

17 Kyle Beckerman

Known for his leadership and combative midfield play, Beckerman was instrumental in Real Salt Lake’s success in the MLS, playing 377 games for the club, and scoring 30 goals.

Before that, Beckerman spent five years at the Colorado Rapids too, playing a further 155 games and scoring 30 goals.

His consistency and longevity in the league, as well as his overall play, make him one of the best midfielders in MLS history.

16 Carlos Valderrama

Known for his sublime passing ability and unique hairstyle, Valderrama was a central figure in the MLS during its formative years.

The Colombian playmaker's vision and creativity set a high standard in the league, where he played 113 games during his spells at two spells at Tampa Bay Mutiny, as well as his time at Miami Fusion and the Colorado Rapids.

15 Eddie Pope

Considered one of the best defenders in MLS history, Pope’s strength, speed, and aerial ability were critical to DC United’s early success in the league.

Pope played over 250 games in MLS, including 42 at MetroStars, who went on to become the New York Red Bull side that we all know now.

14 Clint Dempsey

One of the most famous American footballers of all time, Dempsey is known best for his time in the Premier League with Fulham and Tottenham, but fans cannot forget his spell in MLS.

Prior to his move to England, Dempsey scored 25 goals in 71 MLS games for New England Revolution, which caught the attention of Fulham scouts, who brought the American to the Premier League.

After staying in England until 2013, Dempsey returned to the MLS with Seattle Sounders, where his time at the club was marked by goals, assists, and memorable performances.

Dempsey scored 47 goals in 115 games at the club, with his technical ability and creativity making him one of the league's standout players.

13 Jeff Cunningham

Cunningham's pace and goal-scoring ability made him a feared striker in the MLS, where he scored 139 goals in 385 games.

He retired as the league's all-time leading scorer, a record which has since been broken.

12 Taylor Twellman

Despite a career cut short by injuries, Twellman's goal-scoring record for New England Revolution shows just how good he was.

He remains one of the quickest players to reach 100 goals in the league, doing so in just 174 games.

11 Preki

Preki’s skillful play and goal-scoring ability were key to his success in the MLS.

The Yugoslavian-born American international remains the only two-time winner of the MLS MVP award.

After moving to the league in 1996, Preki scored 79 goals in just 242 games, a pretty impressive showing for a midfielder.

10 Bradley Wright-Phillips

Wright-Phillips’ time with the New York Red Bulls was prolific, where he scored 108 goals in 195 MLS games.

His clinical finishing and intelligent positioning helped him to twice win the MLS Golden Boot, before moving to LAFC in 2020, where he scored eight goals in 19 games.

9 Dwayne De Rosario

A true MLS journeyman, where he played 330 games and scored 102 goals, De Rosario delivered wherever he went.

His speed, trickery, and eye for goal made him one of the most exciting players to watch in the league, as seen during his spells at San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, Toronto FC, the New York Red Bulls and DC United.

8 Diego Valeri

Valeri's time with Portland Timbers will forver be remembered for the spectacular goals he scored and the consistent performances he delivered.

The Argentine’s technical ability and vision have been instrumental in the Timbers’ success in the MLS, where he played 262 across three spells at the club, scoring 86 goals.

7 Jaime Moreno

Moreno’s longevity and consistency make him an MLS icon.

The Bolivian forward’s goal-scoring record and creative output with DC United have firmly established him as one of the league’s all-time greats.

He played 340 games in the MLS at DC United and MetroStars, where he showed just how lethal he was, with 133 goals to his name.

6 Carlos Vela

Vela's move to LAFC proved to be transformative for both player and club.

The former Arsenal man's flair, creativity, and prolific scoring rate not only shattered records but also made LAFC one of the most exciting teams to watch in the league.

Vela remains with LAFC to this day, having joined in 2018, scoring 77 goals in 141 games thus far, a record that will only be improved upon over the coming seasons.

5 Robbie Keane

Keane's spell with LA Galaxy was filled with goals and trophies.

The Irishman’s predatory instincts, leadership, and big-game performances were crucial in Galaxy’s domination of the MLS during his time.

Robbie Keane scored 83 goals in 125 games in the MLS, showing that despite being at the end of his career, he still had the ability to be a top striker.

4 David Beckham

Beckham's arrival in MLS was a game-changer.

On the field, his set-piece ability and vision were vital in LA Galaxy's back-to-back MLS Cup triumphs, where he scored 18 goals in 98 games.

However, off the field, his star power significantly raised the league's profile internationally, and remains arguably the most important signing in MLS history.

David Beckham remains in the league too as the owner of his own club, Inter Miami, who recently have brought Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets to MLS.

3 Sebastian Giovinco

Nicknamed 'The Atomic Ant', Giovinco's time at Toronto FC was exceptional, as seen by his 68 goals in 114 games.

His unrivalled speed, technical skills, and goal-scoring prowess led Toronto to its first MLS Cup, a key moment for the club which Giovinco was a major part of.

As a former Juventus player too, who joined MLS in his prime, the impact of Giovinco's move to MLS was huge for the leaguer too.

2 Chris Wondolowski

Wondolowski’s legacy in MLS is huge and cannot be disputed.

The former San Jose Earthquakes striker holds the record for the most goals scored in the MLS, with 171 goals in 413 games.

His clinical finishing and consistency have ensured his spot among the league’s legend.

1 Landon Donovan

Recognised as one of the greatest American players in football history, Landon Donovan's tenure in the MLS was nothing short of spectacular.

His remarkable scoring ability, creativity, and leadership played a significant role in LA Galaxy's success.

Donovan, a six-time MLS Cup winner, remains one of the league's all-time leading scorers, with 144 goals in 340 games.