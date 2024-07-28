Highlights Chris Wondolowski leads the rankings with 171 MLS regular season goals.

Luis Suarez features on the list having joined Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in 2024.

USA hero Landon Donovan also features a distinguished spell at LA Galaxy.

Major League Soccer is still a relatively young league in the pantheon of footballing history, having been founded in 1993, but there are still a plethora of great players who have managed to net more than 100 goals during their careers in the United States and Canada.

The allure of MLS has only grown since its inception, with some of the world's greatest players, including the likes of Lionel Messi and David Beckham, having made their way there to help get the biggest game in the world in front of North American audiences. With that in mind, here are 10 of the greatest strikers to play in the MLS.

10 Luis Suarez

MLS career span: 2024-Present

Although having a far smaller goalscoring record in the MLS than the other players, Luis Suarez is still one of the greatest strikers to make the move over to the United States in recent years. Suarez joined David Beckham's Inter Miami franchise at the start of 2024 on a free transfer, leaving Gremio, where he had been for a year prior. Earlier in his footballing career, Suarez was a dynamo on the pitch, with his biggest record transfer coming in 2014 when he left Liverpool for Barcelona at a cost of €81.72m to the Catalan greats. For Barca he scored an incredible 195 goals in 283 appearances, bringing home four LaLigas and the Champions League in the process.

The Uruguayan player is making solid inroads alongside Lionel Messi and co in Miami, already approaching 15 goals from just 18 games. He could easily feature higher up the list sooner rather than later.

Luis Suarez's MLS Statistics Team Seasons Appearances Goals Inter Miami 2024-Present 18 12 Total Goals 12

9 Gyasi Zardes

MLS career span: 2013-Present

FIFA 18 players will know Gyasi Zardes from the Story Mode, but MLS fans just know him as one of the most prolific goalscorers in MLS history. Zardes began his professional career when LA Galaxy signed him as a Homegrown Player in December 2012, where he stayed until January 2018, heading to Columbus Crew SC in a swap deal that saw Ola Kamara head the other way.

A stint with Colorado Rapids followed in 2022 until December, where he then signed with Austin FC and managed to get to 105 goals with a brace against New York City FC on July 6, 2024 at Q2 Stadium.

Gyasi Zardes' MLS Career Statistics Team Seasons Appearances Goals LA Galaxy 2013–2017 131 34 Columbus Crew 2018-2022 107 51 Colorado Rapids 2022 26 9 Austin FC 2023-Present 53 9 Total Goals: 103

8 Josef Martinez

MLS career span: 2017-Present

Josef Martinez is another player who had a great run in Europe before making his way over to the United States. Martínez was loaned with a buying option to Atlanta United in 2017, where he would end up staying and getting named in the MLS Best XI for the 2017 season. Martinez joined Montreal from Inter Miami in February 2024 and scored five goals in his opening 15 games for the Canadian-based club.

Josef Martinez's MLS Statistics Team Seasons Appearances Goals Atlanta United 2017-2022 134 98 Inter Miami 2023 27 7 CF Montreal 2024-Present 15 5 Total Goals 110

7 Ante Razov

MLS career span: 1996-2000 & 2001-2009

Ante Razov is the first player on this list who was part of the MLS from the very early stages, with the player getting drafted by the Los Angeles Galaxy in the third round of the 1996 MLS College Draft. Following an extremely impressive career in North America, he scored his 100th career regular-season MLS in April 2007. At 33 years old, he was able to become the third player in history to reach 100 goals in Major League Soccer.

Ante Razov's MLS Statistics Team Seasons Appearances Goals LA Galaxy 1996-1997 6 1 Chicago Fire 1998-2000, 2001-2004 155 76 Columbus Crew 2005 7 1 Chivas USA 2006-2009 76 30 Total Goals 114

6 Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS career span: 2013-2022

The first British player to appear on the list, Bradley Wright-Phillips joined the New York Red Bulls following a successful career in England with Manchester City, Southampton, Plymouth Argyle, Charlton Athletic and Brentford.

Wright-Phillips would retire in 2022, but not before he was able to find his way into the MLS history books, becoming a two-time MLS Golden Boot winner. On top of that, Wright-Phillips is also the highest goalscorer for New York Red Bulls. In 2018, he would become the 11th MLS player to score 100 goals, finally ending his career in North America on 117 overall.

Bradley Wright-Phillips' MLS Statistics Team Seasons Appearances Goals New York Red Bulls 2013–2019 195 108 Los Angeles FC 2020 15 5 Columbus Crew 2021 21 1 Total Goals 114

5 Jaime Moreno

MLS career span:

After an unsuccessful two-season spell at Middlesbrough, Jaime Moreno would move to DC United, a place where he would become one of the most prolific strikers in MLS history.

Joining United in 1996, Moreno would score 133 regular season goals for the club. In 2007, Moreno would score his 108th goal in the MLS against Toronto FC in May, which at the time tied him with Jason Kreis as the all-time leading scorer in MLS. In his legendary time at DC, he won the MLS Cup on four occasions as well as the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Jaime Moreno's MLS Statistics Team Seasons Appearances Goals D.C. United 1996-2002, 2004-2010 329 131 MetroStars 2003-2004 11 2 Total Goals 133

4 Jeff Cunningham

MLS career span: 1998-2011

Jeff Cunningham is one of those players who spent the majority of his professional career playing in North America, with his start coming as the ninth overall pick in the 1998 MLS College Draft by the Columbus Crew.

Cunningham played for a litany of clubs across the MLS from '98 to 2011, including Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake, Toronto FC, FC Dallas and finally back to Columbus Crew in 2011.

The striker managed to amass a record of 134 goals in his regular season Major League Soccer career, making him a top five goalscorer in the league's illustrious history.

Jeff Cunningham's MLS Statistics Team Seasons Appearances Goals Columbus Crew 1998-2004, 2011 203 64 Colorado Rapids 2005 26 12 Real Salt Lake 2006-2007 38 19 Toronto FC 2007-2008 32 6 FC Dallas 2008-2010 66 33 Total Goals 134

3 Kei Kamara

MLS career span: 2006-2013 & 2015-Present

Kei Kamara has had an incredible footballing career in the states, turning out for a remarkable 11 different MLS teams as well as Norwich City and Middlesbrough in the mid-2010s.

Adding to Kamara's impressive resume is the fact that he managed to score for every team that he signed with, especially during the earlier part of his career, where he bagged 38 goals for Sporting Kansas City between 2009 and 2013, 27 times for Columbus Crew between 2015 and 2016 and 19 times for New England Revolution between 2016 and 2017.

Despite not winning the main trophy, Kamara has been named an MLS All-Star on two occasions and won the US Open Cup in 2012 with Sporting Kansas City. But it's his longevity in the game that sees him slot in at number three on the list.

Kei Kamara's MLS Statistics Team Seasons Appearances Goals Columbus Crew 2006-2008, 2015-16 77 32 San Jose Earthquakes 2008 12 2 Houston Dynamo 2008-2009 32 7 Sporting Kansas City 2009-2013 113 38 New England Revolution 2016-2017 52 19 Vancouver Whitecaps 2018 28 14 Colorado Rapids 2019-2020 35 16 Minnesota United 2020 7 1 CF Montréal 2022 32 9 Chicago Fire 2023 27 5 Los Angeles FC 2024-Present 18 3 Total Goals 146

2 Landon Donovan

MLS career span: 2001-2016

Revered as one of the greatest wingers and forwards from the United States, Landon Donovan stands out as a true MLS great. Donovan started his career in Germany at Bayer Leverksuen before a prolific loan at San Jose Earthquakes was followed up with a permanent move to LA Galaxy where the forward became a legend.

Around loan stints at Bayern Munich and Everton respectively, Donovan was able to rack up 145 goals in Major League Soccer and 24 in the play-offs. On top of this, his three goals in the 2010 World Cup made him the highest-scoring male American player in World Cup history.

Landon Donovan's MLS Statistics Team Season Appearances Goals San Jose Earthquakes 2001-2004 87 32 LA Galaxy 2005-2014, 2016 253 113 Total Goals 145

1 Chris Wondolowski

MLS career span: 2005-2021

Sitting at the top of our list of greatest MLS strikers is Chris Wondolowski, who between 2005 and 2021 managed to net 171 goals in the regular season of Major League Soccer.

Starting at San Jose Earthquakes in 2005, Wondolowski would then head to Houston Dynamo in 2006 where he scored only four MLS goals up to that point. It wasn't until he moved back to the Earthquakes in 2009 that his goalscoring tally shot up into the stratosphere, with the striker bagging 167 of his record-breaking tally between 2009 and 2021, when he would retire from the game.

Chris Wondolowski's MLS Statistics Team Seasons Appearances Goals Houston Dynamo 2006-2009 37 4 San Jose Earthquakes 2009-2021 381 167 Total Goals 171

