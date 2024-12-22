Summary Model professionals throughout the history of football have inspired many around the globe with their admirable work ethic and integrity.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the sport for years, with their unrelenting drive and model personality.

Javier Zanetti and Philipp Lahm both bore the captain's armband for years, exemplifying consistency, reliability and professionalism.

Football is a sport often defined by moments of chaos and flashes of brilliance, but in the midst of this madness, there exists a rare breed of individuals who display remarkable levels of discipline and professionalism. Successful careers are just a product of their dedication, and while the trophies and achievements have inscribed these names into history books, their inspiring personalities have endeared them to teammates and rivals alike.

From professional work ethic to displays of pure integrity, these players embody the model professional in this sport, and are a significant, positive influence on future generations of the game. GIVEMESPORT has ranked ten such role models who have undoubtedly won the hearts of fans, players, managers and everything in between.

10 Cristiano Ronaldo

Career Appearances: 1032

Renowned for an outstanding work ethic, Cristiano Ronaldo's unyielding dedication is a key element behind his rise towards being one of the greatest to have ever played the sport. Constantly looking to improve and outdo his own work, the Portuguese talisman has a mentality worth admiring, and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, enunciated this perfectly:

"I think he is the best example in the world in terms of work ethic and winning mentality. Playing with this type of player, you improve every day. If he is still playing to such a high level at his age, it's because his work is amazing. I'm very happy to play with him."

His unrelenting drive to succeed continues to inspire many, though this has consequently landed the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star in plenty of controversy over the years. However, nonetheless, it's difficult to argue against the fact that few players in history have possessed a more powerful frame of mind on a football pitch.

9 Xavi

Career Appearances: 932

A World Cup, two European Championship titles, four Champions Leagues and countless more achievements to boot, Xavi's glittering career stems from his pure commitment to the game. Furthermore, with over 500 appearances for Barcelona, and over 130 national team caps, the Spaniard embodied the key values of loyalty and reliability as well. Despite a short stature, his presence was rarely left unfelt, both in terms of his actions on the pitch, and his discipline and personality off it.

Xavi's career has inspired many over the years, and one of the best midfielders on the planet, Joshua Kimmich, went as far as to say the former Blaugrana captain was his "role model":

"My role model has always been Xavi Hernández from Barcelona. He wasn't the biggest, but with his passing game and technique, he always tried to put his teammates in the limelight. That impressed me."

8 Harry Kane

Career Appearances: 578

From youth academy hopeful to England's top-scorer of all time, Harry Kane's career journey has been inspirational, to say the least. In particular, it is his incredible consistency over the course of a decade in the Premier League with Tottenham, and now in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, and the forward has proven to be ever-reliable as a lethal goalscorer and as a leader. Of course, his natural talent is without a doubt exceptional, but his commitment and discipline off the pitch has ultimately helped unlock his limitless potential.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has scored 24 or more goals (across all club competitions) in every season since the 2014/15 campaign.

Among the best in his position, there is optimism the English talisman can conclude his career with some well-deserved silverware as well.

7 Lionel Messi

Career Appearances: 914

On talent alone, Lionel Messi may well be the greatest to have ever graced the football pitch. Unlike many on this list, Messi’s success has been defined more by his innate genius and such extraordinary ability has been the cornerstone to his success over the years. Countless legends have captured the essence of this perfectly, with former coach, Pep Guardiola, once claiming of Messi:

"For me it’s easy to say he’s the best of all time, but the stars came together at the right moment. The GOAT? Maybe that’s a lack of respect to Pele and [Diego] Maradona, but for me, he is."

However, his work ethic and commitment to the sport cannot be overlooked. From his early days at La Masia to his glittering tenure at Barcelona, where he made 778 appearances, the Argentinian demonstrated loyalty and consistency that cemented his place in football history. Such quiet determination and professionalism have allowed his talent to shine, inspiring millions worldwide, and this has been a key to his success in the sport.

6 Carles Puyol

Career Appearances: 682

The beating heart of Barcelona and Spain's golden generation, Puyol was a defender who built his legacy on unwavering discipline and work ethic. He amassed over 590 appearances for the Culers, and also bore the captain's armband for an astounding ten-year period.

His defensive qualities have earned praise from plenty of football legends and critics alike, including Xavi, who insisted the Spaniard was "one of the best defenders in the world". However, equally, Puyol has been lauded for his admirable leadership qualities. Former teammate, Gerard Pique, described instances where, regardless of the scoreline, his defensive partner would never be subject to any complacency:

"He's someone who, even if you're winning 3–0 and there's a few seconds left in the game will shout at the top of his voice at you if he thinks your concentration is going."

5 James Milner

Career Appearances: 880

While not among the most celebrated in his position, or rather positions, James Milner is someone whose career has been meticulously built upon years of consistent reliability, longevity and versatility. Whether it be in midfield, or on the wing, or at full-back, the English international has featured almost everywhere on the pitch, a feat indicative of his positive, can-do attitude, in addition to an exceptional understanding of the game itself.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Milner has accrued over 880 senior appearances throughout his two-decade long career, including over 600 in the Premier League.

Even after playing as a left-back under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, he admitted it was a "big chance", but something he was prepared to do regardless:

"It's about whatever's best for the team and ultimately I just want to be out there playing games, contributing and helping this football club"

4 Andres Iniesta

Career Appearances: 885

Andres Iniesta boasted a career many can only dream of in football. Often acclaimed as one of the best midfielders in the sport's history, the Spaniard earned himself a World Cup, two European Championships, and multiple Champions League titles, reflecting both his incredible talent and his commitment to the game. His technical ability often grabbed headlines, but his quiet leadership and loyalty were equally noteworthy as well - the former Barcelona man totalled over 670 appearances for the La Liga outfit, in addition to over 130 national caps, exemplifying his reliability.

Dubbed the "modest genius", Iniesta almost always let his football do the talking, even on the biggest occasions. In fact, he is the only player to have ever been named man of the match in a World Cup final, a Euros final and a Champions League final. A reserved, but high-achieving leader, and never once receiving a red card in his entire career, the Fuentealbilla-born man is undoubtedly adored by many.

3 Paolo Maldini

Career Appearances: 901

Many one-club players over the course of history have dedicated the major bulk of their best years to certain teams, but it is not uncommon for such players to eventually depart for a change of environment at the tail end of their careers. Not Paulo Maldini - the Italian spent a staggering 25 years at AC Milan, the only badge he bore in the entirety of his career, aside from his nation's. Among the few players to have made over 1000 senior appearances, Maldini embodies the valued traits of loyalty and reliability, setting standards that few in history have been able to match.

His defensive qualities astonished many for years, but it was his passion and professionalism that ultimately elevated him to legendary status. Former teammate Andrea Pirlo once said:

"Both physically and mentally, he had everything, and the enjoyment he got from playing was as obvious at 40 years of age as it had been the day I first walked through the door at Milan. His passion is an example and an inspiration, a compass that I’ll carry with me not just for the rest of my playing days, but for the rest of my life."

Related 11 Greatest Italian Players in Football History [Ranked] Producing the likes of Paolo Maldini, Roberto Baggio, and Andrea Pirlo, Italy has long been a high-yielding talent factory.

2 Javier Zanetti

Career Appearances: 858

Rising from humble beginnings, Zanetti quickly earned a major switch to Inter Milan in 1995, and he never looked back since. He still stands as the longest-tenured player in the Italian outfit's decorated history, with over 850 senior appearances across all competitions, many of these made while bearing the captain's armband as well. Known for his versatility, the Argentinian often seamlessly transitioned between full-back and midfield roles, and also earned the nickname 'El Tractor' for his tireless performances.

One of the most disciplined players in the game’s history as well, Zanetti’s composure was evident in his astonishing record of going 12 years without a red card, despite featuring in a defensive role.

1 Philipp Lahm

Career Appearances: 660

Philipp Lahm is widely regarded among the greatest full-backs to have ever graced the sport - which is rather ironic given that it was just one of the many positions he mastered in his glittering career. With a remarkable understanding of the game and as a respectable captain, the German represented the ideal player for any manager, and Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches in history, said it himself:

"Philipp was and is a special person in my life. "He’s one of the most fantastic players I’ve ever trained in my life. Even talking about the most intelligent players, he is one of them. Football is going to miss one of the best players I’ve ever seen. He can play in ten positions with no problems, because he understands the game perfectly."

Lahm was quite simply class in almost every regard, from his dribbling and tackling to the way he carried himself on and off the pitch. Having never seen a red card pointed in his direction, he epitomized the perfect role model for how football should be played.

