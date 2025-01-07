The Premier League is, for many, the best league in the world, and since its formation in 1992, viewership numbers have continued to increase with each passing season. The drama that has unfolded in the English top flight has been so compelling that even non-football fans occasionally tune in to see a clash and are usually never disappointed.

Moviegoers seek action and adventure, and that's exactly what the Premier League brings, with many twists and turns unfolding each season. Take, for example, fiery bust-ups between managers on the touchline, as was usually the case when Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho locked horns.

The league's enthralling moments haven't just occurred at the top of the table between the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool. The relegation battle often leads to a chaotic final day of the season; ask Wigan Athletic, who survived by the skin of their teeth in 2012.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT delves into the best moments in Premier League history. This can include off-the-field incidents, legacy-defining goals and end-of-season events.

Ranking Factors

Legacy - How the moment has stood the test of time.

- How the moment has stood the test of time. Excitement - The drama that ensued and how fans were left stunned.

- The drama that ensued and how fans were left stunned. Importance - The moment's significance, such as a title win or staying up.

The 10 Greatest Moments in Premier League History Rank Premier League Moment Date 1. Sergio Aguero's Title-Winning Strike 13 May 2012 2. Leicester's Party After Reaching Premier League Paradise 2 May 2016 3. Wayne Rooney's Overhead Kick That Defied Description 12 February 2011 4. Arsenal Become Invincible 15 May 2004 5. The Special One Arrives 2 June 2004 6. Battle Of The Buffet 24 October 2004 7. West Brom's Great Escape 15 May 2005 8. Kevin Keegan's On-Air Tirade 29 April 1996 9. Steven Gerrard's Fateful Slip 27 April 2014 10. Kung-Fu Cantona 25 January 1995

10 Kung-Fu Cantona

The Manchester United Legend Kicked A Palace Fan

Eric Cantona was one of the Premier League's notorious bad boys, but nobody envisioned he'd put his karate chops to the test against a fan. The Frenchman had a short fuse and lost his head after seeing red in Manchester United's clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 1995.

He was given his marching orders after pulling Richard Shaw's shirt but was provoked by a Palace fan when heading off the pitch. He reacted to the supporter by directing a kung-fu kick that Jackie Chan would have been proud of.

It was one of the biggest controversies in English football history, and Cantona was severely punished. The FA handed him a lengthy ban, and he was fined £20,000 and stripped of France's national team captaincy. The Red Devils icon was also given a two-week prison sentence, which was later overturned, and he was instead ordered to do 120 hours of community service.

Cantona reflected on the incident by defending his actions 'because these kind of people don't have to be at the game'. Still, he turned out to be one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history.

9 Steven Gerrard's Fateful Slip

The Liverpool Captain's Title Dreams Collapsed

"We don't let this slip" is a quote that Steven Gerrard will regret for the rest of his life after Liverpool's title collapse in 2014. Those comments came after he'd captained the Reds to a 3-2 win over title rivals Manchester City.

Brendan Rodgers' then-league leaders looked to be on the brink of Premier League glory, but Gerrard's passionate vow proved to be famous last words. Chelsea rocked up at Anfield on April 27, with the hosts looking to close in on the title.

However, the usually ever-focused Gerrard catastrophically slipped, allowing Demba Ba to pounce and put the Blues in front. It was a moment that will forever stay with the former England captain as he ultimately ended up costing his beloved club the title.

Manchester City prevailed, winning the title over Liverpool by two points in an agonizing collapse for the Reds. Gerrard undoubtedly deserved to finish his career with at least one Premier League triumph to his name.

8 Kevin Keegan's On-Air Tirade

The Newcastle Boss Hit Out At Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson spent most of his career getting under his managerial rivals' skin, and that was the case in 1996. The Manchester United boss downplayed Leeds United's integrity amid a title race with Kevin Keegan's Newcastle United.

The Magpies had beaten Leeds 1-0 on April 29, 1996, and they sat 12 points clear of the Red Devils. Ferguson's comments about the Peacocks' lack of motivation to beat the league leaders riled up Keegan, who gave one of the most famous post-match interviews in football history.

Sky Sports asked Keegan what he made of Ferguson's supposed mind games:

I've kept really quiet, but I'll tell you something, he went down in my estimation when he said that. We have not resorted to that, but I'll tell you, you can tell him now if you're watching it, we're still fighting for this title, and he's got to go to Middlesbrough and get something, and... and... I'll tell you, honestly, I will love it if we beat them, love it!

Keegan's comments were in vain as Manchester United overtook Newcastle and won the title by four points. The passionate English coach may not have led the Toon to glory, but his tirade will forever be synonymous with Premier League football.

7 West Brom's Great Escape

The Baggies Survived Despite Sitting Rock-Bottom At Christmas

The Premier League's relegation battle is usually a rollercoaster ride that often leads to madness on the final day of the season. West Bromwich Albion's heroic survival in the 2004-05 season is the pick of the bunch.

No team had been relegated heading into the last game of the campaign, and the Baggies were bottom of the pile with a massive task on their hands. The West Midlands outfit were one of four teams in the scrap to retain their Premier League status, along with Norwich City, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

West Brom made history with a 2-0 win over Portsmouth as they beat the drop. They finished 17th, a point above Palace, despite sitting bottom at Christmas, the first club to achieve this feat.

It was a drama-filled final day amid ever-changing scorelines in all four clubs' respective games. Palace drew 2-2 with Charlton Athletic, Norwich lost 6-0 to Fulham and Southampton suffered a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Thousands of fans swarmed the Hawthorns pitch once the final whistle went to celebrate their survival alongside manager Bryan Robson and their heroes such as Zoltan Gera and Kieron Richardson. The Premier League at its very best.

6 Battle Of The Buffet

Manchester United And Arsenal Scrapped In The Old Trafford Tunnel

Manchester United's rivalry with Arsenal was one of the fiercest in Premier League history during the 2000s. It led to carnage at Old Trafford in October 2004.

On the pitch, Sir Alex Ferguon's Red Devils ended Arsene Wenger's Gunners' 49-game unbeaten run. A controversial 2-0 win came courtesy of goals from Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney.

However, the unsavoury scenes in the tunnel after the match made headlines. Players and staff of both clubs brawled in what is now known as 'pizza gate', and a slice of pizza was hurled at Ferguson. A 17-year-old Cesc Fabregas was the supposed culprit, but it wasn't until 2017 that he owned up to the tomfoolery.

Ferguson and Wenger's relationship was strained after the incident. This only made their war at the top of the Premier League that much more exciting.

5 The Special One Arrives

Jose Mourinho's Confident Unveiling As Chelsea's New Manager

The Premier League has a storied history of luring world-class managers to English shores, but Jose Mourinho's arrival was truly special. The Portuguese tactician's stock had grown at FC Porto after guiding the Liga Portugal giants to an unlikely UEFA Champions League triumph in 2004.

Chelsea's new owner, Roman Abramovich, made Mourinho the man he wanted to steer the Blues into a new era. He came in as Claudio Ranieri's successor, and the club's fans soon knew they had appointed a European managerial megastar.

Mourinho's swagger and confidence were unlike any foreign appointment in Premier League history. His first press conference foreshadowed just how successful he'd become at Stamford Bridge:

Please don’t call me arrogant, because what I’m saying is true. I’m European champion and I think I am a special one.

A special period in Chelsea's history was upon us, and Mourinho was a man of his word, delivering the club's first Premier League title in his first season in charge. His first reign with the Blues led to two title wins, an FA Cup triumph, and two League Cup wins.

4 Arsenal Become Invincible

Arsene Wenger's Gunners Went Unbeaten In 2004

There have been many remarkable achievements in Premier League history, but the one that stands tallest is Arsenal's invincible 2003-04 campaign. Arsene Wenger had guided the Gunners to the title twice beforehand.

However, Wenger went one step further, overseeing an unbeaten league season, a feat Sir Alex Ferguson deems more impressive than any of his accomplishments. The North Londoners were crowned invincible on 15 May 2004, beating Leicester City 2-1 at Highbury.

It was a moment that will forever immortalize that Arsenal team. Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Dennis Bergkamp and Wenger held the title high after reaching the mountain top without a single defeat.

3 Wayne Rooney's Overhead Kick That Defied Description

Manchester United Beat Manchester City In Crucial Derby Clash

Wayne Rooney was the man for the big occasion throughout his Manchester United career, becoming the Red Devils' all-time top scorer. He was Ferguson's talisman at the back end of the iconic Scot's reign at Old Trafford, and the English forward took that role to a whole new level in February 2011.

Manchester City visited Old Trafford and were battling with their cross-city rivals for the title along with Chelsea. There were twelve minutes on the clock in the Manchester Derby, with the scores tied at 1-1.

Rooney produced a moment of sheer brilliance, getting on the end of Luis Nani's cross and hitting an audacious overhead kick to claim a 2-1 victory. He took to the corner flag and put together an equally picturesque celebration.

Martin Tyler gave a glowing assessment of the goal on commentary for Sky Sports:

Rooney! It defies description! How about 'sensational'? How about superb?

Manchester United went on to win the title, and Rooney's phenomenal winner played a crucial role. It was voted as the club's Goal of the Decade, and rightfully so.

2 Leicester's Party After Reaching Premier League Paradise

The Foxes Celebrated At Jamie Vardy's House

History was made on May 3, 2016, when Leicester City was crowned Premier League champions. It was a fairytale triumph for Claudio Ranieri's heroes, perhaps the greatest underdog story in sporting history.

It wasn't the Foxes who confirmed their title win, as Chelsea were the ones who sealed their crowning. Tottenham Hotspur were second and chasing Ranieri's side and they headed to Stamford Bridge on the night. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min gave the visitors a 2-0 lead, but the Blues put the knife in their London rivals' title dreams.

Gary Cahill was on target before Eden Hazard conjured up a moment of magic with a sensational strike to equalise. Leicester striker Jamie Vardy hosted a gathering at his house with their potential title win at stake.

Once the final whistle blew at Stamford Bridge, the cameras headed straight to Vardy's gaff. Bottles of bubbly were opened, and their title-winning festivities began. A moment even neutral fans could only sit back and admire.

1 Sergio Aguero's Title-Winning Strike

"I Swear You'll Never See Anything Like This Ever Again"

When you think of Premier League drama, there perhaps hasn't been a more extraordinary spectacle than Sergio Aguero's last-minute winner for Manchester City against Queens Park Rangers in 2012. It had everything you want from a Hollywood blockbuster, with the Cityzens neck-and-neck with neighbours Manchester United at the top of the league heading into the final day of the season.

City were 2-1 behind to QPR with just five minutes of injury time to pull the rabbit out of the hat and win a first-ever title. Edin Dzeko headed home a vital equaliser in the 90+2nd minute, and Roberto Mancini's men sought a winner.

Martin Tyler was on commentary for Sky Sports, and his description of the events that would unfold have their place in history: "Manchester United have done all they can." Sir Alex Ferguson's Reds beat Sunderland 1-0 and had one hand on the title.

That was until Aguero scored quite possibly the most important goal in English football history in the 90+4th minute. Tyler iconically explained:

Manchester City are still alive here. Balotelli. Aguerooooo. I swear you'll never see anything like this ever again. So watch it, drink it in.

City clinched the title with a superior goal difference of eight goals over pUnited. It was the changing of the tide in Manchester, and the noisy neighbours had arrived.