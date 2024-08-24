Key Takeaways Morocco has produced top players like Achraf Hakimi.

Key Moroccan players like Benatia and El-Arabi have had successful club careers.

The African nation reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Although the country does not have a heaving trophy cabinet, one African Cup of Nations, an Arab Cup and two African Nations Championships, Morocco is still a nation that has produced some of the best players that have gone on to play in some of the biggest leagues in the world.

Players like Achraf Hakimi have ascended to the highest levels, winning the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and Ligue 1 on numerous occasions with PSG. Morocco also made history in 2022, becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, when they knocked out Spain and Portugal to reach to final four in Qatar. With that in mind, here are some of the greatest players to pull on the Morocco jersey.

10 Abdelmajid Dolmy

International Career: 1973-1988

The first truly successful run for Morocco as an international side came in the 1970s, and Abdelmajid Dolmy's abilities in midfield were part of that. Dolmy was part of the Morocco squad that won the 1976 African Nations Cup and he was part of the 1986 World Cup team that reached the last 16.

A successful international career, Dolmy played for his hometown sides at domestic level, with Raja Casablanca (winning nearly 600 games and 3 league titles) and Club Olympique de Casablanca.

Abdelmajid Dolmy's Career Statistics Club Appearances 760 Club Goals 9 Morocco Caps 76 Morocco Goals 2

9 Tahar El-Khalej

International Career: 1990-2001

Reuters Photographer

Tahar El-Khalej was another player that had a strong career on the international level for Morocco, playing 58 times for his country and scoring three goals as a defender. El-Khalej's career was also notable at club level, with the defender having played in top European leagues from 1997 until 2003 when he eventually called time on his career whilst playing for Charlton Athletic.

Premier League fans may remember El-Khalej for a challenge he made on Kieran Dyer in May 2022 whilst playing for Southampton, which earned him a straight red card. Dyer was injured for months after the tackle, and the Newcastle player threatened to sue Tahar if he was not able to compete at the 2002 World Cup, however Dyer would end up joining the England squad for the tournament.

Tahar El-Khalej's Career Statistics Club Appearances 145 Club Goals 10 Morocco Caps 69 Morocco Goals 0

8 Youssef Chippo

International Career: 1996-2006

Action Images

Youssef Chippo is another player who had both a decent international career and club career in Europe from 1997 to 2003, playing for both FC Porto and then Coventry City. The central midfielder would play 131 times for Coventry, scoring 10 goals across all competitions and getting two assists.

Chippo was called up for his national side at the 1992 Summer Olympics, the 1998 FIFA World Cup and four African Cup of Nations tournaments between 1998 and 2006. The former Coventry player would not be selected as part of the 2004 African Nations Cup in Tunisia due to a falling out with the team's coach, Ezzaki Badou, but he was taken by Mohamed Fakhir for the 2006 iteration.

Youssef Chippo's Career Statistics Club Appearances 157 Club Goals 10 Morocco Caps 79 Morocco Goals 0

7 Noureddine Naybet

International Career: 1990-2006

Reuters Photographer

Noureddine Naybet had a lengthy career at club level, starting with Wydad Casablanca in 1989 up to his retirement with Tottenham in 2006. However, it was at La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna that he enjoyed the most success, with the central defender being a fixture of the side that won the 1999-00 La Liga against the odds.

On an international level, Naybet's career was just as impressive. Naybet played for Morocco for over 16 years, getting his first cap on August 9th, 1990 in a 0–0 friendly draw in Tunisia. He would go on to appear at two World Cups for the side (1994 and 1998) and was part of the Atlas Lions side that finished second in the 2004 African Cup of Nations.

6 Aziz Bouderbala

International Career: 1979 - 1992

Having been selected by CAF as one of the best 200 African football players of the last 50 years, Aziz Bouderbala has earned his place on the list of greatest Morocco players ever. Bouderbala would make 57 appearances for the Morocco national team, and he would represent his country at the 1986 World Cup finals.

At club level, Bouderbala played at the highest levels in France for both Olympique Lyon and Racing Club de France in Ligue 1, earning 101 appearances across both sides (54 for Lyon and 49 for Racing Club).

Aziz Bouderbala's Career Statistics Club Appearances 263 Club Goals 60 Morocco Caps 61 Morocco Goals 0

5 Salaheddine Bassir

International Career: 1994-2002

Reuters Photographer

Salaheddine Bassir is the most prolific goalscorer for Morocco on this list so far, with the former Deportivo La Coruna player having netted 25 times in 50 appearances for his country. His biggest contribution for his national team was during the 1998 FIFA World Cup, where he scored two goals in Morocco's 3-0 win against Scotland.

At club level, he won both the Asian Super Cup and the Asian Cup Winner's Cup in 1997 with Al-Hilal, although he spent most of his club career at the aforementioned Deportivo, where he scored 7 times in 40 appearances for the La Liga side.

Salaheddine Bassir's Career Statistics Club Appearances 92 Club Goals 12 Morocco Caps 59 Morocco Goals 27

4 Medhi Benatia

International Career: 2008-2019

Action Sport

Medhi Benatia's saw him collect a host of honours, winning the Bundesliga twice with Bayern Munich (14/15, 15/16), Serie A three times with Juventus (16/17, 17/18, 18/19) and the Italian Super Cup, again with Juve (18/19).

At International level, the height of his playing career would see him captain Morocco at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. Benatia played every minute of the tournament until his side were beaten by Egypt in the quarter-finals.

The former Bayern and Juve player would retire from international duty in October 2019, having also been part of the squads at the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Medhi Benatia's Career Statistics Club Appearances 402 Club Goals 25 Morocco Caps 63 Morocco Goals 2

3 Youssef El-Arabi

International Career: 2010-2021

Action Images

Youssef El-Arabi is a clinical goalscorer that is still playing at club level in 2024 and had a decade-plus long run in the Morocco national side. At club level, El-Arabi is known mainly for his exploits at Olympiacos and Granada, where he played 225 times and 134 times respectively. The Moroccan striker's goal-scoring prowess was apparent at both clubs, where he hit the back of the net 94 times for Olympiacos across all competitions and 44 times for Granada.

El-Arabi would also finish his second stint with the Greek side on a high, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 23/24 season before moving on to APOEL.

Youssef El-Arabi's Career Statistics Club Appearances 556 Club Goals 279 Morocco Caps 47 Morocco Goals 16

2 Achraf Hakimi

International Career: 2010-2021

Achraf Hakimi has been a leading light for Moroccan football in the modern game. Accolades for the legendary defender include being a Champions League winner with Real Madrid in 17/18, winning Ligue 1 on four occasions with PSG, winning the German Super Cup with Borussia Dortmund and winning Serie A with Inter Milan in the 20/21 season.

Hakimi was born in Spain to Moroccan parents, and he would go on to be capped by the Under-20 level side before making his senior international debut in 2016 at only 17 years old. The defender would be chosen to represent his country at the FIFA World Cup twice in 2018 and 2022 as well as the Africa Cup of Nations three times in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Individual accolades for the Moroccan great include being part of the 2020 Bundesliga Team of the Year, the 2021 Serie A Team of the Year and being named 2019 African Footballer of the Year.

Achraf Hakimi's Career Statistics Club Appearances 556 Club Goals 279 Morocco Caps 47 Morocco Goals 16

1 Mustapha Hadji

International Career: 1994-2002

Action Images

Top of the list of the best Morocco players ever is Mustapha Hadji, who had a stellar career in the 1990s and was wanted by many of the big sides of the European game. Hadji had a successful stint at Coventry City, where he is remembered by fans for his 13 goals in 68 games and was named 1998 African Footballer of the Year.

The defining moments of Hadji's career came in the France 1998 World Cup, where he dazzled fans with his incredible skill in a goal against Norway during the group game. It was in that one moment that fans on the world stage could see the technical ability that Hadji possessed, as well as his vision and ability to create space in the box, a truly phenomenal talent.

Hadji would finish his career in the 2010s with CS Fola Esch after playing for Aston Villa, Al-Ain, Espanyol and Saarbrucken.

Mustapha Hadji's Career Statistics Club Appearances 429 Club Goals 77 Morocco Caps 63 Morocco Goals 13

All statistics from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31.07.24.