Summary Multi-sport stadiums are global hubs of glory, hosting iconic events and uniting diverse fans.

Each venue tells a unique story, blending historic roots with modern design and versatile facilities.

Top multi-sport stadiums worldwide, such as Wembley and Mercedes-Benz Arena, offer cutting-edge, versatile experiences.

Stadiums are more than just architectural marvels; they’re the beating hearts of sports. But some venues go beyond serving a single event—they become iconic arenas for multiple disciplines, showcasing their versatility and grandeur on the global stage. From roaring football finals to nail-biting cricket clashes, pulsating rugby battles to high-flying athletic feats, multi-sport stadiums are where legends are made and dreams come alive.

Each of these venues tells a unique story. Some boast historic roots, standing as timeless monuments to athletic excellence, while others push the boundaries of modern design with state-of-the-art facilities. They’ve witnessed everything from World Cups to Olympic Games, uniting fans of all backgrounds under their vast roofs in a celebration of human achievement and passion.

In this list, we explore the 10 Greatest Multi-Sport Stadiums in the World—venues that have transcended their original purpose to become global hubs of sporting glory. Whether it’s the thundering roars of packed crowds or the adaptability to host events as diverse as concerts and esports, these stadiums embody the spirit of versatility and spectacle.

10 Eden Park

Auckland, New Zealand

Eden Park is renowned as one of the most formidable fortresses in international rugby union, striking fear into visiting sides. The iconic home of New Zealand's All Blacks, the venue has witnessed an extraordinary unbeaten streak spanning 50 consecutive test matches since 1994 - a testament to the team’s dominance on this hallowed turf. Yet, while rugby reigns supreme here, Eden Park is far from a single-sport venue.

During the summer months, the stadium transforms into a cricketing arena, having played a pivotal role in the 1992 and 2005 Cricket World Cups. Beyond sports, Eden Park has also embraced its status as a cultural hub, hosting electrifying performances by global superstars such as Coldplay, Billy Joel, and Guns N' Roses, turning the historic ground into a stage for unforgettable moments both on and off the field.

9 FNB Stadium

Johannesburg, South Africa

FNB Stadium, also known as Soccer City or The Calabash, is a major football and rugby stadium in Nasrec, near Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. Managed by Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA), it serves as the home ground for Kaizer Chiefs F.C. in the South African Premier Soccer League and hosts key matches for the South African national football team.

The stadium hosted Nelson Mandela's first speech in Johannesburg following his release from prison in 1990 and was later the venue for his memorial service on December 10, 2013. However, sports fans will recognise it best as the home of the 2010 World Cup final, when Andres Iniesta scored the winning goal.

The stadium's exterior is designed to resemble an African pot, with a mosaic of fiery and earthy colours adorning its cladding. A ring of lights encircles the base, creating the effect of fire glowing beneath the pot. Inside, every spectator is seated within 100 meters (330 feet) of the field, ensuring unobstructed views for all. And so, while it may be one of the best multi-sport stadiums, it's also one of the most beautiful venues, too.

8 Melbourne Cricket Ground

Melbourne, Australia

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), often referred to as "The G," would no doubt be much higher on this list if it was ranked on how iconic each venue was. Located in Melbourne, Australia, it is primarily celebrated as a cricketing mecca, hosting international Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20 games, including the annual Boxing Day Test and marquee tournaments like the ICC Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup finals.

Beyond cricket, though, the MCG is a pivotal venue for Australian Rules Football (AFL), serving as the home of the AFL Grand Final and hosting numerous high-profile matches during the season. It has also welcomed football, including international friendlies and domestic competitions, as well as rugby union and rugby league, such as State of Origin clashes and international tests.

7 Wembley Stadium

London, England

Forever regarded as the home of football, both for England and worldwide, Wembley Stadium has evolved into much more since replacing its twin towers with the iconic arch in 2001. In addition to hosting the annual FA Cup final, the Champions League finals in 2011, 2013, and 2024, and most of England’s home matches, it has become a hub for a variety of sports.

Major boxing events, such as the 2017 Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko fight have been held at Wembley, and the stadium regularly hosts rugby and American football games. It has also become a key stop for top musicians, with artists like Taylor Swift and Oasis selling out the venue in recent years. As far as iconic stadiums go, the 90,000-seat Wembley stands at the top, in a world of its own.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wembley Stadium has 2,618 toilets, more than any other venue in the world.

6 Mercedes Benz Arena

Atlanta, USA

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the most versatile and modern sports and entertainment venues in the world, renowned for its multi-purpose functions. Opened in 2017, the stadium has become a central hub for both MLS outfit Atlanta United and NFL franchise Atlanta Falcons.

With its state-of-the-art facilities, including the world’s first retractable roof (which can be retracted within eight minutes) with a 360-degree digital board, Mercedes-Benz Stadium offers unmatched versatility. Whether it’s sports, music, entertainment, or community events, the stadium stands out as one of the most cutting-edge multipurpose venues in the world. In its short existence, it has already hosted college basketball, the 2024 Copa America, the AMA Supercross Championship, and Super Bowl LIII, as well as being named as one of the stadiums in use for the 2025 World Cup.

5 Santiago Bernabeu

Madrid, Spain

A decade-long renovation to Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu has seen the stadium evolve into a multi-functional colosseum. The existing building has been largely retained and enclosed with a new wraparound facade made of stainless steel louvres. The addition of a retractable roof allows the facility to adapt to weather conditions, while a retractable lawn gives way to a fixed ground slab that allows for a wide range of events beyond football.

Not only is the Bernabeu home to 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid, it has also hosted four finals of such kind, the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final, as well as the final matches for the 1964 European Nations' Cup and the 1982 FIFA World Cup. Aside from football, the venue is scheduled to host its first NFL match in 2025 as part of the International Series.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Santiago Bernabeu is the first (and only) stadium to host the two most important premier continental cup finals (UEFA Champions League and Copa Libertadores).

4 Stadium Australia

Sydney, Australia

The purpose-built Stadium Australia was designed to seat 110,000 spectators during the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games and was completed three months prior to the contract. After the Olympics, using technology not previously applied at an Australian sporting venue, the Stadium’s seating arrangements were reconfigured to accommodate differently shaped sporting grounds and provide 80,000 seats. These reconfiguration works, completed by Multiplex, also transformed the Stadium into a true multipurpose arena.

As well as playing centre stage for the 2000 Olympics, the stadium has hosted the 2003 Rugby World Cup final, the 2015 AFC Asian Cup final, as well as numerous games in the 2023 Women's World Cup, which saw the Matildas reach the semi-final, before crashing out to England.

3 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

London, England

As the newest stadium to be built in the Premier League and one of the most expensive, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is, to many fans, the perfect venue for football. There isn't a single seat in the house that doesn't have a nigh-on perfect view, and because of how steep either end is, the Tottenham fans have no problem generating and maintaining an electric atmosphere.

However, what really sets this 62,850-seater bastion apart from its predecessors is its transformational pitch. Its two different surfaces mean it is the first and only stadium to be designed specially for NFL games outside of North America and is officially the home of the NFL in the UK. See the full process below:

2 Sapporo Dome

Sapporo, Japan

The Sapporo Dome, situated in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, is a remarkable stadium that opened in 2001 but has all the elements of a stadium of the future. Designed to accommodate football and baseball games, it features a unique system where the pitch can be switched between grass for football and an artificial surface for baseball, while its seats are also moveable. Its dome-shaped structure is an architectural marvel, providing a weather-proof environment for a variety of events, including concerts and exhibitions, alongside sports.

A set of main bowl seats on one end of the dome also retracts, and the football pitch is slid into the stadium. The lower bowl is then rotated 90 degrees. The conversion from football to baseball occurs in reverse. Due to the retraction of seats, the Stadium has a capacity of 40,476 for baseball games, while it can house just over 42,000 spectators for football. See the remarkable process below:

1 Kai Tak Sports Park

Kowloon, Hong Kong

In the world of multi-purpose stadiums, Kai Tak Sports Park feels like a bit of a cheat code. Rising on the site of the old Kai Tak Airport, the state-of-the-art complex has transformed the landscape into a vibrant sporting metropolis. With an area of around 28 hectares, it is set to be the largest sports venue in the world when it opens in the first quarter of 2025.

Costing HK$30 billion (£3.026b) it will have a 50,000-seat Main Stadium with a retractable roof, a 10,000-seat Indoor Sports Centre, and a 5,000-seat Public Sports Ground. The facility has been designed to meet the standards of major international events with customisable staging and seating configurations that cater to various events and crowd sizes. From bowling to badminton to swimming and football, the complex is geared to take all the best bits from the stadiums before it and take it to a whole new level.