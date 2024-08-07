Highlights The 1970s brought parity to the NBA, with eight different teams winning titles.

The ABA emerged as a competitor to the NBA, introducing innovations like the three-point line.

Like decades before it, the 1970s were dominated by big men, particularly centers.

Perhaps no decade in the NBA's history was as different from its predecessor as the 1970s.The 1960s were a decade owned by one team: the Boston Celtics . The 1970s, however, brought much-needed parity to the league, with eight different teams winning titles and no teams repeating.

The basketball landscape was somewhat shaken up in the 1970s, with the NBA seeing its first legitimate competitor in the American Basketball Association (ABA). The ABA was formed in 1967 but rose to prominence in the 1970s when it would see its most success.

While it would eventually merge with the NBA in 1976, the ABA allowed new talent and innovations to emerge under its leadership that the NBA did not, such as the three-point line. Even after the two leagues merged, the NBA chose not to adopt the three-point line until 1979, viewing it as gimmicky.

The 1970s were still dominated by big men, particularly centers, as were the 1950s and 1960s. That aspect of the game did not change much; some of the decade’s greatest talents were such.

The following are the five greatest NBA players of the 1970s.

5 Willis Reed

Reed cemented his place as a basketball and New York legend

The New York Knicks reached the pinnacle of glory for the first time in franchise history when they won the NBA Finals in 1970 and then again in 1973.

Those titles were thanks to two players, one of which was Willis Reed.

Despite only being in the league for 10 years, Reed made a considerable impact, with most of that coming in the 1970s. He had his first and only MVP season in 1970 when he averaged 21.7 points per game.

He would then have another stellar year in 1971 when he averaged 20.9 points per game, and that year marked his seventh straight All-Star appearance.

Willis Reed – Career Stats (1970–1974) PPG 17.4 RPG 11.7 APG 1.9 FG% 48.0 FT% 76.4

Reed was a physical force at both ends of the floor. He was also a warrior, as marked by his arguably most famous moment: Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals.

In Game 6 of that series against the L.A. Lakers , Reed suffered a severe thigh injury, and he was ruled out for Game 7, putting the Knicks’ hopes for a title in jeopardy.

However, he received a pain injection shortly before the game and shocked Madison Square Garden and the NBA world when he walked out onto the court, ready to play.

Reed scored on his first two attempts, setting the tone for the rest of the game. He played 27 minutes in the Knicks’ 113-99 win, cementing himself as an NBA champion and one of the greatest players of the 1970s.

4 Bob Lanier

Lanier came up clutch despite never winning a championship

There is little doubt that Bob Lanier was a basketball legend despite never winning a ring.

He averaged a double-double of 20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for his career, a remarkable feat.

He was also a playoff warrior, averaging 19.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in the playoffs.

Lanier made his NBA debut in 1970 for the Detroit Pistons . Another tall center, Lanier used his 6-foot-11 frame to devastate his opponents on the glass and block shots—he blocked 1,100 shots over his 14-year career.

Bob Lanier – Career Stats (1970–1979) PPG 22.8 RPG 11.9 APG 3.3 FG% 50.6 FT% 77.5

He was an All-Star in half of his NBA seasons and earned the honor seven times, all in the 1970s. He scored 24.0 points and added 10.0 rebounds on 11-for-15 shooting in the 1974 All-Star Game and earned that game’s MVP.

Lanier was an all-around great basketball player and one of the best of his era.

3 Julius Erving

Erving translated his talents from the ABA to the NBA

Until 1976, professional basketball was split into two leagues: the more storied NBA and the newly-formed ABA. The emergence and prominence of the ABA was thanks to its star, Julius Erving, and he would eventually carry his skills over to the NBA when the two leagues merged in 1976.

Erving played for the New York Nets (now Brooklyn Nets ) during the midst of the transition and would then end his career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1987.

His time in the ABA will not be counted, but in the 1970s, he played in the NBA from 1976 until the end of the decade. Erving’s elite dunking ability was only a part of his legendary play.

Julius Erving – Career Stats (1972–1979) PPG 26.2 RPG 10.4 APG 4.5 FG% 50.2 FT% 77.9

Erving averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor. He won the MVP in his first year in the NBA, becoming the only player to win MVP in both the ABA and NBA.

He was the greatest player in ABA history and one of the NBA’s top players during the 1970s.

2 Walt 'Clyde' Frazier

Frazier solidified himself as one of the greatest players in Knicks history

As centers were still the primary dominant position during the 1970s, not many of the decade’s greatest players played other positions. That cannot be said of Walt “Clyde” Frazier, arguably the best point guard of the 1970s.

Reed was one of two players to lead the Knicks to a title. The other was Frazier. His stealing, passing and shooting abilities made him stand out on the court, and opponents could do little to prevent his dominance.

He would repeatedly come up in the clutch, leading the Knicks to their first title in 1970 and then another in 1973.

Walt Frazier – Career Stats (1970–1979) PPG 20.2 RPG 6.0 APG 6.1 FG% 49.0 FT% 80.0

Frazier was a seven-time All-Star, with consecutive appearances from 1970 to 1976. In that time, he averaged 20.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game along with 1.9 blocks and a shooting percentage of 49 percent from the field.

Those are the marks of an elite player, and Frazier certainly was that during the 1970s.

1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Jabbar was the greatest player of the 1970s and one of the greatest of all time

When it comes to the 1970s, one player stands out far above the rest, and that is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

While he did play and have success in the 1980s, it was in the 1970s that he solidified his legacy as not only the best player of that decade, but also one of the game’s greatest players of all time.

Abdul-Jabbar lit up opponents using his famous and unguardable ‘skyhook’ shot, where he would raise off the ground on his left foot, cup the ball with his right hand, and flick it into the basket. His 7-foot-2 frame allowed him to accomplish this move gracefully, leading to dominance and success.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Career Stats (1970–1979) PPG 28.6 RPG 14.9 APG 4.5 FG% 55.5 FT% 71.4

Not only did Abdul-Jabbar use his large frame to blow away opponents, but he did so effectively, revolutionizing the game of basketball.

This came when the game was undergoing various revolutions, and Abdul-Jabbar used his natural abilities to grow the league.

While he would reach his peak in terms of playoff success in the 1980s, the 1970s saw him win an important title with the Milwaukee Bucks (1971). His elite offense (mostly without the three-point line, as that was not implemented until 1979) stood alone for decades and combined with his work off the court, there is little doubt that Abdul-Jabbar was the greatest player of the 1970s.