Highlights Longevity in the NBA is rare, with players usually retiring after they hit their mid-thirties.

Kevin Garnett, Karl Malone, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar showcased exceptional longevity skills.

LeBron James leads in NBA longevity with his outstanding performance at nearly 40 years old.

The average lifespan for an NBA player’s career is just a measly 4.5 years, due to the sheer amount of skill and athleticism required to be carried out on a consistent basis. While the majority of NBA players experience shorter careers in the league, few stand the test of time, and those have gone on to become the game’s greats.

Players are in their prime when they reach their mid-to-late twenties, but quite a few players find success into their thirties. Once players reach the age of 35, however, their skills usually begin to decline, leading to retirement.

Certain players, however, have been able to withstand the test of time longer than the majority. The following are the five greatest players, former or active, who played beyond the age of 35.

5 Kevin Garnett

A position change helped boost Garnett’s longevity

Kevin Garnett graced the league for 21 seasons, beginning in 1995 and ending in 2016. He was drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves straight out of high school when he was only 19 years old. And when he finally hung up the sneakers, he was nearly 40 years old.

While Garnett saw the majority of his success take place throughout his twenties, from early to late, he would still be a contributor well into his thirties. He won his first and only NBA championship in 2008 with the Boston Celtics , at the age of 30, and would make his final of 15 total All-Star appearances in 2013, at the age of 36.

Kevin Garnett – Career Stats Splits Category Career Age 35+ PPG 17.8 10.3 RPG 10.0 6.9 APG 3.7 2.1 FG% 49.7 48.5 3PT% 27.5 16.7

After turning 35 years old, Garnett was still averaging 15 points per game despite his older age. The change could primarily be attributed to Doc Rivers , who converted Garnett from a power forward into a center, allowing him to adapt with the times. He routinely put up double-doubles into his late thirties.

4 Karl Malone

Malone was still earning MVP awards and All-Star appearances in his late 30s

Known as one of the greatest players of the 1990s, Karl Malone never won a championship, but he did grace the league with his longevity. Making his debut in 1985 at the age of 22, Malone played 19 seasons in the NBA (all but one with the Utah Jazz ) and finally hung it up at the ripe age of 40.

What made Malone a unique specimen was his consistency. A two-time league MVP, The Mailman's scoring averages hovered in the upper 20s through the majority of his prime.

Even after age 35, he was still averaging 25 points per game. At age 39, Malone was still averaging 20 points per game (20.6 in the 2002-03 season).

Karl Malone – Career Stats Splits Category Career Age 35+ PPG 25.0 22.0 RPG 10.1 8.7 APG 3.6 4.2 FG% 51.6 48.3 3PT% 27.4 29.6

Malone was a 14-time All-Star, with eight of those appearances coming after the age of 30, and three of them coming after the age of 35. He won his second MVP in 1999 at the age of 35, defying Father Time more than most players.

3 Wilt Chamberlain

Chamberlain was still averaging double-doubles into his late 30s

There is no question that Wilt Chamberlain was one of the greatest players in NBA history, setting numerous individual scoring records, including his mysterious and legendary 100-point game. But Chamberlain accomplished his feats with longevity, more than most players did even at the time.

What made Chamberlain’s otherworldly offense so impressive was that the majority of his points came inside the paint. Chamberlain made his debut in 1959, and played 14 seasons until he retired in 1974 at the age of 37.

Wilt Chamberlain – Career Stats Splits Category Career Age 35+ PPG 30.1 14.0 RPG 22.9 18.9 APG 4.4 4.2 FG% 54.0 68.3 FT% 51.1 46.3

While Chamberlain’s performance declined once he got into his mid-thirties, he was still effective. In his last two seasons at age 35 and 36 (he sat out the 1973-74 season at age 37), Chamberlain still averaged 14.8 and 13.2 points per game, respectively, but his rebounding game was still top notch, averaging a whopping 19.2 and 18.6 rebounds per game in those two seasons, respectively.

2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Abdul-Jabbar remained effective until his early 40s

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the biggest names in NBA history. Known for his signature skyhook shot, the legend led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 1971 and the ‘Showtime’ L.A. Lakers to five more titles during their 1980s dynasty.

But Abdul-Jabbar did so with long-term consistency. He made his debut in 1969 at the age of 22, and played until the 1988-89 season at the age of 41. He was an All-Star for 19 of his 20 seasons, with seven of those appearances coming after the age of 35.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Career Stats Splits Category Career Age 35+ PPG 24.6 18.8 RPG 11.2 6.6 APG 3.6 2.5 FG% 55.9 56.4 FT% 72.1 74.1

In fact, Abdul-Jabbar still averaged 18.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game from 1982 to 1989, after the age of 35. He was the all-time points leader for 39 years, and thanks to his longevity, Abdul-Jabbar successfully cemented himself as one of the game's greatest players.

1 LeBron James

James has displayed longevity never before seen by most athletes

Perhaps the basketball world is numb to the greatness of LeBron James simply because he is still active. But the reality is that James is currently demonstrating longevity that is rarely seen at this level, in not only the NBA, but in sports in general.

Longevity must involve consistency — players only stick around through their late thirties and even early forties if they can remain effective, and James has done just that. He made his NBA debut in 2003 at the age of 19, and he is averaging nearly as many points now in 2024 at age 39 as he did then.

LeBron James – Career Stats Splits Category Career Age 35+ PPG 27.1 27.0 RPG 7.5 7.8 APG 7.4 8.0 FG% 50.6 51.4 3PT% 34.8 36.0

James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists last season. Those figures would be impressive for any player no matter the age, but James is putting those figures up at age 39. He broke the league’s all-time scoring record at age 38, and in December, when he will turn 40, he is projected to average similar stats as those years with little to no signs of decline.

The longevity of LeBron James has allowed him to remain in the league long enough to share the court with his son, Bronny, a feat that no other player has ever accomplished. He recently signed a two-year extension as well, keeping him on the court until at least age 42.