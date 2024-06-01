Highlights Jose Calderon exemplifies Spanish NBA players' reliability, professionalism, and consistency.

Ricky Rubio's career arc, mentorship to young guards, and international success proves he's a true winner and professional.

Serge Ibaka's contributions to championship teams, versatility, and shot-blocking prowess solidify his position among Spain's best.

They may not have the largest quantity of players in the NBA, but they stand out with their consistent stream of quality talent.

Spain has consistently churned out some of the most reliable international talent to grace an NBA floor over the last 20 years. They have not had a player emerge as an undisputed franchise player, but they make up for it with winning talent that has contributed to winning basketball. It isn’t a surprise they have continued to be competitive on the international stage even with the retirement of some legendary players.

With all of the talent that has represented their country, who stands out as the five greatest players from Spain?

5 José Calderón

Teams: Toronto Raptors (2006 - 2013), Detroit Pistons (2013), Dallas Mavericks (2014), New York Knicks (2015 - 2016), Los Angeles Lakers (2017), Atlanta Hawks (2017), Cleveland Cavaliers (2018), Detroit Pistons (2019)

It is only fitting Spain’s list of greatest NBA players started with Jose Calderon. In many ways, Calderon best exemplifies the legacy of Spanish players in the league: reliable, steady, and most importantly, professional.

Jose Calderon Career Statistics Category Stat GP 895 PPG 8.9 RPG 2.4 APG 5.8 eFG% 54.3%

Calderon brought to the table a steady game as a point guard that helped him build a 14-year career in the NBA. He was never the biggest nor the strongest playmaker which limited his upside, but his steady ball-handling and elite shooting allowed him to build a long career in the Association.

He currently holds a position as a Special Advisor for the Cleveland Cavaliers; a fitting role that allows him to impart his knowledge to young players when given the opportunity, while also assisting Cleveland in managing their front office. He’s a leader through and through whose knowledge and experience should be valued wherever else he ends up.

4 Ricky Rubio

Teams: Minnesota Timberwolves (2012 - 2017, 2020-2021), Utah Jazz (2018 - 2019), Phoenix Suns (2020), Cleveland Cavaliers (2022-2023)

It’s easy to take Ricky Rubio’s career for granted when you focus on the common talking points you have in the modern NBA discourse. He never won a championship. He never truly lived up to the hype that was attached to him prior to joining the NBA. Despite all of those limitations, Rubio still has a career arc that should serve as an inspiration to plenty of aspiring NBA players.

Ricky Rubio Career Statistics Category Stat GP 698 PPG 10.4 RPG 4.1 APG 7.4 eFG% 43.8%

Rubio never allowed the possibility of being labeled as a bust to get in the way of being a professional. From being known primarily as a pass-first point guard, he transformed into one of the best locker room pieces any franchise could have.

From 2018 to 2023, he had a hand in mentoring some of the best young guards. Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker, and Anthony Edwards have all evolved from young upstarts to undisputed All-Stars. Rubio’s presence played a huge part in that.

He carried this same steadying presence to the international stage when he helped lead Spain to a Gold Medal during the 2019 FIBA World Cup. It holds little weight when discussing his NBA career in a vacuum, but it is added proof that Rubio should be remembered as an undisputed winner and ideal professional.

3 Serge Ibaka

Teams: Oklahoma City Thunder (2010-2016), Orlando Magic (2017), Toronto Raptors (2017 - 2020), Los Angeles Clippers (2021 - 2022), Milwaukee Bucks (2022 - 2023)

Born in the Republic of Congo, Serge Ibaka is considered a Spanish citizen after he was naturalized in 2011. Considering his active participation in the Spanish national team, he deserves to be considered for this list.

Serge Ibaka Career Statistics Category Stat GP 919 PPG 12.0 RPG 7.1 APG 0.8 eFG% 54.8%

Ibaka doesn’t have the consistency of the previous two point guards, but what he does have is a peak that allowed him to be a contributor for championship-level teams. His best days were with the Oklahoma City Thunder when he was paired with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. It was with the Thunder where Ibaka established his reputation as one of the league’s best shot blockers thanks to his athleticism and physical gifts.

When his athleticism slowly waned, he shifted to a more stretch big role when he was with the Toronto Raptors. The move was worth it as his contributions helped Toronto secure its first-ever NBA championship last 2019.

Ibaka’s NBA career is slowly winding down; he currently finds himself out of the league after 14 years. Even if he never makes it back again, Ibaka’s legacy as one of the greatest Spanish players in league history is set and undeniable.

2 Marc Gasol

Teams: Memphis Grizzlies (2009 - 2019), Toronto Raptors (2019 - 2020), Los Angeles Lakers (2021)

The top two players on this list could have been predicted by almost any basketball fan. The Gasols were the best ambassadors for Spanish basketball throughout their careers in the NBA. They may be brothers, but the way they achieved their success could not have been more different from one another.

Marc Gasol Career Statistics Category Stat GP 891 PPG 14.0 RPG 7.4 APG 3.4 eFG% 50.3%

Marc’s legacy is built on the back of his defense. Aside from being one of the cornerstones of the Grit ‘N Grind Grizzlies, Marc Gasol completely established himself as a championship-level player when he played a significant role in the championship of the Toronto Raptors in 2019. He was key in slowing down Joel Embiid during the Conference Semifinals, as well as the Raptors’ defensive scheme versus Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Conference Finals.

It pays to be big; it pays even more to be big AND smart. Marc was both of these things and it’s helped him become one of the greatest Spanish players in NBA league history.

1 Pau Gasol

Teams: Memphis Grizzlies (2002 - 2008), Los Angeles Lakers (2008 - 2014), Chicago Bulls (2015 - 2016), San Antonio Spurs (2017 - 2019), Milwaukee Bucks (2019)

As great as the careers other Spanish players have had in the NBA, no one comes close to the success Pau Gasol had in the Association.

Pau Gasol Career Statistics Category Stat GP 1226 PPG 17.0 RPG 9.2 APG 3.2 eFG% 51.3%

His career can be best summed up during his six-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. After being cast as the franchise player for the Memphis Grizzlies, he was traded to the Lakers and found comfort as the sidekick for Kobe Bryant.

Other more prideful stars would have considered that a demotion. For Gasol, it was a promotion from leading a middling franchise to supporting one of the winningest organizations in all of sports. Embracing his role as the Robin to Kobe’s Batman helped secure Pau two championships, as well as having his jersey retired in Crypto Arena beside some of the best players in league history.

If Jose Calderon represents the steady reliability of the Spanish NBA player, Gasol showcased the peak of what consistency can bring you. That in itself was enough to crown Gasol as the undisputed greatest Spanish NBA player of all-time.