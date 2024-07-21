Highlights Bob Davies pioneered the behind-the-back dribble with elite ball control.

While the NBA as the world knows it today did not come into fruition until the 1949-50 season, its first official season is considered to be the 1946-47 season. That year marked the formation and inaugural season of the Basketball Association of America (BAA), which merged with the National Basketball League (NBL) in the 1949-50 season to become the NBA as we know it today.

The league, and the game of basketball itself, was at a remarkably different place during its early days than it is today. The 1940s, therefore, saw a version of the game and league almost unrecognizable from today.

However, just because the era was different does not render its legitimacy worthless. The era came before the emergence of superstars, but there were still plenty of elite players during the game’s early days. The following are the five greatest players of the 1940s, the league’s inaugural decade.

5 Bob Davies

Davies pioneered the behind-the-back dribble due to his elite ball control

Since the league began in the late 1940s, the majority of players who played basketball under it during that decade continued their career into the 1950s. The portions of their careers taking place in the 1950s will not be considered for this list, as it will simply examine their play in the 1940s decade.

Robert Edris Davies, more commonly known as Bob Davies, was one of the league’s earliest stars. He made his debut in the league in 1948, playing for the Rochester Royals (now known as the Sacramento Kings ). And together with Bobby Wanzer, he formed one of the most elite backcourt duos in the game’s early era.

Bob Davies - 1940s vs. Career Stats Category 1940s Career PPG 15.1 14.3 RPG N/A 2.9 APG 5.4 4.9 FG% 36.4 37.8 FT% 77.6 75.9

While Bob Cousy popularized the behind-the-back dribble, Davies was the creator and earlier pioneer of the move. He possessed an uncanny control of the ball which threw off opponents, and also showed the ability to score.

In his rookie season, he averaged 15.1 points along with 5.4 assists per game, and led the league in assists in 1949. He would go on to play in the NBA until 1955, winning the Royals’ (now Kings’) only title in 1951.

4 Howie Dallmar

Dallmar clinched the very first championship in NBA history

Despite only playing in the NBA for three seasons, Howie Dallmar is known for cementing the very first championship in the league’s history thanks to a clutch shot.

Dallmar and the Philadelphia Warriors (now the Golden State Warriors ) were facing off against the Chicago Stags (who folded in 1950) in the 1947 Finals, the first basketball championship. The best-of-five series came down to the final minute of Game 5, where the score was tied at 80 apiece.

Howie Dallmar - Career Stats (1947-1949) PPG 9.6 RPG N/A APG 2.3 FG% 28.3 FT% 69.8

Dallmar was only one of four players to notch over 100 assists in the 1946-47 season, but his legacy would not come through such manner. With less than a minute to go in the do-or-die Game 5, Dallmar drained a basket to give the Warriors the lead.

Along with offensive powerhouse Joe Fulks, Dallmar and the Warriors would go on to win the game by a score of 83-80, notching their first title and the league’s first official championship.

3 Jim Pollard

Pollard graced the league with his leaping ability, popularizing dunking

The L.A. Lakers were originally the Minneapolis Lakers from their inception in 1947 until they moved to the West Coast in 1960. And even in their earliest days, the Lakers still featured superstars on their squad. One of the earliest stars they featured was one of the league’s earliest stars, Jim Pollard.

Known for his tremendous leaping ability, Pollard became known as the “Kangaroo Kid.” He used his 6-foot-4 and leaping ability to his advantage, becoming one of the first players in the league to dunk the ball, popularizing the phenomenon.

Jim Pollard - 1940s vs. Career Stats Category 1940s Career PPG 14.8 13.2 RPG N/A 7.8 APG 2.7 3.2 FG% 39.6 36.0 FT% 68.7 75.0

While the majority of Pollard’s success came in the 1950s, he did see tremendous success in his early career in the 1940s. He won the NBL championship with the Lakers in 1948, and the BAA championship with them in 1949 after the Lakers switched to that league (which eventually became the NBA). Pollard has gone down as one of the early game’s greats.

2 Joe Fulks

Fulks was the league’s first scoring champion

The game of basketball was not as offensive-oriented as it is today, but Joe Fulks was one of the earliest offensive pioneers. He was the league’s first scoring champion, averaging 23.1 points per game in the 1946-47 season.

His inaugural season in the league culminated in winning its first championship, the 1947 BAA Finals with Howie Dallmar and the Philadelphia Warriors. He once again led the league in scoring in the 1947-48 season, averaging 22.1 points (though he was not the scoring champion as Max Zaslofsky finished with more total points).

Joe Fulks - 1940s vs. Career Stats Category 1940s Career PPG 23.9 16.4 RPG N/A 5.3 APG 0.8 1.2 FG% 29.5 30.2 FT% 76.0 76.6

On February 10, 1949, Fulks put up 63 points in a game, which would be the record for a full decade until Elgin Baylor surpassed it in 1959. It was clear that Fulks was one of the game’s early offensive powerhouses, and he showcased that ability throughout the 1940s.

1 George Mikan

Mikan’s skill was so great that it led to rule changes

Players do not receive nicknames for nothing, and George Mikan’s nickname of “Mr. Basketball” was well-warranted. Playing for the Minneapolis Lakers, the 6-foot-10 Mikan graced the league with his rebounding and shot-blocking ability, but lit up the court offensively, averaging nearly 30 points per game (28.3) in 1949, unheard of for the time.

Mikan was instrumental in the Lakers’ first championship in 1949, over the Washington Capitols. He remained a staple of the team’s success, culminating in the franchise’s first dynasty, also winning titles in 1950, 1952, 1953, and 1954.

George Mikan - 1940s vs. Career Stats Category 1940s Career PPG 28.3 23.1 RPG N/A 13.4 APG 3.6 2.8 FG% 41.6 40.4 FT% 77.2 78.2

But perhaps most significant was that Mikan’s skill level was so high for the time that it prompted the NBA to introduce several rule changes. They added the goaltending rule and widened the foul lane (which became known as the “Mikan Rule”).

His offensive capabilities also led to the league implementing the shot clock in 1954. But as for the 1940s, there was no doubt a greater player than “Mr. Basketball” himself, George Mikan.