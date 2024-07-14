Highlights Nigeria are one of the most successful nations in Africa, winning the AFCON on three occasions.

Napoli star Victor Osimhen makes a list dominated by attacking talent.

Jay-Jay Okocha, Kanu and Yakubu all starred in the Premier League as well as on the international stage.

Nigeria have had some exceptional footballers over the decades. Since their first ever international game back in October 1949, the West African nation have boasted of some of the finest players Africa has ever produced. Admittedly, while recent tournaments have seen beautiful kit designs courtesy of Nike as the furthest they've gone in the regard of continental and global acclaim, the Super Eagles have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times.

Additionally, since their first World Cup appearance in 1994, Nigeria have appeared at six of the last eight editions of the showpiece tournament. With a brilliant generation that suffered AFCON final heartache at the hands of the Ivory Coast in 2023, national team questions remain open-ended. However, with the likes of Victor Osimhen and co, answers look soon to arrive. Read on, as GIVEMESPORT looks back at the very best Nigerian footballers to ever play the game.

12 Christian Chukwu

Career Span: 1972-1981

A fine player for Nigeria comes with an exquisite nickname. 'The Chairman' Christian Chukwu was a marvel of a defender and captained Nigeria between 1974 and 1980. He was the first Nigerian captain to ever lift the African Cup of Nations trophy, after a 3-0 victory over Algeria in the final of the 1980 tournament, finding redemption after finishing runners' up in both 1976 and 1978.

Chukwu spent the whole of his career with Enugu Rangers, yet ventured into management in retirement. He coached his old side to sixth place in the 2008–2009 edition of the Nigeria Premier League and later managed the national teams of Kenya and Nigeria, yet was sacked from the latter after failure to qualify for 2006's World Cup in Germany.

Christian Chukwu's International Career Nigeria Caps 54 Nigeria Goals 5 Nigeria Assists 0

11 Segun Odegbami

Career Span: 1970-1984

A staunch, one-club man with Ibadan's Shooting Stars, Segun Odegbami was an excellent winger in Nigeria's rich footballing history. Fantastically nicknamed 'Mathematical' due to his attending and graduation from Nigeria's premier technical institution; The Polytechnic in Ibadan, Odegbami's IQ transitioned seamlessly to football. With the Stars, Odegbami won three Nigerian Premier Leagues, as well as two Nigerian FA Cups, and an African Cup Winners' Cup.

Odegbami won 46 caps and scored 23 goals for his country, which he guided to its first Africa Cup of Nations title, at the 1980 tournament on home soil. Moreover, such was his immense ability, he was also crowned AFCON top scorer on two occasions - in 1980's triumph, but also in the 1978 edition. He was also featured as part of both of those competitions' respective teams of the tournament and was later voted in to MasterCard's African Team of the 20th Century in 1998.

Segun Odegbami's International Career Nigeria Caps 47 Nigeria Goals 22 Nigeria Assists 1

10 Yakubu Aiyegbeni

Career Span: 1997-2017

Nicknamed 'the Yak', Yakubu Aiyegbeni will likely be known to Premier League audiences. After his early career saw him go from Lagos' Julius Burger to Israel, via a brief loan with Gil Vicente in Portugal, the dominant forward announced himself on the Champions League scene with Maccabi Haifa and seven goals in eight European appearances in the 2002–03 season. This included a hat-trick against Olympiakos and a penalty in a ridiculous 3-0 win over Manchester United.

Subsequently, he moved to Portsmouth and kicked off a stellar spell in England - ultimately turning out for Middlesbrough, Everton, and Blackburn Rovers as he became the fourth-highest African goalscorer in Premier League history with 96 goals. For the national team, Yakubu is the third-highest scorer with 21 goals in 58 appearances, and represented them at four African Cup of Nations finals (finishing third on three occasions), the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2000 Summer Olympics.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni's International Career Nigeria Caps 58 Nigeria Goals 21 Nigeria Assists 2

9 Victor Osimhen

Career Span: 2017-Present

Victor Osimhen represents the excitement and talent of Nigeria's next generation. Regarded as one of the finest forwards in elite football, his unbelievable knack for finishing is intertwined with a plethora of eye-catching, goal-grabbing traits. While he possesses a certain physicality, height and pace, his trademark gangly nature, dovetails brilliantly with an agile elegance that makes the Napoli forward one of the most intriguing strikers to watch.

Following a formative spell at Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, the Lagos native flourished in Belgium with Charleroi, before Lille offered him a greater platform to shine. Scoring 18 goals in his sole season, a big move to Napoli followed in 2020, and there he won the Serie A Best Young Player award in the 2021–22 season, before the term after saw a superlative 26 goals, a record-high for an African player, as he helped Napoli win a first Serie A title for 33 years.

Osimhen made his Nigeria debut in June 2017, and played at AFCONs 2019 and 2023, reaching the final of the latter. The 25-year-old is already the joint-third all-time highest goalscorer for the Super Eagles and doesn't show signs of slowing down.

Victor Osimhen's International Career Nigeria Caps 35 Nigeria Goals 21 Nigeria Assists 11

8 Finidi George

Career Span: 1989-2004

7

Considered to be one of Nigeria's greatest wingers, Finidi George was a physically strong and tall player who was known for his deceptively rapid pace, accurate crosses and efficient dribbles. The gifted George made a name for himself at Ajax after starting life in Nigeria's football system. With the Amsterdam club, he notably won three Eredivisies, two Johan Cruyff Shields, as well as the Champions League in 1995. After this, he played several years in Spain with Real Betis, finishing Copa del Rey runner-up, while also having a brief spell in England before retiring.

Finidi made his debut for Nigeria in 1991, in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burkina Faso, providing three assists for Rashidi Yekini and scoring once in a 7-1 demolition job. He helped his country win the 1994 edition of the tournament in Tunisia, and also achieved one second and two third-place finishes. He also appeared in two World Cups, in 1994 and 1998, with the former seeing Nigeria exit in the round of 16 against eventual finalists Italy. In total, George earned 62 caps for his nation.

Finidi George's International Career Nigeria Caps 62 Nigeria Goals 6 Nigeria Assists 4

6 Stephen Keshi

Career Span: 1979-1998

Mentored by the great Christian Chukwu, Stephen Keshi followed in the defender's footsteps by lifting the AFCON trophy 14 years after that first triumph in 1980. Like 'the Chairman' Chukwu, Keshi also played in the heart of defence, and earned himself a great nickname. 'The Big Boss' Keshi was a player known for his immense leadership qualities as well as a distinction for protecting his own goal.

He played club football in five countries, most notably Belgium, where he won the league championship with Anderlecht in 1991. Keshi ultimately achieved 60 caps for his country, and represented Nigeria at the 1994 World Cup. His tally made him the second-most capped Nigerian at the time of his retirement, and he utilised his experience to adapt to management.

After making history by qualifying underdogs Togo at the 2006 World Cup, he took the Nigeria job in 2011, and marked his name in 2013, becoming one of two men to ever lift the AFCON trophy as both a player and a manager (alongside Egypt's Mahmoud El-Gohary). Keshi was sadly taken too soon in 2016, dying of a heart-attack.

Stephen Keshi's International Career Nigeria Caps 64 Nigeria Goals 9 Nigeria Assists 0

5 Mikel John Obi

Career Span: 2004-2021

Mikel John Obi burst on to the scene back at 2005's World Youth Championship in the Netherlands, as he played a starring role as Nigeria finished second. He finished second himself, as the tournament's most valuable player (behind a certain Lionel Messi), and played out an excellent career in elite football from that point. Going from Plateau United in his homeland, to Lyn in Norway in 2004 - the Championship's performances accelerated his career and Chelsea snatched him from under Manchester United's nose in 2006. This was particularly controversial, as the Red Devils claimed he'd already signed, yet the Blues would benefit.

Mikel was an integral part of a great era for the West London club. At Chelsea, his most synonymous club, Mikel won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup four times, the League Cup twice, and the Community Shield once. He also tasted European success, with both a Champions League (2011-12) and Europa League (2012-13) triumph.

In a 14-year international career between 2005 and 2019, Mikel played 91 times for Nigeria, scoring six goals. In this time too, he also helped the Super Eagles win 2013's AFCON, as well as a Bronze medal at 2016's Olympics.

Mikel John Obi's International Career Nigeria Caps 91 Nigeria Goals 6 Nigeria Assists 12

4 Jay-Jay Okocha

Career Span: 1990-2008

There have been few African players better at dribbling a football than Jay-Jay Okocha. With a truly natural talent for playing cat-and-mouse with defenders in a storied career, Okocha took his streetball approach and projected it beautifully onto the global scale with several top European clubs, including Eintracht Frankfurt, PSG, Bolton Wanderers, and Fenerbahce.

Adopting a child-like wonder to his play, Okocha denoted how important his early, makeshift experiences were to his skillset. In an interview with BBC Sport, the creative gem stated:

"As far as I can remember, we used to play with anything, with any round thing we could find, and whenever we managed to get hold of a ball, that was a bonus! I mean it was amazing!"

Although his career admittedly lacked the silverware his supreme ability deserved, Okocha still scored 14 goals in 75 appearances for Nigeria and was a vital part of the team that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations. He also saw an Olympic gold medal in 1996, as well as a French Super Cup with PSG in 1998-99, yet could've earned more. The 2004 Pele list of the top 125 living footballers included the 2005 African Footballer of the Year.

Jay-Jay Okocha's International Career Nigeria Caps 73 Nigeria Goals 14 Nigeria Assists 2

3 Rashidi Yekini

Career Span: 1981-2005

2

Rashidi Yekini was another example of a mercurial Nigerian in this list, and still stands as his country's top scorer to this day. In an early career that saw him grow into an imposing force, he moved between Nigerian sides UNTL Kaduna, Shooting Stars, and Abiola Babes, before venturing to the Ivory Coast to play for Africa Sports in Abidjan. There, he caught the European eye, and moved to Vitoria Setubal and notched a remarkable 91 goals in 114 league games.

Sadly, another Nigerian legend gone too soon, Yekini's legacy still stands the test of time as one of the greats. The superb forward scored 37 goals in 58 games for Nigeria, and set the example of forwards that followed him. Yekini represented his nation in seven major tournaments, including two World Cups where he scored the country's first-ever goal in the competition. He was also named the African Footballer of the Year in 1993.

Rashidi Yekini's International Career Nigeria Caps 58 Nigeria Goals 37 Nigeria Assists 4

1 Nwankwo Kanu

Career Span: 1992-2012

Six-foot-six Nwankwo Kanu is not only a giant in person, but also a giant in Nigerian football. With a career that began with Iwuanyanwu Nationale in Nigeria, the massive forward trailblazed an excellent journey through the sport.

Widely considered one of the greatest African footballers of all time, Kanu became steadily renowned for his physical strength, slender frame, and large stature, but also an elegance in possession and found great success in a withdrawn offensive role just behind the main striker. Although debatably inconsistent in the main role, Kanu earned himself the moniker of 'super sub', scoring decisive goals from the bench for a number of teams, especially at Arsenal. There, he was an 'Invincible' as well as an FA Cup and Charity Shield winner. However, this arrived after a brilliant spell at Ajax where he won three Eredivisie titles and that historic Champions League in 1994-95.

Kanu played for Nigeria from 1994 to 2011 and helped his nation win Olympic gold at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. There, he scored the winning goal in the 4-3 semi-final victory over Brazil, his second goal of the match. Kanu participated at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, as well as the 2010 edition.

Nwankwo Kanu's International Career Nigeria Caps 86 Nigeria Goals 12 Nigeria Assists 4